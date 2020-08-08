M 4 afb stain by Dr vimal prakash

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INTRODUCTION ▪ Ziehl–Neelsen stain, also known as the acid-fast stain ▪ It was first discovered by Earlich in 1881 and modified by Zeihl & Neelsen. ▪ It is a differential stain used mainly to detect mycobacteria. ▪ ACID FAST means bacteria which protect the primary dye to be washed of from the action of decolorizer.
  2. 2. ACID FAST REAGENTS Carbolfuchsin (red) •Primary stain •Lipid soluble; phenol 20% sulfuric acid (H2SO4) or acid alcohol •Decolorizer •Removes carbol fuchsin that has not bound to a mycolic acid. Methylene blue •Counterstain •Cannot penetrate mycolic acid; provides contrast to non acid fast cells.
  3. 3. Principle: ▪ Acid fastness has been ascribed to the high content and variety of lipid, fatty acid and higher alcohols found in tubercle bacilli. ▪ A lipid particular to acid fast bacilli is along chain fatty acid (mycolic acid), ▪ Acid fast is not a property of lipid alone but depends also on integrity of the cell wall.
  4. 4. • Principle: When the smear is stained with carbol fuchsin, is lipid-soluble and contains phenol, which helps the stain penetrate the cell wall. This is further assisted by the addition of heat. • The smear is then rinsed with a very strong decolorizer, which removes the stain from all non-acid-fast cells but does not permeate the cell wall of acid-fast organisms. • The decolorized non-acid-fast cells then take up the counterstain.. • Only decolorized cells absorb the counter stain and take its color and appears blue while acid-fast cells retain the red color.
  5. 5. CHEMICALS USED IN AFB STAIN ▪Primary stain: Strong carbol fuchsin (consists of basic fuchsin and carbolic acid phenol) ▪ Decolourizer: 20% sulfuric acid (H2SO4) or acid alcohol ▪ Counterstain: methylene blue or malachite green ▪AFB : Once bacteria are stained with strong carbol fuchsin solution with the help of heat, those which are not decolorized by acid (20% H2So4), are called acid fast bacilli (AFB) . ▪AAFB :those which are not decolorized by acid and alcohol solution (3%acid/alcohol) are called acid alcohol fast bacilliAAFB
  6. 6. MODIFICATIONS IN THE PERCENTAGE OF SULFURIC ACID ▪5% H2SO4 for M.leprae ▪1% H2SO4 for Actinomyces in tissue ▪0.5% H2SO4 for cultures of Nocardia ▪0.25-0.5%for spores and for oocysts of Cryptosporidium and Isospora
  7. 7. ZIEHL-NEELSEN STAINING PROCEDURE ▪Spread the sputum evenly over the central area of the slide using a continuous rotational movement the recommended size of the smear is about 20 mm by 10 mm ▪Place slides on dryer with smeared surface upwards, and air dry for about 30 minute ▪Heat fix dried smear ▪Cover the smear will carbol fuchsin stain ▪Heat the smear until vapour just begins to rise (i.e. about 60 degree Celsius). Do not overheat. ▪Allow the heated stain to remain on the slide for 5 minutes. ▪Wash off the stain with clean water.
  8. 8. ▪Cover the smear with 20% sulfuric acid 3 minutes or until the smear is sufficiently decolorized. ▪Wash well with clean water ▪Cover the stain methylene blue stain for 1 minutes ▪Wash off stain with clean water ▪Wipe the back of the slide clean, and place it in a draining rack for smear to air dry (do not blot dry). ▪Examine the smear microscopically, using the 100x oil immersion objective and scan the smear systematically.
  9. 9. RESULTS OF AFB STAIN AFB: Rod-shaped bacilli Pink red coloured, slightly curved bacilli in singles or in small clumps seen against a blue background of epithelial cells and pus cells., often beaded due to uneven staining. Cells: Pink or Red Background material: Blue
  10. 10. REPORTING ON AFB MICROSCOPY ▪However if noAFB is seen, write the result as ‘noAFB seen’and never write negative. No of fields to examine Grading Results No AFB in 100 fields 100 0 Negative 1 – 9 AFB / 100 fields 100 Scanty Positive 10 – 99 AFB / 100 fields 100 1+ Positive 1 – 10 AFB / field 50 2+ Positive > 10 AFB / field 20 3+ Positive
  11. 11. LIST OF ACID FAST ORGANISMS (OTHER THAN MYCOBACTERIA ▪Nocardia spp: Partial Acid Fast ▪Rhodococcus spp: Partial Acid Fast ▪Legionella micdadei: Partially acid fast in tissue ▪Cyst of Cryptosporidium: Acid Fast ▪Cyst of Isospora: Acid Fast
  12. 12. ALTERNATE STAIN FOR AFB • Fluorescent dye (Auramine O and Rhodamine B) ▪ Good for labs with high workload. ▪ Auramine O- Bright yellow ▪ Auramine O-Rhodamine B- Yellow orange.

