Licao 7 4 t - 2019 - davi ungido rei

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Imagem Tv Record LIÇÃO 7_ Davi é Ungido Rei Professora Vilma Longuini
4º Trimestre 17/11/ 2019 Prof. Vilma Longuini 19 9 8800 7222 Igr. Ev. Ass. Deus Jd. Sapucaí R. Clodoaldo Ferraresi, 424 Re...
Lição 1 - Conhecendo os Dois Livros de Samuel Lição 2 - O Nascimento de um Líder Profético em Israel Lição 3 - A Chamada P...
Objetivo Geral ❶ Apresentar a unção de Davi como rei; ❷ Delinear a virtude de serviço do rei Davi; ❸ Retratar Davi como um...
1 - Então, disse o SENHOR a Samuel: Até quando terás dó de Saul, havendo-o eu rejeitado, para que não reine sobre Israel? ...
6 - E sucedeu que, entrando eles, viu a Eliabe e disse: Certamente, está perante o SENHOR o seu ungido. 7 - Porém o SENHOR...
11 - Disse mais Samuel a Jessé: Acabaram-se os jovens? E disse: Ainda falta o menor, e eis que apascenta as ovelhas. Disse...
(1 Samuel 16.13) “Então, Samuel tomou o vaso do azeite e ungiu-o no meio dos seus irmãos; e, desde aquele dia em diante, o...
O propósito da unção é capacitar o obreiro para desempenhar a obra de Deus e, com autoridade, vencer os gigantes.
A unção capacita o obreiro para desempenhar a obra de Deus
I – Davi: O Rei Ungido II – Davi: O Rei que era Servo 1 – Significado e Propósito da Unção 2 – O Simbolismo da Unção 3 – A...
O conceito de unção é descrita no A.T., e destinava-se a Sacerdotes e reis, afim de exercerem com êxito suas funções minis...
Profetas também eram ocasionalmente ungidos, segundo a determinação de Divina. “Também a Jeú, filho de Ninsi, ungirás rei ...
I – Davi: O Rei Ungido 1 – Significado e Propósito da Unção. No hebraico, há duas palavras para unção Também no Grego, há ...
CHRIO corresponde ao MASHAH que deriva o substantivo MASHIAS (Messias) Hebraico - Mashah Grego Chrio 1. Esta palavra era m...
2. MASHAH – Unção de Sacerdotes “E tomarás o azeite da unção, e o derramarás sobre a sua cabeça; assim o ungirás. “ Êxodo ...
Os Objetos ungidos e separado para o serviço de Deus, torna-se, intocável – Vamos para Daniel cap.5 Quando Nabucodonozor, ...
2 – O Simbolismo da Unção. É um ato ordenado por Deus, a unção passou a simbolizar o derramamento do Espírito do Senhor (1...
Assim, o N. T. mostra que essa unção estava sobre Jesus “O Espírito do Senhor é sobre mim, Pois que me ungiu para evangeli...
3 – A Unção sobre Davi. Samuel não teve permissão para continuar se queixando Do fracasso de Saul. E foi enviado em missão...
A estratégia que Deus dá para Samuel é esta: Diga que está indo na casa de Jessé para sacrificar ao Senhor. No sacrifício ...
Quando o profeta ia em uma missão, alguém ia na frente para anunciar: O profeta Samuel virá. Põe em ordem a tua casa. Jess...
Tudo preparado e o desfile de Homens fortes e de boa aparência, começa. Todos os que estavam no Sacrifício estão Assistind...
O Profeta Samuel e Jessé ficaram sem chão. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Falta o menor, Apascenta as ovelhas
O que Jessé estava escondendo? Porque Davi saiu para pastorear se era dia de festa com um Lindo banquete para o Profeta, e...
Davi não tem a mínima noção do que está por vir em sua Vida e de bom ânimo executa a tarefa que lhe foi imposta. Tv Record...
Ninguém senta ao redor da Mesa Até ele não chegar. E mandaram chamar Davi...
“Então mandou chamá-lo e fê-lo entrar (e era ruivo e formoso de semblante e de boa presença); e disse o Senhor: Levanta-te...
Ungido em secreto Davi. Ungido publicamente
Mas porque Jessé estava “escondendo” Davi? Porque ele não estava na reunião à espera do banquete com o profeta? O que tem ...
“E Davi era filho de um homem efrateu, de Belém de Judá, cujo nome era Jessé, que tinha oito filhos; e nos dias de Saul er...
O pai de Davi, não temos dúvidas é Jessé, bisneto de Rute e Boás E quem é a mãe de Davi? E Absalão constituiu a Amasa em l...
Naás teria sido um homem que teve uma esposa (que não é mencionada por nome) e que teve duas filhas Abigail e Zeruia, mas ...
Dessa forma, os relatos bíblicos são suficientemente fortes para afirmarmos que Davi não era bastardo, que Davi não era fi...
O ato da unção busca mostrar que a pessoa ou o objeto ungido fora especialmente separado para o serviço de Deus
II – Davi: O Rei que era Servo 1 – O Ungido Servindo. Davi, foi treinado e experimentado: Na humildade, Força, Valados, al...
2 – O Espírito do Senhor se retira de Saul. Para acalmar essa profunda melancolia na alma do rei Saul, o servo Davi foi co...
3 – Deus levanta Autoridades. E abate também. Ninguém é maior que Deus. Davi esteve muito tempo com Saul, mas em momento a...
Davi não abandonou sua posição de servo e fez isso até que chegasse o momento de assumir o trono.
Tv Record É Assim como o pastor Davi não tinha coragem de deixar nenhuma ovelhinha morrer nas garras das feras, tinha a ce...
O pastor saia de sua casa as 4 da madrugada, porque quando o sol viesse ele e seu rebanho já estariam perto dos verdes pas...
Eliabe, Nadabe e Samá, eram guerreiros do exército de Saul. * Davi, fazia o trabalho do pastoreio e do serviço real, anima...
O desafio de Golias era que fosse separado apenas um homem para decidir o conflito − esse tipo de luta era comum, e por 40...
2 – Davi, Ungido e Cheio da Fé. “Então falou Davi aos homens que estavam com ele, dizendo: Que farão àquele homem, que fer...
“Porém Saul disse a Davi: Contra este filisteu não poderás ir para pelejar com ele; pois tu ainda és moço, e ele homem de ...
3 – As Armas do Garoto. Saul tentou preparar humanamente Davi com armas, mas o garoto as deixou de lado, e tomou seu cajad...
Davi lançou a pedra com sua funda, acertando o gigante, que caiu atordoado. Tv Record Hoje mesmo o Senhor te entregará na ...
Prontamente Davi toma dele a espada e lhe corta a cabeça. Tv Record
O cristão que deseja ser vitorioso contra as forças de satanás precisa se revestir da armadura de Deus. Ef 6.13-17).
Paulo disse que o cristão anda por fé, não por vista (2 Co 5.7).
Davi derrotou o gigante Golias sob a unção de Deus.
Deus procura homens e mulheres para entregar-lhes grandes responsabilidades. Deus unge e separa pessoas humildes para sua ...
O que o ato da unção passou a simbolizar? Como um ato ordenado por Deus, a unção passou a simbolizar o derramamento do Esp...
Qual a diferença entre a unção do Antigo e do Novo Testamento? No geral, entendemos a unção no Antigo Testamento como sepa...
O que Davi não abandonou? Davi, sendo ungido, não abandonou sua posição de servo e fez isso até que chegasse o momento de ...
Qual foi o grande desafio de Davi? Após ungido, Davi tem diante de si um grande desafio, o qual foi temido por todo Israel...
Com que Davi matou o gigante? Davi lançou a pedra com sua funda, acertando o gigante, o qual caiu atordoado com a espada. ...
Próxima Lição Lição 8 O exílio de Davi
Licao 7 4 t - 2019 - davi ungido rei
Licao 7 4 t - 2019 - davi ungido rei
Licao 7 4 t - 2019 - davi ungido rei
Licao 7 4 t - 2019 - davi ungido rei
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Licao 7 4 t - 2019 - davi ungido rei

16 views

Published on

AULA MINISTRADA EM 2019

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Licao 7 4 t - 2019 - davi ungido rei

  1. 1. Imagem Tv Record LIÇÃO 7_ Davi é Ungido Rei Professora Vilma Longuini
  2. 2. 4º Trimestre 17/11/ 2019 Prof. Vilma Longuini 19 9 8800 7222 Igr. Ev. Ass. Deus Jd. Sapucaí R. Clodoaldo Ferraresi, 424 Região Campos Elíseos Sob a direção Pr. Junior.
  3. 3. Lição 1 - Conhecendo os Dois Livros de Samuel Lição 2 - O Nascimento de um Líder Profético em Israel Lição 3 - A Chamada Profética de Samuel Lição 4 - A Degeneração da Liderança Sacerdotal Lição 5 - A Instituição da Monarquia em Israel Lição 6 - A Rebeldia de Saul e a Rejeição de Deus Lição 7 - Davi é Ungido Rei Lição 8 - O Exílio de Davi Lição 9 - O Reinado de Davi Lição 10 - O Pecado do Homem Segundo o Coração de Deus Lição 11 - As Consequências do Pecado de Davi Lição 12 - A Rebelião de Absalão Lição 13 - A Velhice de Davi
  4. 4. Objetivo Geral ❶ Apresentar a unção de Davi como rei; ❷ Delinear a virtude de serviço do rei Davi; ❸ Retratar Davi como um guerreiro. Conscientizar que o propósito da chamada e da unção é capacitar o obreiro para desempenhar a obra de Deus. A história do rei Davi vai até o último Versículo de 2 Sam 24, mas a Parashá que vamos estudar hoje está em...
  5. 5. 1 - Então, disse o SENHOR a Samuel: Até quando terás dó de Saul, havendo-o eu rejeitado, para que não reine sobre Israel? Enche o teu vaso de azeite e vem; enviar-te-ei a Jessé, o belemita; porque dentre os seus filhos me tenho provido de um rei. 2 - Porém disse Samuel: Como irei eu? Pois, ouvindo-o Saul, me matará. Então, disse o SENHOR: Toma uma bezerra das vacas em tuas mãos e dize: Vim para sacrificar ao SENHOR. 3 - E convidarás Jessé ao sacrifício; e eu te farei saber o que hás de fazer, e ungir-me-ás a quem eu te disser. 4 - Fez, pois, Samuel o que dissera o SENHOR e veio a Belém. Então, os anciãos da cidade saíram ao encontro, tremendo, e disseram: De paz é a tua vinda? 5 - E disse ele: É de paz; vim sacrificar ao SENHOR. Santificai-vos e vinde comigo ao sacrifício. E santificou ele a Jessé e os seus filhos e os convidou ao sacrifício. 1 Samuel 16.1-13 Porção de hoje
  6. 6. 6 - E sucedeu que, entrando eles, viu a Eliabe e disse: Certamente, está perante o SENHOR o seu ungido. 7 - Porém o SENHOR disse a Samuel: Não atentes para a sua aparência, nem para a altura da sua estatura, porque o tenho rejeitado; porque o SENHOR não vê como vê o homem. Pois o homem vê o que está diante dos olhos, porém o SENHOR olha para o coração. 8 - Então, chamou Jessé a Abinadabe e o fez passar diante de Samuel, o qual disse: Nem a este tem escolhido o SENHOR. 9 - Então, Jessé fez passar a Samá, porém disse: Tampouco a este tem escolhido o SENHOR. 10 - Assim, fez passar Jessé os seus sete filhos diante de Samuel; porém Samuel disse a Jessé: O SENHOR não tem escolhido estes. 1 Samuel 16.1-13 Porção de hoje
  7. 7. 11 - Disse mais Samuel a Jessé: Acabaram-se os jovens? E disse: Ainda falta o menor, e eis que apascenta as ovelhas. Disse, pois, Samuel a Jessé: Envia e manda-o chamar, porquanto não nos assentaremos em roda da mesa até que ele venha aqui. 12 - Então, mandou em busca dele e o trouxe (e era ruivo, e formoso de semblante, e de boa presença). E disse o SENHOR: Levanta-te e unge-o, porque este mesmo é. 13 - Então, Samuel tomou o vaso do azeite e ungiu-o no meio dos seus irmãos; e, desde aquele dia em diante, o Espírito do SENHOR se apoderou de Davi. Então, Samuel se levantou e se tornou a Ramá. 1 Samuel 16.1-13 Porção de hoje
  8. 8. (1 Samuel 16.13) “Então, Samuel tomou o vaso do azeite e ungiu-o no meio dos seus irmãos; e, desde aquele dia em diante, o Espírito do SENHOR se apoderou de Davi. Então, Samuel se levantou e se tornou a Ramá.”
  9. 9. O propósito da unção é capacitar o obreiro para desempenhar a obra de Deus e, com autoridade, vencer os gigantes.
  10. 10. A unção capacita o obreiro para desempenhar a obra de Deus
  11. 11. I – Davi: O Rei Ungido II – Davi: O Rei que era Servo 1 – Significado e Propósito da Unção 2 – O Simbolismo da Unção 3 – A Unção sobre Davi 1 – O Ungido Servindo 2 – O Espírito do Senhor se retira de Saul 3 – Deus levanta Autoridades III – Davi: O Rei que era Guerreiro 1 – O Gigante Golias 2 – Davi, Ungido e Cheio de Fé 3 – As Armas do Garoto 4 – O Contraste entre Davi e Golias
  12. 12. O conceito de unção é descrita no A.T., e destinava-se a Sacerdotes e reis, afim de exercerem com êxito suas funções ministeriais. “E vestirás a Arão as vestes santas, e o ungirás, e o santificarás, para que me administre o sacerdócio. Também farás chegar a seus filhos, e lhes vestirás as túnicas, E os ungirás como ungiste a seu pai, para que me administrem o sacerdócio, e a sua unção lhes será por sacerdócio perpétuo nas suas gerações. “Êxodo 40:13-15
  13. 13. Profetas também eram ocasionalmente ungidos, segundo a determinação de Divina. “Também a Jeú, filho de Ninsi, ungirás rei de Israel; e também a Eliseu, filho de Safate de Abel-Meolá, ungirás profeta em teu lugar.” 1 Reis 19:16
  14. 14. I – Davi: O Rei Ungido 1 – Significado e Propósito da Unção. No hebraico, há duas palavras para unção Também no Grego, há duas palavras para unção. Hebraico Suk Grego Aleipho Unção com o óleo sobre o corpo ou a cabeça do escolhido. “Lava-te, pois, e unge-te, e veste os teus vestidos, e desce à eira; porém não te dês a conhecer ao homem, até que tenha acabado de comer e beber.” Rute 3:3 Ato de ungir enfermos. “E expulsavam muitos demônios, e ungiam muitos enfermos com óleo, e os curavam.” Mc 6:13 “Está alguém entre vós doente? Chame os presbíteros da igreja, e orem sobre ele, ungindo-o com azeite em nome do Senhor; “ Tiago 5:14
  15. 15. CHRIO corresponde ao MASHAH que deriva o substantivo MASHIAS (Messias) Hebraico - Mashah Grego Chrio 1. Esta palavra era muito usada no A.T. para ungir PEDRA – “Eu sou o Deus de Betel, onde tens ungido uma coluna, onde me fizeste um voto; levanta-te agora, sai-te desta terra e torna-te à terra da tua parentela. “ Gênesis 31:13 daí o nome “Cristo”.
  16. 16. 2. MASHAH – Unção de Sacerdotes “E tomarás o azeite da unção, e o derramarás sobre a sua cabeça; assim o ungirás. “ Êxodo 29:7 3. Unção de reis “Amanhã a estas horas te enviarei um homem da terra de Benjamim, o qual ungirás por capitão sobre o meu povo de Israel, e ele livrará o meu povo da mão dos filisteus; porque tenho olhado para o meu povo; porque o seu clamor chegou a mim. “ 1 Samuel 9:16 4. Unção de objetos diversos “E com ele ungirás a tenda da congregação, e a arca do testemunho, E a mesa com todos os seus utensílios, e o candelabro com os seus utensílios, e o altar do incenso. E o altar do holocausto com todos os seus utensílios, e a pia com a sua base.” Êxodo 30:26-28 Só se unge objetos que ficarão à disposição do Senhor, exclusivos da obra.
  17. 17. Os Objetos ungidos e separado para o serviço de Deus, torna-se, intocável – Vamos para Daniel cap.5 Quando Nabucodonozor, destruiu Jerusalém, saqueou a cidade e trouxe utensílios do templo Beberam e deram louvores aos deuses (v4) (V 2) Belsazar perdeu oportunidade, Daniel governou
  18. 18. 2 – O Simbolismo da Unção. É um ato ordenado por Deus, a unção passou a simbolizar o derramamento do Espírito do Senhor (1 Sm 10.9). “O espírito do Senhor DEUS está sobre mim; porque o SENHOR me ungiu, para pregar boas novas aos mansos; enviou-me a restaurar os contritos de coração, a proclamar liberdade aos cativos, e a abertura de prisão aos presos; “ Isaías 61:1 Mashah é o mesmo que Chrio refere-se a Unção do Messias que Viria. “Tu amas a justiça e odeias a impiedade; por isso Deus, o teu Deus, te ungiu com óleo de alegria mais do que a teus companheiros. Salmos 45:7
  19. 19. Assim, o N. T. mostra que essa unção estava sobre Jesus “O Espírito do Senhor é sobre mim, Pois que me ungiu para evangelizar os pobres. Enviou-me a curar os quebrantados de coração, A pregar liberdade aos cativos, E restauração da vista aos cegos, A pôr em liberdade os oprimidos, A anunciar o ano aceitável do Senhor. “ Lucas 4:18,19 Paulo descreveu essa mesma unção sobre os cristãos “Mas o que nos confirma convosco em Cristo, e o que nos ungiu, é Deus, qual também nos selou e deu o penhor do Espírito em nossos corações. “ Coríntios 1:21,22 A verdadeira unção é ordeira, decente e tem como alvo a glória divina e a expansão do Reino de Deus.
  20. 20. 3 – A Unção sobre Davi. Samuel não teve permissão para continuar se queixando Do fracasso de Saul. E foi enviado em missão secreta à casa de Jessé, e, se impressionou com a postura, porte e aparência dos jovens. Os filhos de Jessé passaram diante do profeta, mas nenhum deles foi escolhido,
  21. 21. A estratégia que Deus dá para Samuel é esta: Diga que está indo na casa de Jessé para sacrificar ao Senhor. No sacrifício havia muita gente Além da família de Jessé, estavam os Anciãos da cidade. Para o Profeta Samuel chegar até aqui, nesta Obra, sua vida estava em jogo.
  22. 22. Quando o profeta ia em uma missão, alguém ia na frente para anunciar: O profeta Samuel virá. Põe em ordem a tua casa. Jessé estava preparado, esperando, com um belo banquete e todos os anciãos da cidade de prontidão.
  23. 23. Tudo preparado e o desfile de Homens fortes e de boa aparência, começa. Todos os que estavam no Sacrifício estão Assistindo. Jessé está apreensivo.
  24. 24. O Profeta Samuel e Jessé ficaram sem chão. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Falta o menor, Apascenta as ovelhas
  25. 25. O que Jessé estava escondendo? Porque Davi saiu para pastorear se era dia de festa com um Lindo banquete para o Profeta, em sua casa? Tv Record
  26. 26. Davi não tem a mínima noção do que está por vir em sua Vida e de bom ânimo executa a tarefa que lhe foi imposta. Tv Record O Senhor é meu Pastor, Jamais me faltará. Sl.23:1. Deitar-me faz em verdes pastos, guia-me mansamente à Águas tranquilas. v2 Refrigera a minha alma; guia-me pelas veredas da Justiça Por amor do Seu Nome. V 3 Ainda que eu andasse pelo vale da sombra e da morte, Não temeria mal algum, porque Tu estás comigo; a Tua Vara e o Teu Cajado me consolam v.4 Preparas uma mesa perante mim na presença dos meus Inimigos, unges a minha cabeça com óleo, o meu cálice transborda. V 5 Certamente que a Bondade e a Misericórdia me seguirão Todos os dias da minha vida; e habitarei na .....
  27. 27. Ninguém senta ao redor da Mesa Até ele não chegar. E mandaram chamar Davi...
  28. 28. “Então mandou chamá-lo e fê-lo entrar (e era ruivo e formoso de semblante e de boa presença); e disse o Senhor: Levanta-te, e unge-o, porque é este mesmo.” 1 Samuel 16:12 O profeta se alegra ao ver o rei.
  29. 29. Ungido em secreto Davi. Ungido publicamente
  30. 30. Mas porque Jessé estava “escondendo” Davi? Porque ele não estava na reunião à espera do banquete com o profeta? O que tem por trás disso? Algo que poderia mexer com a reputação da família? Tv Record
  31. 31. “E Davi era filho de um homem efrateu, de Belém de Judá, cujo nome era Jessé, que tinha oito filhos; e nos dias de Saul era este homem já velho e adiantado em idade entre os homens.” 1 Samuel 17:12 Vamos fazer uma exegese sem eixegese. Eliabe, Abinadabe, Samá, Natanael, Radai, Azom, Davi, Eliú, Zeruia e Abigail,
  32. 32. O pai de Davi, não temos dúvidas é Jessé, bisneto de Rute e Boás E quem é a mãe de Davi? E Absalão constituiu a Amasa em lugar de Joabe sobre o arraial; e era Amasa filho de um homem cujo nome era Itra, o israelita, o qual possuíra a Abigail, filha de Naás, irmã de Zeruia, mãe de Joabe. “ 2 Samuel 17:25 Será que descobrimos o nome da mãe de Davi Existem algumas vertentes: Naás pode ser um nome pelo qual Jessé fosse chamado. Naás era o nome de uma viúva, que tornou-se sua concubina e que dera a Jessé um filho (Davi) mais 2 filhas a Jessé. Ou será que:
  33. 33. Naás teria sido um homem que teve uma esposa (que não é mencionada por nome) e que teve duas filhas Abigail e Zeruia, mas morreu? ???? E será que a viúva (desse Naás teria contraído casamento Com Jessé, trazendo as filhas Abigail e Zeruia) e com Jessé Teve, Davi????
  34. 34. Dessa forma, os relatos bíblicos são suficientemente fortes para afirmarmos que Davi não era bastardo, que Davi não era filho de uma prostituta. Apesar de não ser um assunto tão simples e claro na Bíblia. Este Salmo
  35. 35. O ato da unção busca mostrar que a pessoa ou o objeto ungido fora especialmente separado para o serviço de Deus
  36. 36. II – Davi: O Rei que era Servo 1 – O Ungido Servindo. Davi, foi treinado e experimentado: Na humildade, Força, Valados, altas e baixas temperaturas no deserto, No trato com as pessoas, SEM NUNCA TER RECLAMADO. A unção de Deus não tira nossa atitude de SERVO. A posição de continuar sendo servo ( estratégia do Todo Poderoso), trouxe Davi para servir Saul, na corte real. Tv Record
  37. 37. 2 – O Espírito do Senhor se retira de Saul. Para acalmar essa profunda melancolia na alma do rei Saul, o servo Davi foi convidado e levado à corte... Estratégia do Rei Fiel e Todo Poderoso. Saul, por sua vez, passou a ser assombrado por um espírito mau (este espírito é o espírito de Saul que ficou mal, sem alegria e em depressão), por falta de conecção como Espírito do Senhor (que é Espírito de Alegria, e quem está alegre fica forte). A alegria do Senhor é a nossa força Nee 8:10 . Tv Record
  38. 38. 3 – Deus levanta Autoridades. E abate também. Ninguém é maior que Deus. Davi esteve muito tempo com Saul, mas em momento algum relatou a unção de Samuel sobre sua vida; A alegria do velho Jessé foi tanta que além de enviar Davi, enviou também presentes para o rei Saul. “E Saul enviou mensageiros a Jessé, dizendo: Envia-me Davi, teu filho, o que está com as ovelhas.” 1 Samuel 16:19 “Então tomou Jessé um jumento carregado de pão, e um odre de vinho, e um cabrito, e enviou-os a Saul pela mão de Davi, seu filho.” 1 Samuel 16:20
  39. 39. Davi não abandonou sua posição de servo e fez isso até que chegasse o momento de assumir o trono.
  40. 40. Tv Record É Assim como o pastor Davi não tinha coragem de deixar nenhuma ovelhinha morrer nas garras das feras, tinha a certeza de que o Senhor que é O Melhor Pastor, não lhe abandonaria de jeito nenhum. Foi preparado pra guerra
  41. 41. O pastor saia de sua casa as 4 da madrugada, porque quando o sol viesse ele e seu rebanho já estariam perto dos verdes pastos e águas tranquilas. Detalhe: O pastor jamais levaria seu rebanho em lugar que ele não tinha estado antes João 14:1-3 –Não se turbe o vosso coração... Quando você sentir medo e não entende para onde o Senhor está te levando: Não tenha Medo. O controle até pode sair das nossa mão, mas das Mãos Dele jamais. Segundo alguns comentaristas bíblicos, esses vales são reais e estão nas montanhas, são aquelas cavidades e orifícios que facilmente uma ovelha poderia cair e se machucar, além do mais, nesses vales que eram esconderijos naturais os lobos e chacais do deserto, ficavam à espreita para acabar com a ovelha que passasse ou caísse por ali.
  42. 42. Eliabe, Nadabe e Samá, eram guerreiros do exército de Saul. * Davi, fazia o trabalho do pastoreio e do serviço real, animando Saul. 1 – O Gigante Golias. I Sam 17 Tv Record Filisteus Israelitas Vale Escolhei ... 1 homem
  43. 43. O desafio de Golias era que fosse separado apenas um homem para decidir o conflito − esse tipo de luta era comum, e por 40 dias insultou a Nação de Israel. O silêncio de Saul e a apatia do povo eram resultado do afastamento do Espírito Santo de Deus. Tv Record Por ordem de Jessé , Davi Davi deixa as ovelhas com Um guarda e partiu para O campo de batalha a fim De levar grãos, pães e Queijos para seus irmãos. * Davi precisa saber se eles Estão bem. Os filisteus vem pra cima O Exército de Israel, foge.
  44. 44. 2 – Davi, Ungido e Cheio da Fé. “Então falou Davi aos homens que estavam com ele, dizendo: Que farão àquele homem, que ferir a este filisteu, e tirar a afronta de sobre Israel? Quem é, pois, este incircunciso filisteu, para afrontar os exércitos do Deus vivo? “1 Samuel 17:26 Tv Record Eliabe vê Davi correndo risco de vida, e ordena que ele desapareça dali. * Contaram para Saul e o Mandou buscar o moço Estava em jogo os prêmios: grandes riquezas, a filha do rei como esposa e isenção de impostos (1 Sm 17.25-27)
  45. 45. “Porém Saul disse a Davi: Contra este filisteu não poderás ir para pelejar com ele; pois tu ainda és moço, e ele homem de guerra desde a sua mocidade. Então disse Davi a Saul: Teu servo apascentava as ovelhas de seu pai; e quando vinha um leão e um urso, e tomava uma ovelha do rebanho, “1 Samuel 17:33,34 Tv Record “Disse mais Davi: O Senhor me livrou das garras do leão, e das do urso; ele me livrará da mão deste filisteu. Então disse Saul a Davi: Vai, e o Senhor seja contigo. “ 1 Samuel 17:37
  46. 46. 3 – As Armas do Garoto. Saul tentou preparar humanamente Davi com armas, mas o garoto as deixou de lado, e tomou seu cajado, sua funda e cinco pedras.
  47. 47. Davi lançou a pedra com sua funda, acertando o gigante, que caiu atordoado. Tv Record Hoje mesmo o Senhor te entregará na minha mão, e ferir-te-ei, e tirar-te-ei a cabeça, e os corpos do arraial dos filisteus darei hoje mesmo às aves do céu e às feras da terra; e toda a terra saberá que há Deus em Israel; E saberá toda esta congregação que o Senhor salva, não com espada, nem com lança; porque do Senhor é a guerra, e ele vos entregará na nossa mão. “1 Samuel 17:46,47
  48. 48. Prontamente Davi toma dele a espada e lhe corta a cabeça. Tv Record
  49. 49. O cristão que deseja ser vitorioso contra as forças de satanás precisa se revestir da armadura de Deus. Ef 6.13-17).
  50. 50. Paulo disse que o cristão anda por fé, não por vista (2 Co 5.7).
  51. 51. Davi derrotou o gigante Golias sob a unção de Deus.
  52. 52. Deus procura homens e mulheres para entregar-lhes grandes responsabilidades. Deus unge e separa pessoas humildes para sua obra, que estejam prontas para viver pela fé e que não temam enfrentar o inimigo. Ele não conta somente com a posição física, social, intelectual de alguém, mas para sua condição espiritual, por isso Ele olha o coração do ser humano, e não somente o exterior. Foi dentre os filhos de Jessé que Deus serviu-se de um servo, segundo o seu coração (1 Sm 13.14).
  53. 53. O que o ato da unção passou a simbolizar? Como um ato ordenado por Deus, a unção passou a simbolizar o derramamento do Espírito do Senhor (1 Sm 10.9; Is 61.1).
  54. 54. Qual a diferença entre a unção do Antigo e do Novo Testamento? No geral, entendemos a unção no Antigo Testamento como separação de alguém para algum ofício. Novo Testamento ela está relacionada a Cristo e aos cristãos, no sentido de dotar o cristão de poder para testemunhar as verdades do Evangelho (At 1.8; 1 Jo 2.20,27).
  55. 55. O que Davi não abandonou? Davi, sendo ungido, não abandonou sua posição de servo e fez isso até que chegasse o momento de assumir o trono. Imagem : Tv Record Tv Record
  56. 56. Qual foi o grande desafio de Davi? Após ungido, Davi tem diante de si um grande desafio, o qual foi temido por todo Israel: lutar contra Golias. Tv Record
  57. 57. Com que Davi matou o gigante? Davi lançou a pedra com sua funda, acertando o gigante, o qual caiu atordoado com a espada. Tv Record
  58. 58. Próxima Lição Lição 8 O exílio de Davi

×