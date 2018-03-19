Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A�Magical�Life�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness A�Magical�Life�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LIST...
A�Magical�Life In�his�New�York�Times�best-seller�Care�of�the�Soul,�internationally�known�theologian�Thomas�Moore�recommend...
A�Magical�Life
A�Magical�Life
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A Magical Life Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

36 views

Published on

A Magical Life Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A Magical Life Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

  1. 1. A�Magical�Life�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness A�Magical�Life�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. A�Magical�Life In�his�New�York�Times�best-seller�Care�of�the�Soul,�internationally�known�theologian�Thomas�Moore�recommends�a� radical�shift�in�priorities:�slowing�down,�living�with�our�human�imperfections�and�designing�an�intimate�life.�Moore� illuminates�this�important�lesson�in�this�recording�by�focusing�on�old-time�magicians�-�masters�of�illusion�who�created experiences�of�wonder�by�tapping�into�the�less�obvious,�less�mechanical,�and�less�literal�potencies�of�nature.�Moore� talks�about�how,�through�magic,�we�bring�the�heart�into�play�and�become�more�able�to�regard�the�most�ordinary� aspects�of�daily�life�as�sacred.
  3. 3. A�Magical�Life
  4. 4. A�Magical�Life

×