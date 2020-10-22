Hostingultraso south-korea

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dedicated Server in South Korea Processor Intel Xeon L5630 2.1 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $250.00
Processor Intel Xeon E3-1220L 2.2 GHz 2 cores Hard Drive 1× 128 GB (SSD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $258.20
Processor Intel Xeon L5520 2.2 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 32 GB DDR3 Price $333.20 See Details (/dedica...
Processor Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.2 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA) or 2× 128 GB (SSD SATA) RAM 16 GB DDR3 Price $4...
Business and Technology around South Korea It is a country located on the Asian continent (https://hostingultraso.com/dedi...
Fedora A Linux distribution and powerful platform supported by the large Fedora community. Free BSD A Unix based platform ...
IPMI Technology: Intelligent Platform Monitoring Interface or IPMI is a smart technology that takes care of server health ...
  1. 1. Dedicated Server in South Korea Processor Intel Xeon L5630 2.1 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $250.00 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-2 Processor Intel Xeon E3-1220L 2.2 GHz 2 cores Hard Drive 1× 128 GB (SSD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $258.20 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-3 Choose Dedicated Server from our Best Dedicated Server in South Korea Data Center Get Lowest Latency Rate When Your Dedicated Server in South Korea Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application Server Location Server Location (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457) Seoul Seoul (/) M
  2. 2. Processor Intel Xeon L5630 2.1 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 1× 128 GB (SSD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $259.00 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-1) Processor Intel Xeon E3-1220L 2.2 GHz 2 cores Hard Drive 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $259.20 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-4 Processor Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.2 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $332.20 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-5 Server Location Server Location Server Location (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457) Seoul Seoul Seoul
  3. 3. Processor Intel Xeon L5520 2.2 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 32 GB DDR3 Price $333.20 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-6 Processor Intel Xeon E3-1270 3.4 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $345.00 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-7 Processor Intel Xeon E5-2670 2.6 GHz 8 cores Hard Drive 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 8 GB DDR3 Price $353.20 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-8 Server Location Server Location Server Location (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457) Seoul Seoul Seoul
  4. 4. Processor Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.2 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA) or 2× 128 GB (SSD SATA) RAM 16 GB DDR3 Price $419.00 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-9 Processor Intel Xeon E3-1270 3.4 GHz 4 cores Hard Drive 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA) RAM 16 GB DDR3 Price $420.00 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-10 Processor Intel Xeon E5-2670 2.6 GHz 8 cores Hard Drive 2× 256 GB (SSD SATA) RAM 32 GB DDR3 Price $716.20 See Details (/dedicated-server-detail/seoul-south-korea-dedicated-server-11 Dedicated Server In South Korea What is a Dedicated Server? A dedicated server is a server that comes with supreme hosting service and smartly enhances the speed and power of a website and makes the website perform with more grace and exibility. The resources, applications, and tools come solely dedicated to a unique dedicated IP address. Server Location Server Location Server Location (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457) Seoul Seoul Seoul
  5. 5. Business and Technology around South Korea It is a country located on the Asian continent (https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/asia) and the capital city of the country is Seoul. This is a country with solid development and a robust economic base. The country runs several industries and companies that are very productive in the country’s economy. The science and technology are also rich. Hosting Ultraso looking to provide here a solid dedicated hosting service and we operate globally with a long list of dedicated servers from our different data centers located in more than 119 countries worldwide including South Korea. Here, we have our data center in Seoul (https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/Seoul). Why do you need a Dedicated Server in South Korea? As the business moves fastly and makes advancement with high traf c daily to the business,  website, it clearly demands a powerful dedicated server (https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server) to sustain its performance and makes it operate more soothingly. Our dedicated server in South Korea is designed to meet all business criteria well. It comes with a gigantic resource set that is fully accessible by you with a smart Cpanel loaded with advanced applications and tools and that is fully customizable too. We have our dedicated server in South Korea that comes with an elegant security system that secures all your resources from heavy cyber attacks like DDoS. The IPMI technology continuously monitors the server’s physical health with the assurance of successful remote operation to the server. We also assure you of the lowest latency rate with our dedicated server in South Korea. The data center is nicely managing the load balance. We also have the expert technical team to meet all your issues and solve them in no time with the delivery of 24/7/365 support. Different Operating Systems that we provide CentOs A free platform compatible with Red Hat Enterprise and it is one of popular Linux distributions with a huge community. Ubuntu A Linux distribution and compatible with Debian that is open-source and free. Debian It is known as Debian GNU also. It is one of very popular Linux distribution that is free and open-source. (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457)
  6. 6. Fedora A Linux distribution and powerful platform supported by the large Fedora community. Free BSD A Unix based platform originated from Berkeley Software Distribution and it is also free. Windows Server All Operating Systems provided by Windows Branded as Windows server and no other products here included except the OS. Different types of Dedicated Server in South Korea that we deliver We are here mainly providing the unmanaged dedicated server that needs to be self-managed fully by you. We do provide a managed dedicated server on permissible business requirements. We also can make you avail of a cheap dedicated server hosting plan. Our Windows dedicated server and Linux dedicated server both are on high demand. Configurations of our Dedicated Servers We have our dedicated server in South Korea coming up with super-quality processors like Intel Xeon E3 and E5 and we are offering 10 Mbps Unmetered bandwidth with 8 to 64 GB DDR3 RAMs. We have our SSD hard drives coming with different storage options to make the secondary backup even stronger. We are providing an extra free IP address free of setting up charges. We do support both IPV4 and IPV6 address formats. There is the server clustering option available for you through which you can make your own customized server. What are the benefits that you get from Hosting Ultraso with our Dedicated Server in South Korea? Buy a dedicated server from us and you can get some valuable bene ts (https://hostingultraso.com/hosting- provider/why-hosting-ultraso) with a budget dedicated web hosting plan. Option for Managed Dedicated Servers: We have the managed dedicated hosting facility for special business needs. Extra IP address facility: The IP address is attached with every active website and  We facilitate with an additional free IP address. If you need more, please, let us know. Bitcoin Payment option: Don’t worry, we also have the Bitcoin payment facility to serve you an even better way. Moneyback Guarantee:  We value money and in any case, if you nd any dispute, we pay you back with your money. (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457)
  7. 7. IPMI Technology: Intelligent Platform Monitoring Interface or IPMI is a smart technology that takes care of server health and also makes the remote access to your server possible with authenticity. We have this option for our dedicated server in South Korea.   (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457)
  8. 8. +1 323 412 9457 (tel:0013234129457) Give us a Call sales@hostingultraso.com (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) Send us Message Live Chat (https://tawk.to/chat/5b784f74afc2c34e96e7b221/default) Get all the information (https://tawk.to/chat/5b784f74afc2c34e96e7b221/default) Top Selling Dedicated Server Paris, France(/dedicated-server/paris) New York, USA (/dedicated-server/new-york) Tokyo, Japan (/dedicated-server/tokyo) Vienna, Austria (/dedicated-server/vienna) California, USA (/dedicated-server/california) Amsterdam, Netherlands(/dedicated-server/amsterdam) Frankfurt, Germany (/dedicated-server/frankfurt) New Jersey, USA (/dedicated-server/new-jersey) Phoenix, USA (/dedicated-server/phoenix) Toronto, Cananda (/dedicated-server/toronto) Dedicated Server in Our Best Data Center USA, North America (/dedicated-server/usa) Canada, North America (/dedicated-server/canada) Germany, Europe(/dedicated-server/germany) UK, Europe(/dedicated-server/united-kingdom) China, Asia (/dedicated-server/china) Singapore, Asia (/dedicated-server/singapore) Poland, Europe(/dedicated-server/poland) Spain, Europe(/dedicated-server/spain) Switzerland, Europe(/dedicated-server/switzerland) Follow Us  (https://www.facebook.com/hostingultraso/)  (https://twitter.com/HostingUltraso/)  (https://www.linkedin.com/company/hosting-ultraso/) Home (/) About Us (/hosting-provider/about-us) Contact (/hosting-provider/contact-us) Blog (/blog) Help (/hosting-provider/faq) Terms (/hosting-provider/terms-conditions) Privacy Policy (/hosting-provider/privacy-policy) Career (/hosting-provider/career) Site map (/sitemap) © 2020 All rightsreserved. Hosting Ultraso (mailto:sales@hostingultraso.com) (https://hostingultraso.com/webform/contact-form) (tel:0013234129457)
