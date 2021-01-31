Vintage 1.31.21 deacon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Psalm 111 & Mark 1 the SOURCE of HOPE
You must have hope. The only alternative is despair, and then (the enemy) has won. JAMES CONE
1.The fear of God = the BEGINNING, not the END of wisdom WHERE IS MY HOPE?
1.The fear of God = the BEGINNING, not the END of wisdom WHERE IS MY HOPE? 2. In my belief that God looks like Jesus, and ...
God is like Jesus. God has always been like Jesus.There has never been a time when God was not like Jesus. We have not alw...
3. In my belief that the God who looks like Jesus doesn’t destroy enemies, but lives/dies to set us free from them, and to...
1. Are you still in the “fear” phase? WHAT is YOUR VIEW of GOD? 3. How do your thoughts about God impact your inner life, ...
God is like Jesus. God has always been like Jesus.There has never been a time when God was not like Jesus. We have not alw...
  1. 1. Prayer Perfect Light of revelation, as you shone in the life of Jesus, whose epiphany we celebrate, so shine in us and through us, that we may become beacons of truth and compassion, enlightening all creation with deeds of justice and mercy. Amen.
  2. 2. The Church Calendar January 31
  3. 3. Psalm 111 & Mark 1 the SOURCE of HOPE
  4. 4. Praise the Lord! I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart, in the company of the upright, in the congregation. Great are the works of the Lord, studied by all who delight in them. Full of honor and majesty is his work, and his righteousness endures forever. He has gained renown by his wonderful deeds; the Lord is gracious and merciful. He provides food for those who fear him; PSALM 111:1-5
  5. 5. He has shown his people the power of his works, in giving them the heritage of the nations. The works of his hands are faithful and just; all his precepts are trustworthy. They are established forever and ever, to be performed with faithfulness and uprightness. He sent redemption to his people; he has commanded his covenant forever. Holy and awesome is his name. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; all those who practice it have a good PSALM 111:6-10
  6. 6. THE PRESSING QUESTIONS - How do we know those things to be true of God? - How can we believe/trust God is really like that? - Is it possible that God is even better than depicted here?
  7. 7. They went to Capernaum; and when the sabbath came, he entered the synagogue and taught. They were astounded at his teaching, for he taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes. Just then there was in their synagogue a man with an unclean spirit, and he cried out, “What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are, the Holy One of God.” MARK 1:21-24
  8. 8. But Jesus rebuked him, saying, “Be silent, and come out of him!” And the unclean spirit, convulsing him and crying with a loud voice, came out of him. They were all amazed, and they kept on asking one another, “What is this? A new teaching— with authority! He commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey him.” At once his fame began to spread throughout the surrounding region of Galilee. MARK 1:25-28
  9. 9. Psalm 111 & Mark 1 the SOURCE of HOPE
  10. 10. You must have hope. The only alternative is despair, and then (the enemy) has won. JAMES CONE
  11. 11. 1.The fear of God = the BEGINNING, not the END of wisdom WHERE IS MY HOPE?
  12. 12. 1.The fear of God = the BEGINNING, not the END of wisdom WHERE IS MY HOPE? 2. In my belief that God looks like Jesus, and has always looked like Jesus
  13. 13. God is like Jesus. God has always been like Jesus.There has never been a time when God was not like Jesus. We have not always known what God is like—But now we do.” BRIAN ZAHND
  14. 14. 3. In my belief that the God who looks like Jesus doesn’t destroy enemies, but lives/dies to set us free from them, and to redeem even them in the end… 2. In my belief that God looks like Jesus, and has always looked like Jesus 1.The fear of God = the BEGINNING, not the END of wisdom WHERE IS MY HOPE?
  15. 15. 1. Are you still in the “fear” phase? WHAT is YOUR VIEW of GOD? 3. How do your thoughts about God impact your inner life, your faith, etc.? 2. Do you believeGod can’t really look like Jesus all the time? 4. Do your thoughts/beliefs about God inspire hope, or…something else?
  16. 16. God is like Jesus. God has always been like Jesus.There has never been a time when God was not like Jesus. We have not always known what God is like—But now we do.” BRIAN ZAHND
  17. 17. Benediction Holy and awesome God, your Son's authority is found in integrity and living truth, not the assertion of power over others. Open our imaginations to new dimensions of your love, and heal us of all that severs us from you and one another, that we may grow into the vision you unfold before us. Amen.

