[BOOK] The Home and the World by Rabindranath Tagore FOR ANY DEVICE

Book Appearances
Description Set on a Bengali noble's estate in 1908, this is both a love story and a novel of political awakening. The cen...
The Home and the World by Rabindranath Tagore

by: Rabindranath Tagore
  Author : Rabindranath Tagore
Pages : 213 pages
Publisher : Penguin Classics
Language : eng
ISBN-10 : 174216
ISBN-13 : 9780140449860
  Set on a Bengali noble's estate in 1908, this is both a love story and a novel of political awakening. The central character, Bimala, is torn between the duties owed to her husband, Nikhil, and the demands made on her by the radical leader, Sandip. Her attempts to resolve the irreconciliable pressures of the home and world reflect the conflict in India itself, and the tragic outcome foreshadows the unrest that accompanied Partition in 1947.
