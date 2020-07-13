Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
sistema circulatorio Unidad 1 de ciencias naturales Repaso de sistemas del cuerpo humano
El sistema circulatorio El sistema circulatorio est� formado por el coraz�n, las venas, arterias, y la sangre.
Funci�n del sistema circulatorio Transportar sangre a todo el cuerpo
�rganos que forman el sistema circulatorio El coraz�n El coraz�n es un m�sculo hueco e involuntario . Su funci�n: es la de...
Arterias y Venas La funci�n de las venas es transportar sangre contaminada Con di�xido de carbono.
Funci�n de La sangre La sangre esta formada por gl�bulos rojos y blancos y las plaquetas. La funci�n de la sangre es trans...
Videos para ver https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsSg4Eq3LEo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cn_GQcfS9-Q https://www.youtub...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sistema circulatorio

52 views

Published on

Descripción del sistema circulatorio para niños y niñas.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sistema circulatorio

  1. 1. sistema circulatorio Unidad 1 de ciencias naturales Repaso de sistemas del cuerpo humano
  2. 2. El sistema circulatorio El sistema circulatorio est� formado por el coraz�n, las venas, arterias, y la sangre.
  3. 3. Funci�n del sistema circulatorio Transportar sangre a todo el cuerpo
  4. 4. �rganos que forman el sistema circulatorio El coraz�n El coraz�n es un m�sculo hueco e involuntario . Su funci�n: es la de bombear sangre hacia todo tu cuerpo.
  5. 5. Arterias y Venas La funci�n de las venas es transportar sangre contaminada Con di�xido de carbono.
  6. 6. Funci�n de La sangre La sangre esta formada por gl�bulos rojos y blancos y las plaquetas. La funci�n de la sangre es transportar el oxigeno y los nutrientes a todo el cuerpo.
  7. 7. Videos para ver https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsSg4Eq3LEo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cn_GQcfS9-Q https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NibKfejNSL4 Actividad para hacer Desarrolla la actividad de la p�gina 9 del libro de actividades.

×