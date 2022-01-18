Individual tutorial - a research on Maurice Merleau-Ponty

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Maurice Merleau-Ponty stressed the importance of "autofigurative sentiments", in which his aesthetic ideal was similar to the "artistic conception" emphasis of literati art tradition in China. This time, Prof. Ho Siu-kee guided me to pursue landscape drawing and painting without thinking too much about social science and philosophy. He just wanted me to be primitive in perceiving the grace from nature as similar as Paul Cezanne.