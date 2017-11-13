Белоглави суп - Милан Бојовић

БЕЛОГЛАВИ СУП (Gyps fulvus) Милан Бојовић
  1. 1. БЕЛОГЛАВИ СУП (Gyps fulvus) Милан Бојовић
  2. 2. УВОД  Белоглави суп (Gyps fulvus ) је највећа птица на нашим просторима. Тежина износи између 6 и 11 килограма и са дужином од 95 до 110 cm. Распоном крила може достићи ширину до 280 cm и самим тим делује импресивно.
  3. 3.  Одрасле птице се разликују по томе што имају белу паперјасту крагницу при основи врата, док младе имају смеђу крагну. По изгледу је то типични лешинар са белом огољеном главом и вратом и жутим кљуном, широким крилима и кратким репним перјем.
  4. 4.  Када је време лоше приморан је да незграпно удара крилима не успевајући да се подигне у висину, али када су услови повољни он се лако креће са масама топлог ваздуха које га подижу у ваздушно пространство и скоро трећину дана проводи у клизећем лету потпуно раширених крила док су му велика контурна пера потпуно одвојена једно од другог попут прстију на руци и под дејством ваздушног притиска, савијена на горе.
  5. 5. СТАНИШТЕ  Белоглави суп проводи свој живот у групама. Гнезди се често у колонијама састављених од мањег или већег броја јединки.  Колоније су смештене на тешко приступачним литицама и женка у гнездо које је направљено од грања и суве траве снесе једно јаје на коме леже оба родитеља.  Када се младунче излегне и музјак и женка учествују у његовом храњењу, а то настављају да чине и након његовог излетања из гнезда.
  6. 6. МЛАДУНЦИ  Млади супови су полно зрели тек у четвртој или петој години живота.  Гнезде се углавном на литицама, у групама, знатно ређе појединачно.  Женка носи једно јаје и на њему леже родитељи око 50 дана.  Млади у гнезду остају 4-6 месеци, а почињу да се паре од пете године.  Могу живети и до 30 година.
  7. 7. ИСХРАНА  У потрази за лешинама белоглави суп у клизећем лету испитује долине и косине планина на којима живи.  Удаљава се до 10, 20 па чак и 50 километара од литице на којој проводи ноћ .  Белоглави суп угинуле животиње открива не по њиховом мирису већ помоћу свог оштрог вида.  Белоглави суп је птица која не убија, не лови плен, не тражи жртву.
  8. 8.  Његова улога у ланцу исхране је јединствена и незамењива - искључива храна су му угинуле животиње, чиме спречава ширење зараза и на тај начин чини “природну рециклажу”.  Супови се најчешће хране мишићима и изнутрицама сисара, угинулим од разних болести које су патогене само за сисаре.  Имуност на болести сисара омогућила је суповима да обављају санитарну улогу у природи. Зато је овај еколог цењен свуда у свету.
  9. 9.  Имају вид осам пута оштрији од човека. Храну траже колективно, јер је то једини ефикасан начин када је хране у природи недовољно и кад је случајна. Изнад претраживаног подручја по неколико птица формира такозвани "чешаљ".  Птице су једна од друге удаљене око 3 км, а између себе комуницирају чулом вида. Наглом променом курса или кружењем у спирали сигнализира се осталим јединкама да је храна пронађена.
  10. 10. ИЗУМИРАЊЕ  Ишчезавањем номадског начина сточарства дошло је и до опадања популације белоглавих супова.  Још један битан узрок страдања белоглавих супова јесте тровање. Наиме, људи су годинама бацали отровне лешине и тровали вукове, али је поред вукова страдао и велики број супова.  Такође, један број супова страда или бива убијен за приватне колекције или зоолошке вртове.
  11. 11.  У нашој земљи у кањону реке Увац налази се највећа колонија белоглавих супова на Балкану и она је најбољи показатељ како људи и животиње могу да живе у међусобној заједници уз само мало толеранције и добре воље.

