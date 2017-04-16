Afs god andjesus_4.16.17

Let me remind you, brothers and sisters, about the good news which I announced to you…What I handed on* to you at the begi...
THE CHRISTIAN TRADITION 1. Jesus LIVED/DIED Incarnation & Crucifixion 2. Jesus was BURIED 3. Jesus was RAISED Resurrection...
THE STORY of THE BIBLE - God and Creation Cosmos as Temple - God and Humanity Adam/Eve as Priests - God and Israel Abraham...
All God’s promises, you see, find their yes in Christ (Jesus as the Messiah)… 2CORINTHIANS1:20
ALL of GOD’S PROMISES ARE “YES!” IN THE MESSIAH! • Will God be faithful to the covenant promises made to Abraham?! • Will ...
ALL of GOD’S PROMISES ARE “YES!” IN THE MESSIAH! • Will God be faithful to the covenant promises made to Abraham?! • Will ...
But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s own people, in order that you may proclaim the mighty ...
THE CALLING of THE CHURCH as EXPANDED FAMILY on MISSION • To faithfully live out the new covenant to love God and love peo...
A BIBLICAL WORLDVIEW of JESUS ROOTED in CONTEXT • Who are we? God’s redeemed/covenant people • What time is it? Overlap of...
One of the scribes…asked him, “Which commandment is the first of all?” Jesus answered, “The first is: ‘Hear, O Israel: the...
  1. 1. Let me remind you, brothers and sisters, about the good news which I announced to you…What I handed on* to you at the beginning, you see, was what I received, namely this: “The Messiah died for our sins 1 in accordance with the Bible; he was buried 2; he was raised 3 on the third day in accordance with the Bible; he was seen…4” 1CORINTHIANS15:1ff
  2. 2. THE CHRISTIAN TRADITION 1. Jesus LIVED/DIED Incarnation & Crucifixion 2. Jesus was BURIED 3. Jesus was RAISED Resurrection 4. Jesus was WITNESSED/EXALTED Ascension 5. Jesus is COMING AGAIN 2nd Coming 6. Jesus is making ALL THINGS NEW New Creation
  3. 3. THE STORY of THE BIBLE - God and Creation Cosmos as Temple - God and Humanity Adam/Eve as Priests - God and Israel Abraham/Isaac/Jacob/Priests - God and Jesus Church as expanded Israel w/same vocation/calling - God and New Creation
  4. 4. All God’s promises, you see, find their yes in Christ (Jesus as the Messiah)… 2CORINTHIANS1:20
  5. 5. ALL of GOD’S PROMISES ARE “YES!” IN THE MESSIAH! • Will God be faithful to the covenant promises made to Abraham?! • Will God defeat sin and end exile?! • Will God return to the Temple and dwell with God’s people?! • Will God restore the creation project and human vocation?!
  6. 6. ALL of GOD’S PROMISES ARE “YES!” IN THE MESSIAH! • Will God be faithful to the covenant promises made to Abraham?! • Will God defeat sin and end exile?! • Will God return to the Temple and dwell with God’s people?! • Will God restore the creation project and human vocation?!
  7. 7. But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s own people, in order that you may proclaim the mighty acts of (God) who called you out of darkness into (God’s) marvelous light. 2PETER2:9
  8. 8. THE CALLING of THE CHURCH as EXPANDED FAMILY on MISSION • To faithfully live out the new covenant to love God and love people • To live a lifestyle of repentance • To enjoy and extend God’s presence among us and out into the world • To be the “royal priesthood” as sons/daughters of the King
  9. 9. A BIBLICAL WORLDVIEW of JESUS ROOTED in CONTEXT • Who are we? God’s redeemed/covenant people • What time is it? Overlap of the ages • Where are we? Messiah’s Cosmos-filling Kingdom • What is wrong? Death/evil/idolatry/exile • What is the solution? Jesus/Spirit/Church • What is the point? Love/faithfulness/all creation
  10. 10. One of the scribes…asked him, “Which commandment is the first of all?” Jesus answered, “The first is: ‘Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God, the Lord is one; you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” MARK12

