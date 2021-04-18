Successfully reported this slideshow.
Show up, speak up, shut up How to be a good ally Viqui Dill (she/her) @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #Te...
Takeaways: •Understanding privilege •Who can be an ally? •What does allyship look like? @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC...
#MeToo: •1978 •First woman engineer at a chemical plant •https://viquidill.wordpre ss.com/2016/11/12/197 8-my-personal- ha...
What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Suppo...
Q&A @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
Connect with me Viqui Dill (She/Her) STC Associate Fellow Technical Editor/Writer at HII Social Media manager STC WDCB Pro...
Apr. 18, 2021

Show up, speak up, shut up: How to be a good ally with Viqui Dill 20210419

STC is striving to be a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization. But what can members do to be better allies of people in underserved groups? In this presentation you will learn eight ways you can become a better ally: Educate yourself; Share what you know; Amplify diverse voices & perspectives; Support the livelihood of diverse people; Remember that a diverse person is an individual; Support diverse people that you know; Celebrate accomplishments; and Know that allyship is a growing process.

@viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y

  1. 1. Show up, speak up, shut up How to be a good ally Viqui Dill (she/her) @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  2. 2. Takeaways: •Understanding privilege •Who can be an ally? •What does allyship look like? @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  3. 3. #MeToo: •1978 •First woman engineer at a chemical plant •https://viquidill.wordpre ss.com/2016/11/12/197 8-my-personal- harassment-story/ @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  4. 4. Today: • Models of diversity • Understanding privilege • Who can be an ally? • What does allyship look like? • Resources • Q&A @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  5. 5. Today: • Models of diversity • Understanding privilege • Who can be an ally? • What does allyship look like? • Resources • Q&A Biological Model • “Cure” autism • Sound American • Be less emotional Social Model • How is society exclusive? • How can we increase services and accommodations? • How can we reduce oppression by letting go of questionable norms? @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  6. 6. Today: • Models of diversity • Understanding privilege • Who can be an ally? • What does allyship look like? • Resources • Q&A Social Model • How is society exclusive? • How can we increase understanding, services and accommodations? • How can we reduce oppression by letting go of questionable norms? Acceptance of differences • Neurodiversity • Appreciation rather than color blindness @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  7. 7. Today: • Models of diversity • Understanding privilege • Who can be an ally? • What does allyship look like? • Resources • Q&A Discrimination or negative bias against individuals with differences • Obvious/Systemic • Healthcare • Employment • Subtle/person-to-person • Lack of empathy, meet our norms • Erasure of sexuality, childlike view • Being seen as an “inspiration” • Self awareness is hard @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  8. 8. Today: • Models of diversity • Understanding privilege • Who can be an ally? • What does allyship look like? • Resources • Q&A Who can be an ally? • Anyone with privilege on a particular axis who makes a choice What does allyship look like? • Personal • Take action • Not performative • Check in about the intent and impact of an action Self awareness is hard @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  9. 9. What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Support the livelihood of diverse people 5. Remember that a diverse person is an individual 6. Support diverse people that you know 7. Celebrate accomplishments 8. Know that allyship is a growing process @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  10. 10. What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Support the livelihood of diverse people 5. Remember that a diverse person is an individual 6. Support diverse people that you know 7. Celebrate accomplishments 8. Know that allyship is a growing process • Look for content by community members • Before going to a diverse person with a question, learn on your own • Do your own intellectual and emotional work • Listen FOR stories • Learn about privilege language • exchange t-shirts • Check out advocacy organizations • Find organizations that align with the group @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  11. 11. What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Support the livelihood of diverse people 5. Remember that a diverse person is an individual 6. Support diverse people that you know 7. Celebrate accomplishments 8. Know that allyship is a growing process Have conversations • Family and friends • At work • Public venues • exchange Mennonite Council • Social media Make real changes • Style guides • Song lyrics and other content @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  12. 12. What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Support the livelihood of diverse people 5. Remember that a diverse person is an individual 6. Support diverse people that you know 7. Celebrate accomplishments 8. Know that allyship is a growing process Look for opportunities where you can create space for diverse people to directly express their thoughts • Ask yourself where you can step back so the voice can be heard • Black History Month 2020 • Be wary of positioning yourself as a leader of the conversation • VMC strategy • Ask for more representation in mainstream media • Credit diverse people for their thoughts and compensate them @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  13. 13. What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Support the livelihood of diverse people 5. Remember that a diverse person is an individual 6. Support diverse people that you know 7. Celebrate accomplishments 8. Know that allyship is a growing process • Buy from diversity-owned businesses, artists and share your favorites with others • HideawayCafeVA.com • WokZone.com • Compensate for their work, including intellectual work • Hire diverse people • https://www.stimtastic.co/ @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  14. 14. What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Support the livelihood of diverse people 5. Remember that a diverse person is an individual 6. Support diverse people that you know 7. Celebrate accomplishments 8. Know that allyship is a growing process Vulnerability of sharing a diagnosis Treat with respect All individuals are different Ask what can increase their comfort @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  15. 15. What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Support the livelihood of diverse people 5. Remember that a diverse person is an individual 6. Support diverse people that you know 7. Celebrate accomplishments 8. Know that allyship is a growing process • Draw attention when they’re not getting attention • As soon as parties are listening, pass the mic • Add your pronouns to your profile • Be a #TechComm mentor @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  16. 16. What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Support the livelihood of diverse people 5. Remember that a diverse person is an individual 6. Support diverse people that you know 7. Celebrate accomplishments 8. Know that allyship is a growing process • Be wary of framing diversity through a negative lens • Be sincere • Seeing the person as an “inspiration” can be a display of your own privilege • Compliment behavior and accomplishments, not appearance @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  17. 17. What does allyship look like? 1. Educate yourself 2. Share what you know 3. Amplify diverse voices & perspectives 4. Support the livelihood of diverse people 5. Remember that a diverse person is an individual 6. Support diverse people that you know 7. Celebrate accomplishments 8. Know that allyship is a growing process • Hold yourself accountable. • Once you know better, do better. @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  18. 18. Today: • Models of diversity • Understanding privilege • Who can be an ally? • What does allyship look like? • Resources • Q&A • Autistic Women & Nonbinary Network https://awnnetwork.org/ • University of Virginia’s Supporting Transformative Autism Research https://curry.virginia.edu/faculty- research/centers-labs- projects/supporting-transformative- autism-research-star • Educause https://www.educause.edu/ @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  19. 19. Today: • Models of diversity • Understanding privilege • Who can be an ally? • What does allyship look like? • Resources • Q&A • STC Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Panel https://www.stc.org/committees/dei ap/ • DEI-STC channel in Slack https://stc- communities.slack.com/archives/C 017TPP38KH • Inclusion Starts With I https://youtu.be/2g88Ju6nkcg @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  20. 20. Takeaways: •Understanding privilege •Who can be an ally? •What does allyship look like? @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  21. 21. Q&A @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y
  22. 22. Connect with me Viqui Dill (She/Her) STC Associate Fellow Technical Editor/Writer at HII Social Media manager STC WDCB Programs manager for IDL CoP viqui.dill@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/viquidill/ https://viquidill.wordpress.com/ @viqui_dill #STC21 #Conduit21 #STC_Spectrum_2021 #TechComm #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #a11y

