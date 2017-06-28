ការគ្រប់គ្រងឥណទាន

3 ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច គប គង!"#ន ប $ង% $ភ &'ន( )គមន(*នព ទ, - ក.ង/ 01 យ ន 2 3ថន 5 6 7 8យ ប9ង)3ង កប :; ប 2នខ= ធ3 កច ច!" ក# ?@AB...
Fក Gង http://www.nbc.org.kh/about_the_bank/history_of_nbc.php " ច នG កមប ចJក KពM NOកចJ" ទ& PQ. -.''. "+ គប គងT Uន" Vង ក ព ...
Hប ម=ន,
i មក ខ ទ ន ចក មន ក យ ង ង ក ង ទទ នន!"#$ ក%ង$ ធ'($ )ក*+ " ," ន)ង ន -បច, យ$ /0 ន1 2(ង3 $យព នច1 ធ'($ )ក* + " ,"មយ យ5 ព ខកនង 6 ...
ii ចក ថង គ ខ ទ kZ 1 ថន ,@ក hXង CHEA SOTHORN ក(> ថvទwx ខy B z% {|}} ?ភ!ម) ពកX 2 ឃ ពក@ប) + Wក j ង ខ>កJE 3 បច•ប;ន%,ន) )>^% ក8...
iii ចក ផម {. Nប<= ន$ )ក*+ " ," ........................................................................................ { ...
iv {.x.{.ន)យមន:យ”ន)ភ:យS/Rន........................................................................{– {.x.w. <€ / ន”ន)ភ:យ ....
v “.“.w.$ ")Bគ ន)ង$ ´យ> មS/Rន ..............................................................w{ “.“.“.$ មចច)> ................
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 1 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ចក ផម . ប ន ក * ព បច%ប>...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 2 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ព CkមទជនបទNច!a I ច01 <H...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 3 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ទd U គd1 @ ន< ? @% - &ក...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 4 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ជព6កទ 7 8ក ទ8 គប' គង:";...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 5 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង oQ6T ថជនkម យ_G Q6ខ <Hយ ...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 6 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង - G Hកក)ព !Œ8ជ•កមf - G ...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 7 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង . . . ពន,X " ក+ប6ង (Ini...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 8 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .$.+ " ន nគ :";ន Hម>ផ !...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 9 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង (+) ច! Oក!7 ទទ[ OនពG ក!...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 10 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង - G b ពន 6 (Control)2 ...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 11 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង Cក0%ងG 5 !7ចង គប! គង-ន...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 12 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង - -នភយn8gន (CreditRisk...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 13 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .(.$.ម6 ),=*+ qXrនoនភ2...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 14 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង កច7 *) < %បE Q6Fនផ ប;1...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 15 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .(.(. . ច |w +GកចH , ន...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 16 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ជព6កទ 7 ក}"%ទ6 @ នJងv ...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 17 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង . .ទ ?ន% 2យ នង ប កកមy ...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 18 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ច មន ប ង ន នព ទ .$. . ...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 19 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ជព6កទ 7 គប' គង:";ន ប '...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 20 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង . .+ " ន ផh ':";ន G mយ...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 21 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ភយ7 eចនdង កH Fន LHង Nយ...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 22 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង • ទព6 ម> U dម w 2 ទព6 ...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 23 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ផ !ទ%ន dម w kម មw G នង...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 24 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង - 7ផ0ក ប ប UG Fន ទATន%...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 25 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ជន a ប ព នdងទផS បក[ ប7...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 26 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .(. គប' គងoនភ2យ:";ន -ន...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 27 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .(. . . nគ នងក",'ព z ន...
ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 28 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ចក នF€G ន នង ផ 'Jន= ន~...
ការគ្រប់គ្រងឥណទាន
ការគ្រប់គ្រងឥណទាន
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ការគ្រប់គ្រងឥណទាន

16 views

Published on

ការគ្រប់គ្រងឥណទាន - RULE - Royal University of Laws and Economics

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ការគ្រប់គ្រងឥណទាន

  1. 1. 3 ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច គប គង!"#ន ប $ង% $ភ &'ន( )គមន(*នព ទ, - ក.ង/ 01 យ ន 2 3ថន 5 6 7 8យ ប9ង)3ង កប :; ប 2នខ= ធ3 កច ច!" ក# ?@AB ក ទ គប គង ជ នទ& '( ជ)ន ' *យ+ , -.'/ Cយ "( 2 បDប កE
  2. 2. Fក Gង http://www.nbc.org.kh/about_the_bank/history_of_nbc.php " ច នG កមប ចJក KពM NOកចJ" ទ& PQ. -.''. "+ គប គងT Uន" Vង ក ព NO. -.'---.'(. "+ គប គងT Uន " Xន ច Yន. -.''--.'-. " !បយ ZG នងធ " ]Gន ប]G^_ . -.'.. "+ គប គងT Uន" www.economicsdiscussion.net › Banking › Banks › Credit › Functions of Credit marketrealist.com/2015/09/understanding-role-credit-economy Vង ក ព NO. -.'---.'(. " គប គងT Uន" PETER S.ROSE.1999. “Commercial Bank Management” Ritter. silber and Udell. 2004. ងXន wង. -.'. " !បយ ZG នង បពKនxw yz ZG " Xន ច Yន. -.''--.'-. " !បយ ZG នងធ Volum II "
  3. 3. Hប ម=ន,
  4. 4. i មក ខ ទ ន ចក មន ក យ ង ង ក ង ទទ នន!"#$ ក%ង$ ធ'($ )ក*+ " ," ន)ង ន -បច, យ$ /0 ន1 2(ង3 $យព នច1 ធ'($ )ក* + " ,"មយ យ5 ព ខកនង 6 ន1ខ ទ ទទ នច /1 7ង, ច(នព$ )ក*+ " ," មយ ន1 !ច, យ 8 7ងព")ធ 9 ន$ + " ," $ បម! ទ)ន%ន:យ (ម; 'ង កប<= ន ក(> ន 2(ង ?ក%ង@ងABព ក%ង C ប/ងផE 8@ន ន0 (ម;FG H ប:នយក 6 ព)I Jក%ង$ ព ង7ង ន)ង$ @ភ)"LMន0ខនប នHម ? ព @Nគ> 3 ក%ង យ$ /0 + " ," ន1 ខ ទ ន ជ( ( បQនបទមយ Rក8ទង 6ន7ង $ ផ 8S/Rន ប 8@ងA$ @ភ)"LMន0 Tគមន0Uនព) )ទV កWងX YZ 3 ?ក%ង បQន បទ ន1ផង ខ ទ ន ធ'($ )ក*+ " ,"ព C $ /0 ន>)")ធ ន)ងយទV 9 មយចនន ប 8@ងA$ @ភ)"LMន0 Tគមន0Uនព) )ទV ?ក%ង$ ផ 8 ន)ង គប8 គងS/Rន ធ'(FG H - ប:នមយ ន1 ន H Bព ន) នE Bព ន)ងBព កច (ន (ម;ឈ ជ(ង ? (ទផ* ប ជង3 ខ ទ ន ង]7ម ងម> ^ យ$ /0 + " ,"មយ ន1ន7ងជយផ ព'ផ*យFG គ _ង គប8C% ន A 8 @ងA$ @ភ)"LMន0 Tគមន0Uនព) )ទV ន$ន8 > ច(ន ន)ង មច /កផ 8 ,គន)> ប 8ខ1` ប8FG@ងA$ មយ ន1 ក> មa"ន!"ច/ចខ'1 > ន)ង@ភ)"LMន0ខន ន $ន8 > ប ( 2(ង3 មbង")ញ ទ-> យ$ /0 ន1កdUច$យ 6, _ក ជនយ ប8 ជយ 8ន) )>ជNន8 $យ ធ'(,គ !ក%ង$ )ក*+ " ," ន)ងUច ក+ ង8ច/ចមយចនន Rក8ទង 6ន7ង បQនបទ ប 8 គក%ង$ )ក*+ " ," ទ->ផង3 ខ ទ នជ នe,ក8 ង ង^ យ$ /0 ន1ព)>, នច/ចខ'1 > ន)ងBពខ ឆAងមយចនន,ក8,ម)ន ន 2(យ ! ច%1 T(យខ ទ !ម@ភ:យ R ន)ង $ គយ 8 @ធb+ :យទក,មនព Jក8 gក គa @%ក គa , 9 I G ) ន) )> ន)ងម)>@%កUន Rង@ 8 ន!" 8កT ឆAងRងhយJ ន ក(> ន iយ@ ច>N3 ខ ទ ងIទទ យកន!"$ )1គន8ក%ងន:យ H បN គប8 បប ង ន)ង គប8 ព "g (ម; ធ'(FG យ$ /0 មយ ន1$ន8 > នន:យខ7ម ន)ង$>8បនHយ នន!"កT ឆAង ពមRង នBព j ប ( ,ង ន1 មយក ម)> ទ->3
  5. 5. ii ចក ថង គ ខ ទ kZ 1 ថន ,@ក hXង CHEA SOTHORN ក(> ថvទwx ខy B z% {|}} ?ភ!ម) ពកX 2 ឃ ពក@ប) + Wក j ង ខ>កJE 3 បច•ប;ន%,ន) )>^% ក8 ប )<€ ប >,ន8ខ• 8ធ ក)ច• _ក ទ គប8 គង (Master of Business in Management, MBM) ជNន8{“ ជ”ន{ ន ក ")ទb :យន>) 9 E ន)ង")ទb 9 E •ក)ច•z% w–{—- w–{˜3 !ម C ពន)ង ថង@/ គ/ ង , ™បផ>ច š1 › _កy>Eម ក ")ទbធ)$ ក ")ទbធ)$ ង ព7ទVប Nយក^% ក8 $យប )<€ ប > បQន$ ) :យ ន)ងបគA )ក )ក* ពមRង 9 E I G គប8មខ"),œ Rង@ 8 ន ក ")ទb- :យភ!ម)ន•ន>) 9 E ន)ង")ទb 9 E •ក)ច• នផE 8$ @ប8 ន)ងច /1 7ង, ច(ន ប8ខ ទ (ម;, • នkន 6 ក$ ,គជ:យN ព @Nគ>3 ,ព) gក 9 E I G hយ បង Tង នខ)>ខ@ 8ពក ង$យ ន)ង ក ងច)>ក%ង$ បž= >8ប ងŸន ផE 8ច /1"),œ d ន> ម 8ខ ទ ពមRង នផE 8 ប 8 j` ប8$ យ$ /0 + " ," ន)ង នបង ក¡/5žយ+ ¢ ព (ម T!> 8ចប83 gក£ពក ន)ង@%ក E យ នផE 8ក /( > ច)¤• 7មប ច8 ថ ក* @ប8 ទ!NZ ន បŸន ប ¥ ន)ង នផE 8ក ងច)> គប8 ព "g ,ព) ជយទនកប ង គប8 បប ងក%ង$ )ក* T!> 8ក!ន ន )ក*ទទ ន ,គជ:យ ន)ងទទ នន!"ច /1 7ង d ថ^3 ,ទប¤• ប8 ខ ទ !ម C ពជ!នព 8 gក@%ក នគ/Rង@ 8 ន!"ពទVព Rងបន ប$ គ¦ Uយ "/§5 ខ5 ព 5 ន)ង នជ:យជន1 គប8B ក)ច•3
  6. 6. iii ចក ផម {. Nប<= ន$ )ក*+ " ," ........................................................................................ { w. ច Jទប<= ន$ )ក*+ " ,".................................................................................. { “. C ប/ង ន$ )ក*+ " ,"................................................................................... w ©. 5 ន8 ន$ )ក*+ " ," .................................................................................... w x. ទT ន)ង នក/>8 ន$ + " ," .................................................................................. w —. ")ធ 9 + " ," ........................................................................................................... w ˜. ចN ម•:នV ន$ + " ,"...............................................................................................“ ជពកទ ! "#ក$ទ# $គប&$គង' (ន {.{. ប">)ធNC ?កម•, ................................................................................................... © {.w.ទ ន5ទ! 6 ន$ គប8 គងS/Rន ............................................................................ © {.w.{.ន)យមន:យS/Rន ........................................................................................ © {.w.w. ប ភទS/Rន ............................................................................................. x {.w.“.មខž ន)ង>NទS/Rនក%ង •ក)ច•,>)..................................................... x {.w.“.{.មខž S/Rន................................................................................ x {.w.“.w.>NទS/Rនក%ង$ @ភ)"LM •ក)ច•,>)........................................ — {.“. /( $ ន$ ផ 8S/Rន....................................................................................... — {.“.{.$ (កទ7កច)> (Promotion) ........................................................................... — {.“.w.$ ព)ន)>G /( (ក ប!ង (Initial Screening of Application) .........................˜ {.“.“.$ (ប@ ង>S/Rន (Credit Investigating)...............................................˜ {.“.©.$ មចផE 8S/Rន (Credit Decision).....................................................˜ {.“.x.$ >¢>ព)ន)>Gគ/ន (Control of the Account) ................................................˜ {.“.—.$ បម! ក8 /ង (Collection)............................................................˜ {.©. /( $ ន$ ")Bគ (S/Rន................................................................................. } {.x.$ គប8 គង”ន)ភ:យ...................................................................................................{–
  7. 7. iv {.x.{.ន)យមន:យ”ន)ភ:យS/Rន........................................................................{– {.x.w. <€ / ន”ន)ភ:យ ...................................................................................{– {.x.“. ប ភទ ន”ន)ភ:យ.......................................................................................{{ {.x.©.ម! T> NFG ន”ន)ភ:យ................................................................ {“ {.x.©.{.កX@>)ថ)ជន ................................................................................... {“ {.x.©.w.កXE ពធNC .................................................................................. {“ {.x.©.“.កXE ងAម ន)ង C1^% ក8ធមZ,>) ..................................................... {“ {.x.x. ")ធ 9 $>8បនHយ”ន)ភ:យ.......................................................................{© {.x.x.{. ច š1@>)ថ)ជន................................................................................{© {.x.x.w. ច š1ធNC .................................................................................{© {.x.x.“. ច š1 •ក)ច•,>) ន)ងធមZ,>) ......................................................{x ជពកទ*! "ក+ ,ទ -.ន ង/ ភ123ន4 5គមន4 នព ទ6 w.{. ប">) ប 8@ងA$ @ភ)"LMន0 Tគមន0Uនព) )ទV...........................................................{— w.w.U យi• នន)ង !ប <€ š/) ជœកមZ ប 8@ងA$ @ភ)"LMន0 Tគមន0Uនព) )ទV.............{— w.“.ទ ន5") :យ ន)ង ប កកមZ ប 8@ងA$ @ភ)"LMន0 Tគមន0Uនព) )ទV ...................... {˜ w.“.{. ទ ន5") :យ............................................................................................. {˜ w.“.w. ប កកមZ.................................................................................................. {˜ “.©. ចN ម•:នV ប 8@ងA$ @ភ)"LMន0 Tគមន0Uនព) )ទV................................................. {˜ “.©.{. ចN ម•:នV$ ) :យកJE .................................................................. {˜ “.©.w. ចN ម•:នV ប 8 ប 8@ងA$ @ភ)"LMន0 Tគមន0Uនព) )ទV .................{} ជពកទ7! $គប&$គង' (ន ប & ង/ ភ123ន4 5គមន4 នព ទ6 “.{. ប ភទS/Rន..........................................................................................................{| “.{.{.S/Rន_ក>Eជន ........................................................................................{| “.{.w.S/Rន កWម...............................................................................................{| “.w. ចកព) S/Rន ................................................................................................{| “.“. /( $ ន$ ផE 8S/Rន....................................................................................w– “.“.{.$ )ក* ន)ង+ " ,"ព:>³ ន....................................................................w–
  8. 8. v “.“.w.$ ")Bគ ន)ង$ ´យ> មS/Rន ..............................................................w{ “.“.“.$ មចច)> ...........................................................................................w“ “.“.©.$ ប ពញ_ក .......................................................................................w“ “.“.x.$ @នម:>...................................................................................................w“ “.“.—.$ ប(ក ក8កម• ..........................................................................................w© “.“.˜.$ ប¤•! ទ)ន%ន:យ 6ក%ង បព:នV...................................................................w© “.“.}.$ XមiនS/Rន ..................................................................................w© “.“.|.$ បម! ក8 /ង................................................................................w© “.©.$ គប8 គងផ ប: >S/Rន.....................................................................................wx “.©.{.$ ប ង(នចនន@>)ថ)ជន ................................................................................wx “.©.w. $ ព ងកទTS/Rន ...............................................................................wx “.x.$ គប8 គង”ន)ភ:យS/Rន ...................................................................................w— “.x.{.$ គប8 គងS/Rនយ¦> ............................................................................w— “.x.w. /( $ ន$ i1+ យS/Rនយ¦>....................................................w— “.x.w.{. Jក8$ បម! ព:>³ ន.............................................................w— “.x.w.w.")Bគ ន)ងក/>8ព H នBព នប<= ................................................w˜ “.x.w.“.$ ក/>8Uទ)Bព ន$ i1+ យ .............................................w˜ “.x.w.©.$ ជ( ( ទXង ន)ង ព "g .................................................w˜ ចក ន89: ន នង ផ"& ន; ន4 <ក; =ង >ប ម?@ន6
  9. 9. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 1 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ចក ផម . ប ន ក * ព បច%ប>ន0 ន1 យ< ? @% នង បពនAធ*B Cក0%ង ព1D Eច កកម#% Fន G កច) HនI;ងJK )ងGK Cក0%ងក)L%ង ព ងព ទ . .ច%ង Gយ ន1M G កច មHន ន1 Nយ 7 NភO Oនជ) %ញQ6Fន កចទផS 7 OនTន% @ បន នងTនU FនVG ក0%ងG Tភ WXនY ងZម ម[យ NភO H គប! យ ព គ យ< ? @% ន1 7 មងM NយFនG ជ) %ញ នងបង] Q6Fន ក^8_`យa b ព )Eក NភO កម#% Oន ផ !VG Q6FនT0ក ន Iគ ធcHG ន Iគ H គd1 @ ន< ? @% នង ធcH ប ប G eជ កមf ប !ខK[ន Cទg)ង ប ទ កម#% Hម> [មច)78ក !G Tភ WXនY កចកម#% Q6Fនhព ក ច មHន នង i ប H LHងM គd1 @ ន< ? @%Oន H [*ទI;ង )Jន!ក0%ងG Tភ WXនY នង U ជ hព ប ជន Cទg)ង ប ទ កម#% g)ងម ពមg)ងOនGK យ ច)ន%ចគនKd1 jច)បងម[យក0%ងG G !បន@យន hព ក កa បkមយ%ទA NភO lន ព1D Eច កកម#% kម យ_G ផ ! mn8gន o ! < B J0 ច J0 មធ6ម នង កpម គb 7 Fនក) ជ hពមធ6ម នង ក ក 7 eចFន ទAhព ប ប UG eជ កមf ប ង]Hនក) ជ hព ប !ព[ក គQ6OនGន!7 ប H kម យ_G បH O !ន mកមfn8gន Hម>ព ងក នងប ង]H Oនន ម%ខ ប ថfq7 eចFន ទAhពក0%ងG ទទ[ Oនផ ច) 8ញ Lប!មក ញM 5ប!k)ងពFនG កច) HនJង យ< ? @%មក យHងOនក ! FZ ! ឃHញs ផ ផ ក0%ងa pក %បFនG កHន LHង )Nប!ពម[យt0 ) oម[យt0 ) នងOនបនU < មក ! ព បច%ប>ន0M បH យHង ធcHG ពន 6 មH ក0%ងក)L%ង ព u t0 )ច%ង Gយ ន1 យធ*B នង< ? @% FនG កច មHន %1N I;ងJK )ងគ[ Q6ក ! FZ ! ព ប ប Uក n8gនជនបទ 7 ជv ខK[នច Cក0%ងច *K 1lនhពខc1J ប !ធ*B នង គd1 @ នម កw< ? @%g)ង *1M ក0%ង ច) Eម ប ប Uក n8gនជនបទg)ងT ! TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA កj ប ប Uក n8gនជនបទម[យ7 Fន Gន%ព គប! Bន!ក0%ងG [មច)78ក H យn8gន Cក0%ង កចកម#% kម យ_G ផ !n8gន o ប ជន7 Fនជ hព ក ក Q6Fន ទAhពក0%ង G បH O ! នង បកប ប ផ.ងqkម មw G M . ច ទប ន ក យHងOន dងចx ! <Hយs n8gនព Fន _ )Jន!JK )ងE ! Cក0%ង កច Nយ ធcHQ6Fនក) 8H នផ ផ ក0%ងa pក %ប នងG !បន@យhព ក ក Cក0%ង ប ទ
  10. 10. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 2 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ព CkមទជនបទNច!a I ច01 <Hយ Hម>ជ[យក0%ងG Tភ WXនY ប ទ Hក [យក) ជ hព ! C ប ! ប ព ក ក Ckមទជនបទg)ង *1 HTងZG Tភ WXនY < គមនYeនព ទAFនយ%ទA នង ) 8H G TcខK1ក0%ងG ផ ! នង គប! គងn8gន ប !ខK[នQ6 Fន ប ទAhពខ# ! នង បកប Nយន ន hព? . ! ប"ង ន ក B ប)8ង )Jន!ក0%ងG កSa នងច%1កមf កS C TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនY eនព ទA ន1គ Hម>7 cងយ !T)ព2 - @ នhពទ o ប ! TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA J កpងk {f - B G 8Y n8gន ប !TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA - G ផU ! នងG គប! គងn8gន ប ! TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA - G គប! គងn8gន7 Fនប | នង ) E1a យ $. % &ន' ន ក GយពOនច%1 ធcHកមf កSa នង កa ង!បទព ធនYG ` Nយ} ! CTងZ G Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA [ចមក យHងOនទទ[ ន ច) 81I;ង ចHន ពមg)ងeច Oនន OយG 8Y a ម[យ ន1 7 eចជ[យ ប IជនY ! ប ! @ បន ~T0កFន 7 មw G ច 2 - ប ង]Hនច) 81 dង !ប%គZ ក ប !TងZG TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA ក0%ងG Tន% UនYG ` NយផS h• ប! oនdង ទd 7 Fនa ប! - ផ ! បទព ធនYG ` j i - eចផU ! Tន% នY iq Hម>Q6 @ បន7ក មw ក0%ងG /ន o កhព កច) Hន - &ក គ) នង ជ)ន[យ ! . ន . ជ)*ន! Gយ Hម> ធcHG កSa (. ទ) នង*+នក",' ន កS o Hយ%ទA នង ) 8H G lនG ផ !n8gន ប !TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA J កpងk {f M -. ធ / G កSa ន1 គពdង7ផiក o H ទd U នងទន0នយ7 បម Oន <Hយទន0នយ នង ទd Ug)ង *1ទទ[ Oនkម យ_2 - € • O1ព%ម# h 7ខf នងh Tង! គK &ក បភព Hម7 gក!ទងនdង
  11. 11. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 3 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ទd U គd1 @ ន< ? @% - &ក Uព B G 8Y នងន ធn8gន ប !TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA - G 78*)ចងi% ប`| ញ Nយ} !ពប%គZ ក នងs0 ក! dក*) ប !TងZG Tភ WXនY < គមនYeនព ទA កj ច U 5 678*)M 0. ច ម12ន3 ន G កSa ន1Oន ធcHG 7បង7ចក ចJង Gម_ - ចកU ផUHម - ជ)ពកទ+2 ) dក ទd U - ជ)ពកទƒ2 @ នhពទ o ប ! TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA - ជ)ពកទ,2 ទAផ lនG a - ចកU ន0Nន នងTន% នY
  12. 12. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 4 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ជព6កទ 7 8ក ទ8 គប' គង:";ន . . ប ,ធ ! <កម1= 1 ធ*B lនកម#% Fន ប Uយ T7ងcង 7 eច7បង7ចក ប[ន )Eក!G ចJង Gម 2 - t0 ) +…u† !t0 )+…‡†2 ប ទ កម#% Oនទទ[ Oន&កDជ6ពeEនគមនយមOD)ង ក0%ងt0 )+…u† <Hយធ*B lនកម#% កj w Oនប ង]H LHងM ធ*B lនកម#% ទទ[ h _}U ច!ម%ខ T0ក O1ព%ម# Oក! € 7 បយ @% នង គប! គង បពនA ធ*B Cកម#% M - t0 ) +…ˆu !t0 )+…ˆ…2 ធ*B lនកម#% w Oនបទ Nយ បបកម#% ប ធប យ6 (7ខf ក<ម)M TB 0 ក!G w Oនក មច បយ @% w Oនឈប! បH O ! <Hយ បពនAធ*B w Oន %បប)O ! 5 g)ងa pងM - t0 ) +…ˆ… !t0 )+……,2 ធ*B lនកម#% w Oនក ង LHង ញពច)8% ច ន6M ទនdម ន1 បយ @% កj w Oន O1ផSយ LHង ញM កម#% OនបU ព កច7ផនG o កចទផS M - t0 ) +……, !បច%ប>ន02 បពនAធ*B w Oនព ងdងនង ធcHទ) នHបh បនយកមf )Nប! <Hយកម#% OនGK យ ប ទ ម[យក0%ងច) Eម ប ទ 7 Fនក) 8H ន កចJK )ង ង គ C Hពភព 9កM . .ទ ?ន%ទ6 @ ន គប' គប' គង:";ន Hម>/ន o !G គប! គងn8gន យHង w យ !នយlនŒក6s "n8gន" ម%ន នM . . .នយមន2យ:";ន Œក6s "n8gន" w Oន គQ6នយមនយ ផ.ងqB0 okម&ក នម[យq នយមនយ g)ង *1Fន ចJង Gម2 n8gន2 គ G Q6ខ Oក! ~Tcq7 Fប!Q6ខM n8gន3 បភពធនŽន< ? @% 7 ធ*B ~ គd1 @ នម កw< ? @% កpម<•%ន ផU ! 1 http://www.nbc.org.kh/about_the_bank/history_of_nbc.php 2 " ច*ន% កមប ចក ព កច", ទ)ព +ˆ§-+ˆ+ 3 U5 6 ទ m;, t0 )ƒ§++,”G គប! គងn8gន” ទ)ព †
  13. 13. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 5 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង oQ6T ថជនkម យ_G Q6ខ <Hយ ងមក ញ okមG ប ច«ទI;ងចx !9 !ម[យlនកច ន M n8gន 4 គ G ផ កមf ទA ~ ទA បH O ! ប E1e ន0 oQ6T0កខ okម ប F8 lមKម[យ eច @% ~ បយ @% ( %យ) ម[យនdងG ង Lប! oQ6F ! Hម ញ ញន ប F8ម[យ ច)ន[នធ) ងម%នM n8gន5 គ mកមfម[យ ប ភទ ប !ធ*B 7 Oនផ !កម ! Ž 8_ជនក0%ង យ_ ព ក!9ក!Eម[យធ) ងម%នM . . . ប ភទ:";ន ប ភទlនn8gន w Oន គក)8 ! នង7បង7ចក ផ.ងqB0 okម ទd Uនម[យq ប ភទ g)ង *1 w Oន7បង7ចក នងក)8 ! ចFនJង Gម 2 n8gន w Oន7បង7ចក ព ប ភទគ6 2 n8gន Ž 8_2 n8gន7 w Oន បH O !នងផU ! Nយ T)Eច Ž 8_ក0%ង B ប)8ងប) ពញ ) G < ? @% នងG ច)Eយ ផ.ងq ច Oក! ប€ . Y ម-នUDជG m Ž 8_ G ង ង 9 €ន មន ពទ6 # ន ថ0 ! %ខF hព ងZម នង កSក) 8H ន កចM n8gន&កជន2 n8gន7 បH O ! Nយប%គZ ~ < B &កជនក0%ង B ប)8ង7 cង ក Oក!ច) 8ញ Nយយកម ធន o ន Iគ ប ង]H eជ កមfថf G ព ងកម%ខ ប នងប) ពញG J បង! នង ធcHQ6 Uង!N ! CGន!7 ប H M . . .ម=ខD នង,E ទ:";នកF=ង +GកចH , . . . .ម=ខD :";ន 7 n8gនOន H [*ទI;ង )Jន! Cក0%ង កច ច)8% ចJង Gម ន1ប`| ញពម%ខ` )Jន!qg)ង…lនn8gន 2 - Fន ច! Oក! គប! Bន!ក0%ងG បH O !ក0%ង កច - `យa b Cក0%ងG ប នង ផ Oក! - Fន ប IជនY Cក0%ងG ផ Cក0%ងផ កមf 4 Tង 7ក ព , ƒ§+ƒ-ƒ§+,, "G គប! គងn8gន", ទ)ព ទ+ 5 [ន ច) Hន, ƒ§++-ƒ§+ƒ, " បយ @% នងធ*B ", ទ)ព ទ ++ 6 •%ន ប•%E® ,t0 )ƒ§+§, "G គប! គងn8gន", ទ)ព ទ, 7 www.economicsdiscussion.net › Banking › Banks › Credit › Functions of Credit
  14. 14. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 6 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង - G Hកក)ព !Œ8ជ•កមf - G ព ងកn8gនlនធ*B *)Q6FនG កច) Hន ! Oក!ប ?H - `យa b Q6¶ S<កមfព ងកខK[ន - FនT @ ប IជនY !T ថជន - n8gន ! NភO - *)Q6Fន @ hព . . . .,E ទ:";នកF=ង Jភ KL +GកចH , 8 n8gន 7ផ0កម[យ7 Fន _ )Jន!JK )ងE ! Cក0%ង កច 9ក Ray Dalio @ បនកlន កpម<•%ន ន Iគ Bridgewater Associates OននIយs n8gនគ ប ប UG mង F !ប)8% ម[យនdងT0កខ Oក! <HយT0កខ *1 w ង Lប! oQ6F !ប)8% ញន Oក! Hម នងបកប? g)ងG Oក!ផង7 Clថ»T*គ M n8gនOន*)Q6Fនក) 8H នlនG ច)Eយ ច01 <Hយ ធcHQ6Fនក) 8H ន Cក0%ងក) Oក!ច)8 lន កច 7 *)Q6FនG កHន LHងlនផ ផ ក0%ងa pក %ប នង ធcHQ6Fនក) 8H ន7ផ0កផ hពផង7 ប ន បHn8gន w Oន គ បH O ! Cក0%ងG ទញធនŽន Fប!ផ meចជ[យQ6Fនក) 8H ន កច នង G ប7ន@ម o H Oក!ច)8 n8gនeច*)Q6FនG ប ង]H Oន ប)8% M . .+ " ន ផ ':";ន9 . . . កទ8កច, (Promotion) - ប ង]Hនច)ន[នT ថជន NយG បH O !n8gនM - ប ង]HនG ក!ខ8_7 Fនមន% . ចHនFនប)8ងចង!ទញផ ផ ក0%ងក 87 កមf ធn8gន w Oនផ !ជន !ព[កB !M - G គប! គង w ពន 6ន D ! កមfhពg)ង ន1 Hម> Oក s T ថជន7 Fន ក^8_ ម> គប! Bន! w Oន Hកទdកច UQ6 បH O !ន កមf ធn8gន ន1M - ច) Œ1T ថជន7 Fន ប បH O !n8gន i w Oន Hកទdកច UQ6 បH O ! n8gនបន ទ€ M - ក0%ងក 8 កយកបន%ក< ? @% *1*)Q6ច)8 FនG កHន LHងព ប ប G n8g- នM 8 marketrealist.com/2015/09/understanding-role-credit-economy 9 Tង 7ក ព , ƒ§+ƒ-ƒ§+,," គប! គងn8gន", [*ទ ប !T0ក គប! គង, ទ)ព ទ ¿-++
  15. 15. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 7 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង . . . ពន,X " ក+ប6ង (Initial Screening of Application) - ទ) ង! ) 8H n8gន w 7 ទ) ង!7 Fន ក^8_ខK `យa b នងFនព ÀFន គប! Bន! Hម> ធcHG T ង] C ព 7 T ថជន 0H %)n8gនM - * ព បច%ប>ន0 ន1 T0កផ !n8gន Fប!T0ក បH O ! ចHនOន បH បពនAក0%ងG ផ !ពន%n8gន Fប! b ពន 6 H ) 8H %)n8gនថfM ច) Œ1n8gន Fប!eជ កមf T0កផZ !ផZង! IងkមTន%O < ? @% B Fប!ផ !ពន%n8gន ( Nយ បH O ! ទព6 ម> Uប)8% នង Oក!ច) 8ញ Fប!គ8*)M ទAផ 7 ទទ[ Oនគ Fប!mយ lមK % @hព< ? @%eជ កមf7 0H %)n8gនM . . . =បJ ងc,:";ន (Credit Investigating) G %HបT ង] គ Fន ប!gក!ទង oនdង កមfhពlនG បម ព ÀFន )Jន!q Hម> ធcHG មចច UM ប | Fប!T0ក គប! គងn8gនគG បម ព ÀFន ម[យនdង យ_ ព ខ <Hយច)Eយ ចM ទ oT0ក គប! គង ប!gក!ទង oនdងទh0 ក!` DយG 8Y Œ8ជ•កមf <HយFនG Œក!ពនA Nយ} ! ម[យនdងន Iជ T0កផ !ព ÀFន នងប%គZ ក ផ.ង ទ€ 7 eចប • ក!ព ទAhព ងប)8% ប !T ថជនM . .$. មចផh ':";ន (Credit Decision) G មចច Uផ !n8gន o !T ថជន គ G នច«យ7 ធcH LHង NយT0ក គប! គងក0%ងG ទទ[ យក ~ប ធន ) 8H n8gនM T0ក គប! គង មw Q6FនG ក)8 !ក) ប* !n8gន ក!9ក!ម[យ !T0ក 0H %)M . .(. ,j,ពន,Xគ"ន (Control of the Account) បHម%ខ` b ពន 6 Hម>ពន 6គ8នQ6 Oក s ប)8% Fន ក^8_ ម ម6 Fប! T ថជនM 7ផ0កម[យlនកមfhព ន1គ មw Q6T0ក គប! គង w ច17 cង កព ÀFនថf ប !T ថជន Hម> ធcHG មចច UQ6Fន ប ទAhពក0%ង កមfhព ន1 w FនG ច [មពម-នUn8gនក0%ង G ពន 6 T 8កមfគ8ន7 ក)ព%ងFនក)<% Cព Gយ )8ង *1M . .-. បម6 mក' "ង (Collection) កមfhព បម គ កមfhពg)ង:យE7 [មប? g)ងកចខ ខ) បdង7 បង Hម> ធcHI;ងEជ) %ញQ6T ថជន ធcHG ទg ! ~ ង Lប!មក ញក0%ងG ក)8 ! ក!9ក!Eម[យM mគ កkម[យ j )Jន!ប)ផ% ក0%ងG គប! គងn8gនM កមf ធ បម eចជ[យQ6 )< ច! Oក! Fនច * i ប H កS Oនន ទ)*ក!ទ)នង i ម[យនdងT ថជន នងប ង]HនG ក!M
  16. 16. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 8 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .$.+ " ន nគ :";ន Hម>ផ !n8gនQ6ទទ[ Oនន គ%8hព hព ក ទA នងទទ[ Oនន នhពlន ប ប UG n8gន ម[យនdងT ថជន យHង w ធcHG ឆKHយនdង )ន[ Jង Gម ន1 ម%ន ន2 HT0ក %)ខ Oក!គ[ Q6ទ%កច U7 ~ ទ? HT0ក dង Nយ ប€បE10 ? Hម> ឆKHយ បនdង )8[ ន1 ធ*B w ធcHG នច«យ H 6Cs ប !T ថជន ច T Uច ក (Character) ម @hព (Capacity) ច! Oក! (Cash) @%ប ) (Collateral) ក^ខ8Â (Condition) G b ពន 6 (Control) M - T Uច ក (Character)2 ម-នUn8gន w 7 7 cងយ !Q6 dងចx ! ព B ប)8ង ប !T ថ ជនក0%ងG 0H %) n8gនពធ*B នងFន ច * F1ម% ក0%ងG ង Lប!មក ញM ប ន បHT ថជនមន យ !ចx !s HG 0H %)n8gន Hម> ធcHTc? ម-នUn8gន w 7 ប • ក!ព B ប)8ង ន1 មa ប oនdង B ន IOយ ប !ធ*B 7 ~ ទM g1ប T ថជនFន B ប)8ង iកj Nយម-នU n8gនគ[ 7 ប ក!sT0កខ w Fន eកប>ក Iទទ[ ខ% w HG បH O !ម ធន7 Oនខ ន1 Nយប`| ញពhព f 1 f គក0%ងG ឆKHយ )ន[ ប !ម-នUn8gន ពមg)ង Fន ច * F1ម% ក0%ងG ង ប)8% Lប!មក ញM បH ន ម-នUn8gនFនe មf8Y sT ថជន ប !ខK[នព%)Fន G f 1 ង!ក0%ងG បH O !n8gន ច7 Oន Bងទ%ក នង ង Lប!មក ញ ច 7 Oន ន n8gនមនគ[ ផU !Q6 LHយ <HយmនdងGK យ n8gន7 Fនប | C ព 7 ធ*B ផU !Q6M %បមកT Uច ក (Character) ) Ã HG ទទ[ ខ% w (Responsibility) hព f 1 ង! (Truthfulness) B ប)8ងព Oក (Serious Purpose) នង ច * F1ម% (SeriousIntention) ក0%ងG ងប)8% M - ម @hព (Capacity)2 ម-នUn8gន w 7 Oក s T ថជន7 0H %)n8gនFន ទA គប! Bន! Hម> 0H %)n8gន នងFន ទAa បចxប!ក0%ងG ច%1< @ J Hកច ន 7 គ ÄsT0ក7 Fន ម @hពក0%ងG ខ Oក! (Capacity to Borrow money)M C ប ទ កម#% T0ក7 Fនeយ% Gម +¿t0 )ព%)eចទទ[ ខ% w Hកច ន n8 gនOន ទ ចធ*B FនG )Oកក0%ងG បម n8gនមក ញM - ច! Oក! (Cash)2 HT0កខ (Borrower) Fន ទAhព គប! Bន!ក0%ងG ប ង]H ច! Oក! Hម> ង Lប!មក ញ7 ~ ទ? ធមfkT ថជនFន បភព7 បគ ! Hម> ងប)8% គ 10 PETERS.ROSE(1999),“CommercialBankManagement”4th Edition,Page528-535
  17. 17. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 9 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង (+) ច! Oក!7 ទទ[ OនពG ក! ~ច)8 (ƒ) ច! Oក!7 ទទ[ OនពG ក! ទព6 កមf (,) ច! Oក!7 ទទ[ OនពG O1ប8®ប)8% ~ម ធនប (Debt or Equity Security)M បភពម[យក0%ងច) Eម បភពg)ងបJង HeចផU ! ច! Oក! គប! Bន! Hម>បង! ងមកធ*B M g1 I;ងEធ*B FនG Tន% B1ច) Œ1 )< ច! Oក! (Cash Flow) 7 ទទ[ OនពG ក!~ច)8 ធcH បភពច)បងក0%ងG ងប)8% ប!មក ញ ព Œ1G ក! ទព6 ម> U (Assets Sale) eច ធcHQ6G ខ ប !T ថជនFន hពទន! ខSយ នង ធcHQ6ម%ខ` ប !ធ*B T0កផU ! mn8gនមន Fន % @h ពM ង ន1 o ទ€ G ŽK ក!ច%1lន )< ច! Oក! គចងi% ប`| ញseជ កមfក)ព%ងFន ប | <Hយeច ធcHQ6n8gនFនប | M G mយ lមK ប !ម-នUn8gន H )< ច! Oក! ប !T ថជន [មFនG [ នង ឆKHយ )ន[ ច o2 (+) Hក) 8H នlនG ក! នង Oក!ច)8 ទ€ងg !~ ទ? (ƒ) Hក) 8H ន ន1eច CបនUB) ទn8gនOន~ ទ? Oក! ច)8 បច%ប>ន0 នង ប U Oក!ច)8 ប !T ថជនគ ភ U%kង Hម> ឆKHយ បនdង )ន[ g)ង *1M - @%ប ) (Collateral)2 @%ប ) បភពlនG ងn8gន j )Jន! C ព 7 n8gន មនeចg មក ញOនM ក0%ងG ទទ[ យក @%ប ) ម-នUn8gន w [ s H @%ប ) *1 Fនគ%8hព គប! Bន! Hម>B) ទn8gនOន~ ទ? ទ oម-នUn8gន ធcHG mយ lមK នងពន 6 មH ទព6ប ) ប !T ថជន o H ក^8_ព ច 2 eយ% (Age) @ នhព (Condition) ទk)ង (Location) M M ប ចក ទ កj H [ I;ង )Jន!7 Cទ ន1M បH ទព6ប ) ប !T ថជន<[ មយ mនdង w Oន គមនក)8 ! lមK @%ប ) Nយ 7 mពOកក0%ងG 7 cង កT0កទញmM - ក^ខ8Â (Condition)2 ក^ខ8Â Dប!ប? g)ងកkU Jង ÅនងកkU Jងក0%ង7 ជ1 nទAព Hn8gនM ក^ខ8Â Jង Å [មFន ន*0 G ថfq Cក0%ង ប ភទG ` ~ ប ភទ¶ S<Yកមf ប !T0កខ G }K !បU @ នhព កច G គ)Dមក)7<ង Nយ -`Z ម នង B1ម<នUDយ <Hយ ក^ខ8Â Jងក0%ង [មFន B ន IOយn8gន គ) Dងថ G n8gន នង ម @hព ជ)*ញ ប !ប%គZ កក0%ងG b ពន 6n8gនM n8gនម[យ មH o in J1 C H កN ប;%7នUmeច ធcHQ6ខចOន Nយ G ŽK ក!ច%1lនG ក! ~ Oក!ច)8 C ព កចFនVនhព ~ Nយ T kG Oក!ខ# !ខ8_7 FនT ផ EM
  18. 18. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 10 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង - G b ពន 6 (Control)2 កkU ច%ង Gយក0%ងG O; ន! បF8hពទ%កច UOន ប !T0កខ គ G b ពន 67 ប`| ញkម )ន[ s បHFនG }K !ចxប! ~បទប HFនnទAព I;ងEច) Œ1T0កខ? <Hយs H ) 8H %)n8gនប) ពញkម Uង!N ប !e Æ ធ ន យ កមf Hម> ឆKHយ ប o នងបទNនគ%8hព n8gន7 ក)8 ! Nយនយ ក 7 ~ ទ? ក0%ង *1ម-នUn8gនកj w ធcHG b ពន 6ប7ន@ម ទ€ o H 4Rs 7 ក0%ង *1 [ម Fន2 o Right Business2 Fនម%ខ ប ចx !9 ! a បចxប! Fនe Æ ប8® Fនកច ន ចx !9 ! នងក)8 ! យ_ ព dម w M ម%ខ ប Fន GU ន%ព យ_ ព 7 ង Fនន នUhពមនFនប;1Œ ! !ប @ នM o Right People2 ប UT0កខ T0ក [មខ T0កŽ* T0ក [មŽ* iM o Right Amount៖ mយ lមK ទ)<) Oក!កម មkម ម@hពM o Right Time៖ hគ មw G Oក!កម យ_ ព យក o បH O ! dម w M .(. គប' គងoនភ2យ -នភយn8gនFន _ )Jន!E ! 7 *)Q6FនG ជ1nទAព I;ងJK )ងGK ! គ%8hពn8gនg)ងa pង ច01 <Hយ គd1 @ ន< ? @%Oនក)8 ! B ន IOយ នងន ធn8gនម[យ j i នង ម ម67 *) o !G G !បន@យន -នភយn8gនM .(. .នយមន2យoនភ2យ:";ន -នភយn8gន11 គ -នភយម[យ ប ភទក0%ងច) Eម-នភយ**7 FនnទA ព ! ប ប UG ប ! @ បនM m កH LHង Nយ T0កខ Oក!ពធ*B (កន ប)8% ) ~ គd1 @ នម កw< ? @% <Hយព[ក គមនFន ទAhព ង Lប!M -នភយn8gន 12 គ ក ម lនG B1s0 ក!7 កH LHងច) Œ1 Oក!កម ប ! ធ*B ~ គd1 @ នម កw< ? @% Nយទទ[ ងន G J បង! Nយ T ថជន ប !ខK[ន មន ងប)8% kមកច ន ~មន គប!ច)ន[នទdក Oក!g)ង Hមg)ងG Oក!M .(. . p " នoនភ2យ ទ o គប!G ផ !ន ផ ផ នង mកមfn8gនជន o !T ថជន7 ង7 Fន-នយភយ Bន!7 -នភយ *1 @ Cក0%ងក) ទ)<) នង បភពខ% qB0 M ជ)-ន )បង 11 Ritter, silber and Udell, 2004,P226 12 U 5 6 ង[ន <ង t0 )ƒ§+§ ” បយ @% នង បពនA< ? @%”, ភ0) ពញ,ទ)ព †§
  19. 19. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 11 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង Cក0%ងG 5 !7ចង គប! គង-នភយn8gន 5)Oច! w 7 cង កQ6 ឃHញs Fន 8Tc ខK1? Fនទ)<)ប;%E® ? នង បភ ពមកពE? 7 eច កH Fន LHងក0%ង ) 8H G ប ប UG n8gន ប ! @ បនM Jង Gម ន1 បភពផU ! 8lន-នភយ2 - G hគn8gនមនOន dម w okម B G 8Y - ប U ង Oក! ប !T ថជនមន ទ€ងg ! នងមនgន! ព 9 - មនOន ធcHG mយ lមK ទព6Nក!Ž* !ទក7នKង - មនOនប • ក!ពF !ប)8% ផ.ង - បHn8gនខ% B Ã - ខc1G b ពន 6 នងkមNន - កkU កច - hគទប5 !G ŽនG kមផK ចxប!Oនម%ន - hពមន f 1 ង! ប !T ថជន - hពមន f 1 ង! នងT ម @hព ប !ប%គZ ក - &ក មនចx !9 ! - មនOនច%1 ! ) CNន ប !T ថជន ជ[ ប%គZ កទប បម ព ÀFន - h0 ក!` មនOន o !ផ1T ថជន - ផU !n8gន NយBf នG យ ! ពមព គb - ទ)<) Oក!Q6ខធ) ង ទព6Nក!Ž* - Bf នT0កŽ* ~FនT0កŽ*ប;%7នUBf ន ទAhព ងជ)ន[ - ព%)Fនព ÀFនពF !ប)8% lទ - ប%គZ ក ធcHG មន&កhពB0 - ប%គZ កFនទ)* ! ម[យT0ក dក*) .(. . ប ភទ នoនភ2យ ប ភទlន-នភយFន ចHន okមទ .ន_ €ងqខK[ន 7 ច%ងប?ប! គក)8 !យកនយ ម[យខKគ ទAផ ** C ព T*គ 7 ព%)Fនhពចx !9 !M -នភយ7 )Jន! <Hយ7 ង7 កH Fន LHងក0%ង @ បន< ? @%Fន2
  20. 20. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 12 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង - -នភយn8gន (CreditRisk)2 G J បង!ន Oក!ច)8 នង Oក! Hមក0%ងទ) ង! ) Žនធន ក!9ក! Nយ 7 G មន ងប)8% ប !T0កខ ~l គ Œ8ជ•កមfkម យ_G ផU !n8gន នង កមfhព ន IគM - -នភយT kG Oក! (Interest rate Risk)2 ) Ã o HG J បង!ន ច)8 ពG Oក! %ទA Nយ 7 G 7 ប បb ក ម T kG Oក! នងG }K !បU F hព ប ! ទព កមf នង ទព6T កមfM -នភយ ន1mFនទ)*ក!ទ)នង ច)បង ម[យនdង n8gន នងប ?H Ckមធ*B M - -នភយ ច! Oក! (Liquidity Risk)2 កH LHង C ព @ បន< ? @% Bf ន ទAhព គប! Bន! (ខc1 Oក!) Hម>ប ?ញn8gន ~បង! HG ច)Eយ ~ ងប)8% o @ បន ផ.ងM - -នភយទផS (Market Risk)2 កH LHង Nយ 7 G 7 ប បb G }K !បU lថKទ)នញច%1 LHងkមទផS ន ទព6 ម> U (Assets) ~កច ន (Contract) 7 Oន ធcH ម[យ កpម<•%ន ផ.ងqM -នភយ ន1gក!ទងនdង Interestrate នង ForeignExchangeM - -នភយ ប ប UG (OperationalRisk)2 កH LHង Nយ 7 កងc1J ) 8H G b ពន 6 ~ ) 8H G b ពន 67 មនទទ[ Oន Nយ មន% . ~កkU Jង Å w Oន គប! គងkម យ_G ប ង]H ន ) 8H G គប! គង-នភយ ប ប UG G b ពន 6 នងG DយG 8Y Q6Oន dម w ព កមfhពeជ កមfkម យ_TងZhព គប! គង នងB) ទ 7 &កDជ6ពTងZhពeជ កមf នងគ8_ គប! គងM 7ផ0កប ចក ទ g)ង *1Fន ច 2 o គប! គង បពនA ធcH ) 8H 7ផ0កធ*B o €បច)មន% .មន dម w kមក7នKង នងជ)*ញ o ប%គZ ក ប ពd UT) ពHព%ក [យ [ចបនK) ខ•1J• យ ទព6 ម> U ប ! @ បន - -នភយT kបU បយ @%ប ទ (Foreign Exchange Risk) 2 កH LHង C ព 7 Fន G 7 ប បb JK )ង mងT kបU Oក!ប ទ M C ព 7 កpម<•%ន ធcHG ន Iគ ម[យនdង បយប8®ប ទ <Hយ ប ប UG ប ! កpម<•%ន បH O !ន បយប8®ក0%ង a pក ច ន1 C ព 7 Fនប)7 ប) [ ន T kបU Oក!ប ទ meច ធcHQ6 កpម<•%នFន G J បង!ក0%ងG ប)7Lងព បយប8®ប ទ មក បយប8®ក0%ងa pក Hម> ធcH ប ប U- G M
  21. 21. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 13 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .(.$.ម6 ),=*+ qXrនoនភ2យ13 ទ o-នភយn8gន 7 ង7 បឈមម%ខ ម[យនdង-នភយ7 កH Fន LHង ប*ប!ពG ផ ! o !T ថជនM ម ;ង ញ ទ€ យHង ង] ឃHញs -នភយn8gនមន dម 7 eច កH Fន LHងពកkT ថជន7 មនOន ង Lប!gន! ព 9 *1 ទ 7 meច [ម ប? នdងកkម[យច)ន[ន ទ€ ច កkធ*B នងកkធមf M .(.$. .កtJ,ថជន - G ព ក 8Y ~G mយ lមK HG ន Iគ CFនក ម គ)ន Cក0%ងG ន Iគ C H មនgន!Fន ម @hព គប! Bន! នង hគQ6Oន គប! ជpង យM - មន FនG ព5 EQ6Oន %ជ É o HG ន IគEម[យ ~កjច ច U ន Iគ Hម%ខ ប E7 Fន Oក!ច) 8ញ ចHនM - eច w Oនl គ ~T0ក ន Iគ lទ ទ€ Oក O !M - G បH O ! %យខ% B ÃM - T ថជនខK1Fន B ប)8ងមន ង Oក!មកធ*B ញ g1ប ព[ក គFន ទAhព ងកj NយM .(.$. .កth ពធ ! - G ខc1J ន ន IOយ គប! គងn8gនM - ប%គZ កព%)Fន ម @hព គប! Bន!ក0%ងG mយ lមKT ថជន ~G នច«យមនOន គប! Bន! នង dម w ច 2 o ប UT0កខ នង B ប)8ងlនG ខM o eជ កមf ~គ Fងeជ កមf OយG 8Y < ? @%FនG ទន! ខSយM o @%ប ) នងT0កŽ*M - ច * ធcHQ6Fនក)<% នងមនFនhព f 1 ង!M .(.$. .កth ងvម នង !wxF ក'ធមy , - កk កច2 ប U កច ( ផ1Fន lមKŽK ក!ច%1 នង ប ជនFនប)8% ចHនភ) - កk ងZម2 គG }K !ប NភO G 7 ប បb កច នងន IO កច កj ច ប U កច គ < %បEQ6Fន-នភយn8gនគ[ Q6 ពbយO មÊM C ព 7 FនG }K !ប NភO គ w }K !ប B ន IOយ dក*) កj ច ន IOយ 13 [ន ច) Hន, ƒ§++-ƒ§+ƒ, " បយ @% នងធ*B Volum II", ទ)ព ទ +,-+u
  22. 22. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 14 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង កច7 *) < %បE Q6Fនផ ប;1Œ !I;ងJK )ង o HG hគ ព យ< ? @%M Nយ7Lក C ព 7 Fន ប U< ? @% កH Fន LHងmបE Q6 កpម<•%ន < B eជ កមfJ0 ច** w បឈមម%ខនdងG ក.យធន 7 < % បង] Q6Fនផ ប;1Œ ! H ទAhព ងប)8% ប !T ថជនមកធ*B ញM - កkធមf 2 B1s0 ក!ធមf [មFន ទdកជ)នន! B1D)ង »[ កj ច B1ធមf ផ.ងq ទ€ កj ម < %lច ន6បE Q6T ថជនO !បង!ន ទAhព ង Nយeជ កមf ~ម%ខ ប ខចJ ~ w }i ក ) 8H G 7 មងM .(.(. ធ / ,'បនzយoនភ2យ14 ប*ប!ពOន dងពម < %ម[យច)ន[ន 7 បង] Q6Fន-នភយ o HG ផ !n8gន ក0%ង *1 w Oន គ កSន ធ Cក0%ងG N1a យ-នភយn8gន ចJង Gម2 .(.(. . ច |wJថថជន - ធcHG mយ lមKQ6Oន dម w ពT ថជន ច 2 o B ប)8ងlនG %)ខ ( ធcHeជ កមf ~Fនគ Fង ធcHTc ផ.ងq........) o hគ H OយG 8Y < ? @%( hគ HG J ~ច) 8ញក0%ងG ធcHeជ កមfព ម%ន) o ព5 E H B ជ)< T0ក %)ខ( hគ H ប U ប ង^ប) o 7ផនG lនគ Fង ប !T ថជនM - w Fន @%Nក!ប )** - ផ ! Iប !ក0%ងក 8 ផ.ងq 7 gក!នdងG ធcHeជ កមf ប !T ថជនM .(.(. . ច |wធ ! - G ព ងក ម @hពប%គZ ក ច 2 o ជH H ប%គZ ក7 Fនច) 81 dង7ផ0កn8gន (kម យ_G ជH H ប%គZ ក ព ធនY.... ) o G ប8% 1បE ប%គZ កប7ន@មM - G Nក! g ច) Œ1ប%គZ ក7 Fនក)<% - G Hកទdកច UM 14 [ន ច) Hន, ƒ§++-ƒ§+ƒ, " បយ @% នងធ*B Volum II", ទ)ព ទ +u-+ˆ
  23. 23. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 15 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .(.(. . ច |w +GកចH , នងធមy , - ច) Œ1 កច2 NភO Fន [*ទក0%ងG Nក!ន ŽនG Fប!ទប! ] ! នង ) E1a យព ងកន ចxប! បទប? ផ.ងq Hម> ជ€ mងទ)* !lផក0%ងM - ច) Œ1 B1s0 ក!ធមf 2 គeចG !បន@យOន Nយជនព ÀFនន D !G 7 ប បb ~ G មន7 ប បb ជន Ž 8_ជនQ6gន! ព 9 Hម>G Œ នង បpង បយ 0ទ%ក ម%នM
  24. 24. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 16 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ជព6កទ 7 ក}"%ទ6 @ នJងv Jភ KLន~ )គមន~•នព ទ3 . . ប , ប 'Jងv Jភ KLន~ )គមន~•នព ទ3 TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA ប ប Uក n8gនជនបទ7 Oនប ង]H LHង Nយ < គនក0%ងa pក ក0%ង B ប)8ងជ[យប) ពញន hពខc1ច *K 1lនផ ផ នង mកមfn8gន ប ! គd1 @ ន< ? @% នងធ*B CkមទជនបទNច!a I Q6Fន មw G ច! Oក!ក0%ងG បH O !M TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទAOទទ[ Z ! នង ច%1ប?• C ក [ងម-lផ Clថ»ទ+ˆ7ខក t0 )ƒ§+ƒ TងZG Å NភO 7 Fន G I យកE C ភមក0%ង7 ពកឃ%)7 ពកគយ a pក i ង ខ UកE M GយពOន យ !ចx !ព មw G ប !T ថជន TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទAOន ធcHG7កទ មង!ន 7ផ0ក mកមf នងផ ផ n8gន ប !ខK[ន Hម>ប) ពញ មw G ប !T ថជន Ckមទជន បទQ6eចទទ[ Oនន mកមfn8gន បកប Nយ FK hពM g)ង ន1 < %ផ 7 ធcH Q6TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA ទទ[ ន G B) ទI;ង ចHនពT ថជន C )បន! *1M GយមកកjOនព ងកខK[នkម យ_G បHកន Jថf CkមបE ខ U** Cក0%ង ព1D Eច កកម#% Fន ច ខ UកE ខ Uk7ក ក)ពង!5ម ក)ពង!ធ) ក)ពង! # €មDប ក)ព នង ក ច1M Clថ»ទ+ˆ 7ខក t0 )ƒ§+u TងZGTភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទAOនច%1ប?• នងOនទទ[ Z ! Nយធ*B lនកម#% ប ប Uក 8Y n8gនជនបទ 7 Fន G I យកE C ផ1 ខ ƒƒ TT ផK ខƒ ភមថf `] ! Hម ម€ន កpងk {f ខ UកE M Nយ Iង Hបទព ធនY ម @hព នង មw G 5)Oច! ប !T ថជន ម[យនdងទ .ន_ យ នង ប កកមf * ព បច%ប>ន0 ន1TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទAOន នង ក)ព%ង vមខK[ន ពមg)ងOន €បច)7ផនG Hម> ធcHព ងក J okមបE ខ Uម[យច)ន[ន ទ€ M . .• យ€G ននង 6ប p |"ជ•កមy ប 'Jងv Jភ KLន~ )គមន~•នព ទ3 TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទAFនG I យកE Cផ1 ង ƒƒTT ផK ខƒ ភមថf `] ! Hម ម€ន កpងk {f ខ UកE 7 Fន K ក Œ8ជ•កមf ចJង Gម2
  25. 25. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 17 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង . .ទ ?ន% 2យ នង ប កកមy ប 'Jងv Jភ KLន~ )គមន~•នព ទ3 . . . ទ ?ន% 2យ ជ[យ Hកក)ព !ជ _hព ប ព CkមទជនបទNច!a I kម យ_G ផ ! n8gនM . . . ប កកមy ប) ពញន hពខc1ច *K 1lន mកមfn8gន ប ! គd1 @ ន< ? @% នងធ*B ** CkមទជនបទNច!a I Nយផ !n8gនជន ប ជន ក ក C *1 Hម>Q6ព[ក គ Fន ទAhព គប! Bន!ក0%ងG ព ងកម%ខ ប នងប ង]H ម%ខ ប ថfក0%ង B ប)8ងប ង]H Oនន G ` ប ង]Hន Oក!ច)8 ពមg)ងeច Hកក)ព !ក) ជ hព ប ជន នងeចG !បន@យ hព ក ក CkមទជនបទM .$. ច ម12ន3 ប 'Jងv Jភ KLន~ )គមន~•នព ទ3 .$. . ច ម12ន3 ‚ 2យក h TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA Oន ធcHG 7បង7ចកG គប! គង )Jន!q okម 7ផ0កនម[យq 7 7ផ0ក )Jន!qg)ង *1Fនប[ន គ7ផ0កធនŽនមន% . 7ផ0ក< ? @% 7ផ0ក ប ប UG នង7ផ0ក ន_កមflផក0%ងM Cក0%ង ច* ម#នA ន1 w Oន គប! គង [ម Nយ} !ព បŽនTងZG 7 គប! គង H7ផ0កg)ងប Fន7ផ0កធនŽនមន% .នង O 7ផ0ក ប ប UG នង7ផ0ក< ? @% &ម[យ7ផ0ក ទ€ គ 7ផ0ក ន_កមflផក0%ង w Oន គប! គង Nយ} !ព )Eក កpម បdកSភO M
  26. 26. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 18 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ច មន ប ង ន នព ទ .$. . ច ម12ន3 ប ' & ប 'Jងv Jភ KLន~ )គមន~•នព ទ3 C គប! Jg)ងT ! ប !eនព ទA w Oន គប! គង នងផZ !ផZង! នងkមNន b ពន 6 Nយ} !ព7ផ0កg)ងប[ន [មFន 7ផ0កធនŽនមន% . 7ផ0ក< ? @% 7ផ0ក ប ប G នង ន_កមflផក0%ងM កចG ` g)ងម Cក0%ង J w Oនទទ[ ខ% w [ម Nយ បŽន J 7 គប! គង oប%គZ កg)ងT ! Cក0%ង J *1M ច មន ប ន គមន នព ទ បŽនTងZG 7ផ0ក ន_កមflផ ក0%ង 7ផ0ក ប ប UG 7ផ0កធនŽន មន% .នង O បŽន កpម បdកSភO 7ផ0ក< ? @% បŽនម-នn8gន ប:ក នង O គ8 នយ6ក នង O ម-នn8gន បŽន J T*មយ T*មយ
  27. 27. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 19 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ជព6កទ 7 គប' គង:";ន ប 'Jងv Jភ KLន~ )គមន~•នព ទ3 . . ប ភទ:";ន . . .:";នƒក,hជន n8gនទ oផU !ជន !T ថជន បH Fប! បH O !ក0%ង កpម គb ទ%នបងc ក0%ងeជ កមf ទ%ន Fប!ព ងកeជ កមf7 ក)ព%ង ) 8H G ក0%ង ព បច%ប>ន0នង បH Fប! B ប)8ង ផ.ងq Nយ7ផiក Hច)8 ក!9ក! G ច)Eយ7 ប • ក!Q6 ឃHញព ទA- hពlនG ង Oក! Lប!មក ញg)ង Hម នងg)ងG Oក!M n8gន&ក ជន ន1 w Oន 7បង7ចក ព ប ភទ ផ.ងB0 2 n8gនBf ន ទព6 ម] !Ž*2 ប ភទn8gន7 Fនទ)<) ច ង ~ fHនdង †.§§§.§§§ € n8gន ន1 w Oនប ង]H LHង Fប!T ថនជន7 Fន Oក!ច)8 gប នងBf ន ទព6Nក! ម] ! Hម>Ž* % @hពn8gនM n8gនFន ទព6កម] !Ž*2 ប ភទn8gន7 Fនទ)<)ធ) ងn8gនBf ន ទព6 eចFនទ)<) ! o ƒ§.§§§.§§§ € ~ H ព ន1 ea យ oនdង ទAhព ប ! T ថជនM . . .:";ន ក„ម n8gន កpមគ ប ភទn8gនម[យ7 Oនផ !ជនT ថជន7 Fនទ ) C7ក> B0 Fនម%ខ ប ចB0 ~a €ងB0 Fន Oក!ច)8 ប-ក! ប7< B0 នង Fន B ប)8ង lនG បH O ! ច! Oក! ច ~a €ងB0 H ព ន1 o ទ€ T ថជន w ចង ម#នA កpម 7 FនG ទទ[ ខ% w [ម កpម g)ងG ទទ[ Oន Oក!ព គd1 @ ន នងg)ងG ង Lប! មក ញM . . ចកព :";ន - ទ)<)n8gនT ប FeចផU !ជន < ƒ§.§§§.§§§ € - T kG Oក! +.u% ក0%ងម[យ7ខ - ប€ប ងFន ចHន ប ភទkម មw G [មFន2 • បង! ) !ថយច%1 €ងD ! O<Y ព O<Y នង €ងD !7ខ • បង! ) ! ថ €ងD ! O<Y ព O<Y នង €ងD !7ខ - យ_ ព ព ង5ប!ព ,7ខ ! ƒ†7ខ - G Oក!គ 7 ច)ន[នlថ»7 Oនខប;% E® 1
  28. 28. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 20 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង . .+ " ន ផh ':";ន G mយ lមKគ G បម យកន ព ÀFនជ%) ញT0កខ ច ម%ខ ប Oក!ច)8 G ច)Eយ ទព6 ម> UNក!Ž*T0កŽ* T0ក 0ងមក កM G m lមKn8gន ប !TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទAFន, )Eក!G )Jន!qគ2 - G កS នងa ព ÀFន - G hគ នងG mយ lមK Hn8gន - G មចផU !n8gនM . . . ក នង ព2,…rន )Eក!G )បងlនG mយ lមKn8gនQ6 dម w នងFន ប ទAhពខ# ! ម-នU n8gនច%1 o ! គ<Nន នងទk)ងម% ខ ប ប !T ថជន Hម> ធcHG កSa នង ធcHG ពន 6 ក!7 Uង H @ នhព កច ជ _hព ទព6 ម> U ) 8H G lនម%ខ ប នង បម យកន ព ÀFនgក!ទង} ! នង Nយ ប I oនdងT ថជន Hម> ធcHG hគM ព ÀFនg)ង *1eចនdងទទ[ Oនkម យ_2 - ក [ T ថជន Nយ} !ពT ថនជន - kមG T ង] មH Nយម-នUn8gន - T0កជ Jង ប !T ថជន - e Æ ធ ម Nន - l គ បក[ ប7ជង - T0កផZ !ផZង! ប !T ថជន - T0កទញ - ប%គZ ក កមfក - កpម គb T ថជន - T0កច <•%ន - មជÎNនជ%) ញម%ខ ប ប !T ថជន - kម យ_&ក ផ.ងq . . . nគ នង †យ, ម‡:";ន Nយ Iង Hព ÀFន7 ទទ[ Oន ម-នn8gន w ធcHG hគ នង ធcH ) 8H Q6 o បŽនn8gន~ បŽន J Hម>ពន 6 ពhកS នង ធcHG hគ កQ6 ឃHញន -ន
  29. 29. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 21 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ភយ7 eចនdង កH Fន LHង Nយយs < % Cក0%ងម%ខ ប ប !T ថជនM Hម> ធcHG hគ Q6Fន ប ទAhពខ# ! គOន hគ o Hច)8% ច B )Jន!ព គ 5Cs នង 4Rs Cក0%ង ) 8H G lនG hគ H5Cs គ w ធcHG hគ o Hច)8% ចg)ង O) [មFន2 - T Uច ក (Character)2 ច)8% ចeទhព នង )Jន! ង គ ច01 <Hយម-នUn8gន w កS HT ច ប !T ថជនkម យ_ ច)8% ច ចJង Gម • ក UÏ /f 1 នង ប UlនG ! C • hពF !G នងទ)ន[ ខ% w • hព %ច ទ€ង ង! • ទ)*ក!ទ)នង iនdង <គមនY • hពT)8 !T !ធf ! • hព¶ S<Yព Iម • ឆន_ក0%ងG ង នង ប U ង Oក! iM - ម @hព(Capacity)2 ម-នUn8gន w ពន 6 មH H • Oក!ច)8 2 បភពច)8 7 i បភពច)8 មកព ប ផ.ងB0 នង បភពច)8 7 Fន @ hពM • G ច)Eយ 2 គប!G ច)Eយ Cក0%ងម%ខ ប w OនDប!ប? g)ងT ! • ច) 8ញ2 GយG ធcHG ទg ! mងច)8 នងច)Eយ [ចD ! T ថជនFន ទទ[ Oន Oក!ច) នញOនច)ន[នប;%*f នM • )< ច! Oក!2 កQ6 ឃHញsT ថជនFន )< ច! Oក! i7 eច*)Q6 Fន ទAhព គប! Bន!ក0%ងG ង Lប!មក ញ គប!ច)ន[ន នងgន! ព 9M - Hមទ%នច [ម (Capital)2 G កS o H ទព6 កមf %ប នង បភពទ%នក0%ងeជ កមf [មFន2 • ទព6 កមf %ប2 Fនទk)ង ផ1 នង )h _ បH O ! lទ ទ€ 7 ប) HQ6 ម%ខ ប ~eជ កមfM • បភពទ%ន Hមទ%ន} ! ប !F ! កម យ_ ព 7 ង នងកម យ_ ព ខKM - ទព6Ž* (Collateral)2 G O; ន! f ន o H ទព6TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA Oនយកច Uទ%កNក! Hច)8% ច )Jន!q ˆច)8% ច ចJង Gម2
  30. 30. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 22 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង • ទព6 ម> U dម w 2 ទព6 ម> U7 Nក!Ž* *1ព a ប hពចx ! 9 ! នង`យa b ក0%ងG បងc ច! Oក! M • G O; ន! f ន lមK ទព6Ž*2 ទព67 OនNក!Ž* *1 w 7 Fន lមKធ) ង Oក!7 OនខM • hព F ! ទព62 F !lន ទព67 OនNក!Ž* *1 w 7 T0កខ ~ T0ក Ž*M • -នភយlន ទព6Ž*2 w ក)8 !Q6Oនចx !D !-នភយ7 ប មpងនdង កH Fន LHងច) Œ1 ទព67 OនNក!Ž* *1 Œ1m ច)8% ច7 )Jន! នងeច ធcHQ6Fនប | !G N1a យប)8% C ព 7 Fនប | Clថ» T*គ ផង7 M - ក^ខ8Â (Condition)2 ) Ã ! ក^ខ8Â 7 មw G **7 គd1 @ ន មw Q6 T ថជនប) ពញ នងទទ[ យក~&កhពM ) 8H G lនG hគ o H 4Rs គ w hគ o Hច)8% ចg)ងប[ន ចJង Gម2 o មន% . w (Right People) T ថជន i7 Fន2 គ)ន T0កជ)ន[ញ Fនគ)ន Cក0%ងTភ WXនY Hម%ខ ប T0ក7 Oនយ !ចx !ព ក^ខ8Â ខ នង ង T0កមន% .7 Fន ច *ក0%ងG ង o ម%ខ ប w (Right Business) Fនhព dងF)lនម%ខ ប Fនម%ខ ប dម w ចx !9 ! នង a បចxប! ម%ខ ប Fន Gន%ព យ_ ព 7 ង នងFនន នhព ម%ខ ប មនប;1Œ ! !ប @ ន o ទ)<) w (Right Amount) ផ !n8gនជនT ថជនkមទ)<) ~ប F8 dម w dម w នង មនdង ម @hព ង w នdងទ)<)lន មw G ព ប !T ថជន dម w kម B ប)Eង7 បH O ! o ព 9 w (Right Time) ធcHG បvប ធ€បពទ)<) Oក!កម oនdង យ_ ព lន G បH O ! នង យ_ ព lនG បកបម%ខ ប
  31. 31. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 23 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ផ !ទ%ន dម w kម មw G នងម%ខ ប w kម Oក!ច)8 ផ !ទ%នQ6Oនច) ព 7 T ថជន w G Hមទ%ន ក)8 ! យ_ ព ខkម យ_ ព 7 ម%ខ ប Fន ) 8H G នង Oក! ច)8 w យ ! dងពO %ភ ធមf Cក0%ង )បន!M . . . មចច, Gយ ព 7 ទទ Oនន ព ÀFន គប! ជpង យ ធcHG hគ នង កSmយ lមK o H ក^8_ ម> U ប !T ថជន នងeជ កមf ប !T ថជនh0 ក!` n8gន w ធcHG មចច U ក0%ងG ផU !~មនផU !n8gនជនT ថជន បកប Nយ %ភ នច«យ នងម%ងF; !ក0%ង G មច ច U Nយឈ H2 - B G 8Y ន ធក0%ងG ផU !n8gន - • ជ _ នង កម ធមÀ ប !h0 ក!` n8gន - G hគ នងmយ lមKn8gន . .$. ប ពញƒក Gយ ព 7 mយ lមK o ឃHញs T ថជន iFន ក^ខ8Â គប! Bន!ក0%ងG ទទ[ Oន ន mកមfn8gន <Hយ *1 ម-នn8gន w ប) ពញ7បបបទ នង&ក ខ Oក! [មFន2 - Œក6 0H %)ខ Oក! - គ Fងជ)ន[ញ - កច ន ខចងG Oក! - កច ន Nក! ទព6Ž* ( Fប!T ថជន7 OនNក! ទព6 ម] !) ក0%ង B ប)8ងយក oពhកS នងmយ lមKពs0 ក! គប! គងFន បŽនម-នn8gន *យក J នង*យកNន ប ប UG M . .(. Jន=ម2, Gយ ព 7 ទទ[ Oនន &ក គប! Bន! <Hយ n8gន w Oន ធcHG ពhកS នង mយ lមKព Gម o Hkម ច* ម#នA នង ធcHG Tន%ម okមទ)<) នង ទAក0%ងG Tន%- ម ចJង Gម2 - បŽនម-នn8gនFន ទATន%ម ច ង +.§§§.§§§ € - បŽន JFន ទATន%ម ច ង~ fHនdង †.§§§.§§§ €
  32. 32. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 24 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង - 7ផ0ក ប ប UG Fន ទATន%ម ច ង ~ fHនdង ¿.§§§.§§§ € - បŽនTងZG Fន ទA មចធ) ង ¿.§§§.§§§ € M . .-. បក mក'កមH Nយ 7 TងZG Tភ WXនY <គមនYeនព ទA ប ប Uក n8gនជនបទ ច01 <HយG បHក Oក!កមជន !T ថជន w Oន ធcH LHងFន ក^8_ព ង គd1 @ នម កw < ? @% នងធ*B ផ.ងq Cកម#% គT ថជនFន ទA Cក0%ងG មចច UsB ! ជH H G បHក Oក!Oនព ប€ប2 - ម-នn8gនយកទdក Oក!7 Oនខ o បHកQ6T ថជន !ទ ) C @ ន - T ថជន w មក បHក Oក! NយខK[ន&ង CG I យ ប !eនព ទA . .0. ប‰H6 ទនFន2យ @កF=ង បព2ន3 Hម>`យa b Cក0%ងG គប! គងទន0នយn8gន eនព ទAOនទញ បពនAប ចក ទ គប! គងn8gនពl គ eជ កមf Cក0%ងa pកម[យ /f 1s ICONNECT CAMBODIAM G ប? ទន0នយ oក0%ង បពនAប ចក ទ គប! គង ន1 w Oន ធcH LHង Nយ ប:ក C ព ព 7 Oន បHក Oក! eយ oT ថជនM . .Š. tម€ន:";ន Hម>Ž*Oនs គប!n8gន w OនTន% នY okម B G 8Y ន ធ នងទទ[ Oនន mកមf បកប Nយ FK hព ពមg)ងeចŽ*Oនន % @hពn8gន នងG G ! បន@យOនន -នភយ គប!n8gន ប !eនព ទA w Oន ធcHG kមNន នង b ពន 6 Nយ បŽនម-នn8gន ~ បŽន J Gយ ព 7 Oន បHក Oក!I;ងយ ព O<Y Hម> កQ6 ឃHញន ច)ន%ច ចJង Gយ2 - G B ពkម B G ប !ម-នUn8gន - B ប)8ងlនG បH O !n8gន ប !T ថជន - ប)7 ប) [ lនម%ខ ប នងជ _hព ប !T ថជន - dងន ព ÀFនថfq Hម>G Œ Oនន -នភយ - បម យកព ÀFន Hម> hគ Hn8gន Gយq ទ€ . .‹. បម6 mក' "ង T ថជន w ង Oក!Q6Oនgន! ព 9 នង គប!ច)ន[ន okមG hគ ង Oក! 7 Oន ពម ពvងម%ន ព 7 Oន បHក Oក!M Nយ មKdង ឃHញពផ )Oក ប ! T ថ-
  33. 33. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 25 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ជន a ប ព នdងទផS បក[ ប7ជងeនព ទAFន B G ព ម[យ7បKក NយTន% Q6ម នn8gនFន ទA បម Oក! ! ) C @ ន ប ! ~ក7នKង បកបម%ខ ប T ថជន C ក0%ង )បន! ប ប UG ប !ខK[នOនM ច)78ក&T ថជនFន ទA មចច Uក0%ងG ង Oក!kម យ_ម-នn8gន ~ ង CG I យeនព ទA} !កjOនM .$. គប' គងផ ប2 ,:";ន Hម>Ž*Oនន ន ន hព @ hព នងhព កច មHនlន ប ប UG n8gនeន ព ទAFន B Ãព I;ង )Jន!qគ2 - Gប ង]Hនច)ន[នT ថជន - G ព ងកទ)<)n8gន .$. . ប ងcនចនEនJ,ថជន G 7ថ កS នងប ង]HនT ថជន ប !eនព ទA w Oន ធcH LHងkមទ Ãព I;ង2 - G 7ថ កST ថជន5 !2 ច) Œ1Tថជន5 !7 ŽK ប!Oនទទ[ Oនន mn8gន ពeនព ទA 7 T ថជន i នង ធcHG បង! ង Lប!មក ញOន ទ€ងg ! ព 9 នង គប!ច)ន[ន w ទទ[ Oនន G យកច Uទ%កNក!kម យ_ mកមftប! < G មKHងទ)<)n8gនkម មw G នង ទAhព ពមg)ងG Iគយ ! o Hក ក^ខ8Â ផ.ងqម[យច)ន[ន NយមនOច!Fន ទព6Nក! ម] !Ž* មន5)Oច!FនT0កŽ *M - G 7 cង កT ថជនថf eនព ទAFន7ផនG ផ.ពcផSយពផ ផ នង mកមf n8gន គ%8 ម> U នង ក^8_ ព ព ប !ខK[ន o !T ថជន B Ã C kម )បន! ប ប G ប ! Clថ»ច%ង O<Y Hម>ទទ[ Oនន T ថជនថf Fប! ព ងក )បន! ប ប G នងទ)<)ផ ប n8gន Ckម )បន! *1M .$. . ព ងកទ):";ន Hម> ធcHG ព ងកន ផ ប n8gនQ6OនGន!ធ) G ព ងកន ទ)<)n8gនកj 7ផ0ក ម[យ )Jន!ផង7 M Nយ7ផiក Hបទព ធនY ប !ប%គZ ក7ផ0កn8gន ពមg)ង ទAhព lនTងZhព} ! eនព ទAOនព ងកទ)<)n8gន ប !ខK[ន oQ6T ថជនOនទ)<)ធ) ងម%ន okម ទAhព នង មw G ប !T ថជន} ! ព w Oន ធcH LHងច) Œ1T ថជន 5 ! i 7 Fន ទAhព គប! Bន! នងFន ប U i Cក0%ងG G ង Lប!មក ញM
  34. 34. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 26 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .(. គប' គងoនភ2យ:";ន -នភយn8gនគ G J បង!ន Oក!ច)8 នង Oក! Hមក0%ងទ) ង! ) Žនធន ក!9ក! Nយ 7 G មន ងប)8% ប ! kម យ_G ផU !n8gន 7 7 ងQ6 ឃHញ kម យ_lនG ង Lប!មក ញFនG យ I; M <HយmOនជ1nទAព I;ងJK )ងGK o ! ន ន hព @ hព នងhពhព កច មHន ប !TងZhពeជ កមfM .(. . គប' គង:";នយŒ, គ%8hពn8gន ប !eនព ទA w Oនក)8 ! Nយ PAR (Portfolio At Risk. ផ - ប n8gន7 @ Cក0%ង-នភយ) 7 w Oន គក)8 !kម យ_ច)ន[នlថ»lនG យ I; Cក0%ងG ង Lប!មក ញlនn8gន *1M ច) Œ1n8gន7 FនG យ I; ក0%ង G បង! ង Lប!មក ញg)ង ន1 w Oន គ7បង7ចក o ប[នក) ចJង Gម2 - យ 5ប!ព + o ,§lថ» Q6 /f 1s Standard Loan - យ 5ប!ព ,+ o +¿§ lថ» Q6 /f 1s Sub-Standard Loan - យ 5ប!ព +¿+ o ,‡§lថ» Q6 /f 1s Doubtful Loan - យ H ព ,‡+lថ» Q6 /f 1s Loan Loss .(. .+ " ន €w យ:";នយŒ, Hម>Ž*Oនន % @hពn8gនមនQ6FនG ខចJ ~O !បង!eនព ទAOន បគ ! ទAT)EចQ6 oម-នgន បŽនម-នn8gន បŽន J ពមg)ងប%គZ ក7 Œក!ពនAនdងn8gន w Tន% UនY ) E1a យច) Œ1n8gន7 Oនយ g)ង *1 kម )Nប! ) Nយ នង )Eក!G † ចJង Gម2 .(. . .+ ក' បម6 ព2,…rន - ម%ន ព ជ[បT ថជន2 T0ក N1a យប)8% w ធcHG បម ព ÀFនkម យ_&ក 7 Œក!ពនA hព dម w lន B ន IOយn8gន ម%ខ ប )< ច! Oក! នង ប U ង^ប ប !T0កខ នង T0កŽ*M - C ព ជ[បT ថជន2 Q6T ថជនពន6 !ពម < %lនប | Q6Oនចx ! Hម>mយ lមK H @ នhព គb @ នhពម%ខ ប M - Gយ ព ជ[ប2 7 cងយ !ពn IបថlនT0កខ នងT0ក7 Œក!ពនA @ នhព< ? @% ទព67 OនNក!Ž* Hn8gនM
  35. 35. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 27 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង .(. . . nគ នងក",'ព z នnព នប Gយ ព 7 បម ព ÀFនOន គប! ជpង យ okមន ធ [ចD ! <Hយ T0ក N1 a យប)8% w ក)8 !Q6Oនន 2 - ប ភទlនប | ប | 7 Oន កH Fន LHង *1 ប ភទTc? Nយ ច *មនចង! ង Nយ 7 ម%ខ ប Fនប | ~កj Nយ 7 Fន B1ម< DយM - ទ)<)lនប | ប?| 7 កH Fន LHង *1Fនទ)<)ប;%E® ? ប)8% eច បម Oន g)ងa pង ~ eចO !បង!ខK1 ~eច ង ញOនg)ងT !? - កQ6 ឃHញs យ_ ព lនG ប;1Œ ! !G បម Oក! Lប!មក ញ *1Fន យ_ ព 7 ង ~ខK? .(. . . ក",'•ទnព ន €w យ ន1 )Eក!G ទបlនG N1a យប)8% យ I; Gយ ព 7 Oនក)8 ! @ នhពប | Q6Oន dម w នង ក!9ក!T0ក N1a យ w ក)8 !eទhពlនT0ក7 Œក! ពនA oនdងn8gនយ *17 Fនបក [មg)ងT0កខ Oក! T0ក [មខ នងT0កŽ*ផង7 T0ក 7 Fន ទAhពក0%ងG ង ង គ ងeទhពlនG N1a យម%ន គM .(. .$. ជ ទtង នង ព • Cក0%ង )Eក!G ច%ង Gយ ន1 )Eក!G )Jន! ង គ Cក0%ងG N1a យ ន ប)8% 7 Fនប | G ទទ[ Oនន ទAផ ~មនOន ទAផ m @ C H )Eក! G ម[យ ន1 <Hយ ច01T0ក N1a យ w ជH H ក7នKង ព 9 N1a យQ6Oន ម ម6 នង បកប Nយ ប ទAhព 7 គeចនdង ធcH C Å បពនA %9G ~ក0%ង បពនA %9G M
  36. 36. ក ទ យភមនន នង ទ កច ប ប ន!ខ# !ធ% កច &ក ទ គប! គង ជ)*ន!ទ+, ជ)-ន+ ន . /0 12 %ថន 28 5 678*)2 9ក :យ ប;ង<%ង ចក នF€G ន នង ផ 'Jន= ន~ Gយ ព 7 Oន ធcHG ច%1 កS នងa Nយ} ! Cក0%ងTងZG Tភ WXនY<- គមនYeនព ទAម[យ យ_កនKងមក ន1ខÆ%)Oទយ ! ឃHញseនព ទA ប ប Uក 8Y n8gន ជនបទបម[យក0%ងច) Eម ប ប UG n8gនជនបទ ចHន7 Oន ធcH ប Uប UG ផ !n8- gន CទជនបទNច!a I lន ព1D Eច កកម#% M eនព ទAFនg)ង ទd 7 Fន 7ចង Cក0%ង B G 8Y n8gន នងFន ) 8H G n8gន ប !ខK[នh• ប! ម[យនdងG Tន% UនY ក!7 ង H ព ន1 o ទ€ TងZhពម[យ ន1Fនយ%ទA បកប Nយ Gន%ព 7 eច/ន o !G ព ងកខK[ន Q6GK យ o គd1 @ នម កw< ? @%7 Fនhព dងF) * ព T*គ M ច%ង GយខÆ%)Fន )8មព ចម[យ Fប!Q6eនព ទAយក oព5 E នង ធcH7ក មb Hម>Q6 @ បនម[យ ន1eច មចOន ! B Ãtប! < M គ មQ6FនG - មKHងទ)<)n8gន ប !ខK[នOនធ) ង ន1 Hម>5ប!T ថជន7 Fនក ម ជ hពមធ6ម C ក0%ង ងZមកម#% ពមg)ងeច ធcHG បក[ ប7ជង ម[យនdង គd1 @ នម កw< ? @%**7ថមផង 7 M

×