Our dedicated server in St. Petersburg is having a sophisticated security system that protects the resources skillfully fr...
We also provide an extra free IP address with no setup costs. If you require more IP then, do contact us. We do support bo...
Hostingultraso st-petersburg

  1. 1. Dedicated Server in St. Petersburg Processor Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 3 GHz 2 cores Hard Drive 2× 500 GB (HDD SATA) RAM 6 GB DDR3 Price $105.12 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/st-petersburg-russia-dedicated-server- Processor Intel Core 2 Quad Q8300 2.5 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 2× 500 GB (HDD SATA) RAM 6 GB DDR3 Price $117.99 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/st-petersburg-russia-dedicated-server- Choose Dedicated Server from our Best Dedicated Server in St. Petersburg Data Center Get Lowest Latency Rate When Your Dedicated Server in St. Petersburg Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application Server Location Server Location (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457) St. Petersburg St. Petersburg (/) M
  2. 2. Processor Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.2 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 2× 500 GB (HDD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $126.56 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/st-petersburg-russia-dedicated-server- Processor Intel Core i3-2120 3.3 GHz 2 cores Hard Drive 2× 500 GB (HDD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $139.43 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/st-petersburg-russia-dedicated-server- Processor Intel Xeon E5504 2 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 3× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 12 GB DDR3 Price $160.88 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/st-petersburg-russia-dedicated-server- Server Location Server Location Server Location (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457) St. Petersburg St. Petersburg St. Petersburg
  3. 3. Processor Intel Xeon E5645 2.4 GHz 6 cores Hard Drive 4× 2 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 96 GB DDR3 Price $276.73 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/st-petersburg-russia-dedicated-server- Dedicated Server In St. Petersburg What is a Dedicated Server? A dedicated server is a cogent server that is compelling too for its amazing hosting service. The server comes with a plentiful resource set and makes a website perform more exibly and smoothly with enhanced speed and power. Resources, applications, and even the IP address, everything comes completely dedicated. Business and Technology around St. Petersburg It is the city situated in Russia (https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/Russia) and it is the second-largest city here. This is an economically developed city and the main trade and nancial hub of the country. There is a large scale of companies running auspiciously producing effective output to the economy. The tech companies are also well- settled. The technology is highly modern.  Hosting Ultraso is aiming to settle here as the best dedicated hosting supplier. We are operating globally and we have a wide array of dedicated servers situated in more than 118 countries all around the world. The data center is working marvelously. Why do you need a Dedicated Server in St. Petersburg? As the business expanding largely day to day with increased traf c daily to the business website, it clearly indicates that it needs a strong hosting server (https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server) to maintain the intensive performance and get a boost further. The dedicated server can be the only solution here.  Our dedicated server in St. Petersburg is made with bountiful resources and those are fully accessible and the smarter CPanel is loaded with advanced applications with tools made completely customizable to add better scalability. Server Location (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457) St. Petersburg
  4. 4. Our dedicated server in St. Petersburg is having a sophisticated security system that protects the resources skillfully from severe cyber attacks and the IPMI technology is making the remote operation to the server successful with additional monitoring of the server’s physical health.  We assure you of the lowest latency rate with our dedicated server in St. Petersburg and the data center is smartly managing the load balance. We have a highly professional technical team that dealing with different issues and solving them in just no time and providing 24/7/365 support. Different Operating Systems that we deliver CentOs A free platform compatible with Red Hat Enterprise and it is one of popular Linux distributions with a huge community. Ubuntu A Linux distribution and compatible with Debian that is open-source and free. Debian It is known as Debian GNU also. It is one of very popular Linux distribution that is free and open-source. Fedora A Linux distribution and powerful platform supported by the large Fedora community. Free BSD A Unix based platform originated from Berkeley Software Distribution and it is also free. Windows Server All Operating Systems provided by Windows Branded as Windows server and no other products here included except the OS. Different types of Dedicated Server in St. Petersburg that we supply We primarily provide the unmanaged dedicated hosting server and the server required to be self-managed. We do provide a managed dedicated (https://hostingultraso.com/hosting-provider/managed-dedicated-server) server on special business criteria. We also make you avail of a cheap dedicated server hosting plan. Our Windows dedicated server and Linux dedicated server both are running soothingly. Configurations of our Dedicated Servers Our dedicated server in St. Petersburg comes with super-fast processors like Intel Xeon E3 and E5 and we are offering 1 Gbps 30 TB bandwidth support. You can have up to 96 GB DDR3 RAM storage starting from 8 GB. There are hard drives available giving you some suitable storage options. (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457)
  5. 5. We also provide an extra free IP address with no setup costs. If you require more IP then, do contact us. We do support both IPV4 and IPV6, both the address formats. There is the server clustering option available too for making the brand new customized hosting server as you require. What are the benefits that you get from Hosting Ultaso with our Dedicated Server in St. Petersburg? Buy a dedicated server from us and you can get some amazing bene ts that will suit any of your budget dedicated web hosting plans. Option for Managed Dedicated Servers: We have the managed dedicated hosting facility for special business needs. Extra IP address facility: The IP address is attached with every active website and  We facilitate with an additional free IP address. If you need more, please, let us know. Bitcoin Payment option: Don’t worry, we also have the Bitcoin payment facility to serve you an even better way. Moneyback Guarantee:  We value money and in any case, if you nd any dispute, we pay you back with your money. IPMI Technology: Intelligent Platform Monitoring Interface or IPMI is a smart technology that takes care of server health and also makes the remote access to your server possible with authenticity. We have this option for our dedicated server in St. Petersburg.   (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457)
  6. 6. +1 323 412 9457 (tel:0013234129457) Give us a Call sales@hostingultraso.com (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) Send us Message Live Chat (https://tawk.to/chat/5b784f74afc2c34e96e7b221/default) Get all the information (https://tawk.to/chat/5b784f74afc2c34e96e7b221/default) Top Selling Dedicated Server Paris, France(/dedicated-server/paris) New York, USA (/dedicated-server/new-york) Tokyo, Japan (/dedicated-server/tokyo) Vienna, Austria (/dedicated-server/vienna) California, USA (/dedicated-server/california) Amsterdam, Netherlands(/dedicated-server/amsterdam) Frankfurt, Germany (/dedicated-server/frankfurt) New Jersey, USA (/dedicated-server/new-jersey) Phoenix, USA (/dedicated-server/phoenix) Toronto, Cananda (/dedicated-server/toronto) Dedicated Server in Our Best Data Center (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457)
  © 2020 All rightsreserved. Hosting Ultraso

