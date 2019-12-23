Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone The Seven Sisters Audiobook free downlo...
The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone Maia D'Apliese and her five sisters gat...
The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone Written By: Lucinda Riley. Narrated By:...
The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone Download Full Version The Seven Sisters...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone

4 views

Published on

The Seven Sisters Audiobook Free
The Seven Sisters Audiobook Download
The Seven Sisters Audiobook For Iphone

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone

  1. 1. The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone Maia D'Apliese and her five sisters gather together at their childhood home, 'Atlantis'-a fabulous, secluded castle that their beloved father, the elusive billionaire they call Pa Salt, has died. Maia and her sister were all adopted by him as babies and, discovering he has already been buried at sea, each of them is handed a tantalizing clue to their true heritage- a clue which takes Maia across the world to a crumbling mansion in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Once there, she begins to put together the pieces of where her story began . . . Eighty years earlier, in the Belle Eqopue of Rio, 1927, Izabela Bonifacio's father has aspirations for his daughter to marry into aristocracy. Meanwhile, architect Heitor da Silva Costa is working on a statue, to be called Christ the Redeemer, and will soon travel to Paris to find the right sculptor to complete his vision. Izabela-passionate and longing to see the world- convinces her father to allow her to accompany him and his family to Europe before she is married. There, at Paul Landowski's studio and in the heady, vibrant cafes of Montparnasse, she meet ambitious young sculptor Laurent Brouilly, and knows to one that her life will never be the same again. In this sweeping epic tale of love and loss-the first in a unique, spellbinding series of seven books, based on the legends of the Seven Sisters star constellation-Lucinda Riley showcases her storytelling talent like never before.
  3. 3. The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone Written By: Lucinda Riley. Narrated By: Emily Lucienne Publisher: HighBridge Company Date: May 2015 Duration: 18 hours 31 minutes
  4. 4. The Seven Sisters Audiobook free download | The Seven Sisters Audiobook for iphone Download Full Version The Seven Sisters Audio OR Get now

×