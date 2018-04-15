Application of biotechnology_in_lipid_processing_and_value

Successfully reported this slideshow.
introductory presentation about the application of biotechnology in lipid processing

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION • The impact of biotechnology is rising, with an increasing number of biotech-based products • “Lipid biotechnology” covers the microbial production and the biotechnological transformation of lipids and lipid-soluble compounds. • Triglycerols and storage lipids being the main target of development with minor extent into phospholipids, sphingolipids, glycolipids, sterols and carotenoids. • The oleo chemical industry has processed renewable resources, mainly vegetable oils and animal fats, for more than 100 years. • Positive examples for biotechnological developments are found mainly in the field of specialty products for the cosmetic, health food and pharmaceuticals.
  2. 2. BIOCATALYST FOR LIPID TRANSFORMATION: • Several classes of biocatalysts including lipases, esterases or phospholipases may be utilised for the modification of lipids, fats and oils. • Lipases are the most versatile catalysts in the field of lipid biotechnology. • These enzymes can be of microbial, animal or plant origin. • These catalysts exhibits fatty acid selectivity and regioselectivity. E.g. Lipopan, a baking lipase manufactured by Novozymes. • Lipases are not only able to modify ester bonds of lipids but also to catalyse non-natural reactions, including the modification of hydrophilic polyol compounds, the peroxidation of fatty acids or the transformation of amine- based compounds.
  3. 3. OILS AND FATS • Oils and fats are triacylglycerols. • In presence of water, microbial lipases catalyses the hydrolysis of oils and fatty acids to yield free fatty acids, partial glycerols and glycerol. • At water content of about 10% of their weight ,lipases catalyses the hydrolysis and resynthesis of ester bonds. The process achieves an exchange of fatty acyl groups between glycerol molecules in a mixture of different fats and fatty acids INTER ESTERIFICATION • Used in food industry. • LIPASES : Group 1, 2 and 3
  4. 4. • Group 1: shows no specificity to position on the glycerol molecules or nature of fatty acids they attack. Organism involved : Candida cylindracae, Propionibacterium acnes, and Staphylococcus aureus • Group 2: catalyses reactions only at outer 1 and 3 positions of the aclglcerols. Produced by Aspergillus niger, Mucor javanicus • Group 3: selectivel attacks esters of long chain fatty acids containing a cis double bond in the 9th position. Eg Geotrichum candidum
  5. 5. • An example of lipase catalysed inter esterification is used to modify fats and oil in the production of high value cocoa butter. • Diacyl glycerols cannot be deposited in the adipose tissue. Designer cooking and salad oil based on diacyl glycerols may prevent accumulation of fat in the body. time controlled hydrolysis of oil using group and 2 lipases. • Lipase catalyzed reactions may be performed batch wise in stirred tank reactors or continuously in packed bed reactors.
  6. 6. GLCEROL BASED INTERMEDIATES • Glycerol-based intermediates manufactured biotechnologically on an industrial scale are dihydroxyacetone, and 1,3-propanediol. • Around 10% of glycerol is obtained from the transesterification. • Dihydroxyacetone, produced by Merck KGaA can be used as a chemical intermediate and as a tanning agent in the cosmetic industry is obtained by selective microbial oxidation of the 2-OH group of glycerol with Gluconobacter oxydans. • With wild-type strains of Clostridium and an integrated fermentation process, 1,3-propanediol concentrations of 100 g/L were obtained from crude glycerol as feedstock.
  7. 7. PUFA • Most commercially available lipases show a higher selectivity for saturated and mono unsaturated fatty acids than for poly unsaturated ones . • Several enzymatic strategies for the enrichment of PUFA from fish and plant origin have been investigated: the selective hydrolysis or alcoholysis of oils, the selective esterification of fatty acids and the selective transesterification of ethyl ester mixtures. • The highest PUFA concentration by enzymatic enrichment is obtained by the use of lipases of the genus Candida.
  8. 8. TRANS ESTERIFICATION
  9. 9. • In organic chemistry, transesterification is the process of exchanging the organic group R″ of an ester with the organic group R′ of an alcohol. These reactions are often catalyzed by the addition of an acid or base catalyst. The reaction can also be accomplished with the help of enzymes (biocatalysts) particularly lipases (E.C.3.1.1.3). • Transesterification: alcohol + ester → different alcohol + different ester • Strong acids catalyse the reaction by donating a proton to the carbonyl group, thus making it a more potent electrophile, whereas bases catalyse the reaction by removing a proton from the alcohol, thus making it more nucleophilic. • Esters with larger alkoxy groups can be made from methyl or ethyl esters in high purity by heating the mixture of ester, acid/base, and large alcohol and evaporating the small alcohol to drive equilibrium
  10. 10. SUPERFICIAL FLUID TECHNOLOGY • Critical fluids are substances held above their critical temperature (T,) and pressure (P,) or liquids sustained in their liquid state by the application of pressure, which can be used for the extraction of natural products or as an alternative reaction medium. • By far the most utilized critical fluid has been supercritical carbon dioxide (SC-COP) or its liquified analogue (LCOZ), due to its benign effect on the environment, low toxicity, nonflammability, and compatibility with processed foodstuffs. • Several well-known applications of the technology exist, including the decaffeination of coffee [I], extraction of hop essence for flavoring [2], production of spice and aroma concentrates [3], and isolation of natural antioxidants [4].
  11. 11. • The extraction fluxes obtained using SC-CO2 are both a function of the solubility and diffusivity of the dissolved solutes (i.e., lipids) in CO, therefore, the mass transfer properties of SFs such as diffusivity and viscosity also play an important role in processes using SFs. • For example, SF solvents exhibit self-diffusivities of the order of 10m3 cm*/sec, whereas liquids have diffusion coefficients of approximately 10m6c m*/sec. • This “gaslike” nature of SFs gives them superior penetration properties into substrates, such as oilseeds, relative to that obtained by using liquid solvents. • Hence extraction of fat and lipid is easier.

