Licao 5 3 trim 2020 zorobabel recomeca a construcao do templo

Lição 5_3 Trimestre - 2020 Esdras 5: 1 , 2 Ageu 1: 1, 12 Zacarias 4: 6 - 10
Prof. Vilma Longuini
Lição 1: Daniel ora por um despertamento 05/07/2020 Lição 2: Despertamento espiritual — Um milagre 12/07/20 Lição 3: O des...
Esdras 5: 1, 2 1 - E Ageu, profeta, e Zacarias, filho de Ido, profeta, profetizaram aos judeus que estavam em Judá e em Je...
Ageu 1.1,12 1 - No ano segundo do rei Dario, no sexto mês, no primeiro dia do mês, veio a palavra do SENHOR, pelo ministér...
Zacarias 4: 6 - 10 6 - E respondeu e me falou, dizendo: Esta é a palavra do SENHOR a Zorobabel, dizendo: Não por força, ne...
HC 77 Guarda o contato HC 434 A Teus Pés HC 440 Faze já o Seu Querer Você estará ouvindo durante esta explanação
“Ao vigésimo quarto dia do mês nono, no segundo ano de Dario, veio a palavra do Senhor por intermédio do profeta Ageu, diz...
1. Priorizem a Obra de Deus 2. Consola aos corações 3. Prediz o fim da maldição e o retorno da Benção 4. A glória desta úl...
18 anos haviam se passado Acomodados, adoravam no Altar improvisado e não reconstruíam o Templo que permanecia no alicerce...
Palavra chave: PRIORIDADE Acaso é tempo de habitardes em vossas casas estucadas e esta casa ficar deserta? Ag 1:4
Sob o poder de Deus, a Igreja torna-se imbatível no cumprimento das tarefas que Cristo lhe entregou.
Os profetas que Deus levanta, são necessários para a sua obra. “(...) Crede no Senhor vosso Deus, e estareis seguros; cred...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias II – O Ministério Profético, uma Prova da Manifestação de Deus III – O Minist...
Segunda Ed 5.1,2 O Poder da Palavra Profética Terça Ed 5.5 O poder de Deus sobre os anciões Quarta Ed 5.13-17 O poder de D...
Deus enviou socorro através do ministério de dois profetas, Ageu e Zacarias.
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias Primeiro veio Ageu (Ag 1.1), e depois levantou-se Zacarias (Zc. 4.1,6). 1 – D...
Os inimigos haviam impregnado na mente deles que aquela construção seria um perda de tempo de dinheiro, conclusão, começar...
Se trabalhamos somente pelas coisas que perecem, como os judeus fizeram aqui, corremos o risco de perder o nosso esforço; ...
DEUS CONVOCA O PROFETA ZACARIAS PARA MAIS ADVERTÊNCIAS OBJETIVO DESTE CHAMADO: Repreender as causas do pecado, anunciar os...
UMA ALMA QUE SE CONVERTE É COMO UM TIÇÃO TIRADO DO FOGO E DEUS NÃO MEDIRÁ ESFORÇO PARA QUE ISSO ACONTEÇA, PORQUE ELE TEM P...
Na quarta visão, da mesma noite, o Senhor mostra Josué para Zacarias a. JOSUÉ, o sumo sacerdote e líder espiritual do povo...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias Zacarias sob forma de visão, Deus lhe mostrara um castiçal com sete lâmpadas,...
A Igreja é um castiçal de ouro, sua obrigação é iluminar o mundo tenebroso e sustentar a luz da revelação divina. As duas ...
A visão nos assegura que o trabalho na obra de edificar o templo terá um final feliz. A dificuldade está representada como...
Não se deve desprezar a luz do amanhecer; pois brilhará mais e mais, até ser dia perfeito. Aqueles que perdiam as esperanç...
O profeta pergunta: ... Que são as duas oliveiras à direita e à esquerda do castiçal? Zacarias 4:11b
Zorobabel e Josué, o príncipe e o sacerdote, estavam dotados dos dons e da graça do Espírito Santo. Viveram na mesma época...
Importante
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias c. O POVO recebeu também uma mensagem de Deus. O profeta Ageu mostrou ao povo...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias c. O POVO recebeu também uma mensagem de Deus. O profeta deu ao povo uma orde...
I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias 2 – O Resultado da Mensagem dos Profetas Então Zorobabel ordenou que todos im...
Quando os inimigos perguntavam, de quem teria sido a ordem para continuar a construção, diziam: A ordem já havia sido dada...
3 – O impulso espiritual dado pelos profetas continuou dominando os construtores até à conclusão da construção. Os profeta...
Os profetas Ageu e Zacarias foram levantados pelo Senhor para incentivar e exortar o povo a retornar à reconstrução do Tem...
II – O ministério Profético, uma prova da manifestação de Deus Uma inesperada operação sobrenatural, por parte de Deus, so...
1 – Manifestações sobrenaturais no A. T. Há muitos exemplos no Antigo Testamento. Vamos mencionar apenas dois que recebera...
2 – Manifestações sobrenaturais no Novo Testamento e passaram a ser a própria preparação divina para o ministério (1 Co 12...
O ministério profético é uma prova da manifestação de Deus.
III – O Ministério de Profeta à Luz da Bíblia O profeta além de transmitir a mensagem de Deus para o povo, era consultado ...
2 – O profeta na dispensação do Novo Testamento Mas a Bíblia diz: “A Lei e os Profetas duraram até João, e desde então é a...
❶ No Novo Pacto todos temos acesso a Deus por Jesus Cristo (Ef 2.18), o único mediador (ITm 2.5). No Novo Testamento não h...
2 – O profeta na dispensação do Novo Testamento O que o Apóstolo Paulo escreveu e recomendou Acerca dos dons Espirituais :...
Os profetas exercem uma função ministerial determinada pelo Todo-Poderoso para o engrandecimento da Obra
Prof. Vilma Longuini
  1. 1. Lição 5_3 Trimestre - 2020 Esdras 5: 1 , 2 Ageu 1: 1, 12 Zacarias 4: 6 - 10 Pedagoga. Professora na E.B.D. desde 1982. Professora na ESTEADEC por 7 anos consecutivos de 1992 a 1999. Membro da Igreja de Cristo, desde 1979. Bacharel em Teologia pela Faculdade LOGUS. Estudante da língua em Hebraico e Pós graduando em Antigo Testamento pela UNICESUMAR.YouTube: Prof. Vilma Longuini
  2. 2. Prof. Vilma Longuini
  3. 3. Lição 1: Daniel ora por um despertamento 05/07/2020 Lição 2: Despertamento espiritual — Um milagre 12/07/20 Lição 3: O despertamento renova o altar 19/07/20 Lição 4: A construção do Templo enfrentou oposição 26/07/20 Lição 5: Zorobabel recomeça a construção do Templo 01/8/20 Lição 6: Neemias reconstrói os muros de Jerusalém Lição 7: O povo de Deus deve separar-se do mal Lição 8: As causas da desunião devem ser eliminadas Lição 9: Como vencer as oposições à Obra de Deus Lição 10: Provai se os espíritos são de Deus Lição 11: Esdras vai a Jerusalém ensinar a Palavra Lição 12: Esdras e Neemias combatem o casamento misto Lição 13: A vigilância conserva pura a igreja
  4. 4. Esdras 5: 1, 2 1 - E Ageu, profeta, e Zacarias, filho de Ido, profeta, profetizaram aos judeus que estavam em Judá e em Jerusalém; em nome do Deus de Israel lhes profetizaram. 2 - Então, se levantaram Zorobabel, filho de Sealtiel, e Jesuá, filho de Jozadaque, e começaram a edificar a Casa de Deus, que está em Jerusalém; e com eles os profetas de Deus, que os ajudavam.
  5. 5. Ageu 1.1,12 1 - No ano segundo do rei Dario, no sexto mês, no primeiro dia do mês, veio a palavra do SENHOR, pelo ministério do profeta Ageu, a Zorobabel, filho de Sealtiel, príncipe de Judá, e a Josué, filho de Jozadaque, o sumo sacerdote, dizendo: 12 - Então, ouviu Zorobabel, filho de Sealtiel, e Josué, filho de Jozadaque, sumo sacerdote, e todo o resto do povo a voz do SENHOR, seu Deus, e as palavras do profeta Ageu, como o SENHOR, seu Deus, o tinha enviado; e temeu o povo diante do SENHOR.
  6. 6. Zacarias 4: 6 - 10 6 - E respondeu e me falou, dizendo: Esta é a palavra do SENHOR a Zorobabel, dizendo: Não por força, nem por violência, mas pelo meu Espírito, diz o SENHOR dos Exércitos. 7 - Quem és tu, ó monte grande? Diante de Zorobabel, serás uma campina; porque ele trará a primeira pedra com aclamações: Graça, graça a ela. 8 - E a palavra do SENHOR veio de novo a mim, dizendo: 9 - As mãos de Zorobabel têm fundado esta casa, também as suas mãos a acabarão, para que saibais que o SENHOR dos Exércitos me enviou a vós. 10 - Porque quem despreza o dia das coisas pequenas? Pois esse se alegrará, vendo o prumo na mão de Zorobabel; são os sete olhos do SENHOR, que discorrem por toda a terra.
  7. 7. HC 77 Guarda o contato HC 434 A Teus Pés HC 440 Faze já o Seu Querer Você estará ouvindo durante esta explanação
  8. 8. “Ao vigésimo quarto dia do mês nono, no segundo ano de Dario, veio a palavra do Senhor por intermédio do profeta Ageu, dizendo:” Ageu 2:10 “Considerai, pois, vos rogo, desde este dia em diante; desde o vigésimo quarto dia do mês nono, desde o dia em que se fundou o templo do Senhor, considerai essas coisas.” Ageu 2:18
  9. 9. 1. Priorizem a Obra de Deus 2. Consola aos corações 3. Prediz o fim da maldição e o retorno da Benção 4. A glória desta última casa será maior
  10. 10. 18 anos haviam se passado Acomodados, adoravam no Altar improvisado e não reconstruíam o Templo que permanecia no alicerce. O profeta os faz refletir:Quando o SENHOR trouxe do cativeiro os que voltaram a Sião, estávamos como os que sonham. Então a nossa boca se encheu de riso e a nossa língua de cântico; então se dizia entre os gentios: Grandes coisas fez o Senhor a estes. Grandes coisas fez o Senhor por nós, pelas quais estamos alegres. Traze-nos outra vez, ó Senhor, do cativeiro, como as correntes das águas no sul. Salmos 126:1-4
  11. 11. Palavra chave: PRIORIDADE Acaso é tempo de habitardes em vossas casas estucadas e esta casa ficar deserta? Ag 1:4
  12. 12. Sob o poder de Deus, a Igreja torna-se imbatível no cumprimento das tarefas que Cristo lhe entregou.
  13. 13. Os profetas que Deus levanta, são necessários para a sua obra. “(...) Crede no Senhor vosso Deus, e estareis seguros; crede nos seus profetas, e prosperareis; “ 2 Crônicas 20:20b
  14. 14. I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias II – O Ministério Profético, uma Prova da Manifestação de Deus III – O Ministério de Profeta à Luz da Bíblia 1 – Deus levantou dois profetas 2 – O Resultado da Mensagem dos Profetas 3 – O impulso espiritual dados pelos profetas continuou dominando os construtores até a conclusão da construção 1 – Manifestações sobrenaturais no A.T. 2 – Manifestações sobrenaturais no N.T. 1 – O Profeta na Dispensação do A.T. 2 – O Profeta na Dispensação do N.T.
  15. 15. Segunda Ed 5.1,2 O Poder da Palavra Profética Terça Ed 5.5 O poder de Deus sobre os anciões Quarta Ed 5.13-17 O poder de Deus sobre o rei Dario Quinta Ed 6.14 O poder de Deus traz prosperidade Sexta Ag 2.4 O poder de Deus sobre o ministério Sábado Ag 2.7-9 O poder de Deus sobre os recursos
  16. 16. Deus enviou socorro através do ministério de dois profetas, Ageu e Zacarias.
  17. 17. I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias Primeiro veio Ageu (Ag 1.1), e depois levantou-se Zacarias (Zc. 4.1,6). 1 – Deus levantou dois profetas Não vieram atendendo convite de líderes de Jerusalém (Zorobabel e Josué), mas o Deus dos céus os enviou. O PECADO DA NAÇÃO – PROCRASTINAÇÃO As circunstâncias da vida podem nos fazer parar algo que estamos fazendo, com isso logo pensamos que aquilo é uma exoneração de nosso dever, quando são apenas para provar a nossa coragem e fé. Os judeus se descuidaram da edificação da casa de Deus e assim tiveram mais tempo e dinheiro para as coisas pessoais e mundanas.
  18. 18. Os inimigos haviam impregnado na mente deles que aquela construção seria um perda de tempo de dinheiro, conclusão, começaram a trabalhar para si próprios construindo suas casas com conforto. Quando pensamos assim começamos a empobrecer e Deus então porque estavam empobrecendo.
  19. 19. Se trabalhamos somente pelas coisas que perecem, como os judeus fizeram aqui, corremos o risco de perder o nosso esforço; porém, estamos certos de que não será em vão no Senhor, se trabalharmos pela comida que permanece para a vida eterna. Ora, pois, assim diz o Senhor dos Exércitos: Considerai os vossos caminhos. Semeais muito, e recolheis pouco; comeis, porém não vos fartais; bebeis, porém não vos saciais; vestis-vos, porém ninguém se aquece; e o que recebe salário, recebe-o num saco furado. Ageu 1:5,6
  20. 20. DEUS CONVOCA O PROFETA ZACARIAS PARA MAIS ADVERTÊNCIAS OBJETIVO DESTE CHAMADO: Repreender as causas do pecado, anunciar os juízos de Deus contra o impenitente, e exortar aos que temem a Deus com as certezas das misericórdias que Deus tem reservadas para sua igreja, e especialmente da Vinda e Reinado do Messias.
  21. 21. UMA ALMA QUE SE CONVERTE É COMO UM TIÇÃO TIRADO DO FOGO E DEUS NÃO MEDIRÁ ESFORÇO PARA QUE ISSO ACONTEÇA, PORQUE ELE TEM PRAZER NA SALVAÇÃO Mas o Senhor disse a Satanás: O Senhor te repreenda, ó Satanás, sim, o Senhor, que escolheu Jerusalém, te repreenda; não é este um tição tirado do fogo? Zc 3:2
  22. 22. Na quarta visão, da mesma noite, o Senhor mostra Josué para Zacarias a. JOSUÉ, o sumo sacerdote e líder espiritual do povo, recebeu uma mensagem pessoal. Representa o Israel de Deus, com roupagem contaminada, mas são lavados e santificados no nome do Senhor Jesus, e pelo Espírito de nosso Deus. Israel estava livre da idolatria, mas ainda havia muitas coisas más neles. Havia inimigos espirituais fazendo guerra contra eles, mais perigosos que quaisquer outros, das nações vizinhas. Cristo nos chamou para sermos sacerdotes espirituais, e, nos vestiu com a túnica imaculada de Sua Justiça. A justiça dos santos, imputada e implantada, é o linho fino, limpo e branco, com o qual se atavia a desposada, a esposa do Cordeiro (Ap 19.8). Josué (Nação de Israel) é restaurado às honras e aos encargos anteriores. E, coloca nele a coroa do sacerdócio.
  23. 23. I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias Zacarias sob forma de visão, Deus lhe mostrara um castiçal com sete lâmpadas, símbolo da obra de Deus. b. ZOROBABEL, o líder político, recebeu uma mensagem pessoal. Oliveira Oliveiracastiçal Vaso que se enche de azeite sem auxílio humano
  24. 24. A Igreja é um castiçal de ouro, sua obrigação é iluminar o mundo tenebroso e sustentar a luz da revelação divina. As duas oliveiras, uma de cada lado do castiçal, fluía azeite para o depósito sem cessar. Deus faz com que os seus propósitos de graça acerca da sua Igreja aconteçam, sem nenhuma arte nem trabalho do homem. Às vezes, faz uso de instrumentos, mesmo não precisando deles.
  25. 25. A visão nos assegura que o trabalho na obra de edificar o templo terá um final feliz. A dificuldade está representada como um grande monte, porém, a fé moverá montanhas, e as transformará em planícies. NADA É IMPOSSÍVEL PARA O TODO PODEROSO TSEVAOT. Ele não abandonará a obra de suas mãos.
  26. 26. Não se deve desprezar a luz do amanhecer; pois brilhará mais e mais, até ser dia perfeito. Aqueles que perdiam as esperanças de finalizar a obra se regozijarão quando virem O prumo nas mão de Zorobabel dando as instruções sobre o que fazer, e cuidando para que a obra seja feita.
  27. 27. O profeta pergunta: ... Que são as duas oliveiras à direita e à esquerda do castiçal? Zacarias 4:11b
  28. 28. Zorobabel e Josué, o príncipe e o sacerdote, estavam dotados dos dons e da graça do Espírito Santo. Viveram na mesma época e foram instrumentos no serviço de Deus. Eles prefiguram a Cristo como Rei e sacerdote. É o que Cristo faz espiritualmente. Cristo não é somente o Messias, Ungido, mas a Boa Oliveira para a sua Igreja; e Dele recebemos a plenitude. Pelo ramo da Oliveira flui todo azeite dourado da graça aos crentes, o qual mantém suas lâmpadas ardendo. Devemos atendê-lo em suas ordenanças, desejando ser santificados totalmente em corpo, alma e espírito.
  29. 29. Importante
  30. 30. I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias c. O POVO recebeu também uma mensagem de Deus. O profeta Ageu mostrou ao povo que os prejuízos materiais, que haviam sofrido, eram consequência da omissão frente ao dever que tinham com a Casa do Senhor (Ag 1.6,9). Obra Parada
  31. 31. I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias c. O POVO recebeu também uma mensagem de Deus. O profeta deu ao povo uma ordem estimulante: “Subi o monte, e trazei madeira, e edificai a casa; e dela me agradarei, e eu serei glorificado” (Ag 1.8).
  32. 32. I – Deus suscita os profetas Ageu e Zacarias 2 – O Resultado da Mensagem dos Profetas Então Zorobabel ordenou que todos imediatamente voltassem à construção (Ed 5.2). O poder de Deus se manifestou ... os dois líderes criaram coragem; e o povo, também.
  33. 33. Quando os inimigos perguntavam, de quem teria sido a ordem para continuar a construção, diziam: A ordem já havia sido dada por Ciro, o rei Dario confirmou tudo. 2 – O Resultado da Mensagem dos Profetas Os olhos do Senhor estava sobre todos e a Obra e os inimigos não puderam mais impedir.
  34. 34. 3 – O impulso espiritual dado pelos profetas continuou dominando os construtores até à conclusão da construção. Os profetas Ageu e Zacarias continuavam dando a sua cooperação (Ed 6.14). “E acabou-se esta casa” (Ed 6.15) Que alegria!
  35. 35. Os profetas Ageu e Zacarias foram levantados pelo Senhor para incentivar e exortar o povo a retornar à reconstrução do Templo.
  36. 36. II – O ministério Profético, uma prova da manifestação de Deus Uma inesperada operação sobrenatural, por parte de Deus, solucionou o grave problema da reconstrução do templo.
  37. 37. 1 – Manifestações sobrenaturais no A. T. Há muitos exemplos no Antigo Testamento. Vamos mencionar apenas dois que receberam preparo sobrenatural e muita autoridade espiritual : b. ELIAS o profeta de Deus, ajudou Israel, que havia sido levado à idolatria ... em particular pelo ímpio Acabe, rei de Israel. a. MOISÉS
  38. 38. 2 – Manifestações sobrenaturais no Novo Testamento e passaram a ser a própria preparação divina para o ministério (1 Co 12.4-6). Quando o Espírito foi derramado em sua plenitude, os dons espirituais começaram a entrar em ação,
  39. 39. O ministério profético é uma prova da manifestação de Deus.
  40. 40. III – O Ministério de Profeta à Luz da Bíblia O profeta além de transmitir a mensagem de Deus para o povo, era consultado pelo povo acerca de assuntos espirituais e até mesmo acerca de assuntos materiais. 1 – O profeta na dispensação do Antigo Testamento a) O profeta Ezequiel recebia os anciãos que lhe pediam que consultasse o Senhor por eles (Ez 20.2) b) O profeta Samuel foi consultado acerca das jumentas do pai de Saul que se haviam perdido. (1Sm 9.6,7) c) O profeta Aías foi consultado pela mulher de Jeroboão sobre seu filho que estava doente (1Rs 14.2,3) d) O profeta Moisés transmitia aos anciãos o que Deus lhe falava (Êx. 19.7,8).
  41. 41. 2 – O profeta na dispensação do Novo Testamento Mas a Bíblia diz: “A Lei e os Profetas duraram até João, e desde então é anunciado o Reino de Deus” (Lc. 16.16). No A.T. os profetas eram consultados pelo povo, e transmitiam-lhe a resposta de Deus.
  42. 42. ❶ No Novo Pacto todos temos acesso a Deus por Jesus Cristo (Ef 2.18), o único mediador (ITm 2.5). No Novo Testamento não há um único exemplo de alguém consultando um profeta. 2 – O profeta na dispensação do Novo Testamento ❷Porque possuímos a Palavra de Deus, que é a nossa única regra de fé e conduta. Por que, hoje, não necessitamos mais consultar os profetas?
  43. 43. 2 – O profeta na dispensação do Novo Testamento O que o Apóstolo Paulo escreveu e recomendou Acerca dos dons Espirituais : “Não desprezes o dom que há em ti” (1 Tm 4.14) “Despertes o dom de Deus, que existe em ti [...]” (2 Tm 1.6) “Procurai com zelo os melhores dons” (1 Co 12.31) “Procurai com zelo os dons espirituais, mas principalmente o de profetizar” (1 Co 14.1).
  44. 44. Os profetas exercem uma função ministerial determinada pelo Todo-Poderoso para o engrandecimento da Obra
  45. 45. Prof. Vilma Longuini

