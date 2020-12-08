Successfully reported this slideshow.
IN ORDER FOR A PERSON TO WALK, THE LOCOMOTOR SYSTEM MUST BE ABLE TO ACCOMPLISH FOUR THINGS 1. Each leg in turn must be abl...
WHAT IS LIMP Some degree of asymmetry
ABNORMAL MOVEMENT MAY BE PERFORMED FOR ONE OF TWO REASONS 1. The subject has no choice, the movement being ‘forced’ on the...
TRENDELENBURGGAIT
BENDING THE TRUNK TOWARDS THE SIDE OF THE SUPPORTING LIMB DURING THE STANCE PHASE IS KNOWN AS LATERAL TRUNK BENDING, IPSIL...
THE FOUR CONDITIONS WHICH MUST BE MET 1. The absence of significant pain on loading. 2. Adequate power in the hip abductor...
NUMBER OF CONDITIONS IN WHICH THIS GAIT ABNORMALITY IS ADOPTED
1. PAINFUL HIP 2. HIP ABDUCTOR WEAKNESS 3. ABNORMAL HIP JOINT 4. WIDE WALKING BASE 5. UNEQUAL LEG LENGTH 6. OTHER CAUSES
PHYSIOTHERAPY
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS 1. Observation of the patient’s gait from the side enables the examiner to detect stride and step l...
4. BILATERALWEAKNESS OFTHE GLUTEUSMEDIUS MUSCLE:THE GAIT SHOWSACCENTUATED SIDE-TO-SIDE MOVEMENT, RESULTING INA WOBBLING GA...
DIAGNOSIS TEST
THE PERSON HAS TO STAND ON ONE LEG.THE TEST IS NEGATIVE WHENTHE HIP OF THE LEGTHAT IS LIFTED, WILLALSO GO UP , HIKING OF H...
TREATMENT
THEMAINFOCUSOFTHETREATMENTAFTERIDENTIFICATIONOFTHEETIOLOGY INVOLVESCORRECTIONOFTHEETIOLOGICALFACTORRESULTINGINTHE TRENDELE...
• PATIENTSWHO HAVEABDUCTOR WEAKNESSAFTERAN ARTHROPLASTYREQUIRE SPECIFIC EXERCISESWHICH INCLUDE: NON-WEIGHT BEARING STANDIN...
Trendelenburg F. Trendelenburg's test: 1895. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 1998 Oct;(355):3-7. [PubMed] 2. Henderson ER, Maruland...
  1. 1. IN ORDER FOR A PERSON TO WALK, THE LOCOMOTOR SYSTEM MUST BE ABLE TO ACCOMPLISH FOUR THINGS 1. Each leg in turn must be able to support the body weight without collapsing 2. Balance must be maintained, either statically or dynamically, during single leg stance 3.The swinging leg must be able to advance to a position where it can take over the supporting role 4. Sufficient power must be provided to make the necessary limb movements and to advance the trunk.
  2. 2. WHAT IS LIMP Some degree of asymmetry
  3. 3. ABNORMAL MOVEMENT MAY BE PERFORMED FOR ONE OF TWO REASONS 1. The subject has no choice, the movement being ‘forced’ on them by weakness, spasticity or deformity 2. The movement is a compensation, which the subject is using to correct for some other problem, which therefore needs to be identified.
  4. 4. TRENDELENBURGGAIT
  5. 5. BENDING THE TRUNK TOWARDS THE SIDE OF THE SUPPORTING LIMB DURING THE STANCE PHASE IS KNOWN AS LATERAL TRUNK BENDING, IPSILATERAL LEAN OR, MORE COMMONLY, A TRENDELENBURG GAIT. THEPURPOSE OF THEMANEUVER ISGENERALLY TOREDUCE THEFORCES IN THEABDUCTOR MUSCLES AND HIP JOINT DURING SINGLELEGSTANCE.
  6. 6. THE FOUR CONDITIONS WHICH MUST BE MET 1. The absence of significant pain on loading. 2. Adequate power in the hip abductors . 3. A sufficiently long lever arm for the hip abductors. 4. A solid and stable fulcrum in or around the hip joint.
  7. 7. NUMBER OF CONDITIONS IN WHICH THIS GAIT ABNORMALITY IS ADOPTED
  8. 8. 1. PAINFUL HIP 2. HIP ABDUCTOR WEAKNESS 3. ABNORMAL HIP JOINT 4. WIDE WALKING BASE 5. UNEQUAL LEG LENGTH 6. OTHER CAUSES
  9. 9. PHYSIOTHERAPY
  10. 10. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS 1. Observation of the patient’s gait from the side enables the examiner to detect stride and step length deficiencies as well as motion of the trunk and lower extremity in the sagittal plane, including the extensor or gluteus maximus lurch in which the patient thrusts the trunk posteriorly to compensate for weak hip extensors (gluteus maximus muscle). 2. Observation from the side also enables detection of ankle dorsiflexor weakness and footdrop leading to the inability of the foot to clear the ground, which is compensated for by excessive lower extremity flexion to facilitate the floor clearance (steppage gait).
  11. 11. 4. BILATERALWEAKNESS OFTHE GLUTEUSMEDIUS MUSCLE:THE GAIT SHOWSACCENTUATED SIDE-TO-SIDE MOVEMENT, RESULTING INA WOBBLING GAIT TRENDELENBURGGAITMUSTBEDIFFERENTIATEDFROMOTHERGAITPATTERNSINCLUDINGTHE FOLLOWING: SHORTLIMBGAIT ANTALGICGAIT EXTENSIONLURCHGAIT HIGHSTEPPINGGAIT STAMPINGGAIT
  12. 12. DIAGNOSIS TEST
  13. 13. THE PERSON HAS TO STAND ON ONE LEG.THE TEST IS NEGATIVE WHENTHE HIP OF THE LEGTHAT IS LIFTED, WILLALSO GO UP , HIKING OF HIP ORTHE PELVISTILTS UPWARDS.THE TEST IS POSITIVE, WHEN THERE ISADROPOF THE HIPORADOWNWARDSTILTOFTHE PELVIS. X-RAYIS THE BEST WAYTO DIAGNOSE OR CONFIRMTHETRENDELENBURGPATHOLOGY.
  14. 14. TREATMENT
  15. 15. THEMAINFOCUSOFTHETREATMENTAFTERIDENTIFICATIONOFTHEETIOLOGY INVOLVESCORRECTIONOFTHEETIOLOGICALFACTORRESULTINGINTHE TRENDELENBURGGAITANDVARIESACCORDINGTOTHEPATHOLOGY. TRENDELENBURGGAITBYITSELFWEARSTHEHIPJOINT,ANDAPPROPRIATETREATMENT ISESSENTIAL.
  16. 16. • PATIENTSWHO HAVEABDUCTOR WEAKNESSAFTERAN ARTHROPLASTYREQUIRE SPECIFIC EXERCISESWHICH INCLUDE: NON-WEIGHT BEARING STANDINGABDUCTION WEIGHT-BEARING STANDINGABDUCTION SIDE-LYINGABDUCTION RESISTED SIDE-STEPPING EXERCISES
×