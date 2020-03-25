Slide li c ao 2 - 3t - 2019 - a mordomia do corpo para face

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Mordomia do Corpo
Sendo Mordomo fiel e prudente com as coisas que Deus nos tem dado Tempo, Bens e Talentos 3º Trimestre
Lição 1 - O que é a Mordomia Cristã Lição 2 - A Mordomia do Corpo Lição 3 - A Mordomia da Alma e do Espírito Lição 4 - A M...
Objetivo Geral Expor a mordomia do corpo cristão sob o entendimento bíblico de que somos "templo do Espírito Santo". ❷ Elu...
13 - Os manjares são para o ventre, e o ventre, para os manjares; Deus, porém, aniquilará tanto um como os outros. Mas o c...
(Romanos 12.1) "Rogo-vos, pois, irmãos, pela compaixão de Deus, que apresenteis o vosso corpo em sacrifício vivo, santo e ...
O corpo do cristão é o "templo do Espírito Santo" e, portanto, deve ser preservado para glória de Deus.
O corpo do cristão é o templo do Espírito Santo.
Nesta lição, estudaremos a mordomia do corpo. O Criador fez o homem do pó da terra, dando-lhe vida e tornando-o sua imagem...
I – Dimensão Material do Corpo 1 - A formação maravilhosa do corpo. "No princípio, criou Deus os céus e a terra [...] E cr...
Foi uma obra maravilhosa, poeticamente expressa nas palavras do rei Davi: Sl. 139:14,15
Só uma mente onisciente, e um ser infinitamente supremo, pode dar respostas lógicas à origem da vida e do homem... 2 - A e...
Façamos o homem... Gn 1:26 Partindo do pressuposto que todo edifício começa por suas colunas, vou ilustrar o corpo humano ...
206 ossos tem 96.500km de veias e artérias.
10 bilhões de vasos capilares. 100 trilhões de células. O cérebro tem um trilhão de células nervosas e seus sinais trafega...
O corpo se constitui de 70% de água. SOPRO DA VIDA
E, chegando a vez de cada moça, para vir ao rei Assuero, depois que fora feito a ela segundo a lei das mulheres, por doze ...
O rei Assuero, rompe o Casamento com a rainha Vasti Ester Hora de participar de um concurso De Mis Universo, tem que ser a...
A dimensão material do corpo revela uma obra maravilhosa; a estrutura do corpo, o arquiteto que o planejou. Não tem como n...
II – A Dimensão Espiritual do Corpo 1 - O corpo segundo as Escrituras. ❶ Corpo do Pecado ❷ Casa Terrestre ❸ Templo do Espí...
❶ Corpo do Pecado "que o nosso velho homem foi com ele crucificado, para que o corpo do pecado seja desfeito, a fim de que...
❷ Casa Terrestre Porque sabemos que, se a nossa casa terrestre deste tabernáculo se desfizer, temos de Deus um edifício, u...
❸ Templo do Espírito Santo "Ou não sabeis que o nosso corpo é o templo do Espírito Santo , que habita em vós, proveniente ...
❶ Prostituição, Adultério, Fornicação ❷ Homossexualidade ❸ Transexualidade A Bíblia adverte acerca dos pecados contra o co...
❶ Prostituição, Adultério, Fornicação Adultério: relacionamento sexual extraconjugal (1Co 6.10 Hb 13.4) Fornicação: relaci...
❷ Homossexualidade O Antigo Testamento condena explicitamente a união homossexual, considerando-a "abominação" a Deus (Lv ...
O que diz a Bíblia a respeito da homossexualidade? A homossexualidade é pecado? A Bíblia nos diz que sim, a atividade homo...
❸ Transexualidade Segundo a OMS (Organização Mundial de Saúde), a transexualidade é um "transtorno de identidade de gênero...
❸ Transexualidade A tragédia maior é quando se tenta normalizar isso na cabeça de crianças e de adolescentes, trazendo con...
Atenção Redobrada !
3 – A Santificação do Corpo. É o ponto fundamental na mordomia do corpo. Diz a Bíblia: "Segui a paz com todos e a santific...
❶ Os meios da Santificação que vêm da parte de Deus. É Deus que age diretamente na santificação integral do crente: "espír...
corpo alma espírito Emoções ânimo Matéria que será pó Fôlego de vida “... e todo o vosso espírito, e alma, e corpo, sejam ...
❷ A responsabilidade Humana na Santificação Deus não entrega ao homem "um pacote" de salvação pronto e acabado. o crente p...
A dimensão espiritual do corpo envolve a gravidade do pecado contra o corpo e a necessidade de sua santificação.
III – O Culto Racional e a Mordomia do corpo O Nosso culto Racional a Deus, segundo Romanos 12.1,2 deve ser apresentado no...
1 - “Um sacrifício vivo". pois todos os que cremos fomos crucificados com Cristo. O cristão deve apresentar-se a Deus como...
2 - “Um sacrifício Santo". para viver uma vida santa e pura no corpo, na alma e no espírito (1 Ts 5.23). O Cristão que se ...
3 - “Um sacrifício agradável". Uma das coisas mais belas da vida cristã é quando a nossa vontade está alinhada à vontade d...
O culto racional e a mordomia do corpo estão sob a perspectiva do "sacrifício vivo", do "sacrifício santo" e do "sacrifíci...
A Palavra de Deus tem orientações diretas sobre o perigo do pecado contra o nosso corpo e a necessidade de vivermos em san...
Quem que pode dar respostas lógicas à origem da vida e do homem? Só uma mente onisciente, um ser infinitamente supremo, po...
Quais expressões as Escrituras usam para o “corpo"? "Corpo do pecado", "Casa terrestre" e "Templo do Espírito Santo".
A que se refere a expressão “corpo do pecado"? Nele, a expressão "corpo do pecado" refere-se ao "velho homem".
Por que o corpo é chamado de "casa terrestre"? Essa expressão refere-se à "temporalidade do corpo", isto é, sua constituiç...
De acordo com a Palavra de Deus, como nos devemos apresentar? Em sacrifício vivo, santo e agradável a Deus.
Deus Abençoe ! Lição 3 – A Mordomia da Alma e do Espírito
