Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

Individual tutorial - a research on Maurice Merleau-Ponty

Jan. 18, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

Maurice Merleau-Ponty stressed the importance of "autofigurative sentiments", in which his aesthetic ideal was similar to the "artistic conception" emphasis of literati art tradition in China. This time, Prof. Ho Siu-kee guided me to pursue landscape drawing and painting without thinking too much about social science and philosophy. He just wanted me to be primitive in perceiving the grace from nature as similar as Paul Cezanne.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Infinite Words: A Comprehensive Guide to Writing and Publishing Zane
(3.5/5)
Free
Ernest Hemingway on Writing Simon & Schuster
(4/5)
Free
On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft Stephen King
(4.5/5)
Free
My Mistake Daniel Menaker
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Five Pages: A Writer'S Guide To Staying Out of the Rejection P Noah Lukeman
(4/5)
Free
Writing Is My Drink: A Writer's Story of Finding Her Voice (and a Guide to How You Can Too) Theo Pauline Nestor
(4.5/5)
Free
Writing the Novel from Plot to Print to Pixel Lawrence Block
(5/5)
Free
Object Lessons: The Paris Review Presents the Art of the Short Story The Paris Review
(3.5/5)
Free
Gotham Writers' Workshop: Writing Fiction: The Practical Guide From New York's Acclaimed Creative Writing School Bloomsbury Publishing
(5/5)
Free
The Company of Writers: Fiction Workshops and Thoughts on the Writing Life Hilma Wolitzer
(5/5)
Free
The Elements of Story: Field Notes on Nonfiction Writing Francis Flaherty
(4/5)
Free
The Writing of Fiction Edith Wharton
(5/5)
Free
The Writing Life Annie Dillard
(4/5)
Free
Write Away: One Writer's Approach to the Novel Elizabeth George
(4.5/5)
Free
A Year of Writing Dangerously: 365 Days of Inspiration and Encouragement Barbara Abercrombie
(4.5/5)
Free
Wild Mind: Living the Writer's Life Natalie Goldberg
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life Anne Lamott
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of the Novel Milan Kundera
(4.5/5)
Free
Reading Like a Writer: A Guide for People Who Love Books and for Those Who Want to Write Them Francine Prose
(4/5)
Free
The Elements of Style: 60 Minutes to Better Writing & Grammar William N. Strunk
(4/5)
Free
On Writing Well Audio Collection William Zinsser
(4.5/5)
Free
King Richard III William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
Gielgud's Hamlet: (Dramatized) William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
Romeo and Juliet: The Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free
Danse Macabre Stephen King
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 1 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 3 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
Set the Boy Free: The Autobiography Johnny Marr
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City Second City
(4/5)
Free
Eating Animals Jonathan Safran Foer
(4.5/5)
Free
Oedipus Sophocles
(4/5)
Free
The Hare with Amber Eyes: A Hidden Inheritance Edmund De Waal
(4/5)
Free

Individual tutorial - a research on Maurice Merleau-Ponty

  1. 1. A research on Maurice Merleau-Ponty Lee Kwun Leung Vincent
  2. 2. 憶念與感懷 • 意向基質、視覺思維、裂縫、變動感 – Doodood and John - Chris Huen Sin-kan (120 x 160 cm, 2013) (禤善勤《每日一遍》
  3. 3. 憶念與感懷 • 意向基質、視覺 思維、裂縫、變 動感
  4. 4. 憶念與感懷 • 意向基質、視覺思維、裂縫、變動感 – Joseph Wong Kai-yu’s art exhibits in Ms. CHOI Yan-chi’s Drawing course

×