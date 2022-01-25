Successfully reported this slideshow.
EW Creds Jan2022

Jan. 25, 2022
From intense conferences to influential corporate events, we endeavor to make your event memorable for the right reasons. Providing 360 degree, meticulous coverage of event management services that range from ideation to execution, accommodation, travel arrangements and everything in between, we make ideas happen seamlessly.

EW Creds Jan2022

  1. 1. eleganteworld.com CONFERENCES CORPORATE EVENTS HOLIDAYS
  2. 2. VINAY SESHADRI SHEFALI DUTT ANAND SUKRITI KAPOOR AGARWAL ANUJ SHARMA ANAND BISARYA eleganteworld.com CORE TEAM An ex-Hotelier, Anand’s core is Business Development with a high repeat business index and a focused client relationship management. Nitin’s focus has been hotel/vendor relationship and managing the revenues and profitability. Anuj holds a consistent record in Operational Excellence with a hands-on approach and seamless coordination in ensuring excellence in deliveries With her effective communication skills and adaptability, Shefali ensures to enhance the experience to the client at every step Sukriti comes with a deep experience across segments while she possesses strong analytical skills and ability to monitor growing businesses. Vinay believes in creating experiences through which brands tell their story on ground and has created innovative activities over 9 years. NITIN TALWAR
  3. 3. eleganteworld.com OUR EXPERTISE DESTINATION MANAGEMENT HOTEL CONTRACTING LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS HOSPITALITY EVENT MANAGEMENT ARTIST MANAGEMENT
  4. 4. eleganteworld.com KEY CLIENTELE ENT
  5. 5. Great Work! Thanks for all the support and timely actions taken to make this event a success! It has further cemented our confidence in you and your team and shall look forward to work again in near future. eleganteworld.com TESTIMONIALS From intense conferences to influential corporate events, we endeavor to make your event memorable for the right reasons. Providing 360 degree, meticulous coverage of event management services that range from ideation to execution, accommodation, travel arrangements and everything in between, we make ideas happen seamlessly. “ ” Vikas Singh Managing Director An absolute delight to partner with Anand, Nitin and The Elegante World Team. They are perfect in every way!!! Wish them the very best and look forward to a lovely partnership in the years ahead. Ashutosh Verma Vice President - Finance and Operations This team is known for executing with perfection. You have been managing the events for many years now and each time you have taken the experience to new levels and this time again your team engaged with our teams so well and produced a spectacular event. Well Done! Thank you so much for owning our event as yours and bringing smiles to our faces. Subhabrata Chakrabarti Business Head, India Elegante Team – Especially Anuj – Excellent Job Done! I would give 10/10 for your efforts put to see this event a Gala one. Dayashankar GS Head, Branding
  6. 6. eleganteworld.com PROJECTS
  7. 7. eleganteworld.com 7 YEARS 15+ EVENTS 5 DESTINATIONS
  8. 8. eleganteworld.com 5+ YEARS 8+ EVENTS 9 DESTINATIONS
  9. 9. eleganteworld.com 3+ YEARS 8+ EVENTS 4 DESTINATIONS 700+ PAX
  10. 10. eleganteworld.com 10 YEARS 15+ EVENTS SALES MEETS DEALER MEETS

