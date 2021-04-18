STC is striving to be a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization. But what can members do to be better allies of people in underserved groups? In this presentation you will learn eight ways you can become a better ally: Educate yourself; Share what you know; Amplify diverse voices & perspectives; Support the livelihood of diverse people; Remember that a diverse person is an individual; Support diverse people that you know; Celebrate accomplishments; and Know that allyship is a growing process.



