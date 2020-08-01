Plant tissue culture application

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Application of plant tissue culture in forestry, agriculture & horticulture Vimal priya subramanian 1st M.sc Botany ROLL N...
Introduction • Plant tissue culture is the method of plant production from the any part of the plant . Which is help to ma...
Application in forestry • Micropropagtion, • Apical meristem culture, • Embryo culture, • Endosperm culture, • Haploid pla...
Micro propagation • Efficient methods for micropropagation has been used for many trees. So far much success has been achi...
Dis advantages of micro propagation • In some cases multiple shoot formation takes place as usual. But the roting of such ...
Apical meristem culture • Apical meristem culture is widely used to eliminate virus and to raise a number of virus free pl...
Example • Monihot esculanta, commonly known cassava, is systematically infected with African mosaic virus, cassava brown s...
Apical meristem cuture
Embryo culture • Embryo culture is generally applied for obtaining rare hybrids. Conventional inter-specific or inter- gen...
Embryo culture
Endosperm culture • It is well known that endosperm tissue of the seed of angiosperm is cytologically triploid in nature. ...
steps in endosperm culture 1. The immature or mature seeds are dissected under aseptic condition and enodosperms along wit...
HAPLOID PLANT PRODUCTION • Haploid plants are obtained by isolated microspore and anther culture. Haploids are very import...
Haploid plant production
Application in forestry level • For betterment and improvement of tree plants of high economic value a breakthrough in for...
Impact on forestry • Multiplication of forest tree species by different methods • By clonal multiplication • Populus tremu...
By somatic embryogenesis • Abies balsamea • Biota orientalis • Cupressus orizonica • Dalbergia sisso • Dalbergia latifolia
Protoplast culture&genetics • Eucalyptus grandis • Populus • Junglans • Pithoclobium dulce
IN AGRICULTURE • ENCAPSULATED SEED • IMPROVEMENT OF HYBRID • PRODUCTION OF STRESS RESISTANT PLANT • TRANSFER OF nif GENE
ENCAPSULATRD SEED • Embryo capsulaterd with Na/Ca alginate gel • Somatic embryo is capsulated • Which is derived from embr...
Encapsulated seed
Improvement of hybrids • To produce somatic hybrid plant through the protoplast culture • Then indroduce the transgenic pl...
For example Bt cotton • Bacillus thuringiensis is a bacteria found in soil • It produces a protein that paralyzes the inse...
Stress resistant plant • In 1974 M.H. zenk report that cell supesion tolerant to2,4-D herbicide • When the cell sub cultur...
Transfer of nif gene • Transfer of if gene in to plant through DNA bio technology • Newly formed plants contain rhizobium ...
Example of somoclonal varient plant in agricultural crop crop characters Rice Flowering period, panicle size, numberof til...
Diseease resistant varities through somoclonal variation crop Pathogenic organism Rice Helminthosporium oryzae Maize Helmi...
Horticulture • Horticulture is the culture of plants for food, comfort, beautification purposes. • In latin ,the terms hor...
In horticulture Micropropagation micropropagation is use to produce n no of plant at a time Virus free plant apical merist...
Various plant introducing in horticulture Horticulture plant Botanical name Using plant part bu tissue culture method for ...
Micropropagation of fruit crops Temperate fruit crops Tropical fruit crops Apple (malus) Kiwifruit(Actidinia chinensis) Pe...
Impact on horticulture • More recent uses of in vitro culture emphasize applications for fruit crops. • These application ...
Signification of plant tissue culture • Elimination of viral diseases • .Germplasm storage • clonal propagation • Induce d...
Refference • Kalyan kumar ; 1992 ;plant tissue culture; 171 to 177. • M.K. Razdan; 2011 reprint; plant tissue culture; 219...
Plant tissue culture application
×