Man united EPL journey 2019 20 [Overview]

Manchester United’s Premier League 19-20 Campaign Presented By manunitedcore.com
d 3rd On Points Table
Match #1 11th August, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 00 Points After 03 vs 4 - 0 Rashford 18’ (P), 67’ Martial 65’ Daniel...
Match #2 20th August, 2019 Molineux Stadium Points Before 03 Points After 04 vs 1 - 1 Ruben Neves 55’ Martial 27’
Match #3 24th August, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 04 Points After 04 vs 1 - 2 Daniel James 89’ Ayew 32’ Van Aanholt 90...
Match #4 31st August, 2019 St. Mary’s Stadium Points Before 04 Points After 05 vs 1 - 1 Vestegaard 58’ Daniel James 10’
Match #5 14th September, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 05 Points After 08 vs 1 - 0 Rashford 8’ (P)
Match #6 22th September, 2019 London Stadium Points Before 08 Points After 08 vs 2 - 0 Yarmolenko 29’ Cresswell 84’
Match #7 1st October, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 08 Points After 09 vs 1 - 1 McTominay 29’ Aubameyang 58’
Match #8 6th October, 2019 St. James’ Park Points Before 09 Points After 09 vs 1 - 0 Longstaff 72’
Match #9 20th October, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 09 Points After 10 vs 1 - 1 Rashford 36’ Lallana 85’
Match #10 27th October, 2019 Carrow Road Points Before 10 Points After 13 vs 1 - 3 Onel Hernandez 88’ McTominay 21’ Rashfo...
Match #11 2nd November, 2019 Dean Court Points Before 13 Points After 13 vs 1 - 0 King 45’
Match #12 10th November, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 13 Points After 16 vs 3 - 1 Pereira 17’ McTominay 19’ Rashford 66...
Match #13 24th November, 2019 Bramall Lane Points Before 16 Points After 17 vs 3 - 3 Fleck 19’ Mousset 52’ Oli McBurnie 90...
Match #14 1st December, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 17 Points After 18 vs 2 - 2 Tom Heaton 42’ (OG) Lindelof 64’ Greal...
Match #15 5th December, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 18 Points After 21 vs 2 - 1 Rashford 6’, 49’ (P) Dele Alli 39’
Match #16 7th December, 2019 Etihad Stadium Points Before 21 Points After 24 vs 1 - 2 Otemendi 85’ Rashford 23’ (P) Martia...
Match #17 15th December, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 24 Points After 25 vs 1 - 1 Greenwood 77’ Lindelof 36’ (OG)
Match #18 22nd December, 2019 Vicarage Road Points Before 25 Points After 25 vs 2 - 0 Sarr 50’ Troy Deeney 54’ (P)
Match #19 26th December, 2019 Old Trafford Points Before 25 Points After 28 vs 4 - 1 Martial 24’, 51’ Greenwood 36’ Rashfo...
Match #20 29th December, 2019 Turf Moor Points Before 28 Points After 31 vs 0 - 2 Martial 44’ Rashford 90+5’
Match #21 2nd January, 2020 Emirates Stadium Points Before 31 Points After 31 vs 2 - 0 Pepe 8’ Papastathopoulos 43’
Match #22 11st January, 2020 Old Trafford Points Before 31 Points After 34 vs 4 - 0 Rashford 27’, 52’ (P) Martial 54’ Gree...
Match #23 19th January, 2020 Anfield Stadium Points Before 34 Points After 34 vs 2 - 0 Van Dijk 14’ Salah 90+3’
Match #24 23rd January, 2020 Old Trafford Points Before 34 Points After 34 vs 0 - 2 Wood 39’ J. Rodriguez 56’
Match #25 1st February, 2020 Old Trafford Points Before 34 Points After 35 vs 0 - 0
Match #26 18th February, 2020 Stamford Bridge Points Before 35 Points After 38 vs 0 - 2 Martial 45’ Maguire 66’
Match #27 23rd February, 2020 Old Trafford Points Before 38 Points After 41 vs 3 - 0 B. Fernandes 42’ (P) Martial 58’ Gree...
Match #28 1st March, 2020 Goodison Park Points Before 41 Points After 42 vs 1 - 1 Calvert-Lewin 3’ B. Fernandes 31’
Match #29 8th March, 2020 Old Trafford Points Before 42 Points After 45 vs 2 - 0 Martial 30’ McTominay 90+6’
Match #30 20th June, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Points Before 45 Points After 46 vs 1 - 1 Bergwin 27’ B. Fernandes 81’...
Match #31 24th June, 2020 Old Trafford Points Before 46 Points After 49 vs 3 - 0 Martial 7’, 44’, 74’
Match #32 1st July, 2020 Falmer Stadium Points Before 49 Points After 52 vs 0 - 3 Greenwood 16’ B. Fernandes 29’, 50’
Match #33 4th July, 2020 Old Trafford Points Before 52 Points After 55 vs 5 - 2 Greenwood 29’, 54’ Rashford 35’ (P) Martia...
Match #34 10th July, 2020 Villa Park Points Before 55 Points After 58 vs 0 - 3 B. Fernandes 27’ (P) Greenwood 45+5’ Pogba ...
Match #35 14th July, 2020 Old Trafford Points Before 58 Points After 59 vs 2 - 2 Rashford 20’ Martial 23’ Armstrong 12’ Ob...
Match #36 17th January, 2020 Selhurst Park Stadium Points Before 59 Points After 62 vs 0 - 2 Rashford 45+1’ Martial 78’
Match #37 22nd July, 2020 Old Trafford Points Before 62 Points After 63 vs 1 - 1 Greenwood 51’ M. Antonio 45+2’ (P)
Match #38 26th July, 2020 King Power Stadium Points Before 63 Points After 66 vs 0 - 2 B. Fernandes 71’ (P) Lingard 90+8’
Three Must Read Articles • Manchester United’s Premier League 2019-20 season review • Analyzing Maguire’s first season wit...
Thank You Presented By manunitedcore.com
Man united EPL journey 2019 20 [Overview]

A small glimpse of all 38 matches played by Manchester United in Premier League 19-20 season.

