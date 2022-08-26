15. Growth & development.ppt

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
1)Growth analysis is a mathematical expression of environmental effects on growth and development of crop plants.
2) This is a useful tool in studying the complex interactions between the plant growth and the environment.
3)This analysis depends mainly on primary values (Dry weights) and they can be easily obtained without great demand on modern laboratory equipment.
1)Growth analysis is a mathematical expression of environmental effects on growth and development of crop plants.
2) This is a useful tool in studying the complex interactions between the plant growth and the environment.
3)This analysis depends mainly on primary values (Dry weights) and they can be easily obtained without great demand on modern laboratory equipment.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd