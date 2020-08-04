Successfully reported this slideshow.
fall onto an outstretched hand. It occurs when you fall down and try to break the fall by reaching down with your hand. Th...
Due to the complex anatomy and biomechanics of the elbow joint radial head fractures are challenging, particularly the com...
The aim of radial head fracture treatment is to restore the anatomy and joint kinematics, achieve a stable and pain- free ...
The most common symptoms of a radial head fracture include: Pain on the outside of the elbow Swelling in the elbow joint D...
Phase I (0–2 Weeks) • Radial head ORIF immobilized in splint for 1 to 2 weeks • Radial head replacement without associated...
Phase II (2–6 Weeks) • Sutures or staples removed at two weeks • Continue Phase I exercises. • Active and active-assisted ...
Phase III (6 Weeks and Beyond) • Continue previous exercise. • By 8 weeks full preoperative motion should be obtained, inc...
RADIAL HEAD FRACTURE
  1. 1. fall onto an outstretched hand. It occurs when you fall down and try to break the fall by reaching down with your hand. This may result in an upper extremity injury such as a sprain or a fracture.
  2. 2. Due to the complex anatomy and biomechanics of the elbow joint radial head fractures are challenging, particularly the comminuted ones.
  3. 3. The aim of radial head fracture treatment is to restore the anatomy and joint kinematics, achieve a stable and pain- free range-of-motion and to avoid posttraumatic degenerative changes.
  4. 4. The most common symptoms of a radial head fracture include: Pain on the outside of the elbow Swelling in the elbow joint Difficulty in bending or straightening the elbow accompanied by pain Inability or difficulty in turning the forearm (palm up to palm down or vice versa) (American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, 2014)
  5. 5. Phase I (0–2 Weeks) • Radial head ORIF immobilized in splint for 1 to 2 weeks • Radial head replacement without associated ligamentous injury may start ROM if tolerable the first postoperative day • A sling for comfort may be used in early postoperative period • Elbow active and active-assisted ROM for flexion and extension • Stress in the coronal plane (varus/valgus) should be avoided by performing ROM with arm close to body. • Avoid flexion in pronation. • An extension splint may be used with subsequent increase in extension parameters per surgeon discretion in radial head replacement. • Maintain motion of adjacent joints.
  6. 6. Phase II (2–6 Weeks) • Sutures or staples removed at two weeks • Continue Phase I exercises. • Active and active-assisted supination and pronation are initiated. • By end of 6 weeks full ROM of elbow in flexion and extension should be obtained • Maintain motion of adjacent joints. • Check with surgeon regarding bony healing in ORIF group but should generally be achieved by 6 weeks • Weight restriction limitations decreased per surgeon discretion.
  7. 7. Phase III (6 Weeks and Beyond) • Continue previous exercise. • By 8 weeks full preoperative motion should be obtained, includ- ing supination and pronation.

×