15. Growth & development.ppt

Aug. 26, 2022
  1. 1. Growth analysis 1)Growth analysis is a mathematical expression of environmental effects on growth and development of crop plants. 2) This is a useful tool in studying the complex interactions between the plant growth and the environment. 3)This analysis depends mainly on primary values (Dry weights) and they can be easily obtained without great demand on modern laboratory equipment.
  2. 2. 4)Leaf area and dry weights of plant parts have to be collected at weekly, fortnightly or monthly intervals. 5) This data are to be used to calculate various indices and characteristics that describe the growth of plants and of their parts grown in different environments and the relationship between assimilatory apparatus and dry matter production. 6)These indices and characteristics are together called as growth parameters.
  3. 3. Advantages of growth analysis 1. We can study the growth of the plant population in a precise way with the availability of raw data on different growth parameters. 2.These studies involve an assessment of the primary production of vegetation in the field i.e. at crop level. 3. The primary production plays an important role in the energetic of the whole ecosystem. 4.The studies also provide precise information on the nature of the plant and environment interaction in a particular habitat. 5. It provides accurate measurements of whole plant growth performance in an integrated manner at different intervals of time.
  4. 4. Drawbacks of Growth Analysis: Growth analysis sampling for dry weights consist of harvesting (destructively) representative sets of plants or plots and it is impossible to follow the same plants or plots through out whole experiment.
  5. 5. Growth Characteristics • The following data are required to calculate different growth parameters in order to express the instantaneous values and mean values over a time interval. • W, WL, WS and WR are used to represent the dry weights of total plant (w), dry leaves (wL), stem (WS) and roots (WR) respectively. Whereas A is the leaf area and P is the land area.
  6. 6. Crop Growth Rate (CGR): (c) • D.J. Watson (1952) coined the term Crop growth rate. • It is defined as the increase of dry matter per unit crop area per unit time. The CGR is calculated by the following formula 1 W2 - W1 CGR = ----- X ------------ (g m-2 d-1) P T2 - T1 Where CGR is the crop growth rate, W1 and W2 are the dry weights at two sampling times T1 and T2 respectively. • CROP GROWTH RATE = LAI X NAR
  7. 7. Relative Growth Rate (RGR): ( R ) • The term RGR was coined by Blackman(1919). It is defined as the rate of increase in dry matter per unit of dry matter already present. • This is also referred as Efficiency index since the rate of growth is expressed as the rate of interest on the capital. • It provides a valuable overall index of plant growth. The mean relative growth rate over a time interval is given below. LogeW2 - LogeW1 • RGR = ------------------- (g g-1 d-1) T2 - T1 • RGR = NAR X LAR
  8. 8. Net Assimilation Rate (NAR):E • The NAR is a measure of the amount of photosynthetic product going into plant material i.e. it is the estimate of net photosynthetic carbon assimilated by photosynthesis minus the carbon lost by respiration. • The NAR can be determined by measuring plant dry weight and leaf area periodically during growth. • This is also called as Unit leaf rate because the assimilatory area includes only the active leaf area in measuring the rate of dry matter production. W2-W1 Loge A2 - Loge A1 • NAR = --------X -------------------- (g cm-2 wk-1) T2-T1 A2 - A1
  9. 9. Leaf Area Ratio (LAR) The LAR is a measure of the proportion of the plant which is engaged in photosynthetic process. • It gives the relative size of the assimilatory apparatus. It is also called as capacity factor. • It is defined as the ratio between leaf area in square centimeters and total plant dry weight. It represents leafiness character of crop plants on area basis. A LAR= ____ (cm2g-1) W
  10. 10. • Leaf Area Ratio (LAR): (cm2.g-1) • The ratio between the area of leaf lamina and the total plant biomass. LAR = Leaf area per plant / whole plant dry weight Leaf weight Ratio (LWR): (g .g-1) The ratio of dry weight of leaves to total plant biomass. LAR = Leaf dry weight per plant / whole plant dry weight
  11. 11. • Specific Leaf Area (SLA) • It is another component of LAR and defined as the ratio between leaf area in cm2 and total leaf dry weight in grams. This is used as a measure of leaf density. The mean SLA can be calculated as A SLA = -------- (cm2g-1) WL
  12. 12. Specific Leaf Weight (SLW) • The reversal of SLA is called as SLW. It is defined as the ratio between total leaf dry weight in gms and leaf area in cm2. • It indicates the relative thickness of the leaf of different genotypes. WL SLW = ------- (g cm-2) A
  13. 13. Leaf area index (LAI): • D.J. Watson(1952) coined this term. • It is defined as the functional leaf area over unit land area. It represents the leafiness in relation to land area. At an instant time (T) the LAI can be calculated as LAI = A/P (unit less) • For maximum production of dry matter of most crops, LAI of 4-6 is usually necessary. • The leaf area index at which the maximum CGR is recorded is called as ‘optimum leaf area index’.
  14. 14. Leaf Area Duration (LAD): d: • It is usually expressed as a measure of leaf area integrated over a time period. It is both the magnitude of leaf area and its persistence in time; • It represents the leafiness of the crop growing period. Thus the unit of measurement of LAD may be in days or weeks or months.
  15. 15. a) LAD (Leaf area basis) = LA1+LA2 (T2 - T1) / 2 b) LAD (LAI basis) = LAI1 + LAI2 (T2 - T1)/2 This is expressed as days
  16. 16. HARVEST INDEX • The term biological yield was proposed by Nichiporovich (1960) to represent the total dry matter accumulation of a plant’s system. • Economic yield and agricultural yield is referred to the volume or weight of those plant organs that constitute the product of economic or agricultural value. • The proportion of biological yield represented by economic yield is defined as the harvest index or the migration coefficient.
  17. 17. Economic yield Harvest Index = -------------------- X 100 Biological yield •The Harvest index depends upon the total dry matter produced and the amount of which is partitioned towards reproductive units in the post anthesis period. •Crop yield can be increased either by increasing the total dry matter produced in the field or by increasing the proportion of economic yield or both.
  18. 18. The economic fraction of biological yield usually referred to harvest index varies among the species. Crop Harvest Index (%) Cereals 50 - 60 Pulses 30 - 45 Oilseeds 45 - 50 Sugarcane 35
  19. 19. • Yield of a crop is a function of biomass X Harvest index. • Grain yield in cereals is a product of dry matter accumulation and partitioning. • Yield components are product of a number of subfractions which can be expressed as follows. Y = Nr Ng Wg Where, Y = grain yield N = number of reproductive units (e.g heads, ears, panicles per unit of ground area) Ng= the number of grains per reproductive units Wg- the average weight of grain •Yield components are affected by management, genotype and environment.

