Licao 5 1 t - 2020 - a unidade da r-aca humana em pdf para o grupo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Unidade da Raça Humana
1º Trimestre Ano 2020 2 de Fevereiro Prof. Vilma Longuini Igreja Ass. Deus Jd. Sapucaí Região Campos Elíseos Sob a direção...
Lição 1 – Adão, o Primeiro Homem Lição 2 – A Criação de Eva, a Primeira Mulher Lição 3 – A Natureza do Ser Humano Lição 4 ...
‫אלהים‬ ‫אֹות‬ ָ‫ב‬ ְ‫צ‬ TSË VÅ OT Elohim ‫ֹׁש‬‫ד‬ ָ‫ק‬ KÅDOSH Santo Senhor dos exércitos ‫ָה‬‫ו‬‫ְה‬‫י‬ Adonai O SenhorNo...
Objetivo Geral ❶ Apresentar a unidade racial do ser humano; ❷ Discorrer sobre a unidade linguística original da humanidade...
22 - E, estando Paulo no meio do Areópago, disse: Varões atenienses, em tudo vos vejo um tanto supersticiosos; 23 - porque...
26 - e de um só fez toda a geração dos homens para habitar sobre toda a face da terra, determinando os tempos já dantes or...
(Malaquias 2.10) "Não temos nós todos um mesmo Pai? Não nos criou um mesmo Deus? Por que seremos desleais uns para com os ...
Apesar das muitas línguas, povos e nações, toda a humanidade provém de um único casal: Adão e Eva; nesse sentido, somos to...
Toda humanidade provém de um único casal: Adão e Eva.
I – A Unidade Racial do Ser Humano II – A Unidade Linguística Original da Humanidade 1 – A Origem Divina do Ser Humano 2 –...
Na aula de hoje, estudaremos a: 1. Unidade racial, 2. Linguística e 3. Divina do ser humano. Apesar da diversidade de líng...
1 – A Origem Divina do Ser Humano. I – A Unidade Racial do Ser Humano
Pensando na inteligência de um MÚSICO/ARTISTA Jubal. Se eu lhe der um material metálico para você fazer uma flauta, você s...
Vamos pensar em Tubalcaim Você com tanta informação que tem ao seu dispor, sabe qual é a diferença entre o Cobre e o Zinco...
Você saberia o que é isso se não tivesse lido o título abaixo?
Para chegar a ser uma faca, tem que passar por vários processos de OXIREDUÇÃO DE CARBONO, e outras fórmulas e operações ma...
Em nossas mentes vem imagens de homens das cavernas e que precisam da nossa ajuda para sobreviver e a coisa não é assim. D...
Como entender Gênesis capítulos 1 e 2, comparando com a Física que nós conhecemos? Temos que ir por partes: 1. Gênesis Cap...
Primeiro quero falar das interpretações erradas de quem não sabe e quer te enrolar. Eu digo ao aluno: Prova descritiva. De...
Quer um exemplo? Faça em sua casa uma dinâmica de não falar e tudo o que precisar pedir por escrito. A mãe teria um livro ...
Tendo, pois, muitos empreendido pôr em ordem a narração dos fatos que entre nós se cumpriram, Segundo nos transmitiram os ...
Lucas conta o Nascimento de João. Como é que é? Foi o próprio Deus que mandou por nome de João? Como foi isso? Quem viu? Q...
A Bíblia registra nomes de Reinos, povos, lugares com exatidão: Vamos a um exemplo: Depois se levantou Abraão de diante de...
Existe uma lista imensa de estudiosos criticando a Bíblia até os séculos 18 e 19. E diziam: Como vocês acreditam neste Liv...
Vamos falar um pouquinhos dos números. Será que o Povo no Antigo Testamento viveu mais porque o calendário Deles era difer...
A Bíblia Sagrada afirma que todos os homens, apesar de sua diversidade racial e linguística, provêm de um único tronco gen...
3 – A Unidade Psicológica do Ser Humano. Os seres humanos demonstram possuir uma unidade psicológica comum (1 Rs 8.46; Ec ...
A origem divina do homem, a sua unidade racial e psicológica corroboram a unidade humana.
II – A Unidade Linguística Original da Humanidade Qual era a língua falada por Adão ?
1 – A Língua Original das Humanidade. A língua falada por Adão e seus descendentes imediatos, até Noé, não era o hebraico,...
A Linguagem adâmica é, de acordo com o Judaísmo, (registrado na Midrash, estudo/Exegese do texto bíblico) e alguns cristão...
Símbolos das três principais religiões abraâmicas: judaísmo, cristianismo e islamismo.
2 – A Confusão Linguística em Babel. Todos falavam uma única língua, lograram avançar em seus projetos, provocando uma ené...
A linguagem é uma forma natural dos homens se Comunicarem, mas a língua falada surge de condições Históricas, políticas, g...
3 – Indícios da Linguagem Primitiva. Os muitos idiomas existentes atualmente no mundo provieram de um tronco linguístico c...
Houve uma língua primitiva, seguida de uma confusão linguística. Mas é possível perceber seus indícios nos diversos idioma...
III – Em Cristo, Todos Somos Um A unidade humana não se dá apenas em termos raciais e linguísticos, temos uma Alma que pre...
1 – O Pecado Universal de Adão. Afirma o apóstolo Paulo que, através de um só homem, o pecado foi introduzido no mundo. “P...
E, conquanto o pecado de Adão fosse particular, suas consequências foram universais, porque ele é o pai e o representante ...
2 – As Consequências Universais do Pecado de Adão. ❶ A sua morte espiritual; ❷ A quebra de sua perfeita comunhão com Deus ...
3 – Em Jesus Cristo, o Segundo Adão, Todos Podemos Ser Salvos. As consequências do pecado de Adão foram desfeitas por Jesu...
Através da Redenção Por meio de Jesus Cristo, somos NOVA CRIATURA. TUDO SE FEZ NOVO Nele temos a VIDA
Todos os seres humanos acham-se ligados em Adão quanto ao pecado e, a Cristo quanto à Redenção. Jesus pagou a conta e nos ...
Aprendemos que todos os povos da terra, apesar de sua diversidade étnica, cultural e linguística, formam-se de um único Tr...
A que se deve o aparecimento do ser humano no Universo? O aparecimento do ser humano, no Universo, deve-se a um ato criati...
Segundo a Escritura, existe mais de uma raça? Ao contrário do que narram as mitologias pagãs, a Bíblia Sagrada afirma que ...
Qual a origem dos diversos idiomas? A fim de que os homens não prosseguissem nesse intento maligno, o Senhor confundiu- lh...
Por que todos pecamos em Adão? E, conquanto o pecado de Adão fosse particular, suas consequências foram universais, porque...
Como Cristo desfez o pecado de Adão? Através de sua morte, Ele venceu a morte, resgatando-nos completamente do pecado (Ef ...
Próxima Lição Lição 6 A Sexualidade Humana
Licao 5 1 t - 2020 - a unidade da r-aca humana em pdf para o grupo
Licao 5 1 t - 2020 - a unidade da r-aca humana em pdf para o grupo
Licao 5 1 t - 2020 - a unidade da r-aca humana em pdf para o grupo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Licao 5 1 t - 2020 - a unidade da r-aca humana em pdf para o grupo

27 views

Published on

aula ministrada em 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Licao 5 1 t - 2020 - a unidade da r-aca humana em pdf para o grupo

  1. 1. A Unidade da Raça Humana
  2. 2. 1º Trimestre Ano 2020 2 de Fevereiro Prof. Vilma Longuini Igreja Ass. Deus Jd. Sapucaí Região Campos Elíseos Sob a direção do Pastor Junior
  3. 3. Lição 1 – Adão, o Primeiro Homem Lição 2 – A Criação de Eva, a Primeira Mulher Lição 3 – A Natureza do Ser Humano Lição 4 – Os Atributos do Ser Humano Lição 5 – A Unidade da Raça Humana Lição 6 – A Sexualidade Humana Lição 7 – A Queda do Ser Humano Lição 8 – O Início da Civilização Humana Lição 9 – O Primeiro Projeto de Globalismo Lição 10 – Só o Evangelho Muda a Cultura Humana Lição 11 – O Homem do Pecado Lição 12 – Jesus, o Homem Perfeito Lição 13 – O Novo Homem em Jesus Cristo
  4. 4. ‫אלהים‬ ‫אֹות‬ ָ‫ב‬ ְ‫צ‬ TSË VÅ OT Elohim ‫ֹׁש‬‫ד‬ ָ‫ק‬ KÅDOSH Santo Senhor dos exércitos ‫ָה‬‫ו‬‫ְה‬‫י‬ Adonai O SenhorNosso Deus
  5. 5. Objetivo Geral ❶ Apresentar a unidade racial do ser humano; ❷ Discorrer sobre a unidade linguística original da humanidade; ❸ Refletir sobre a unidade em Cristo. Esclarecer que toda humanidade provém de um único casal: Adão e Eva.
  6. 6. 22 - E, estando Paulo no meio do Areópago, disse: Varões atenienses, em tudo vos vejo um tanto supersticiosos; 23 - porque, passando eu e vendo os vossos santuários, achei também um altar em que estava escrito: Ao Deus Desconhecido. Esse, pois, que vós honrais não o conhecendo é o que eu vos anuncio. 24 - O Deus que fez o mundo e tudo que nele há, sendo Senhor do céu e da terra, não habita em templos feitos por mãos de homens. 25 - Nem tampouco é servido por mãos de homens, como que necessitando de alguma coisa; pois ele mesmo é quem dá a todos a vida, a respiração e todas as coisas; Atos 17.22-28
  7. 7. 26 - e de um só fez toda a geração dos homens para habitar sobre toda a face da terra, determinando os tempos já dantes ordenados e os limites da sua habitação, 27 - para que buscassem ao Senhor, se, porventura, tateando, o pudessem achar, ainda que não está longe de cada um de nós; 28 - porque nele vivemos, e nos movemos, e existimos, como também alguns dos vossos poetas disseram: Pois somos também sua geração. Atos 17.22-28
  8. 8. (Malaquias 2.10) "Não temos nós todos um mesmo Pai? Não nos criou um mesmo Deus? Por que seremos desleais uns para com os outros, profanando o concerto de nossos pais?"
  9. 9. Apesar das muitas línguas, povos e nações, toda a humanidade provém de um único casal: Adão e Eva; nesse sentido, somos todos irmãos.
  10. 10. Toda humanidade provém de um único casal: Adão e Eva.
  11. 11. I – A Unidade Racial do Ser Humano II – A Unidade Linguística Original da Humanidade 1 – A Origem Divina do Ser Humano 2 – A Unidade Racial do Ser Humano 3 – A Unidade Psicológica do Ser Humano 1 – A Língua Original da Humanidade 2 – A Confusão Linguística em Babel 3 – Indícios da Linguagem Primitiva III – Em Cristo, Todos Somos Um 1 – O Pecado Universal de Adão 2 – As Consequências Universais do Pecado de Adão 3 – Em Jesus Cristo, o Segundo Adão, Todos podemos ser Salvos.
  12. 12. Na aula de hoje, estudaremos a: 1. Unidade racial, 2. Linguística e 3. Divina do ser humano. Apesar da diversidade de línguas, povos e nações, toda a humanidade tem uma única origem, provimos de um único casal - Adão e Eva. No primeiro Adão, todos pecamos e fomos destituídos da glória divina. Todavia, em Jesus Cristo, o homem perfeito e Último Adão, todos, sem exceção, podem ser salvos e reconciliados com Deus.
  13. 13. 1 – A Origem Divina do Ser Humano. I – A Unidade Racial do Ser Humano
  14. 14. Pensando na inteligência de um MÚSICO/ARTISTA Jubal. Se eu lhe der um material metálico para você fazer uma flauta, você saberia onde fazer cada furo? Se eu lhe der uma Harpa, você saberia afiná-la? Pois é quando falamos de fazer seu Próprio instrumento partindo daquilo que ele nunca tinha visto nada igual, há necessidade de conhecimento e Jubal tinha apenas uma montanha de minério de ferro e dali tirar sua flauta e outros.
  15. 15. Vamos pensar em Tubalcaim Você com tanta informação que tem ao seu dispor, sabe qual é a diferença entre o Cobre e o Zinco? Sabe qual é a proporção de cada elemento para se fazer outro? E Qual temperatura terá que usar? Porque não é qualquer foguinho que vai resolver, tem que chegar na temperatura Exata.
  16. 16. Você saberia o que é isso se não tivesse lido o título abaixo?
  17. 17. Para chegar a ser uma faca, tem que passar por vários processos de OXIREDUÇÃO DE CARBONO, e outras fórmulas e operações mais.
  18. 18. Em nossas mentes vem imagens de homens das cavernas e que precisam da nossa ajuda para sobreviver e a coisa não é assim. Deus criou seres inteligentes desde o início
  19. 19. Como entender Gênesis capítulos 1 e 2, comparando com a Física que nós conhecemos? Temos que ir por partes: 1. Gênesis Cap 1 fala da criação dos céus e terra e tudo o Que neles há. 2. Gênesis Cap. 2 fala da Árvore da Vida Vamos para os dois últimos capítulos de Apocalipse. 1. Apocalipse 21 fala da Criação dos Novos Céus e da Nova Terra. 2. Apocalipse 22 fala da Árvore da Vida Como que Deus conta tudo isso pra gente? Vamos ver, entender e interpretar.
  20. 20. Primeiro quero falar das interpretações erradas de quem não sabe e quer te enrolar. Eu digo ao aluno: Prova descritiva. Descreva como funciona o átomo. - Ele começa: O átomo é uma coisa belíssima, existe em toda a natureza. Você encontra átomos nas pequenas coisinhas e até nas Grandes coisonas também. Átomo é indispensável; sem átomo não há átomo. Dá pra perceber que o caro merece ZERO, manda pra casa. A bíblia de forma genial, descreve a história, indo direto ao Assunto, porque Deus como Autor não possui nenhuma dificuldade de expressar seus pensamentos, os humanos tem, e quando não estuda piora mais.
  21. 21. Quer um exemplo? Faça em sua casa uma dinâmica de não falar e tudo o que precisar pedir por escrito. A mãe teria um livro no final do dia para editar. Outro fator que temos que aprender é: 1. Observação 2. Interpretação Imagine. Você numa festa achando que está bem vestida e de repente, uma mulher do outro lado cochicha com outra e aponta para você. Como você interpreta o dedo apontado e os cochichos?
  22. 22. Tendo, pois, muitos empreendido pôr em ordem a narração dos fatos que entre nós se cumpriram, Segundo nos transmitiram os mesmos que os presenciaram desde o princípio, e foram ministros da palavra, Pareceu-me também a mim conveniente descrevê-los a ti, ó excelente Teófilo, por sua ordem, havendo-me já informado minuciosamente de tudo desde o princípio; Para que conheças a certeza das coisas de que já estás informado. Lucas 1:1-4 Lucas usou uma metodologia científica de investigação histórica. É assim que os cientista trabalham. Investigando de forma metodológica.
  23. 23. Lucas conta o Nascimento de João. Como é que é? Foi o próprio Deus que mandou por nome de João? Como foi isso? Quem viu? Quem estava lá para saber que Zacarias realmente ficou mudo? E Lucas então nos conta o relato interpretando minuciosamente o fato. E hoje nós entendemos: Zacarias orava para ela conceber. Oração atendida. Não acreditou no Anjo, mesmo assim soube o nome do seu filho, Ana, não. Zacarias ficou mudo. Nasceu a criança e Ana põe nome de João porque disse Deus falou comigo. Zacarias então volta a falar, somente para Glorificar, Aquele que Vive, Reina de forma presente e não mente.
  24. 24. A Bíblia registra nomes de Reinos, povos, lugares com exatidão: Vamos a um exemplo: Depois se levantou Abraão de diante de sua morta, e falou aos filhos de Hete, dizendo: Gênesis 23:3 Hititas. Você sabia que até ao final do século 19 não se tinha nenhuma informação deste reino a não ser na Bíblia? William Brite em 1884 em uma escavação na Turquia, encontrou uma pedra escrita: POVO DE RATUSSÁ RATUSSÁ ?????????? Que significa isso? E, em 1906, Hugo Winclar, outro pesquisador escavava as ruinas desta cidade de Ratussá, sem saber, e encontrou uma placa escrita: Ratussá Capital dos Heteus, então em apenas pouco mais de 100 anos foi descoberta a capital dos Hititas
  25. 25. Existe uma lista imensa de estudiosos criticando a Bíblia até os séculos 18 e 19. E diziam: Como vocês acreditam neste Livro? Isso é ficção, conto de carochinha, esse livro fala de reinos que nunca existiram!! E começavam Egípcios? Existiu Medo Persas? Existiu Babilônicos? Existiu Gregos? Existiu Romanos? Existiu Ah, mas os Heteus rsrsrsrsrsrsr, este reino não existiu rsrs Rsrsr, tá vendo? Te peguei. Em 1906, descobrimos o quê? Os Heteus. A Bíblia fala de Histórias com H
  26. 26. Vamos falar um pouquinhos dos números. Será que o Povo no Antigo Testamento viveu mais porque o calendário Deles era diferente dos nossos? Vamos a ex. Gênesis Cap. 6, 7, 8 e 9 – fala do dilúvio e várias vezes nos é dito que “as águas prevaleceram sobre a terra 150 dias” Gn 7:24 – em outra situação diz 5 meses depois e fica oscilando entre meses e dias. Se nós pegarmos a genealogia de gênesis, indo de gênesis até Abraão mais ou menos 2006 anos, então Adam deve ter sido criado por volta do ano 3760 a.C. se eu somar com 2020 d.C. = 5780 exatamente o ano do calendário de Isarel.
  27. 27. A Bíblia Sagrada afirma que todos os homens, apesar de sua diversidade racial e linguística, provêm de um único tronco genético: Adão e Eva (Atos 17.26) Logo, existe apenas uma ÚNICA raça humana (Ml 2.10). Todas as diversidades de cores, a ciência explica, vamos pegar nosso livro de ciências e mostrar isso. Na aula 8
  28. 28. 3 – A Unidade Psicológica do Ser Humano. Os seres humanos demonstram possuir uma unidade psicológica comum (1 Rs 8.46; Ec 7.20; Rm 15.12).
  29. 29. A origem divina do homem, a sua unidade racial e psicológica corroboram a unidade humana.
  30. 30. II – A Unidade Linguística Original da Humanidade Qual era a língua falada por Adão ?
  31. 31. 1 – A Língua Original das Humanidade. A língua falada por Adão e seus descendentes imediatos, até Noé, não era o hebraico, que viria bem mais tarde A fala é um dos maiores dons que Deus comunicou pessoalmente a Adão, pois ambos conversavam diariamente (Gn 3.8).
  32. 32. A Linguagem adâmica é, de acordo com o Judaísmo, (registrado na Midrash, estudo/Exegese do texto bíblico) e alguns cristãos, que dizem que a língua falada por Adão e Eva no Jardim do Éden é o Hebraico, a linguagem utilizada por Deus para falar com Adão. Eu não creio em língua linguagem inventada por Adão. A gente aprende ouvindo. Adão chamou Eva de Mulher em Hebraico Ishá “Havendo, pois, o Senhor Deus formado da terra todo o animal do campo, e toda a ave dos céus, os trouxe a Adão, para este ver como lhes chamaria; e tudo o que Adão chamou a toda a alma vivente, isso foi o seu nome. E Adão pôs os nomes a todo o gado, e às aves dos céus, e a todo o animal do campo; mas para o homem não se achava ajudadora idônea. Então o Senhor Deus fez cair um sono pesado sobre Adão, e este adormeceu; e tomou uma das suas costelas, e cerrou a carne em seu lugar; E da costela que o Senhor Deus tomou do homem, formou uma mulher, e trouxe-a a Adão. E disse Adão: Esta é agora osso dos meus ossos, e carne da minha carne; esta será chamada mulher/Ishá, porquanto do homem/Ish foi tomada. Gênesis 2:19-23
  33. 33. Símbolos das três principais religiões abraâmicas: judaísmo, cristianismo e islamismo.
  34. 34. 2 – A Confusão Linguística em Babel. Todos falavam uma única língua, lograram avançar em seus projetos, provocando uma enérgica intervenção divina (Gn 11.7). Após o Dilúvio, os filhos de Noé concentraram-se em Sinear, e, ali, intentaram criar um Estado secular e ateu ... (Gn 11.1-3) para se livrarem de um novo dilúvio. A fim de que os homens não prosseguissem nesse intento maligno, o Senhor confundiu-lhes a língua e dispersou-os por toda a terra.
  35. 35. A linguagem é uma forma natural dos homens se Comunicarem, mas a língua falada surge de condições Históricas, políticas, geográficas, como acabamos de ver A linguagem nasce por imitação de sons, de gestos, de emoções e tem origem na necessidade do ser humano (fome, frio, sede, alegria, choro ...) Quanto mais necessidade de se comunicar, mais linguagens vão sendo criadas. Ex a linguagem de computador, celular... Rousseau escreveu e publicou: A linguagem diferencia o homem dos animais. Pois o homem se comunica de várias maneiras: As Artes, Gesticulações, símbolos, etec.
  36. 36. 3 – Indícios da Linguagem Primitiva. Os muitos idiomas existentes atualmente no mundo provieram de um tronco linguístico comum. Mesmo entre os idiomas mais afastados entre si, como o português e o chinês, é possível encontrar um elo, às vezes, frágil, que os liga à torre de Babel.
  37. 37. Houve uma língua primitiva, seguida de uma confusão linguística. Mas é possível perceber seus indícios nos diversos idiomas presentes.
  38. 38. III – Em Cristo, Todos Somos Um A unidade humana não se dá apenas em termos raciais e linguísticos, temos uma Alma que precisa de salvação Todos os seres humanos acham-se ligados em Adão quanto ao pecado e, também, quanto à redenção. Se o primeiro casal pecou todos pecamos
  39. 39. 1 – O Pecado Universal de Adão. Afirma o apóstolo Paulo que, através de um só homem, o pecado foi introduzido no mundo. “Portanto, como por um homem entrou o pecado no mundo, e pelo pecado a morte, assim também a morte passou a todos os homens por isso que todos pecaram.” (Rm 5.12)
  40. 40. E, conquanto o pecado de Adão fosse particular, suas consequências foram universais, porque ele é o pai e o representante de todos os seres humanos.
  41. 41. 2 – As Consequências Universais do Pecado de Adão. ❶ A sua morte espiritual; ❷ A quebra de sua perfeita comunhão com Deus (Gn 3.23,24). ❸ A sua morte física. A consequência imediata do pecado de Adão foi :
  42. 42. 3 – Em Jesus Cristo, o Segundo Adão, Todos Podemos Ser Salvos. As consequências do pecado de Adão foram desfeitas por Jesus Cristo, Assim está também escrito: O primeiro homem, Adão, foi feito em alma vivente; o último Adão em espírito vivificante. 1 Coríntios 15:45
  43. 43. Através da Redenção Por meio de Jesus Cristo, somos NOVA CRIATURA. TUDO SE FEZ NOVO Nele temos a VIDA
  44. 44. Todos os seres humanos acham-se ligados em Adão quanto ao pecado e, a Cristo quanto à Redenção. Jesus pagou a conta e nos deu salvou da ira vindoura.
  45. 45. Aprendemos que todos os povos da terra, apesar de sua diversidade étnica, cultural e linguística, formam-se de um único Tronco, porquanto todos viemos de Adão e Eva. Por esse motivo, o verdadeiro cristão não aceita ideologias racistas, Todos somos irmãos.
  46. 46. A que se deve o aparecimento do ser humano no Universo? O aparecimento do ser humano, no Universo, deve-se a um ato criativo do Todo-Poderoso, e não a um processo de evolução.
  47. 47. Segundo a Escritura, existe mais de uma raça? Ao contrário do que narram as mitologias pagãs, a Bíblia Sagrada afirma que todos os homens, apesar de sua diversidade racial e linguística, provêm de um único tronco genético: Adão e Eva (At 17.26). Logo, existe apenas uma única raça humana (Ml 2.10).
  48. 48. Qual a origem dos diversos idiomas? A fim de que os homens não prosseguissem nesse intento maligno, o Senhor confundiu- lhes a língua e dispersou-os por toda a terra. Essa é a origem das línguas e dialetos existentes hoje no mundo.
  49. 49. Por que todos pecamos em Adão? E, conquanto o pecado de Adão fosse particular, suas consequências foram universais, porque ele é o pai e o representante de todos os seres humanos.
  50. 50. Como Cristo desfez o pecado de Adão? Através de sua morte, Ele venceu a morte, resgatando-nos completamente do pecado (Ef 2.15).
  51. 51. Próxima Lição Lição 6 A Sexualidade Humana

×