Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano, UPTAIT, © 2021 Arquitectura Cliente- Servidor y Modelo-Vista- Controlador
03 Algunos ejemplos de aplicaciones computacionales que usen el modelo cliente-servidor son el correo electrónico, un serv...
Qué es el Modelo-Vista- Controlador (MVC) El Modelo Vista Controlador o Model View Controller (MVC) en inglés, es un patró...
Partes en las que se divide el MVC Representa la estructura lógica de los datos en una aplicación de software. Este modelo...
¿Cómo funciona el MVC? se comunica con la base de datos y retorna la información. 3. El modelo procesa la petición que hac...
Razón 1 Razón 2 Razón 3 Nos permite separar nuestra aplicación en 3 componentes principales que pueden ser trabajados de m...
¡Gracias!
Education
49 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Arquitectura Cliente-Servidor

Presentación sobre Cliente-Servidor y Modelo-Vista-Controlador

Arquitectura Cliente-Servidor

  1. 1. Ing. Esp. Vincenzo Quagliano, UPTAIT, © 2021 Arquitectura Cliente- Servidor y Modelo-Vista- Controlador
  2. 2. 03 Algunos ejemplos de aplicaciones computacionales que usen el modelo cliente-servidor son el correo electrónico, un servidor de impresión y la World Wide Web. Un cliente realiza peticiones a otro programa, el servidor, quien le da respuesta. Arquitectura Cliente-Servidor Modelo de diseño de software en el que las tareas se reparten entre los proveedores de recursos o servicios, llamados servidores, y los demandantes, llamados clientes. 01 02 03 Los tipos específicos de servidores incluyen los servidores web, los servidores de archivo, los servidores del correo, etc. 04
  3. 3. Qué es el Modelo-Vista- Controlador (MVC) El Modelo Vista Controlador o Model View Controller (MVC) en inglés, es un patrón de arquitectura de software, que divide una aplicación en 3 componentes principales, que son el Modelo, la Vista y el Controlador, que pueden ser trabajados de manera independiente, haciendo que la aplicación sea mas fácil de desarrollar y mantener.
  4. 4. Partes en las que se divide el MVC Representa la estructura lógica de los datos en una aplicación de software. Este modelo de objetos no contiene información sobre la interfaz de usuario. Es un puente de comunicación entre la vista, el controlador y la base de datos. M Modelo Presentación al usuario de la información contenida en el modelo. Generalmente consiste en pantallas que contienen información del modelo. Los datos pueden mostrarse en campos, en ventanas de editor, en tablas, etc. Además, los datos pueden ser de solo lectura o editables. V Vista Acepta solicitudes que hace el cliente (usuario) a través del navegador, contacta al Modelo para cualquier dato que pueda necesitar, y luego toma la Vista adecuada para mostrarle esos datos al usuario. C Controlador
  5. 5. ¿Cómo funciona el MVC? se comunica con la base de datos y retorna la información. 3. El modelo procesa la petición que hace el usuario y solicita los datos al modelo. 2. El controlador retorna los datos al controlador. 4. El modelo retorna la vista al cliente con los datos solicitados. 5. El controlador (usuario) hace una petición al servidor. 1. El cliente
  6. 6. Razón 1 Razón 2 Razón 3 Nos permite separar nuestra aplicación en 3 componentes principales que pueden ser trabajados de manera independiente. Al separar la vista del modelo, se hace posible cambiar la forma en que se ve el modelo, e incluso tener múltiples vistas del modelo. Al haber una separación entre el modelo y la vista, con una forma bien definida de comunicación, esto permite vistas múltiples de los mismos datos subyacentes. Por ejemplo, puedes trabajar en el modelo “X” mientras que un grupo de desarrolladores puede trabajar en la interfaz de usuario de ese modelo “X”. Debido a que la vista está separada del modelo, tiene que haber una manera de que la vista le diga al modelo que un usuario ha hecho cambios. De manera similar, tiene que haber una manera para que el modelo diga que ha cambiado, y que la vista necesita actualizarse con la información más reciente. ¿Por qué es importante el MVC?
  7. 7. ¡Gracias!

