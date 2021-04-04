Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ley de Atracción a mi Servicio @Facebook Virma y Marti
La sabiduría se viste de muchas formas sobre la faz de la tierra. Sadhguru representa uno de esos atuendos en los que se c...
Escuela de Ciencias Internas en Facebook
Jaggi Vasudev obtuvo una licenciatura en inglés de la Universidad de Mysore y ha estado enseñando yoga en el sur de la Ind...
Vasudev es autor de varios libros, incluido Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy (2016). Como orador público, ha habla...
Las relaciones son para nutrirse, no para formar opiniones de ellas. El Amor es algo que ocurre dentro de ti. Si te convie...
Pero desde ese estadio entramos en relaciones como mendigos. Y ellos comen lo que encuentran en su camino. Ello no tienen ...
El alma no necesita un compañero. Tampoco existe alguna persona hecha a tu perfección. Si inviertes en cultivarte con un p...
Abraham-Hicks y Sadhguru
Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? No hay tal propósito. Puedes simplemente dedicarte a VI...
Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? Si entendemos la vida a través del lente de un propósit...
Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? What if God doesn’t know that you exist? La Creación nu...
Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? Cuando te has identiﬁcado con la trampa empieza a gusta...
Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? Vivir totalmente signiﬁca que cada aspecto de la vida s...
Vive
Enfócate en lo que se siente bien. La vuelta a casa está siempre garantizada.
Ley de Atracción a mi Servicio All pictures in this presentation are from Unsplash
Ley de Atracción a mi Servicio Ve la sesión en Zoom 1
Ley de Atracción a mi Servicio Ve la sesión en Zoom 2
Sadhguru. 20 marzo 21.
Sadhguru. 20 marzo 21.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sadhguru. 20 marzo 21.

18 views

Published on

Virma y Marti

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sadhguru. 20 marzo 21.

  1. 1. Ley de Atracción a mi Servicio @Facebook Virma y Marti
  2. 2. La sabiduría se viste de muchas formas sobre la faz de la tierra. Sadhguru representa uno de esos atuendos en los que se conjuga la sabiduría milenaria de la meditación, el yoga y la India.
  3. 3. Escuela de Ciencias Internas en Facebook
  4. 4. Jaggi Vasudev obtuvo una licenciatura en inglés de la Universidad de Mysore y ha estado enseñando yoga en el sur de la India desde 1982. En 1992, estableció la Fundación Isha cerca de Coimbatore, que administra un ashram, alberga un centro de yoga y ha participado en diversas actividades de espiritualidad, educación y medio ambiente.
  5. 5. Vasudev es autor de varios libros, incluido Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy (2016). Como orador público, ha hablado en la Cumbre Mundial por la Paz del Milenio de las Naciones Unidas, la Cámara del parlamento británico, el Instituto de Tecnología de Massachusetts y el Instituto Internacional para el Desarrollo Gerencial. También ha hablado en el Foro Económico Mundial anual en 2007, 2017 y 2020. En 2017, el Gobierno de la India le otorgó el Padma Vibhushan, el segundo premio civil más alto de la India, por su contribución a los servicios sociales. Esposa: Vijaya Kumari 1984-1997 Mahāsamādhi (el gran y último samādhi) es el acto de abandonar consciente e intencionalmente el cuerpo de uno.
  6. 6. Las relaciones son para nutrirse, no para formar opiniones de ellas. El Amor es algo que ocurre dentro de ti. Si te conviertes en Amor, y no tan solo Amas a alguien, entonces conocerás la naturaleza del Amor. No existe la persona adecuada o perfecta para uno en este planeta. Esa es una mentalidad poco realista. Lo primero que tenemos que preguntarnos es si nosotros somos la persona perfecta o adecuada. Nos relacionamos por varias razones- emocionales, sociales, ﬁnancieras, psicológicas, físicas, sociales, etc.
  7. 7. Pero desde ese estadio entramos en relaciones como mendigos. Y ellos comen lo que encuentran en su camino. Ello no tienen capacidad de elegir. Llévate a un lugar donde tu experiencia de vida sea placentera y maravillosa para ti mismo. Y luego observa a quien estás atrayendo. Si eres realmente maravilloso, grandes cosas te sucederán en todo ámbitos : carrera, relaciones, matrimonio, etc. lo mejor te pasará porque te hiciste así. Cuando trabajas en ti mismo hay una elección que hacer.
  8. 8. El alma no necesita un compañero. Tampoco existe alguna persona hecha a tu perfección. Si inviertes en cultivarte con un profundo sentido de participación, sucederá algo maravilloso, no porque la otra persona sea fantástica, sino porque tú te cultivaste. No busques que otros sean como tú. Es innecesario. Nuestra diferencias son las que nos propulsan a querer relacionarnos. Si vives con una persona exactamente como tú no podrás estar más de dos días con ella.
  9. 9. Abraham-Hicks y Sadhguru
  10. 10. Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? No hay tal propósito. Puedes simplemente dedicarte a VIVIR. Un God-Given purpose es la excusa muchos usan para hacer algunas de las cosas más crueles en el mundo. Tu ambiance of life no puede confundirse con life. La vida es lo único que conocemos, por lo tanto es importante, pero no puede confundirse con todo lo demás. Tú como persona no es importante, sin embargo tú como un componente de vida, sí lo es. Esto es de suma importancia porque el Universo existe solo porque Somos!
  11. 11. Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? Si entendemos la vida a través del lente de un propósito, una vez alcanzado, andaríamos aburridos en resto de nuestra existencia. La vida es tan fenomenalmente compleja que si la observáramos detenidamente, tendríamos en qué ocuparmos por al menos 10.000 años y aún así no la habríamos conocido en su totalidad. El aspecto más importante de la vida es que no existe signiﬁcado ninguno en ella. Es nuestra mente la que se empeña en que tenga un signiﬁcado. Viene todo de lo psicológico porque nos haría sentirnos desconectados en cierta forma de la vida.
  12. 12. Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? What if God doesn’t know that you exist? La Creación nunca está separada del Creador. El Creador está siempre palpitando dentro. Hay tantas y tantas cosas increíbles pasando que no necesitas un propósito en la vida para que sea de algún valor. Esa necesidad de propósito viene de estar atrapados en una estructura psicológica, en lugar de tener tu atención en el proceso de vivir. Cuando se está atrapado en lo psicológico, crees que tu mente y tus emociones son el centro de tu vida. Es una trampa creada e impuesta por nosotros mismos. Puedes salir de ella fácilmente porque fuiste tú quien la creaste.
  13. 13. Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? Cuando te has identiﬁcado con la trampa empieza a gustarte porque te da un sentido de seguridad y protección, pero pronto se convierte en una prisión porque aquello que te protege también te encarcela. Pero, para eso están las puertas. No importa cuán atrayente nos parezca algo, siempre vamos a querer tener de vuelta nuestra libertad. Nos volvemos engreídos cuando encontramos el propósito que nos de identidad. Estamos muy seguros de que estamos haciendo grandísimas cosas. Olvidamos que lo primero que necesitamos es balance. Eso nos va a ayudar a relajar nuestra estructura psicológica. Las personas que lo hacen sin balance son las que recurren al alcohol o a las drogas. Libertad sin balance es anarquía. Buscar un propósito es seeking for madness. El propósito en la vida es vivir y vivir por completo.
  14. 14. Aseveraciones de Sadhguru en el video What is the Purpose of Life? Vivir totalmente signiﬁca que cada aspecto de la vida se ha explorado antes de partir. Y eso tomará mucho tiempo aún si no llegas a conocer el cosmos, así que he allí todo el propósito que necesitas. Blog
  15. 15. Vive
  16. 16. Enfócate en lo que se siente bien. La vuelta a casa está siempre garantizada.
  17. 17. Ley de Atracción a mi Servicio All pictures in this presentation are from Unsplash
  18. 18. Ley de Atracción a mi Servicio Ve la sesión en Zoom 1
  19. 19. Ley de Atracción a mi Servicio Ve la sesión en Zoom 2

×