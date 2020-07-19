Successfully reported this slideshow.
RAMIRO I DESDE LOS DOCUMENTOS ROBERTO VIRUETE ERDOZÁIN Profesor de Geografía e Historia de Enseñanza Secundaria IES Leonar...
CONTENIDOS A TRATAR  CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO  NACIMIENTO Y PRIMEROS AÑOS DE RAMIRO I  ORIGEN DEL REINO DE ARAGÓN  ARAGÓN DE...
CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO DE LA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA
FEUDALIZACIÓN 950-1060 RECAUDACIÓN DE PARIAS Y EXPANSIÓN MILITAR EN AL-ÁNDALUS
NACIMIENTO Y PRIMEROS AÑOS DE RAMIRO I
DATOS FUNDAMENTALES  1006-1007  JIMENO GARCÉS  MUÑIA  SANCHO RAMÍREZ
EL ORIGEN DEL REINO DE ARAGÓN
TESTAMENTO DE SANCHO III
TRANSMISIÓN DEL PODER GARCÍA III TODO EL REINO DE SANCHO III PAMPLONA-ARAGÓN-CASTILLA VIEJA CASTILLA (1027) SOBRARBE-RIBAG...
¿CUÁL ES EL FACTOR PRINCIPAL? MANTENER LA FIDELIDAD DE LA NOBLEZA DE LOS TERRITORIOS DE SANCHO EL MAYOR EN SU LINAJE INTEN...
EL REINO DE ARAGÓN: DE 1035 A 1064
EL REINO DE ARAGÓN: DE 1035 A 1043 1
CUMPLIMIENTO DE LA SUMISIÓN A GARCÍA III BATALLA DE TAFALLA ANEXIÓN DE SOBRARBE-RIBAGORZA: PACTO FEUDAL CON GARCÍA III MAN...
CONSOLIDACIÓN DEL REINO DE ARAGÓN Y FORTALECIMIENTO DEL PODER DE RAMIRO I 2
FIDELIDAD AL REY DE PAMPLONA 2.1
FIRME ADHESIÓN DE LA NOBLEZA Y DE LA IGLESIA
NOBLEZA ENRIQUECIMIENTO DE LA NOBLEZA MEDIANTE LA DONACIÓN E INFEUDACIÓN DE UNA PARTE DEL PATRIMONIO REGIO CONCEDER LA PRO...
IGLESIA AUMENTAR EL PATRIMONIO DE LOS PRINCIPALES MONASTERIOS BENEDICTINOS DEL REINO DONAR BIENES A LA SANTA SEDE DONANDO ...
DOMINACIÓN SOCIAL DEL REY Y SENIORES SOBRE CAMPESINOS  ENRIQUECIMIENTO DE LOS SENIORES QUE SE APROPIAN DEL EXCEDENTE CAMP...
FEUDALIZACIÓN DEL REINO DE ARAGÓN
PERSONAS AL SERVICIO DE RAMIRO I  DOMÉSTICOS  GESTORES DEL PATRIMONIO  MUSULMANES QUE ENTREGAN LUGARES 2.2.3
CREACIÓN DE UNA DINÁSTÍA 2.3
ÁRBOL GENEALÓGICO DE RAMIRO I
REGULACIÓN DE LA SUCESIÓN SANCHO RAMÍREZ, HIJO DE ERMESINDA HIJO DE SANCHO RAMÍREZ GARCÍA, 2º HIJO VARÓN DE RAMIRO I TERES...
ASOCIACIÓN AL TRONO DE SANCHO RAMÍREZ ASEGURAR UNA SUCESIÓN TRANQUILA Y SIN TURBULENCIAS NI LUCHAS NOBILIARIAS 1061
EXPANSIÓN DEL REINO 3
PRIMER PASO: OBTENCIÓN ALMUDEGENAS: 1045-1049 SEGUNDO PASO (DESDE 1050): CONSTRUCCIÓN DE CASTILLOS EN FRONTERA SUR FORMACI...
3.1
3.2
FALCES LAGUARRES FANTOVA PANO LUZAS TRONCEDO ABIZANDA
FALS
LAGUARRES
BENABARRE
FANTOVA
3.3
CONCLUSIONES
EL REINO DE ARAGÓN ESTÁ PLENAMENTE FEUDALIZADO Y DE MODO CONSENSUADO ENTRE REY Y NOBLEZA SIGUE LAS LÍNEAS MAESTRAS DE LA P...
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License. It makes use of the works of K...
  1. 1. RAMIRO I DESDE LOS DOCUMENTOS ROBERTO VIRUETE ERDOZÁIN Profesor de Geografía e Historia de Enseñanza Secundaria IES Leonardo de Chabacier (Calatayud)
  2. 2. CONTENIDOS A TRATAR  CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO  NACIMIENTO Y PRIMEROS AÑOS DE RAMIRO I  ORIGEN DEL REINO DE ARAGÓN  ARAGÓN DE 1035 A 1064  CONCLUSIONES
  3. 3. CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO DE LA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA
  4. 4. FEUDALIZACIÓN 950-1060 RECAUDACIÓN DE PARIAS Y EXPANSIÓN MILITAR EN AL-ÁNDALUS
  5. 5. NACIMIENTO Y PRIMEROS AÑOS DE RAMIRO I
  6. 6. DATOS FUNDAMENTALES  1006-1007  JIMENO GARCÉS  MUÑIA  SANCHO RAMÍREZ
  7. 7. EL ORIGEN DEL REINO DE ARAGÓN
  8. 8. TESTAMENTO DE SANCHO III
  9. 9. TRANSMISIÓN DEL PODER GARCÍA III TODO EL REINO DE SANCHO III PAMPLONA-ARAGÓN-CASTILLA VIEJA CASTILLA (1027) SOBRARBE-RIBAGORZA (1017-1018) REPARTO DEL TERRITORIO PAMPLONA-CASTILLA VIEJA: GARCÍA (PRIMOGÉNITO LEGÍTIMO) PARTE DE CASTILLA: FERNANDO (2º HIJO) SOBRARBE-RIBAGORZA: GONZALO (3 HIJO) ARAGÓN: RAMIRO (HIJO NATURAL) CREACIÓN REINOS DEPENDIENTES Y AUTÓNOMOS DE CASTILLA, ARAGÓN Y SOBRARBE-RIBAGORZA REYES GOBIERNAN DICHOS REINOS EN NOMBRE DE GARCÍA III DE PAMPLONA GARANTIZA MEDIANTE PACTO O ACUERDO FEUDAL
  10. 10. ¿CUÁL ES EL FACTOR PRINCIPAL? MANTENER LA FIDELIDAD DE LA NOBLEZA DE LOS TERRITORIOS DE SANCHO EL MAYOR EN SU LINAJE INTENTANDO CONCILIAR LOS DISTINTOS INTERESES DE ESTA DE ACUERDO CON SU POSICIÓN GEOGRÁFICA
  11. 11. EL REINO DE ARAGÓN: DE 1035 A 1064
  12. 12. EL REINO DE ARAGÓN: DE 1035 A 1043 1
  13. 13. CUMPLIMIENTO DE LA SUMISIÓN A GARCÍA III BATALLA DE TAFALLA ANEXIÓN DE SOBRARBE-RIBAGORZA: PACTO FEUDAL CON GARCÍA III MANTENER LA FIDELIDAD DE LA NOBLEZA DE SOBRARBE-RIBAGORZA DOMINIO DE LOS RESORTES DEL PODER 1039 1043
  14. 14. CONSOLIDACIÓN DEL REINO DE ARAGÓN Y FORTALECIMIENTO DEL PODER DE RAMIRO I 2
  15. 15. FIDELIDAD AL REY DE PAMPLONA 2.1
  16. 16. FIRME ADHESIÓN DE LA NOBLEZA Y DE LA IGLESIA
  17. 17. NOBLEZA ENRIQUECIMIENTO DE LA NOBLEZA MEDIANTE LA DONACIÓN E INFEUDACIÓN DE UNA PARTE DEL PATRIMONIO REGIO CONCEDER LA PROPIEDAD PLENA DE LOCALIDADES REGIAS EXIMIR DE CARGA FISCAL LA ROTURACIÓN DE NUEVAS PROPIEDADES CONCEDER LA PROPIEDAD PLENA DE LOCALIDADES REGIAS CREACIÓN DE UNA ÉLITE NOBILIARIA (BARONES), REDUCIDA Y EMPARENTADA ENTRE SÍ, CON LA INFEUDACIÓN DE HONORES (DISTRITOS CASTRALES) 2.2.1
  18. 18. IGLESIA AUMENTAR EL PATRIMONIO DE LOS PRINCIPALES MONASTERIOS BENEDICTINOS DEL REINO DONAR BIENES A LA SANTA SEDE DONANDO MONASTERIOS E IGLESIAS DONAR EL DIEZMO DE LAS ALMUDEGENAS PROCEDENTES DEL AL- ÁNDALUS IMPLANTAR EL DIEZMO PARA LA IGLESIA 2.2.2
  19. 19. DOMINACIÓN SOCIAL DEL REY Y SENIORES SOBRE CAMPESINOS  ENRIQUECIMIENTO DE LOS SENIORES QUE SE APROPIAN DEL EXCEDENTE CAMPESINO COBRO DE RENTAS TERRITORIAL NOVENA CENSO LEZDA CARNAJE AZOFRAS FÁBRICA PRESENTALLAS MULTAS JUDICIALESPRECHERAS JURISDICCIONAL COERCIÓN/ MALOS ZINSOS
  20. 20. FEUDALIZACIÓN DEL REINO DE ARAGÓN
  21. 21. PERSONAS AL SERVICIO DE RAMIRO I  DOMÉSTICOS  GESTORES DEL PATRIMONIO  MUSULMANES QUE ENTREGAN LUGARES 2.2.3
  22. 22. CREACIÓN DE UNA DINÁSTÍA 2.3
  23. 23. ÁRBOL GENEALÓGICO DE RAMIRO I
  24. 24. REGULACIÓN DE LA SUCESIÓN SANCHO RAMÍREZ, HIJO DE ERMESINDA HIJO DE SANCHO RAMÍREZ GARCÍA, 2º HIJO VARÓN DE RAMIRO I TERESA HIJA MAYOR-PODER LO EJERCE EL MARIDO LA PERSONA MÁS ADECUADA DEL LINAJE REAL SEGÚN CRITERIO DE LA NOBLEZA 1 2 3 4 5
  25. 25. ASOCIACIÓN AL TRONO DE SANCHO RAMÍREZ ASEGURAR UNA SUCESIÓN TRANQUILA Y SIN TURBULENCIAS NI LUCHAS NOBILIARIAS 1061
  26. 26. EXPANSIÓN DEL REINO 3
  27. 27. PRIMER PASO: OBTENCIÓN ALMUDEGENAS: 1045-1049 SEGUNDO PASO (DESDE 1050): CONSTRUCCIÓN DE CASTILLOS EN FRONTERA SUR FORMACIÓN FUERZA MILITAR TERCER PASO (DESDE 1080): CONQUISTA DE AL-ANDALUS 2 3 1
  28. 28. 3.1
  29. 29. 3.2
  30. 30. FALCES LAGUARRES FANTOVA PANO LUZAS TRONCEDO ABIZANDA
  31. 31. FALS
  32. 32. LAGUARRES
  33. 33. BENABARRE
  34. 34. FANTOVA
  35. 35. 3.3
  36. 36. CONCLUSIONES
  37. 37. EL REINO DE ARAGÓN ESTÁ PLENAMENTE FEUDALIZADO Y DE MODO CONSENSUADO ENTRE REY Y NOBLEZA SIGUE LAS LÍNEAS MAESTRAS DE LA POLÍTICA PATERNA Y CONSOLIDA UNA AUTORIDAD INDISCUTIDA DENTRO DE LA DEBILIDAD EN LA QUE SE MUEVE EL PODER REGIO SIENTA LAS BASES DE LA EXPANSIÓN ARAGONESA EN AL-ÁNDALUS CONSTRUCCIÓN DE UN RED DE CASTILLOS PARA AMPLIAR EL REINO Y CONTROLAR A LA POBLACIÓN
