Guiaparaensamblarunacomputadora

  1. 1. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 1 Cómo ensamblar una computadora (PC) Sin lugar a dudas, el armado de una computadora puede llegar a ser una de las experiencias más emocionantes. Si bien se trata de un proceso delicado, no es necesario ser un experto para llevarlo a cabo, pero debemos llevarlo adelante con el mayor de los cuidados. Existen diversos motivos por los cuales muchos usuarios optan por armar su propia PC. Cabe destacar que el ensamblaje de un equipo ya no resulta tan difícil como lo era años atrás, por lo que es una tarea que cualquiera puede emprender sin demasiadas complicaciones. El montaje de una PC desde cero nos reporta una gran cantidad de beneficios. En principio los costos, ya que lo cierto es que la construcción de nuestro propio equipo resultará notablemente más barato que comprar uno ya armado. Además con el mismo presupuesto podemos acceder a una computadora realmente superior a la que nos ofrecen en la tienda, e incluso podemos optar por adquirir componentes de excelente calidad. Por otra parte, una PC construida por nosotros puede ser fácilmente personalizable, actualizable e incluso ampliable, lo que reportará mayor cantidad de años de vida del equipo. No nos olvidemos que además, cuando ensamblamos nuestra propia PC estamos al mismo tiempo aprendiendo muchísimo sobre el hardware. Componentes principales para ensamblar una PC 1. Memoria RAM. 2. CPU o procesador. 3. Placa o tarjeta madre (motherboard/mainboard). 4. Cooler o ventilador. 5. Carcasa o gabinete (case) con fuente de poder (ATx) y su cable de poder. 6. Tarjeta de video (si la placa madre no la incorpora).
  2. 2. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 2 7. Lectora de CD/DVD con sus cables. 8. Disco duro con sus cables. 9. Tarjeta de red (si la placa madre no la incorpora). Los componentes necesarios para ensamblar una computadora son la carcasa, una cubierta metálica que contiene los componentes internos y por lo general incluye su propia fuente de energía y un juego de tornillos, conectores y cables; la placa madre, una gran placa de circuitos impresos que se utiliza para conectar el procesador, la memoria RAM, los discos duros y las unidades de CD/DVD (también incluye su propio juego de conectores de expansión); el procesador, el circuito integrado principal del computador, el verdadero cerebro de la PC que realiza los cálculos principales; los módulos de RAM; los dispositivos de almacenamiento, como discos duros, unidades y quemadores de CD-ROM y DVD-ROM, y las tarjetas de expansión. Pasos para ensamblar una PC Cabe destacar que esta secuencia no tiene por qué ser un estándar en sí misma; más bien se trata de asegurar que las conexiones mínimas necesarias funcionen adecuadamente y luego por la experiencia acumulada a través de la práctica los pasos se irán automatizando progresivamente.
  3. 3. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 3 Paso 1: La fuente de alimentación En principio, si hemos adquirido un gabinete que no incluía fuente de alimentación, lo primero será montar la fuente al chasis del gabinete, para lo cual se la ubica de manera que el ventilador disipador de la misma quede orientado hacia la parte posterior de la carcasa, y que los cables de alimentación queden hacia el interior. Una vez colocada, debe ser sujetada con los tornillos. Paso 2: Montar el procesador Si bien podemos instalar el procesador de la computadora una vez que la placa se encuentre sujetada al chasis del gabinete, lo más recomendable es en principio fijar el procesador de antemano.
  4. 4. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 4 Lo primero que haremos es identificar el zócalo en el que se ubicará el procesador el cual es fácilmente detectable, ya que por lo general es grande y posee varios agujeros circulares, además de tener la indicación de las siglas ZIF. La ubicación correcta del procesador estará definida de acuerdo con la alineación de la ranura. El CPU posee una marca o una de sus esquinas recortada que es lo que nos permitirá colocarlo de manera correcta, ya que obviamente esta marca debe coincidir exactamente con la que tiene el zócalo. Colocamos con cuidado el procesador sobre el zócalo, y sin ejercer mucha presión insertamos los pines del procesador en las ranuras del zócalo. Para ello no debemos hacer fuerza, sólo dejar que el CPU se integre al zócalo. En el caso de que esto no suceda, posiblemente se deba a que el procesador posee alguno de sus pines doblados, el cual podremos enderezar con mucho cuidado con la ayuda de un destornillador plano y/o pinza. Luego bajamos la sujeción del zócalo, a fin de que el procesador quede bien fijado a la placa. Una vez realizada la tarea, y sólo en el caso de que el procesador no incluya disipador de fábrica, deberemos montar uno sobre el CPU, utilizando los anclajes que incluye el zócalo. Es probable que antes de colocar el disipador nos veamos en la necesidad de distribuir pasta térmica con los dedos, de forma cuidadosa hasta formar una película muy fina sobre el procesador, siempre evitando que se acumule demasiada pasta, y luego recién podremos colocar el disipador.
  5. 5. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 5 De todas formas siempre es recomendable adquirir un procesador que incluya un disipador de fábrica, a fin de evitar errores de principiantes. Paso 3: Montar memoria RAM Los módulos de memoria RAM pueden montarse antes o después de colocar la placa en el chasis del gabinete. Eso depende de la decisión de cada uno. Una vez que identificamos los bancos para la memoria RAM, debemos colocar cuidadosamente cada módulo sobre ellos y empujar el mismo lentamente y sin ejercer fuerza hasta que escuchemos un clic. Ese sonido nos permitirá saber que la memoria RAM se ha instalado de forma correcta.
  6. 6. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 6 De aquí en adelante existen diferentes métodos para continuar con el proceso de ensamblado de la PC, pero en este momento particular es muy útil hacer las conexiones mínimas necesarias para verificar que la placa madre, el procesador y la memoria RAM trabajan perfectamente; una vez hecha esta verificación, puede optarse por colocar estos componentes dentro de la carcasa y continuar con el ensamblado y posterior instalación del sistema operativo, o hacerlo fuera de la misma y ensamblarlo al final. Paso 4: La placa madre a la carcasa Lo siguiente será montar la PM al chasis del gabinete, para lo cual sólo debemos alinearla de forma correcta a la bandeja que incluye el chasis para ello, y luego fijarla con los tornillos que vienen de fábrica con la carcasa. Debemos asegurarnos que los distintos conectores para bahías queden debidamente ubicados, con el fin de posteriormente poder montar las placas que sean necesarias para nuestra computadora.
  7. 7. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 7 Paso 5: Conexión de cables Antes de continuar introduciendo componentes, es recomendable conectar algunos cables a la PM. En principio debemos conectar la PM a la fuente de alimentación. También es conveniente conectar los cables del panel frontal del gabinete, tanto el de Power y Reset como los leds, los puertos USB donde conectaremos los periféricos y demás. Para hacerlo lo mejor es recurrir al manual de la PM, donde se indica claramente cómo deben ser conectados de acuerdo al modelo. Antes del montaje, consulta detenidamente el manual de la placa madre para identificar claramente los diferentes conectores. Todas las instrucciones allí proporcionadas son bastante sencillas, pero un solo error (por ejemplo un conector
  8. 8. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 8 mal alineado) podría causar un daño irreparable al hardware. Esta guía representa una ayuda y solo debe utilizarse como referencia. Para todas las instrucciones, debes comprobar que la fuente de alimentación de la PC está desconectada y eliminar la electricidad estática tocando, por ejemplo, la carcasa metálica con una mano y el suelo con la otra, o utilizar durante todo el proceso la pulsera antiestática. Paso 6: Montaje de otras tarjetas Si hemos decidido incluir en la PC alguna placa extra, como puede ser una placa de video, una de Wi-Fi o una de Ethernet, este es un buen momento para montarla. Para ello debemos identificar el zócalo PCI-E PCI o AGP en el que debe ir montada la placa. Se la coloca de forma que los pines coincidan con el conector y presionamos sin fuerza hasta escuchar el clic que nos indica que ha sido fijada. Luego la fijamos con un tornillo al chasis de la carcasa por la parte metálica externa de la placa.
  9. 9. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 9 Paso 7: Montar dispositivos Lo siguiente será conectar los dispositivos internos de la computadora, y en primer lugar lo haremos con el disco duro. Este debe ser colocado en el soporte que posee el chasis del gabinete para ello, y una vez bien sujeto con los tornillos adecuados, iniciaremos la conexión. Cabe destacar que todos los dispositivos de almacenamiento llevan dos conexiones, una hacia la PM y la otra hacia la fuente de alimentación. Debemos entonces conectar el cable de energía desde la fuente de alimentación hacia la ranura del disco rígido, y luego conectar el cable SATA del disco a la PM. Básicamente, para el caso de la unidad de medios ópticos debemos realizar los mismos pasos.
  10. 10. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 10 Paso 8: Orden ante todo Ya casi hemos concluido con el armado. Pero antes de cerrar el gabinete es recomendable acomodar los cables que hayan quedado sueltos sin ser utilizados, y que los ordenemos dentro del gabinete utilizando precintos o bandas elásticas. Le echamos un último vistazo y una última revisión para corroborar que todos los cables y conexiones se encuentren correctamente ajustados, y ya podemos poner las tapas del gabinete. Paso 9: El momento decisivo Sólo nos resta ahora conectar al CPU los periféricos, es decir el monitor, el teclado y el mouse, como así también el cable para la energía eléctrica. Si todo sale bien, y el equipo enciende, sólo restará configurar los parámetros de la computadora y comenzar a instalar el sistema operativo que hayamos elegido. Durante el encendido de la computadora, la rutina POST verifica que los módulos de RAM estén conectados de manera correcta. En el caso que no existan o no se detecten los módulos, la mayoría de PM emiten una serie de sonidos que indican la ausencia de memoria principal. Terminado ese proceso, la BIOS puede realizar un test básico sobre la memoria RAM indicando fallos mayores en la misma. Herramientas para armar una computadora Sobre el área de trabajo debemos tener no sólo el gabinete y los distintos componentes internos que integrarán la nueva PC, sino que además debemos tener disponible los siguientes elementos: • Destornilladores de varios tipos (estría, estrella, plano) y tamaños. • Algunos tornillos extra. • Paño de limpieza. • Alcohol isopropílico para limpiar. • Una pinza de puntas largas pequeña. • Una linterna (opcional).
  11. 11. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 11 • Pulsera o manilla antiestática. • Manuales de fabricante. • Pasta térmica (opcional). Normas de seguridad • No quitar ni instalar componentes mientras la computadora está encendida. • Conectarse a tierra a menudo para evitar que las cargas estáticas crezcan, tocando un trozo de metal desnudo en el chasis o la fuente de alimentación, o utilizar la manilla antiestática. • Trabajar en un piso desnudo porque las alfombras pueden acumular cargas estáticas. • Sostener las tarjetas por los bordes para evitar tocar los chips o los conectores de borde en las tarjetas de expansión. • No tocar los chips ni las placas de expansión con un destornillador magnetizado. • Apagar la computadora antes de moverla. Esto se hace para proteger el disco duro, que está girando siempre que la computadora está encendida. • Hacer un diagnóstico del equipo. • Tener a mano los manuales del fabricante. • Verificar voltajes de la fuente de poder. • Despejar el área de trabajo. • Antes de conectar el cable de poder asegurémonos que todos los cables estén bien puestos. • La computadora debe estar en un lugar fresco y con el mueble ideal para él. • La corriente eléctrica debe ser confiable y de voltaje constante. • La CPU no debe estar en el piso sino en el mueble donde tiene el resto del equipo.
  12. 12. Material recopilado con fines didácticos por: Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano 12 • Cada equipo debe estar conectado a un regulador. • No debe dejar discos dentro de las unidades de almacenamiento. • No debe desconectarse ningún dispositivo interno si no ha sido apagada la CPU. Infografía https://es.ccm.net/contents/7-como-ensamblar-una-computadora-pc https://tecnologia-informatica.com/como-armar-pc-ensamblaje/ http://compujairo.mex.tl/imagesnew2/0/0/0/0/1/4/2/4/8/5/Como%20Ensamblar%20 un%20PC.pdf https://es.slideshare.net/LISSETHGIANNELAPACHE/manual-para-ensamblar-una- pc-68217005

