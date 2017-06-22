ALUMNO: JESÚS UDIZ TEORIA DE SISTEMAS TEMA: METODOLOGIA SUM PARA EL DESARROLLO DE VIDEOJUEGOS La metodología SUM para vide...
La metodología SUM para videojuegos

Metodologia sum

  1. 1. ALUMNO: JESÚS UDIZ TEORIA DE SISTEMAS TEMA: METODOLOGIA SUM PARA EL DESARROLLO DE VIDEOJUEGOS La metodología SUM para videojuegos tiene como objetivo desarrollar videojuegos de calidad en tiempos y costos definidos, así como la mejora continua del proceso para incrementar su eficacia y eficiencia. Fue concebida para que se adapte a equipos multidisciplinarios pequeños (de tres a siete integrantes que trabajan en un mismo lugar físico o estén distribuidos), y para proyectos cortos (menores a un año de duración) con alto grado de participación del cliente. La metodología sum es una metodología basada en scrum, utilizando la tendencia de las metodologías agile debido al contexto con el que se trabaja, programación rápida, precisa, optimizada y adaptable son requerimientos comunes de los proyectos en cuestión, con el que se cuenta poco personal, poco tiempo y un escenario dinámico, con pocas características y funcionalidades bien específicas. La metodología surge básicamente como la necesidad de cumplir con un proyecto con escasa cantidad de recursos, pero con una fuerte cohesión entre ellos utilizando una metodología adecuada para el trabajo, es ahí cuando SUM surge como la solución frente a éstos parámetros de trabajos. Muchas de las industrias de videojuegos de hoy en día utilizan la metodología scrum para el desarrollo, como es crytek, DICE, nokia, cuales cuentan con un nutrido número de recursos, por ello SUM se basa en scrum con para "poco personal".  CARACTERÍSTICAS SUM adapta para videojuegos la estructura y roles de Scrum. Se utiliza esta metodología ya que brinda flexibilidad para definir el ciclo de vida y puede ser combinado fácilmente con otras metodologías para adaptarse a distintas realidades. SCRUM es un modelo de referencia que define un conjunto de prácticas y roles, y que puede tomarse como punto de partida para definir el proceso de desarrollo que se ejecutará durante un proyecto. Este modelo fue identificado y definido por Ikujiro Nonaka e Hirotaka Takeuchi a principios de los 80.
  2. 2.  PROCESO DE ENTREGA 1. Desarrollo de Concepto: Definir los principales aspectos del juego como visión, género, gameplay, características, historia y ambientación. Definir plataformas, tecnologías y herramientas para el desarrollo. Los aspectos de negocio a decidir involucran los posibles modelos de negocio y a que público se apunta. 2. Planificación: Definir los integrantes del equipo de desarrollo para el resto del proyecto. Determinar cuántas iteraciones se realizarán y especificar los hitos que se deben cumplir. Calcular el presupuesto que requiere el proyecto. Definir los objetivos que se quieren alcanzar al finalizar el proyecto. Para cada uno de ellos se debe definir un criterio para evaluar su éxito. Especificar las características del videojuego. Se estima el tiempo que se requiere para realizar las características del videojuego. Determinar el orden en el cual deben ser desarrolladas las características del videojuego de modo de maximizar su valor. 3. Elaboración: Consiste en el proceso de elaboración del videojuego. 4. Beta: Eliminar la mayor cantidad de errores posibles y evaluar distintos aspectos no funcionales del videojuego. 5. Cierre: Poner a disposición del cliente la versión final del videojuego y evaluar el proyecto.
  3. 3. 6. Gestión de riesgo: Se realiza durante todo el proceso con el objetivo de determinar riesgos y realizar el seguimiento de los mismos.  ROLES La metodología define cuatro roles: 1. EQUIPO DE DESARROLLO A. Diseñador del juego: El diseñador del juego diseña el gameplay, historia, ambientación, personajes, niveles y todos los elementos que hacen a la experiencia del jugador. Todos estos factores determinarán que tan divertido es el juego. Para asegurar la diversión debe mantener balanceada la dificultad del juego y el aprendizaje del jugador. Debe poder crear videojuegos apuntando específicamente a una plataforma, género y audiencia. Es importante que se mantenga al día con el género del juego y conozca bien las fortalezas y debilidades de los productos competidores. B. Programador: El programador tiene como principal responsabilidad implementar el software que compone al juego. Además deberá realizar el diseño de software necesario para poder realizar el desarrollo y posteriormente verificarlo. Por lo tanto el desarrollador de videojuegos debe tener conocimientos de diseño de software, implementación y verificación. C. Artista Sonoro: Los artistas sonoros deben tener buen oído para poder mezclar sonidos y hacer que suene bien. Los efectos de sonido deben ser diseñados de forma que se correspondan con lo que el jugador está viendo. El sonido da vida a la escena y complementa la experiencia del jugador. El artista sonoro deberá grabar, mezclar y editar sonidos. Además tendrán que componer la banda sonora del videojuego. D. Artista Gráfico: El arte y la animación son gran parte del trabajo requerido para el desarrollo del videojuego. Las habilidades necesarias para un artista varían según los requerimientos del juego en particular. De cualquier forma requieren conocimientos sobre las últimas herramientas gráficas, creatividad, talento y
  4. 4. técnica. Los artistas deben trabajar de cerca con los diseñadores para hacer visibles sus ideas. También deben colaborar con los programadores ya que son los que integrarán los gráficos en el juego. Además, los sonidistas también se relacionan con su trabajo ya que los efectos de sonido deben estar sincronizados con las animaciones. 2. PRODUCTOR INTERNO El productor interno:  Es responsable de la planificación y la ejecución del proyecto.  Participa en la definición de los objetivos y hace seguimiento del proyecto ayudando a resolver los impedimentos que ocurren en el proyecto.  Lleva a cabo las acciones para la mejora continua.  Coordina la comunicación con el cliente.  Mantiene al equipo enfocado en los objetivos del proyecto.
  5. 5. 3. CLIENTE El cliente es el encargado de especificar y mantener la visión del videojuego esperado. Durante el proyecto el cliente:  Define y valida el concepto del juego, aprueba los planes de proyecto y determina los hitos.  Prioriza las características y tareas que dan más valor al videojuego en cada momento.  Evalúa el cumplimiento de las tareas y el producto obtenido al finalizar cada iteración, y participa de la evaluación del proyecto.  Prioriza los errores a corregir buscando la mejor calidad posible de acuerdo a sus intereses.  Valida las versiones del producto. 4. VERIFICADOR BETA Son los designados para realizar la verificación funcional del videojuego. Participan, fundamentalmente, en la etapa beta del proyecto, ya que es cuando se obtiene la primera versión completa del juego. Dependiendo del proyecto es posible que participen verificadores beta un poco antes de dicha etapa. Los verificadores beta son externos al equipo de desarrollo, y su objetivo es realizar la verificación funcional del videojuego. Un verificador beta puede tener conocimientos y experiencia de verificación de software o videojuegos. Sin embargo puede no poseer experiencia ni ser jugador frecuente y participar de la verificación por ejemplo al formar parte de un del videojuego.

