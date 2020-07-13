Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hola!!! ¿Qué sabes de los animales invertebrados? mmmm.. Piensa, piensa mmm Ya!!! Somos animales sin huesos ,y sin columna...
¿Sabias que estamos clasificados según nuestras características? ¡¡ Siiiii !!! , yo lo se! Nos clasificamos así: Los artró...
LOS ARTRÓPODOS ¡Pero no se parecen! o ¿Si? ¡¡¡¡ Siiiiiiii !!! Todos tienen algo en común, sus patas articuladas.
Bivalvos. Cefalópodos Gasterópodos Hola , vivo en el agua y mis órganos internos los protejo con dos conchas. ¡¡¡Hola!!! T...
De vacaciones con mi amigo porífero Yo tomando el sol en la playa
¿Sabes lo que es una compostera? Es un recipiente en donde juntas toda la basura orgánica ; mi trabajo convertir lo orgáni...
¡ Hola amiguitos!, yo soy Nemo, soy un pez tengo la misión de presentarte a mis vecinos en el arrecife ¡ Hola Nemo! , somo...
Hola de nuevo Aquí les dejo una de las especies maaaaassss antiguas del océano, Los celentéreos o medusas, recuerden que s...
Papá ¿cómo se clasifica la anemona? Hijo las anemonas se clasifican como animales invertebrados y su familia son los pólip...
ACÁ UNOS LINK PARA QUE REFUERCES https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCvS0Z3kckY Los celentéreos. https://www.youtube.com/watc...
Animales Invertebrados
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Animales Invertebrados

49 views

Published on

Descripción de los animales invertebrados y sus características para niños y niñas de 2 básico

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Animales Invertebrados

  1. 1. Hola!!! ¿Qué sabes de los animales invertebrados? mmmm.. Piensa, piensa mmm Ya!!! Somos animales sin huesos ,y sin columna vertebral, como tú y yo, medusa. LOS ANIMALES INVERTEBRADOS
  2. 2. ¿Sabias que estamos clasificados según nuestras características? ¡¡ Siiiii !!! , yo lo se! Nos clasificamos así: Los artrópodos Los moluscos Los equinodermos. Los anélidos Los poríferos Celentéreos. ¡¡¡¡Guau !!!! Entonces mostrémosle a los niños quienes somos¡
  3. 3. LOS ARTRÓPODOS ¡Pero no se parecen! o ¿Si? ¡¡¡¡ Siiiiiiii !!! Todos tienen algo en común, sus patas articuladas.
  4. 4. Bivalvos. Cefalópodos Gasterópodos Hola , vivo en el agua y mis órganos internos los protejo con dos conchas. ¡¡¡Hola!!! Tú debes conocer a mi pariente Calamardo el es actor, jejjej soy un cefalópodo tengo 8 tentáculos y no tengo concha, vivo en el mar Soy tu amigo el caracol, soy un gasterópodo y llevo mi casita sobre mi espalda. ¡¡¡Hola!!! te presento a mis amigos los moluscos.
  5. 5. De vacaciones con mi amigo porífero Yo tomando el sol en la playa
  6. 6. ¿Sabes lo que es una compostera? Es un recipiente en donde juntas toda la basura orgánica ; mi trabajo convertir lo orgánico en tierra con vitaminas y minerales para que las plantas crezcan bonitas. ! Hola amiguitos ¡ Soy un anélido (lombriz de tierra) pertenezco al grupo de los gusanos. Foto de mi trabajo, :todo lo orgánico lo convierto en tierra fértil
  7. 7. ¡ Hola amiguitos!, yo soy Nemo, soy un pez tengo la misión de presentarte a mis vecinos en el arrecife ¡ Hola Nemo! , somos tus vecinos y somos los poríferos, somos las trompetas del arrecife. Mas fácil para los niños… Somos la esponjas, somos animales y vivimos adheridos a la roca o a la arena del fondo marino.
  8. 8. Hola de nuevo Aquí les dejo una de las especies maaaaassss antiguas del océano, Los celentéreos o medusas, recuerden que son peligrosas, tienen largos tentáculos, pueden provocar alergias muy fuertes, o envenenarte. Foto familiar Mi tío el picador portugues Una delas grandes de la familia
  9. 9. Papá ¿cómo se clasifica la anemona? Hijo las anemonas se clasifican como animales invertebrados y su familia son los pólipos marino Recuerda no somos flores somos animales invertebrados que vivimos adherido a la roca
  10. 10. ACÁ UNOS LINK PARA QUE REFUERCES https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCvS0Z3kckY Los celentéreos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvJKa2YoP6Y Los equinodermos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXJzjv3joew Los anélidos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWUTC6yRXo8&t=14s Los artrópodos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaSlWPG890I&t=15s Los arácnidos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sDgRN2eHKs&t=35s Los moluscos.

×