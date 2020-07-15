Slide da licao 2 3 trim 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lição 2_3 Trimestre - 12 de Julho de 2020 Ed 1:1-7 – Ne 1:1-3 Pedagoga. Professora na E.B.D. desde 1982. Professora na EST...
Lição 1: Daniel ora por um despertamento 05/07/2020 Lição 2: Despertamento espiritual — Um milagre 12/07/20 Lição 3: O des...
Esdras 1: 1 - 7 No primeiro ano de Ciro, rei da Pérsia (para que se cumprisse a palavra do SENHOR, pela boca de Jeremias),...
Neemias 1: 1 - 3 As palavras de Neemias, filho de Hacalias. E sucedeu no mês de Quislev, no ano vigésimo, estando eu em Su...
HC 387 Derrama teu Espírito HC 427 Vai orando HC 432 Consagrado ao Senhor Aperte o play e cante
“E isto digo, conhecendo o tempo, que já é hora de despertarmos do sono; porque a nossa salvação está agora mais perto de ...
Pertencemos a um Corpo Celestial, onde o Jesus Cristo é O Cabeça, no Reino de Deus, com registros em Livros e tudo. Perten...
I - Nosso relacionamento com as autoridades (13.1-7) Toda a alma esteja sujeita às potestades superiores; porque não há po...
1. O erastianismo (o Estado controla a igreja) 2. A teocracia (a igreja controla o Estado) 3. O constantinismo (compromiss...
II - Nosso relacionamento com a lei (13.8-10) Por esta razão também pagais tributos, porque são ministros de Deus, atenden...
III - Nosso relacionamento com o tempo (13.11-14) “E isto digo, conhecendo o tempo, que já é hora de despertarmos do sono;...
Teve início por volta do ano 931 a.C. com a mote de Salomão 8 DINASTIAS ÍMPIAS/19 REIS OU DE EFRAIN
O que Deus prometera a Abraão, Isaque e Jacó não poderia se alterado com a DESOBEDIÊNCIA USARAM OS UTENSÍLIOS DO TEMPLO O ...
Então entraram todos os sábios do rei; mas não puderam ler o escrito, nem fazer saber ao rei a sua interpretação. Daniel 5...
Comandaram a guerra e venceram Estratégia usada. Desviaram o curso do Rio Eufrates e com o nível de água mais baixo, avanç...
I – O despertamento espiritual emana do próprio Deus. Tudo emana do Rei de Todo Universo, Adonai nosso Deus, despertou Dan...
COMO EXPLICAR O AGIR DE DEUS? O vento assopra onde quer, e ouves a sua voz, mas não sabes de onde vem, nem para onde vai; ...
“No primeiro ano de Ciro, rei da Pérsia (para que se cumprisse a palavra do SENHOR, pela boca de Jeremias), despertou o SE...
São 2. Restaurar a Nação e a vida Espiritual de Israel. Deus opera tanto o querer, como o realizar –Rm 12:2 A vontade de D...
II – 2. A restauração espiritual de Israel. Deus quer e vai usar somente aquele que seguirem a orientação Divina, crentes ...
O OBJETIVO PRINCIPAL DE CADA DESPERTAMENTO É Salvação e Restauração E, quando ele vier, convencerá o mundo do pecado, e da...
A). O Espírito Santo não tolera o pecado. O ESPÍRITO SANTO CONVENCEU SAULO. E Ananias foi, e entrou na casa e, impondo-lhe...
B). O Espírito Santo aponta para Jesus que Salva. Por isso é muito importante pregar a Mensagem, ela desperta a Fé, Espera...
O crente em Jesus peca? Sim, porque a natureza da carne não foi tirada quando nos convertemos, porém logo que se arrepende...
III – Deus cumpre suas promessas III – 1 A fidelidade de Deus em suas promessas. A primeira leva, liderada por Zorobabel c...
III – 1 A fidelidade de Deus em suas promessas. A segunda leva, liderada por Esdras, chegam. Artaxerxes, rei da Pérsia, na...
Não foram fiéis ao Senhor e se Misturaram com outros deuses Quiseram ajudar com a intensão Fazer um ecumenismo Ouvindo, po...
13 anos depois de Esdras, chega em Jerusalém a terceira e última leva de pessoas sob a liderança de Neemias que havia nasc...
2. Deus renova sua promessas. Em cada despertamento, Deus vivifica e renova as promessas de bênçãos, ao povo. Ainda hoje o...
O avivamento é antes de tudo um amor à Palavra, despertados pelo desejo de agradar a DEUS, fazendo sua obra. O avivamento ...
Características das Promessas de DEUS: Não falham “Bendito seja o Senhor, que deu repouso ao seu povo Israel, segundo tudo...
Promessas de DEUS para o aflito (Jó 11:16) Para os dias mais alegres Sl 30:5 Livramento Sl 34:19; 34:20 Cuidado divino na ...
3. DEUS renova a fé dos abatidos Deus fortalece quem o ama. Mesmo quando estamos fracos, podemos encontrar força em Deus. ...
Culto pós o cativeiro babilônico. Naqueles dias em que estiveram no cativeiro, a adoração divina foi praticamente esquecid...
Resumo do culto do AT. Encontramos três princípios nessas cinco épocas. 1. Adoração (Gn 8.20; 35.11, 14; Êx 3.18; 5.1; 2Cr...
Prof. Vilma Longuini
  1. 1. Lição 2_3 Trimestre - 12 de Julho de 2020 Ed 1:1-7 – Ne 1:1-3 Pedagoga. Professora na E.B.D. desde 1982. Professora na ESTEADEC por 7 anos consecutivos de 1992 a 1999. Membro da Igreja de Cristo, desde 1979. Bacharel em Teologia pela Faculdade LOGUS. Estudante da língua em Hebraico e Pós graduando em Antigo Testamento pela UNICESUMAR.YouTube: Prof. Vilma Longuini
  2. 2. Lição 1: Daniel ora por um despertamento 05/07/2020 Lição 2: Despertamento espiritual — Um milagre 12/07/20 Lição 3: O despertamento renova o altar 19/07/20 Lição 4: A construção do Templo enfrentou oposição 26/07/20 Lição 5: Zorobabel recomeça a construção do Templo Lição 6: Neemias reconstrói os muros de Jerusalém Lição 7: O povo de Deus deve separar-se do mal Lição 8: As causas da desunião devem ser eliminadas Lição 9: Como vencer as oposições à Obra de Deus Lição 10: Provai se os espíritos são de Deus Lição 11: Esdras vai a Jerusalém ensinar a Palavra Lição 12: Esdras e Neemias combatem o casamento misto Lição 13: A vigilância conserva pura a igreja
  3. 3. Esdras 1: 1 - 7 No primeiro ano de Ciro, rei da Pérsia (para que se cumprisse a palavra do SENHOR, pela boca de Jeremias), despertou o SENHOR o espírito de Ciro, rei da Pérsia, o qual fez passar pregão por todo o seu reino, como também. Por escrito, dizendo: Assim diz Ciro, rei da Pérsia: O Senhor Deus dos céus me deu todos os reinos da terra, e me encarregou de lhe edificar uma casa em Jerusalém, que está em Judá. Quem há entre vós, de todo o seu povo, Seja seu Deus com ele, e suba a Jerusalém, que está em Judá, e edifique a casa do Senhor Deus de Israel (ele é o Deus) que está em Jerusalém. E todo aquele que ficar atrás em algum lugar em que andar peregrinando, os homens do seu lugar o ajudarão com prata, com ouro, com bens, e com gados, além das dádivas voluntárias para a casa de Deus, que está em Jerusalém. Então se levantaram os chefes dos pais de Judá e Benjamim, e os sacerdotes e os levitas, com todos aqueles cujo espírito Deus despertou, para subirem a edificar a casa do Senhor, que está em Jerusalém. E todos os que habitavam nos arredores lhes firmaram as mãos com vasos de prata, com ouro, com bens e com gado, e com coisas preciosas; além de tudo o que voluntariamente se deu. Também o rei Ciro tirou os utensílios da casa do Senhor, que Nabucodonosor tinha trazido de Jerusalém, e que tinha posto na casa de seus deuses. Esdras 1: 1-7
  4. 4. Neemias 1: 1 - 3 As palavras de Neemias, filho de Hacalias. E sucedeu no mês de Quislev, no ano vigésimo, estando eu em Susã, a fortaleza, Que veio Hanani, um de meus irmãos, ele e alguns de Judá; e perguntei-lhes pelos judeus que escaparam, e que restaram do cativeiro, e acerca de Jerusalém. E disseram-me: Os restantes, que ficaram do cativeiro, lá na província estão em grande miséria e desprezo; e o muro de Jerusalém fendido e as suas portas queimadas a fogo. Neemias 1:1-3
  5. 5. HC 387 Derrama teu Espírito HC 427 Vai orando HC 432 Consagrado ao Senhor Aperte o play e cante
  6. 6. “E isto digo, conhecendo o tempo, que já é hora de despertarmos do sono; porque a nossa salvação está agora mais perto de nós do que quando aceitamos a fé. “ Rm 13:11 No capítulo 12 da Carta aos Romanos, o apóstolo Paulo abordou quatro relacionamentos: 1.Nosso relacionamento com Deus (12.1,2), 2. Com nós mesmos (12.3-8), 3. Com nossos irmãos (12.9-16) e 4. Com nossos inimigos (12.17-21). Agora, no capítulo 13, ele citará mais três relacionamentos: 1. O relacionamento com as autoridades (13.1-7), 2. Com a lei (13.8-10) e 3. Com o dia da volta do Senhor Jesus (13.11- 14)
  7. 7. Pertencemos a um Corpo Celestial, onde o Jesus Cristo é O Cabeça, no Reino de Deus, com registros em Livros e tudo. Pertencemos a este Mundo secular cotidiano, regido pela política corrupta, mas devemos prestar obediência Jesus, que veio para nos ensinar a Tsedáká/Justiça de Deus, estava ensinando, que: Quando sairmos deste mundo teremos um Reino Eterno à nossa espera, com isso surgiu a pergunta: Dize-nos, pois, que te parece? É lícito pagar o tributo a César, ou não? Mateus 22:17 Jesus, respondeu: Dizem-lhe eles: De César. Então ele lhes disse: Dai pois a César o que é de César, e a Deus o que é de Deus. Mateus 22:21
  8. 8. I - Nosso relacionamento com as autoridades (13.1-7) Toda a alma esteja sujeita às potestades superiores; porque não há potestade que não venha de Deus; e as potestades que há foram ordenadas por Deus. Por isso quem resiste à potestade resiste à ordenação de Deus; e os que resistem trarão sobre si mesmos a condenação. Porque os magistrados não são terror para as boas obras, mas para as más. Queres tu, pois, não temer a potestade? Faze o bem, e terás louvor dela. Porque ela é ministro de Deus para teu bem. Mas, se fizeres o mal, teme, pois não traz debalde a espada; porque é ministro de Deus, e vingador para castigar o que faz o mal. Portanto é necessário que lhe estejais sujeitos, não somente pelo castigo, mas também pela consciência. Por esta razão também pagais tributos, porque são ministros de Deus, atendendo sempre a isto mesmo. Portanto, dai a cada um o que deveis: a quem tributo, tributo; a quem imposto, imposto; a quem temor, temor; a quem honra, honra. Rm 13:1-7
  9. 9. 1. O erastianismo (o Estado controla a igreja) 2. A teocracia (a igreja controla o Estado) 3. O constantinismo (compromisso pelo qual se estabelece que o Estado favorece a igreja e esta se acomoda ao Estado a fim de garantir seus favores) 4. E, o parceirismo (a igreja e o Estado reconhecem e incentivam um ao outro nas distintas responsabilidades dadas por Deus, em um espírito de colaboração construtiva). O último parece o que melhor se encaixa no ensino de Paulo aqui em Romanos 13.
  10. 10. II - Nosso relacionamento com a lei (13.8-10) Por esta razão também pagais tributos, porque são ministros de Deus, atendendo sempre a isto mesmo. Portanto, dai a cada um o que deveis: a quem tributo, tributo; a quem imposto, imposto; a quem temor, temor; a quem honra, honra. A ninguém devais coisa alguma, a não ser o amor com que vos ameis uns aos outros; porque quem ama aos outros cumpriu a lei. Com efeito: Não adulterarás, não matarás, não furtarás, não darás falso testemunho, não cobiçarás; e se há algum outro mandamento, tudo nesta palavra se resume: Amarás ao teu próximo como a ti mesmo. O amor não faz mal ao próximo. De sorte que o cumprimento da lei é o amor. Rm 13:6-10
  11. 11. III - Nosso relacionamento com o tempo (13.11-14) “E isto digo, conhecendo o tempo, que já é hora de despertarmos do sono; porque a nossa salvação está agora mais perto de nós do que quando aceitamos a fé. A noite é passada, e o dia é chegado. Rejeitemos, pois, as obras das trevas, e vistamo-nos das armas da luz. Andemos honestamente, como de dia; não em glutonarias, nem em bebedeiras, nem em desonestidades, nem em dissoluções, nem em contendas e inveja. Mas revesti-vos do Senhor Jesus Cristo, e não tenhais cuidado da carne em suas concupiscências. Romanos 13:11-14
  12. 12. Teve início por volta do ano 931 a.C. com a mote de Salomão 8 DINASTIAS ÍMPIAS/19 REIS OU DE EFRAIN
  13. 13. O que Deus prometera a Abraão, Isaque e Jacó não poderia se alterado com a DESOBEDIÊNCIA USARAM OS UTENSÍLIOS DO TEMPLO O rei Belsazar deu um grande banquete a mil dos seus senhores, e bebeu vinho na presença dos mil. Daniel 5:1 Então trouxeram os vasos de ouro, que foram tirados do templo da casa de Deus, que estava em Jerusalém, e beberam neles o rei, os seus príncipes, as suas mulheres e concubinas. Daniel 5:3 Beberam o vinho, e deram louvores aos deuses de ouro, de prata, de bronze, de ferro, de madeira, e de pedra. Dn 5:4 Com o deus MARDUQUE, Belsazar achava-se seguro Belsazar estava muito feliz com a prosperidade Babilônica e enviou convite para todos do Reino, que se achegassem para sua festa e eram dignos de morte os que não aceitassem seu convite e Daniel não aceitou estar alí. Ninguém sabia o que estava escrito e mandaram chamar Daniel
  14. 14. Então entraram todos os sábios do rei; mas não puderam ler o escrito, nem fazer saber ao rei a sua interpretação. Daniel 5:8 Este, pois, é o escrito que se escreveu: MENE, MENE, TEQUEL, UFARSIM. Esta é a interpretação daquilo: MENE: Contou Deus o teu reino, e o acabou. TEQUEL: Pesado foste na balança, e foste achado em falta. PERES: Dividido foi o teu reino, e dado aos medos e aos persas. Daniel 5:25-28 Naquela mesma noite a profecia se cumpriu de modo assustador. No dia seguinte da festa, quem escapou vivo percebeu que os Medos e Persas já eram donos de tudo, saiba como.
  15. 15. Comandaram a guerra e venceram Estratégia usada. Desviaram o curso do Rio Eufrates e com o nível de água mais baixo, avançaram pelo curso do rio que desembocava em baixo do salão da festa no Palácio. Foi um golpe que pegou todos de surpresa e bêbados. Ao amanhecer o dia a Babilônia já estava sob novo regime. Medos e Persa Enquanto a festa acontecia Os Medos e Persas, vinham Contra a Babilônia e seus Imponentes jardins suspensos.
  16. 16. I – O despertamento espiritual emana do próprio Deus. Tudo emana do Rei de Todo Universo, Adonai nosso Deus, despertou Daniel para orar e se santificar. Também despertou o rei Ciro para libertar o povo, quando se cumpriu os 70 anos de cativeiro. Conforme Isaías já havia profetizado 180 anos antes deste fato acontecer. Todavia não foram as ações de Daniel e muito menos as de Ciro, que fizeram as profecias se cumprirem e sim o PLANO INFALÍVEL DE DEUS que vela para que se cumpra na íntegra SUA PALAVRA. Eu te pergunto, amigo ouvinte. Em que ano o Senhor despertou o espírito de Ciro? R. No primeiro ano. Senhor, tu nos darás a paz, porque tu és o que fizeste em nós todas as nossas obras. Isaías 26:12 O Ap. Paulo entendeu bem isso e ensinou: Ora, há diversidade de dons, mas o Espírito é o mesmo. E há diversidade de ministérios, mas o Senhor é o mesmo. E há diversidade de operações, mas é o mesmo Deus que opera tudo em todos. Mas a manifestação do Espírito é dada a cada um, para o que for útil. 1 Co 12:4-7 Deus age, da forma que Ele quer para fazer correções nos desobedientes. Com este contexto, veja Jesus ensinando Nicodemos
  17. 17. COMO EXPLICAR O AGIR DE DEUS? O vento assopra onde quer, e ouves a sua voz, mas não sabes de onde vem, nem para onde vai; assim é, todo aquele que é nascido do Espírito. Nicodemos respondeu, e disse-lhe: Como pode ser isso? João 3:8,9 Se vos falei de coisas terrestres, e não crestes, como crereis, se vos falar das celestiais? João 3:12 E isto faremos, se Deus o permitir. Hb 6:3 De onde emanam os despertamentos, quem Deus usa? R. Do próprio Deus.
  18. 18. “No primeiro ano de Ciro, rei da Pérsia (para que se cumprisse a palavra do SENHOR, pela boca de Jeremias), despertou o SENHOR o espírito de Ciro, rei da Pérsia, o qual fez passar pregão por todo o seu reino, como também por escrito, dizendo: “ Esdras 1:1 Nós somos ansiosos por natureza, querendo que tudo aconteça “pra ontem” e Deus não acelerará as coisas por causa disso. A data acima nos mostra que, tendo atingido a plenitude dos Tempos, Ciro rei da Persa, fez o que Deus lhe ordenou que fizesse. O Salmo 70 – Apressa-te Senhor é mais preferido que o Salmo 40 – Esperei com paciência no Senhor ... Quando atinge a Plenitude do Tempo de Deus, nada, nada, nada, O impedirá de agir, nesta hora Ele usará quem Ele quiser para fazer acontecer. Mas, vindo a plenitude dos tempos, Deus enviou seu Filho, nascido de mulher, nascido sob a lei, Gálatas 4:4 Por isso o DESPERTAMENTO é um mistério. As coisas humanas são calculadas e programadas, mas as de Deus, são grandes demais para que compreendamos. O Espírito Santo de Deus, agi como quer, sem limite de tempo e espaço. Deus é Espírito e usa parceiros em Seus Empreendimentos, se você quiser ser um instrumento nas Mãos de Deus, esteja preparado. “Na verdade pareceu bem ao Espírito Santo e a nós, não vos impor mais encargo algum, senão estas coisas necessárias: “ Atos 15:28 AO ESPÍRITO SANTO e a nós, porque, quem tem a primazia é Deus, sempre. Sejamos parceiros do Espírito Santo de Deus. O arrependimento é o 1º passo para o DESPERTAMENTO 2 Crôn 7:14 –
  19. 19. São 2. Restaurar a Nação e a vida Espiritual de Israel. Deus opera tanto o querer, como o realizar –Rm 12:2 A vontade de Deus é BOA, AGRADÁVEL e PERFEITA. I I – As finalidades do Despertamento No primeiro ano de Ciro, rei da Pérsia (para que se cumprisse a palavra do SENHOR, pela boca de Jeremias), despertou o SENHOR o espírito de Ciro, rei da Pérsia, o qual fez passar pregão por todo o seu reino, como também por escrito, dizendo: Assim diz Ciro, rei da Pérsia: O Senhor Deus dos céus me deu todos os reinos da terra, e me encarregou de lhe edificar uma casa em Jerusalém, que está em Judá. Quem há entre vós, de todo o seu povo, seja seu Deus com ele, e suba a Jerusalém, que está em Judá, e edifique a casa do Senhor Deus de Israel (ele é o Deus) que está em Jerusalém. Esdras 1:1-3 PROFETIZADO EM Is 45 O povo foi liberado em 3 levas. 1. Liderada por Zorobabel. 2. 59 anos depois sob a liderança de Esdras e 3. 13 anos depois, sob a liderança de Neemias. Lembrai-vos das coisas passadas desde a antiguidade; que eu sou Deus, e não há outro Deus, não há outro semelhante a mim. Que anuncio o fim desde o princípio, e desde a antiguidade as coisas que ainda não sucederam; que digo: O meu conselho será firme, e farei toda a minha vontade. Isaías 46:9,10 Ap 4:9 Deus está assentado sobre o TRONO. “ ... Ao que está assentado sobre o trono, e ao Cordeiro, sejam dadas ações de graças, e honra, e glória, e poder para todo o sempre.” Apocalipse 5:13B amém
  20. 20. II – 2. A restauração espiritual de Israel. Deus quer e vai usar somente aquele que seguirem a orientação Divina, crentes ou ímpios. Se der ouvidos ao que Deus diz, será usado. O homem é livre para OBEDECER ou NÃO a orientação Divina Por isso nem todos que são despertados para um avivamento possuem o mesmo progresso espiritual. A diferença está em o quanto eu ou você permitiremos o agir de Deus. “Dá-me, filho meu, o teu coração, e os teus olhos observem os meus caminhos. Provérbios 23:26 “E estas palavras, que hoje te ordeno, estarão no teu coração; Deuteronômio 6:6 Antes do exílio, Israel estava espiritualmente enfermo dos pés à cabeça, MAS AGORA CURADO. Visão de Isaías, filho de Amós, que ele teve a respeito de Judá e Jerusalém, nos dias de Uzias, Jotão, Acaz, e Ezequias, reis de Judá. Ouvi, ó céus, e dá ouvidos, tu, ó terra; porque o Senhor tem falado: Criei filhos, e engrandeci-os; mas eles se rebelaram contra mim. Isaías 1:1,2
  21. 21. O OBJETIVO PRINCIPAL DE CADA DESPERTAMENTO É Salvação e Restauração E, quando ele vier, convencerá o mundo do pecado, e da justiça e do juízo. Do pecado, porque não creem em mim; João 16:8,9 Na igreja local pode haver 3 tipos de pessoas, como havia na Igreja de Sardes Ap. 3: 1-6 1. O morto que tem nome de que vive mas está morto. (PARA ESTES JESUS É A RESSURREIÇÃO E A VIDA. Jo 11:25. 2. Aquele que estava despercebido e nem sabia que estava para Morrer. (DESVIADO DENTRO DA IGREJA) 3. Mas também aqueles que não contaminaram suas vestes ESTES SÃO OS REMANECENTES, que Deus procura.
  22. 22. A). O Espírito Santo não tolera o pecado. O ESPÍRITO SANTO CONVENCEU SAULO. E Ananias foi, e entrou na casa e, impondo-lhe as mãos, disse: Irmão Saulo, o Senhor Jesus, que te apareceu no caminho por onde vinhas, me enviou, para que tornes a ver e sejas cheio do Espírito Santo. Atos 9:17 O ESPÍRITO SANTO CONVENCEU A MULHER SAMARITANA. Disse-lhe Jesus: Vai, chama o teu marido, e vem cá. A mulher respondeu, e disse: Não tenho marido. Disse-lhe Jesus: Disseste bem: Não tenho marido; Porque tiveste cinco maridos, e o que agora tens não é teu marido; isto disseste com verdade. Disse-lhe a mulher: Senhor, vejo que és profeta. João 4:16-19 O ESPÍRITO SANTO CONVENCEU ZAQUEU. Lc 19:8 O ESPÍRITO CONDUZ A IGREJA PARA ANDAR NA LUZ Mas, se andarmos na luz, como ele na luz está, temos comunhão uns com os outros, e o sangue de Jesus Cristo, seu Filho, nos purifica de todo o pecado. 1 João 1:7
  23. 23. B). O Espírito Santo aponta para Jesus que Salva. Por isso é muito importante pregar a Mensagem, ela desperta a Fé, Esperança e o Amor. O ESPÍRITO CONVENCE DO PECADO Se confessarmos os nossos pecados, ele é fiel e justo para nos perdoar os pecados, e nos purificar de toda a injustiça. 1 João 1:9
  24. 24. O crente em Jesus peca? Sim, porque a natureza da carne não foi tirada quando nos convertemos, porém logo que se arrepende e não permanece no pecado. Tem alguns que sentem remorso com a consequência do pecado. Estes não são os convertidos, mas os convencidos. Analise-se, pois.
  25. 25. III – Deus cumpre suas promessas III – 1 A fidelidade de Deus em suas promessas. A primeira leva, liderada por Zorobabel chegam em Jerusalém. Em 516 a.C Zorobabel (regressa com número de (+-) 49.800 pessoas) e como início de trabalho, restaura o Altar e lança os fundamentos do Novo Templo Lembra-te, pois, de onde caíste, e arrepende-te, e pratica as primeiras obras; quando não, brevemente a ti virei, e tirarei do seu lugar o teu castiçal, se não te arrependeres. Apocalipse 2:5
  26. 26. III – 1 A fidelidade de Deus em suas promessas. A segunda leva, liderada por Esdras, chegam. Artaxerxes, rei da Pérsia, na época do seu reinado, 59 anos depois da primeira leva, enviou a segunda leva, à Jerusalém, em 458 a.C.. Este segundo regresso, com um número equivalente à 1.754 pessoas. Esdras liderava e com ele estavam alguns israelitas, sacerdotes, levitas, cantores, guardas e servidores do Templo. A missão SACERDOTAL de Esdras era verificar como estavam em relação à obediência ao Ensino de Deus. Esdras e sua caravana estavam levando consigo ouro e prata provenientes de doações e utensílios, bem como, no seu decreto, o rei Artaxerxes, ordenou que todos os tesoureiros recolhidos do território a oeste do Eufrates fossem para Jerusalém. Tudo o que Deus pedisse para o Templo em Jerusalém era para ser entregue sem hesitação. Esdras foi autorizado a nomear magistrados e juízes naquele território para administrar a justiça a todo o povo que viva de acordo com os mandamentos de Deus, e ainda que ensinasse esses mandamentos aos que não conheciam. Quem não obedecesse aos mandamentos, seriam penalizados.
  27. 27. Não foram fiéis ao Senhor e se Misturaram com outros deuses Quiseram ajudar com a intensão Fazer um ecumenismo Ouvindo, pois, os adversários de Judá e Benjamim que os que voltaram do cativeiro edificavam o templo ao SENHOR Deus de Israel, Chegaram-se a Zorobabel e aos chefes dos pais, e disseram-lhes: Deixai-nos edificar convosco, porque, como vós, buscaremos a vosso Deus; como também já lhe sacrificamos desde os dias de Esar-Hadom, rei da Assíria, que nos fez subir aqui. Porém Zorobabel, e Jesuá, e os outros chefes dos pais de Israel lhes disseram: Não convém que nós e vós edifiquemos casa a nosso Deus; mas nós sozinhos a edificaremos ao Senhor Deus de Israel, como nos ordenou o rei Ciro, rei da Pérsia. Esdras 4:1-3 Se opuseram contra as construções do Senhor, escrevendo cartas à Artaxerxes que acredita e manda parar toda reconstrução. Sabendo disso, Neemias pede para ir para Jerusalém, ajudar seus conterrâneos Neemias ficou sabendo porque perguntou
  28. 28. 13 anos depois de Esdras, chega em Jerusalém a terceira e última leva de pessoas sob a liderança de Neemias que havia nascido na Babilônia, era copeiro ou primeiro ministro ou consolador do rei. 72 anos depois da primeira leva. ( +- 444 a.C.) SUA MISSÃO AJUDAR NA RECONSTRUIR OS MUROS E TEMPLO, PORQUE ACHOU UMA INJUSTIÇA O QUE OS SAMARITANOS FAZIAM COM SEU IRMÃOS.
  29. 29. 2. Deus renova sua promessas. Em cada despertamento, Deus vivifica e renova as promessas de bênçãos, ao povo. Ainda hoje o Espírito Santo, revela as riquezas escondidas em Cristo, aquelas que Jesus conquistou, dando Seu Sangue. Estas riquezas estão reservadas para aqueles que obedecem seus Mandamentos. Tendo iluminados os olhos do vosso entendimento, para que saibais qual seja a esperança da sua vocação, e quais as riquezas da glória da sua herança nos santos; Ef 1:18 Para mostrar nos séculos vindouros as abundantes riquezas da sua graça pela sua benignidade para conosco em Cristo Jesus. Ef 2:7 O meu Deus, segundo as suas riquezas, suprirá todas as vossas necessidades em glória, por Cristo Jesus. Filipenses 4:19 O Batismo com o Faz parte da nova vida em Cristo
  30. 30. O avivamento é antes de tudo um amor à Palavra, despertados pelo desejo de agradar a DEUS, fazendo sua obra. O avivamento é uma cachoeira do ESPÍRITO SANTO derramada sobre poucos no início, mas que se estende até os dias de hoje Sobre todos os que buscam no Senhor. O início de todo grande avivamento é com a descoberta da Palavra de DEUS. É a partir do amor à Palavra que nasce o desejo de orar, jejuar, adorar, louvar e evangelizar. DEUS procura homens a quem possa usar em sua obra, alguém que esteja a disposição, alguém que esteja disposto a orar, jejuar, estudar a Bíblia e a ganhar almas, vivendo em santidade. Apesar de DEUS, através de Ciro, permitir que todos os judeus fossem para Jerusalém, nem todos regressaram, muitos ficaram por lá.
  31. 31. Características das Promessas de DEUS: Não falham “Bendito seja o Senhor, que deu repouso ao seu povo Israel, segundo tudo o que disse; nem uma só palavra caiu de todas as suas boas palavras que falou pelo ministério de Moisés, seu servo. 1 Reis 8:56 Garantidas pelo poder divino “E estando certíssimo de que o que ele tinha prometido também era poderoso para o fazer; Romanos 4:21 Fundamentadas em CRISTO “Porque todas quantas promessas há de Deus, são nele sim, e por ele o Amém, para glória de Deus por nós.” 2 Coríntios 1:20 “Ora, amados, pois que temos tais promessas, purifiquemo-nos de toda a imundícia da carne e do espírito, aperfeiçoando a santificação no temor de Deus. “ 2 Coríntios 7:1 Culminam na vida eterna “E esta é a promessa que ele nos fez: a vida eterna.” 1 João 2:25 De valor infinito. “ Pelas quais ele nos tem dado grandíssimas e preciosas promessas, para que por elas fiqueis participantes da natureza divina, havendo escapado da corrupção, que pela concupiscência há no mundo. “ 2 Pedro 1:4
  32. 32. Promessas de DEUS para o aflito (Jó 11:16) Para os dias mais alegres Sl 30:5 Livramento Sl 34:19; 34:20 Cuidado divino na enfermidade Sl 41:3; 50:15; 94:12; 138:7 Consolo Is 43:2 Lar eterno Jo 14:1,2 Tudo contribui para o bem do crente Rm 8:28; 2Co 4:17 Suficiência da graça divina 2Co 12:9 Comunhão nos sofrimentos de CRISTO 1Pe 4:12; 4:13 Participação na companhia dos redimidos Ap 7:13,14 Livramento final da tristeza e da dor Ap 21:4 Libertação Prometida aos crentes Jó 5:19; Sl 91:3; Sl 116:8; Is 46:4; 1Co 10:13; 2Co 1:10; 2Tm 4:18; Hb 2:15; 2Pe 2:9
  33. 33. 3. DEUS renova a fé dos abatidos Deus fortalece quem o ama. Mesmo quando estamos fracos, podemos encontrar força em Deus. Deus não fica cansado nem enfraquece. Ele está sempre do nosso lado para nos fortalecer quando precisamos. Deus nos fortalece com alegria e paz. Por sua força podemos vencer o pecado e viver em liberdade. Quando o inimigo nos tenta abater, Deus nos fortalece e protege. Ele renova nossas forças e nos ajudar a continuar lutando até alcançar a vitória. Fortalecimento na Bíblia E Neemias acrescentou: "Podem sair, e comam e bebam do melhor que tiverem, e repartam com os que nada têm preparado. Este dia é consagrado ao nosso Senhor. Não se entristeçam, porque a alegria do Senhor os fortalecerá". Neemias 8:10
  34. 34. Culto pós o cativeiro babilônico. Naqueles dias em que estiveram no cativeiro, a adoração divina foi praticamente esquecida. Mas, com o retorno a Jerusalém, os repatriados, incentivados por Esdras e Neemias, reavivaram o culto Levítico (Ne 12.22-30). Naqueles dias, os nativos de Babilônia, pediam para que eles cantassem os louvores de adoração a Adonai, mas eles diziam: Como cantar se estamos longe do Templo de oração ao Senhor? E, naquelas romarias cantavam e assim surgiu o Salmo 137.
  35. 35. Resumo do culto do AT. Encontramos três princípios nessas cinco épocas. 1. Adoração (Gn 8.20; 35.11, 14; Êx 3.18; 5.1; 2Cr 7.3; Ne 8.6) 2. O culto era centralizado em Deus, que reivindica e espera isso de Seu povo. 3. Honramos ao Senhor quando O adoramos pelo que Ele é. Deus não está limitado a experiências humanas, as quais não podem determinar ou governar o tipo de liturgia do culto prestado ao Senhor. O Salmo 93 diz que Ele está revestido de majestade. Deus é glorioso, é sublime, é belo na Sua santidade. Devemos adorá-Lo no Seu esplendor e na Sua beleza. É com essa concepção que devemos adorar ao Senhor. À glória do Criador revelada (Sl 19). Deus é o Altíssimo (Sl 83.12), o Deus que vê (Gn 16.13), Deus é nosso Escudo (Sl 84.11);
  36. 36. Prof. Vilma Longuini

