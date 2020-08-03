Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MEDICINAL PLANTS OF INDIA VIMAL PRIYA SUBRAMANIAN 3rd B.SC BOTANY NIRMALA COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
  2. 2. HIBISCUS ROSA SINENSIS  This plant is commonly called as shoe flower.  It has high medicinal value.  The flower is used in hair care.  It is used as shoe polish in many parts of INDIA.  The flower is edible and is used in many salads.  In several countries the flowers are dried to use in beverages, especially tea.
  3. 3. ADATHODA  In Ayurvedic medicine, its leaf is used to relieve respiratory disorders and cough.  The whole plant part is used to cure cough, cold, asthma and bronchitis due to their pharmacological properties.  The leaves are rich sources of carotene and vitamin c.  Powder of adathoda boiled in sesame oil is an effective management for stopping bleeding and reliving ear infection.
  4. 4. OCIMUM SANCTUM  It is commonly called as basil.  It has been used as medicine in ayurveda for its diverse healing properties.  It cures severe cough and cold.  The basil is taken in different forms: herbal tea, dried powder, fresh leaf or mixed with ghee.  Essential oil extracted from karpoora tulsi is used for medicinal purposes and herbal cosmetics.
  5. 5. MANGIFERA INDICA  Stem bark, leaf, flower and seed kernel are the plant parts used as medicine in ayurveda.  Pickles are made usually from unripen mangoes.  The sour mango improves the skin complexion. It is also a great immunity booster and it enhances muscular strength.  The roots can treat diarrhoea. The flowers purify the blood naturally.
  6. 6. NEEM  Neem products are used in siddha and ayuveda medicines.  It has various properties like antifungal, antibacterial, antiviral, antidiabetic, contraceptive and sedative.  It is a natural alternative to synthetic pesticides.  Neem twigs are used as toothbrush.  Neem oil is used for preparing cosmetics such as soap, shampoo, balms and creams as well as toothpaste.
  7. 7. PHYLLANTHUS NINURI  This is an important plant of INDIAN ayurvedic system of medicine.  It is used for problems of the stomach, liver, kidney and spleen.  This herb acts as a protective shield and curative medicine for jaundice and other liver related diseases.  This lowers blood pressure. It has antifungal and antiviral properties.
  8. 8. SOLANUM TRILOBATUM  It is called as thoodhuvalai.  The whole plant is used as medicine.  It possess antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.  It cures asthma and respiratory problems.  The ripe fruit is soaked in pure honey and consumed to treat asthma and long-standing colds.  The leaves cure all kinds of lung disorders, respiratory problems and help digestion.
  9. 9. GRASSES  Grasses includes cereals, bamboos and the grasses of natural grassland and cultivated lawns.  Some of the examples are paddy, wheat, maize, barley, etc.  They have been grow for food for many years.  These are in rich in carbohydrates.  Grasses are used in manufacture of paper, fuel, clothing, timber, furniture and construction material.
  10. 10. GREENS  Spinach, moringa, broccoli, spring onion, mint, parsley are some of the examples of greens.  They have high fiber content.  Greens are typically low in calories and fat, and high in protein, dietary fiber, vitamin C, pro-vitamin A, manganese and vitamin K.

