Purpletree Business Kit for Magento 2
Here at Purpletree Software LLP, we have a highly professional and experienced web developer’s team which makes it possibl...
SMS for Magento 2 - This extension allows admin to send SMS to customers on different events, once admin configured the SM...
RMA with SMS for Magento 2 - Magento 2 doesn’t have features to handle order returns, using this extension user could easi...
SupportDesk/Helpdesk for Magento 2 - This Extension is very useful for users to get support from the admin regarding order...
Store Locator for Magento 2 – This extension allows admin to add physical store locations of the stores with all informati...
Stock Notification for Magento 2 - Using this extension user could search any product string and if it is not available th...
Downloadable Products Pro - Admin could set Expiry for downloadable products and when admin update any downloadable produc...
View Source Here:- https://bit.ly/3mvg1fS
Purpletree Magento Business kit is a collection of the best selling purpletree Magento Extension; these all extensions are easy to install and operate and comes with six months of support; these extensions are Magento 2 unique theme, Magento 2-SMS, RMA extension, support/helpdesk, Storelocator, Stock notification, and Downloadable product pro. They are being offered at very reduced prices, for more please go through knowledge base article:- https://bit.ly/2TPl8eV

  1. 1. Purpletree Business Kit for Magento 2
  2. 2. Here at Purpletree Software LLP, we have a highly professional and experienced web developer’s team which makes it possible for any business user to add functionality in Magento 2 using Purpletree extensions. Now we also offer a bundle of Magento 2 extensions with a heavy discount. You would get 7 different Magento 2 extensions for the price of almost 3 Purpletree Magento extensions. Just purchase our Business Kit for Magento 2 and get 7 different Purpletree Extensions of Magento 2 as follows Amazing - Responsive Magento 2 Theme – This theme is inspired by Amazon website design and offers 6 unique designs for your website in a single theme, you could use any template design from this theme on your website anytime. Each Design comes with a different header, footer, and page layout.
  3. 3. SMS for Magento 2 - This extension allows admin to send SMS to customers on different events, once admin configured the SMS API in the admin panel, the customer would start receiving SMS on Order placed, SMS on Shipment, SMS on Order status change and admin could also send BULK SMS to the number of customers at one time.
  4. 4. RMA with SMS for Magento 2 - Magento 2 doesn’t have features to handle order returns, using this extension user could easily return the already purchased products and Admin can have a record of all the returns and return workflow with the support of SMS. Means customers would receive email and SMS notifications at different events using this extension.
  5. 5. SupportDesk/Helpdesk for Magento 2 - This Extension is very useful for users to get support from the admin regarding orders or any presales questions. Using this extension users could easily generate tickets and get a reply from the admin. Admin can also manage all the user tickets from the admin panel easily.
  6. 6. Store Locator for Magento 2 – This extension allows admin to add physical store locations of the stores with all information and on the website that list would be visible with all store details in Google maps with full store description as added by admin.
  7. 7. Stock Notification for Magento 2 - Using this extension user could search any product string and if it is not available then the user can subscribe using their email id and admin would keep receiving such strings, and when the admin add such a product which matches with that search string user would get notification about that product in email and purchase that product.
  8. 8. Downloadable Products Pro - Admin could set Expiry for downloadable products and when admin update any downloadable product that product would also be automatically updated in all user orders which doesn’t happen by default in Magento 2.
  9. 9. View Source Here:- https://bit.ly/3mvg1fS

