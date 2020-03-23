Successfully reported this slideshow.
VERDADE PRÁTICA. Os demônios são anjos decaídos que se rebelaram contra Deus seguindo Seu maioral. Satanás.
LEITURA DIÁRIA. Mt 12:24 Mas os fariseus, ouvindo isto, diziam: Este não expulsa os demônios senão por Belzebu, príncipe d...
LEITURA DIÁRIA. Mt 25:41 Então dirá também aos que estiverem à sua esquerda: Apartai-vos de mim, malditos, para o fogo ete...
LEITURA DIÁRIA. Lc 10:18,19 E disse-lhes: Eu via Satanás, como raio, cair do céu. Eis que vos dou poder para pisar serpent...
LEITURA DIÁRIA. At 8:7 Pois que os espíritos imundos saíam de muitos que os tinham, clamando em alta voz; e muitos paralít...
LEITURA DIÁRIA. At 19:12 De sorte que até os lenços e aventais se levavam do seu corpo aos enfermos, e as enfermidades fug...
LEITURA DIÁRIA. I Tm 4:1 Mas o Espírito expressamente diz que nos últimos tempos apostatarão alguns da fé, dando ouvidos a...
INTRODUÇÃO A vida cristã não é uma colônia de férias, não é um parque de diversões e muito menos um SPA. Não existe estar ...
Ou estamos debaixo do Governo de Deus ou, do império das trevas. Jesus também disse que o diabo é um valente que tem uma c...
Satanás não é onipotente, onisciente e muito menos onipresente, mas tem milhares de milhares de anjos ao seu dispor e todo...
I – A ORIGEM DOS DEMÔNIOS A origem dos demônios, tem um pouquinho de mistério (Dt 29.29), mas eles existem e são reais. Qu...
• Seus lugares prediletos são: • os despenhadeiros, cemitérios, desertos, barrancos, lugares sombrios da terra, sepulcros ...
Segundo o livro apócrifo de Enoque, os demônios estão presos na Antártida, congelados e esperando o tempo de saírem e atac...
Deus criou UM QUERUBIN UNGIDO – selo da medida, cheio de sabedoria perfeito em formosura, Estiveste no Éden, jardim de Deu...
Porque, se Deus não perdoou aos anjos que pecaram, mas, havendo-os lançado no inferno, os entregou às cadeias da escuridão...
Os demônios, independente do nome que forem chamados são sempre terríveis e precisamos sim estar atentos e vigilantes, sab...
São seres corrompedores da sã doutrina “Mas o Espírito expressamente diz que nos últimos tempos apostatarão alguns da fé, ...
Absoh ou Lilith, um demônio terrível que tem como responsabilidade a matar os recém nascidos, provocar abortos. Isaías 34:...
"sã'ir" - “E nunca mais oferecerão os seus sacrifícios aos demônios, após os quais eles se prostituem; isto ser-lhes-á por...
Os Terafíns "Porque os terafíns têm falado vaidade..." (Zc 10.2a). Gn 31.19- ídolos que Raquel furtou do seu pai. v.30, 32...
• Eles conhecem o Senhor Jesus. • Reconhecem a Sua Autoridade Suprema “E eis que clamaram, dizendo: Que temos nós contigo,...
III – O MAIORAL DOS DEMÔNIOS. 1. A Serpente – 2. Satanás – 3. Diabo Diabo Ap 12.9 Satanás Ap 20.2 Dragão Ap 12.3 príncipe ...
LEITURA BÍBLICA EM CLASSE. II – A BATALHA NO CÉU 1. O Arcanjo Miguel e o Dragão 2. A expulsão de satanás 3. A vitória fina...
A mulher e o dragão Ap.12:1ss • COROA - Israel – 12 tribos – Igreja 12 apóstolos • VESTIDA DE SOL - Embora gloriosa, grita...
A mulher e o dragão Ap.12:1ss
A mulher e o dragão Ap.12:1ss O Dragão percebe que tudo não passou de Uma estratégia do Altíssimo para resgatar A Igreja e...
A mulher e o dragão Ap.12:1ss
IV – 2. O TRIUNFO DE CRISTO
Vilma Longuini – 19 98800 7222 NÃO DESISTA!!
