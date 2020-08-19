Successfully reported this slideshow.
Україна у стоп-кадрі (онлайн-фотовиставка до Дня Незалежності України) 1
2 Фотографія – це мистецтво однієї миті, тому воно завжди актуальне. Але тільки справжній художник здатен показати в цій м...
3 Фотоальбом познайомить з чудовими куточками України та з її історичними спорудами. Чарівні місця країни разом з незабутн...
4 Лапшина, Л. В. Україно, я люблю тебе! = Ukraine, I love you! / Л. В. Лапшина. – Харків : Віват, 2017. – 126 с. : кольор....
5 Україна в об’єктиві – 2014 = Ukraine in Foсus / ред. А. Лисак. – Львів : Колор Консалтинг, 2014. – 177 с. : кол. фот. Бе...
6 Україна : фотоальбом / уклад. С. Л. Удовік. – Київ : Ваклер, 2009. – 304 с. : кольор. фот. Зі сторінок презентабельного ...
7 Україна неповторна : фотоальбом / ред. В. Строль. – Київ : Балтія-Друк, 2015. – 112 с. : кольор. фот. Альбом побудований...
8 Київ. 1943–1970 : фотоальбом / уклад. О. Насирова. – Київ : Скай Хорс. – 2020. – 240 с. : фот. Понад 200 світлин відтвор...
9 Українська столиця та її туристичні принади знайшли відображення у прекрасній серії робіт французької фотографки Надьї М...
10 Козюк, В. Всі ми діти твої, Україно! = We are all your children, Ukraine! : світлини / В. Козюк. – Вінниця : Нілан- ЛТД...
11 Царенко, С. Вінниця: погляд у минуле : фотоальбом / С. Царенко, В. Козюк. – Київ : Оранта, 2008. – 256 с. : фот. Унікал...
12 Гордієвич, О. С. Побачити і відчути : фотоальбом / О. С. Гордієвич. – Вінниця : Вид. О. Власюк, 2008. – 72 с. : фот. ко...
13 Інженер-радіоелектрик за професією, фотохудожник за покликанням, керівник вінницького фотоклубу «Обрій», отримав бронзо...
14 Фото: Олег Волощук Моя Вінниця
Фото: Вадим Козловський
16 Фото: Світлана Лапатанова
17 Фото: Олександр Пузир Вінниця. Привітні вогники нічної Соборної Вінниця. Вечір над озером Затишні куточки рідної Вінниці
18 Дякуємо за увагу! Віртуальну виставку підготували: Наталя Стойко, Неля Войтюк
