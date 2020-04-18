Licao 3 2 trim - 2020 eleicao e predestinacao

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Redimida pelo Sangue de Cristo e selada pelo Espírito Santo da promessa
GOZO DE TER SALVAÇÃO - H.C. 68 1 Podes receber a doce paz de Deus, Crendo em Jesus, que já desceu dos céus; Toma hoje, tua...
PODE SALVAR - H.C. 81 1 Somente em Cristo podemos A salvação receber; Novo concerto nós temos Em quem na cruz quis morrer....
O EVANGELHO DA SALVAÇÃO – H.C. 430 1. Ouves, como o Evangelho Nos dá vera salvação, E transforma o homem velho Numa nova c...
“Tenho a grata satisfação, em ter sido ELEITA por Deus desde a fundação do mundo, para a ministração escrita da Sua Palavr...
Lição 1 Carta aos Efésios – Saudação aos Destinatários (3) Lição 2 A Sublimidade das Bênçãos Espirituais em Cristo (10) Li...
“Como também nos elegeu nele antes da fundação do mundo, para que fôssemos santos e irrepreensíveis diante dele em amor, e...
Segundo a sua presciência, Deus elegeu e predestinou para a salvação os que creriam e perseverariam na fé em Cristo Jesus.
Segunda – 1 Pe 1.2 Fomos eleitos segundo a presciência de Deus Terça – 1 Tm 2.4 Deus oferece a salvação a todos, mas nem t...
4 - como também nos elegeu nele antes da fundação do mundo, para sermos santos e irrepreensíveis diante dele em amor, 5 - ...
9 - descobrindo-nos o mistério da sua vontade, segundo o seu beneplácito, que propusera em si mesmo, 10 - de tornar a cong...
Objetivo Geral ❶ Esclarecer a diferença bíblica entre eleição e predestinação; ❷Explicar como ocorreu a eleição divina des...
I – ELEITOS PARA UMA VIDA SANTA E IRREPREENSÍVEL 1. A Eleição divina. 2. As condições da eleição. 3. Vida Santa e irrepree...
Na aula de hoje, aconselho que a Igreja se atente nas seguintes palavras chaves: “Em Cristo”(1:3) Elegeu (1:4) Mistério (1...
A eleição e a predestinação são termos importantes na compreensão da doutrina da salvação. Esses vocábulos ligados entre s...
Antes de falar da interpretação Calvinista e Arminiana, que são as mais discutidas, a meu ver, quero dizer que sou grata a...
Sabemos que o apóstolo Paulo é um dos eruditos de sua época, portanto nos deparamos com uma escrita muito complexa; Quando...
A eleição é segundo a presciência de Deus.
I – ELEITOS PARA UMA VIDA SANTA IRREPREENSÍVEL A dádiva da eleição precede a nossa existência. Antes da fundação do mundo,...
Assim como o quebra cabeça, que muitos deixaram de lado e desistiram da montagem, até que chegue alguém e diz: Comece por ...
A árvore do conhecimento do bem e do mal é uma forma amorosa de Deus dizer à toda humanidade que nos deu o precioso direit...
“E, estando Paulo no meio do Areópago, disse: Homens atenienses, em tudo vos vejo um tanto supersticiosos; Porque, passand...
“ Porque nele vivemos, e nos movemos, e existimos; como também alguns dos vossos poetas disseram: Pois somos também sua ge...
L - limited atonement, ou seja Expiação Limitada apenas para os eleitos “Porque Deus enviou o seu Filho ao mundo, não para...
I - irresistible Grace ou A Graça Irresistível Isso quer dizer que quem está eleito desde a fundação do mundo para ser sal...
I - 1. A Eleição divina. (na visão Arminiana, grifo meu) Eleição traz a ideia de escolha. Aos Efésios (1.4), Paulo mencion...
I - 2. As condições da eleição. A Bíblia de Estudo Pentecostal ensina que a eleição para a salvação em Cristo é oferecida ...
I - 3. Vida Santa e irrepreensível Paulo enfatiza que a eleição tem a finalidade específica de sermos “santos e irrepreens...
I - 4. A nova vida dos eleitos. O tema é apresentado com exortações contra a velha conduta, tais como: mentira, furto, pal...
Não obstante, somente o Espírito Santo capacita o crente para esse novo estilo de vida.
A eleição ocorre por iniciativa do próprio Deus, por causa da Obra de Cristo, sem mérito humano.
II – PREDESTINADOS PARA FILHOS DE ADOÇÃO A palavra “predestinar” mostra que o destino dos eleitos foi feito na eternidade....
A Bíblia de Estudo Pentecostal esclarece que a predestinação se aplica aos propósitos de Deus inclusos na eleição. Que a e...
A plenitude dos tempos, é convergir tudo em Cristo “Descobrindo-nos o mistério da sua vontade, segundo o Seu beneplácito, ...
II. 2. Filhos por adoção. Paulo é o único escritor do Novo Testamento que emprega o termo “adoção” (Rm 8.15,23; 9.4; Gl 4....
Assim, o apóstolo enfatiza que foi agradável a Deus inserir, no plano da salvação, a adoção dos eleitos como filhos “segun...
II. 3 – Os privilégios da adoção. Deus criou o ser humano para estar em comunhão com Ele, mas o pecado rompeu com essa dád...
Então, Deus concede a redenção e a remissão de pecados (1.7,8) e restabelece a comunhão com o pecador, dando-lhe o direito...
Em seus decretos eternos, Deus predestinou os eleitos em Cristo a serem filhos por adoção e herdeiros de todas as bênçãos ...
III – SUBLIMIDADE DO PROPÓSITO DIVINO NA PREDESTINAÇÃO III. 1 – Predestinação e salvação. A excelência da predestinação es...
Portanto, não houve uma dupla predestinação em que Deus decretou e escolheu que uns vão para o céu e outros para o inferno...
A candeia do corpo é o olho. Sendo, pois, o teu olho simples, também todo o teu corpo será luminoso; mas, se for mau, tamb...
A predestinação não se refere à condenação, mas a salvação de pecadores. O ato de prover a salvação está diretamente relac...
Cristo morreu por todos e por cada um dos pecadores. Desde a eternidade, segundo a sua presciência, em Cristo, Deus elegeu...
Próxima lição 19 de Abril de 2020 Próxima lição 26/04/2020 A Iluminação Espiritual do Crente
  1. 1. Redimida pelo Sangue de Cristo e selada pelo Espírito Santo da promessa
  2. 2. GOZO DE TER SALVAÇÃO - H.C. 68 1 Podes receber a doce paz de Deus, Crendo em Jesus, que já desceu dos céus; Toma hoje, tua cruz, Vem das trevas para a luz, E, assim, mui gozo te dará Jesus! GOZO DE TER SALVAÇÃO, GOZO NO TEU CORAÇÃO. ALEGRIA FRUIRÁS, QUANDO DESFRUTARES PAZ, QUE TE TROUXE CRISTO, NA CRUENTA CRUZ! 2 O amor de Cristo podes conhecer, Seu sustento santo podes receber; Não mais só combaterás, Cristo te defenderá, E, assim, mui gozo te dará Jesus. 3 Queres tu, de Cristo, fiel soldado ser? Pelejar por Ele sempre sem temer? Vem, então, ao Salvador; Far-te-á mui vencedor, E, assim, mui gozo te dará Jesus. 4 Poderás por Cristo ser aqui uma luz, Se obedeceres ao Senhor Jesus! Ó vem, hoje. sem temor, Aceitar o Salvador, E, assim, mui gozo te dará Jesus. P.L.M.
  3. 3. PODE SALVAR - H.C. 81 1 Somente em Cristo podemos A salvação receber; Novo concerto nós temos Em quem na cruz quis morrer. PODE SALVAR PODE SALVAR, TIRA OS PECADOS E QUER VOS SALVAR, PODE SALVAR PODE SALVAR TIRA OS PECADOS, E QUER VOS SALVAR. 2 Quando perdoa os pecados Vida nos quer conceder. Fomos por Sangue comprados Do modo vão de viver. 3 Teu coração já entrega A Quem te pode salvar; E Quem as dores carrega: Cristo te pode livrar! 4 Cristo te quer dar agora Paz e descanso real; Quer revelar-te esta hora: Graça imensa e real. E.J.
  4. 4. O EVANGELHO DA SALVAÇÃO – H.C. 430 1. Ouves, como o Evangelho Nos dá vera salvação, E transforma o homem velho Numa nova criação? Bem algum em mim não via, Mas somente corrupção, E cansado da porfia Em Jesus achei perdão. 2. Como a pomba que cansada Foi na arca repousar, A minh'alma fatigada Em Jesus vai descansar; Mas o corvo foi s'embora, Sobre os mortos foi pousar, Isto fazes tu agora? Quererás ao mal voltar? 3. É Jesus a minha arca Onde posso repousar, E dali, do mal as marcas, Nem eu posso avistar! Oh! Quão doce a chamada Que a mim me fez Jesus! "Vem ó alma tão cansada, Vem das trevas para luz". 4. Pecador que estás ouvindo A mensagem do Senhor, Tu na arca és bem-vindo, No refúgio de amor, Pois as águas do pecado Breve te alcançarão, Pela morte despertado, Baterás na porta em vão! P.L.M.
  5. 5. “Tenho a grata satisfação, em ter sido ELEITA por Deus desde a fundação do mundo, para a ministração escrita da Sua Palavra.” Prof. Vilma Longuini (facebook, blogger, tweeter, F: 19 9 88007222 Professora desde 1982, Dentre as Formações acadêmicas, destaco a PEDAGOGIA e PÓS GRADUAÇÃO NO ANTIGO TESTAMENTO, sirvo A Deus na A.D.Min Belém, sob a Direção Pr. Paulo Freire da Costa
  6. 6. Lição 1 Carta aos Efésios – Saudação aos Destinatários (3) Lição 2 A Sublimidade das Bênçãos Espirituais em Cristo (10) Lição 3 Eleição e Predestinação (17) Lição 4 A Iluminação Espiritual do Crente (24) Lição 5 Libertos do Pecado para uma Nova Vida em Cristo (31) Lição 6 A Condição dos Gentios sem Deus (39) Lição 7 Cristo é a nossa Reconciliação com Deus (46) Lição 8 Edificados sobre o Fundamento dos Apóstolos e dos Profetas (53) Lição 9 O Mistério da Unidade Revelado (61) Lição 10 A Intercessão pelos Efésios (68) Lição 11 Atributos da Unidade da Fé: Humildade, Mansidão e Longanimidade (75) Lição 12 A Conduta do Crente em Relação à Família (83) Lição 13 A Batalha Espiritual e as Armas do Crente (90)
  7. 7. “Como também nos elegeu nele antes da fundação do mundo, para que fôssemos santos e irrepreensíveis diante dele em amor, e nos predestinou para filhos de adoção por Jesus Cristo, para si mesmo, segundo o beneplácito de sua vontade.” (Ef 1.4,5)
  8. 8. Segundo a sua presciência, Deus elegeu e predestinou para a salvação os que creriam e perseverariam na fé em Cristo Jesus.
  9. 9. Segunda – 1 Pe 1.2 Fomos eleitos segundo a presciência de Deus Terça – 1 Tm 2.4 Deus oferece a salvação a todos, mas nem todos a recebem Quarta – 1 Co 10.12 Os eleitos devem vigiar para não cair e perderem a salvação Quinta – Rm 8.30 Apenas os eleitos em Cristo foram predestinados Sexta – Rm 8.28,29 A predestinação não é dupla, pois ela diz respeito apenas às dádivas da salvação Sábado – Ef 2.4-8 A salvação pela graça provém do amor de Deus
  10. 10. 4 - como também nos elegeu nele antes da fundação do mundo, para sermos santos e irrepreensíveis diante dele em amor, 5 - e nos predestinou para filhos de adoção por Jesus Cristo, para si mesmo, segundo o beneplácito de sua vontade, 6 - para louvor e glória da sua graça, pela qual nos fez agradáveis a si no Amado. 7 - Em quem temos a redenção pelo seu sangue, a remissão das ofensas, segundo as riquezas da sua graça, 8 - que Ele tornou abundante para conosco em toda a sabedoria e prudência, Efésios 1: 4 - 12
  11. 11. 9 - descobrindo-nos o mistério da sua vontade, segundo o seu beneplácito, que propusera em si mesmo, 10 - de tornar a congregar em Cristo todas as coisas, na dispensação da plenitude dos tempos, tanto as que estão nos céus como as que estão na terra; 11 - nele, digo, em quem também fomos feitos herança, havendo sido predestinados conforme o propósito daquele que faz todas as coisas, segundo o conselho da sua vontade, 12 - com o fim de sermos para louvor da sua glória, nós, os que primeiro esperamos em Cristo; Continuação – Efésios 1: 4 -12
  12. 12. Objetivo Geral ❶ Esclarecer a diferença bíblica entre eleição e predestinação; ❷Explicar como ocorreu a eleição divina desde antes à fundação do mundo ❸Constatar que a predestinação bíblica retrata as bênçãos concedidas aos eleitos. Informar que Deus soube de antemão, por meio de sua presciência, quais pessoas creriam e que, em Cristo, seriam predestinadas a receber bênçãos espirituais.
  13. 13. I – ELEITOS PARA UMA VIDA SANTA E IRREPREENSÍVEL 1. A Eleição divina. 2. As condições da eleição. 3. Vida Santa e irrepreensível 4. A nova vida dos eleitos. II – PREDESTINADOS PARA FILHOS DE ADOÇÃO 1. A predestinação 2. Filhos por adoção 3. Os privilégios da adoção III – A SUBLIMIDADE DO PROPÓSITO DIVINO NA PREDESTINAÇÃO 1. Predestinação e salvação 2. Predestinação e o amor
  14. 14. Na aula de hoje, aconselho que a Igreja se atente nas seguintes palavras chaves: “Em Cristo”(1:3) Elegeu (1:4) Mistério (1:9) Tornar a congregar ( 1:10) Predestinados ( 1:11) Finalidade ( 1:12)
  15. 15. A eleição e a predestinação são termos importantes na compreensão da doutrina da salvação. Esses vocábulos ligados entre si elucidam o plano divino de salvar os pecadores. Nesta lição abordaremos os conceitos bíblicos e a interpretação pentecostal (com base no conceito de interpretação de Jacó Armínio, grifo meu), referente à eleição e à predestinação. Para que os alunos, façam uma análise própria, também citarei o conceito Calvinista de João Calvino, sobre este assunto que Saulo trouxe à tona em suas cartas, porque acredito que a igreja do primeiro século não teve dúvidas sobre o que ele estava dizendo.
  16. 16. Antes de falar da interpretação Calvinista e Arminiana, que são as mais discutidas, a meu ver, quero dizer que sou grata aos heróis que revolucionaram o cristianismo com a reforma no primeiro século, porque foram eles que arrancaram dos cofres, "fechados a sete chaves", a Santa Palavra de Deus. Portanto a minha gratidão à Martinho Lutero e todos os demais, mas como a Palavra de Deus nos manda examinar tudo com base nas escrituras, vamos aproveitar o tema desta lição e estudar de forma examinada, e sem Bandeira.
  17. 17. Sabemos que o apóstolo Paulo é um dos eruditos de sua época, portanto nos deparamos com uma escrita muito complexa; Quando escrevia, com uma mente culta e aguçadíssima, percebemos que pensava “fora da caixa” indo muito longe o tempo todo, vemos isso, pelo tamanho de cada parágrafo com construção gramatical impecável de sua escrita ao ensinar a igreja. Parece que pensava em tudo ao mesmo tempo, e estando preso, sabia que precisava "correr" com a pregação da Palavra, antes de ser executado e assim fez. Agora nos resta saber o que ele pensava e em que contexto estava quando nos escrevia suas cartas e que palavreado é esse que usava.
  18. 18. A eleição é segundo a presciência de Deus.
  19. 19. I – ELEITOS PARA UMA VIDA SANTA IRREPREENSÍVEL A dádiva da eleição precede a nossa existência. Antes da fundação do mundo, Deus planejou salvar e capacitar para uma vida de santidade os que Ele elegeu de antemão. ( conceito de Jacó Armínio) Agora vamos ver o João Calvino pensa e por fim vamos para o original Hebraico, para vivenciarmos aquilo do qual Paulo ou Saulo está falando. Acredito que o tema desta lição de hoje é como um quebra cabeça de mil peças, e que, para montá-lo, jogo tudo em cima da mesa e começo primeiro virando cada peça, depois pondo junto cada cor, e por fim descobrir onde cada uma se encaixa.
  20. 20. Assim como o quebra cabeça, que muitos deixaram de lado e desistiram da montagem, até que chegue alguém e diz: Comece por aqui. Assim também acontece com a Palavra de Deus. Está difícil? Volte ao original. O contexto desvenda todo o mistério. Paulo na carta à Timóteo, diz exatamente o que Deus quer para nós. “Admoesto-te, pois, antes de tudo, que se façam deprecações, orações, intercessões, e ações de graças, por todos os homens; Pelos reis, e por todos os que estão em eminência, para que tenhamos uma vida quieta e sossegada, em toda a piedade e honestidade; Porque isto é bom e agradável diante de Deus nosso Salvador, Que quer que todos os homens se salvem, e venham ao conhecimento da verdade. “ 1 Timóteo 2:1-4
  21. 21. A árvore do conhecimento do bem e do mal é uma forma amorosa de Deus dizer à toda humanidade que nos deu o precioso direito de escolha e isso é o maior tesouro que temos, porque nos dá o direito de poder tomar decisões. Vamos falar da TULIP da doutrina Calvinista que tenta Interpretar o conceito ELEIÇÃO E PREDESTINAÇÃO. T. Total depravação. O ser humano é totalmente depravado ou seja o ser humano é totalmente imprestável desde seu nascimento. Mas quando lemos a Bíblia, vemos sinais de bondade em alguns, que revelam através de suas vida a Bondade do seu Criador, então estes são os eleitos? Deus faz acepção de pessoas? Claro que não.
  22. 22. “E, estando Paulo no meio do Areópago, disse: Homens atenienses, em tudo vos vejo um tanto supersticiosos; Porque, passando eu e vendo os vossos santuários, achei também um altar em que estava escrito: AO DEUS DESCONHECIDO. Esse, pois, que vós honrais, não o conhecendo, é o que eu vos anuncio.” Atos 17:22,23 E continua pregando aos grego dizendo que o Deus por ele anunciado não depende de mãos humanas (que o Carregue de um lado para outro – grifo meu). De um mesmo sangue, fez toda a humanidade e determinou os tempos e programou todo sistema planetário e com tudo isso, podemos buscar o Senhor porque está bem perto de cada um de nós ou seja é acessível. E conclui o assunto dizendo:
  23. 23. “ Porque nele vivemos, e nos movemos, e existimos; como também alguns dos vossos poetas disseram: Pois somos também sua geração. “ Atos 17:28 E para concluir que discordo de Calvino, e que o ser humano não é TOTAL DEPRAVAÇÃO, cito o que Jesus disse: Se vós que sois maus, sabei dar coisas boas a seus filhos... Só dá alguma coisa boa quem tem pelo menos um fio de bondade. U - unconditional election ou seja eleição incondicional, ou seja antes mesmo da fundação do mundo Deus já elegeu os que serão salvos, com base nisso, também elegeu os demais para a perdição. Mas será que é assim mesmo que se interpreta o que Saulo quis dizer a nós? Ora me perdoe os calvinistas, mas penso que Deus é bom o tempo todo e o tempo todo Deus é bom.
  24. 24. L - limited atonement, ou seja Expiação Limitada apenas para os eleitos “Porque Deus enviou o seu Filho ao mundo, não para que condenasse o mundo, mas para que o mundo fosse salvo por ele.” João 3:17 Essa Escritura diz que Jesus foi enviado ao mundo para que o mundo caído e destituído da Glória, fosse salvo, e tivesse com este CHESSED/Ato de Amor, uma oportunidade de salvar-se.
  25. 25. I - irresistible Grace ou A Graça Irresistível Isso quer dizer que quem está eleito desde a fundação do mundo para ser salvo não tem como escapar da salvação, Porque está predestinado a perseverar. Isso é loucura, veja o que o próprio Salvador disse: “Mas aquele que perseverar até ao fim, esse será salvo.” Mateus 24:13 P - perseverance of the saints ou perseverança dos santos Os santos nesta cosmovisão tem garantia de salvação, uma vez salvo, salvo para sempre, isso não é verdade porque Deus nos deu liberdade de escolha.
  26. 26. I - 1. A Eleição divina. (na visão Arminiana, grifo meu) Eleição traz a ideia de escolha. Aos Efésios (1.4), Paulo menciona três aspectos dessa escolha: (1) Em quem fomos escolhidos? Em Jesus, por isso ela é Cristocêntrica; (2) Em que tempo se deu essa escolha? O tempo é dito como “antes da fundação do mundo”; (3) E qual a finalidade? Para que fôssemos “santos e irrepreensíveis”. Donald Stamps, editor da Bíblia de Estudos Pentecostal, afirma que a eleição de pessoas ocorre somente em união com Jesus Cristo e que ninguém é eleito sem estar unido a Cristo pela fé. Nossa Declaração de Fé assevera que Deus elegeu a Igreja desde a eternidade, antes da fundação do mundo, segundo a sua presciência (1 Pe 1.2).
  27. 27. I - 2. As condições da eleição. A Bíblia de Estudo Pentecostal ensina que a eleição para a salvação em Cristo é oferecida a todos (Jo 3.16; 1 Tm 2.4-6), e torna-se uma realidade para cada pessoa de acordo com seu prévio arrependimento e fé (2.8; 3.17). Entretanto, esse meio não é meritório e ninguém pode cumpri-lo sem a graça de Deus. Desse modo, fomos eleitos por iniciativa divina por causa da graciosa Obra de Cristo e não pelas nossas obras (2.8-9).
  28. 28. I - 3. Vida Santa e irrepreensível Paulo enfatiza que a eleição tem a finalidade específica de sermos “santos e irrepreensíveis diante dEle” (Ef 1.4). Nesse aspecto, o vocábulo grego hagios (santo) significa “separado do pecado” (1 Pe 1.15,16); o adjetivo grego amõmos (irrepreensível) expressa algo “sem defeito” ou “inculpável”(Fp 2.15). Os termos apontam para a santificação, isto é, o mais alto padrão ético e moral de vida para agradar a Deus, que nos elegeu em Cristo (Ef 5.1-3).
  29. 29. I - 4. A nova vida dos eleitos. O tema é apresentado com exortações contra a velha conduta, tais como: mentira, furto, palavras torpes, amargura, ira e cólera (Ef 4.22,25, 28,29,31). E ainda severas advertências contra a fornicação, impureza, avareza e embriaguez (Ef 5.3,15,18). A finalidade é apresentar a Deus uma “igreja gloriosa, sem mácula, nem ruga... mas santa e irrepreensível” (Ef 5.27). Não obstante, somente o Espírito Santo capacita o crente para esse novo estilo de vida (Gl 5.22-25). Trata-se, portanto, de um processo contínuo de santificação até a glorificação final no dia de Cristo. (2 Co 3.18).
  30. 30. Não obstante, somente o Espírito Santo capacita o crente para esse novo estilo de vida.
  31. 31. A eleição ocorre por iniciativa do próprio Deus, por causa da Obra de Cristo, sem mérito humano.
  32. 32. II – PREDESTINADOS PARA FILHOS DE ADOÇÃO A palavra “predestinar” mostra que o destino dos eleitos foi feito na eternidade. II - 1. A predestinação O termo grego proorizõ, traduzido como predestinar (Ef 1.5a), é formado pelo vocábulo orizõ que significa “determinar” e pela preposição pro que indica algo feito “antes”, ou seja, predestinar significa literalmente “determinar antes”.
  33. 33. A Bíblia de Estudo Pentecostal esclarece que a predestinação se aplica aos propósitos de Deus inclusos na eleição. Que a eleição é a escolha feita por Deus, “em Cristo”, de um povo para si mesmo (Ef 1.4), e que a predestinação abrange o que acontecerá ao povo escolhido por Deus (Ef 1.5). Por conseguinte, nossa Declaração de Fé ensina que a predestinação dos salvos é precedida pelo conhecimento prévio de Deus daqueles que diante do chamamento do Evangelho recebem a Cristo como seu Salvador pessoal e perseveram até o fim (Rm 8.29,30). Logo, foi vontade de Deus reconciliar os pecadores e torná-los seus filhos (Ef 1.5b).
  34. 34. A plenitude dos tempos, é convergir tudo em Cristo “Descobrindo-nos o mistério da sua vontade, segundo o Seu beneplácito, que propusera em si mesmo, De tornar a congregar em Cristo todas as coisas, na dispensação da plenitude dos tempos, tanto as que estão nos céus como as que estão na terra; “ Efésios 1:9,10 ְ‫ו‬ְ‫יע‬ ִ‫הֹוד‬ VËHODYA Fem./Plural: VERBO Transliteração: hodi'a Tradução: informar, comunicar, avisar, declarar Fem./Plural: ‫סֹודֹות‬ Transliteração: sod Tradução: segredo, mistério; conversação ‫סֹוד‬ SOD Fem./Plural: VERBO Transliteração: chafets, Tradução: querer, desejar; gostar, ‫צֹו‬‫פ‬ ֶ‫ח‬ CHEFËTSO ְ‫מ‬‫ֹאׁש‬‫ר‬ MEROSH Juntar o corpo espalhado na face da terra, À Cabeça ְ‫ב‬ְ‫יח‬ ִ‫ׁש‬ ָּ‫מ‬ BAMÅSHYACH que é Cristo ְֶ‫ש‬ְ‫ב‬ְָּ‫ש‬‫ִם‬‫י‬‫מ‬ SHEBASHÅMAYM ְָּ‫ב‬ ֶ‫ש‬‫ץ‬ ֶ‫ר‬ ָּ‫א‬: SHEBÅÅRETS Comprimento é da terra ao céu Abrangendo a plenitude dos tempos
  35. 35. II. 2. Filhos por adoção. Paulo é o único escritor do Novo Testamento que emprega o termo “adoção” (Rm 8.15,23; 9.4; Gl 4.5; Ef 1.5). Essa prática não fazia parte do sistema legal judaico, mas era comum entre os romanos e perfeitamente conhecida entre os gregos.
  36. 36. Assim, o apóstolo enfatiza que foi agradável a Deus inserir, no plano da salvação, a adoção dos eleitos como filhos “segundo o beneplácito da sua vontade” (Ef 1.5b). Ele ainda assinala que o amor foi o que moveu o Pai a nos adotar (Ef 2.4,5). Se noutro tempo éramos estranhos e inimigos de Deus, agora estamos reconciliados com Ele em Cristo e somos Seus filhos (Cl 1.21; Rm 8.17). Essa posição nos é imerecida, contudo, aprouve ao Pai fazê-la assim (Mt 11.26).
  37. 37. II. 3 – Os privilégios da adoção. Deus criou o ser humano para estar em comunhão com Ele, mas o pecado rompeu com essa dádiva (Gn 1.26; 3.23,24). Entretanto, em Cristo, o Pai reconciliou-se com os homens, adotando os escolhidos (1.5). Nesse sentido, o apóstolo Paulo usa uma analogia da adoção na sociedade romana, em que o filho adotado recebia o direito ao nome e aos bens de quem o adotava. Igualmente, na filiação divina, Deus predestinou as bênçãos de um novo nome e de uma nova imagem – a imagem de Cristo – aos eleitos (Rm 8.29; Ap 2.17).
  38. 38. Então, Deus concede a redenção e a remissão de pecados (1.7,8) e restabelece a comunhão com o pecador, dando-lhe o direito de clamar “Aba, Pai” (Gl 4.6), isto é, o direito de ter intimidade com o Pai. Isso significa que passamos a ser herdeiros de Deus e coerdeiros de Cristo (Rm 8.17), das promessas a Abraão (Gl 3.29) e da vida eterna (Ef 3.6; Tt 3.7). Tendo sido aceitos por Deus, fomos transformados em filhos para Seu louvor e glória (1.6).
  39. 39. Em seus decretos eternos, Deus predestinou os eleitos em Cristo a serem filhos por adoção e herdeiros de todas as bênçãos espirituais.
  40. 40. III – SUBLIMIDADE DO PROPÓSITO DIVINO NA PREDESTINAÇÃO III. 1 – Predestinação e salvação. A excelência da predestinação está na provisão de bênçãos espirituais aos eleitos pela vontade divina em Cristo e por seu incalculável amor. O Soberano Deus não predestinou incondicionalmente pessoa alguma à condenação eterna, mas deseja que todos se arrependam e convertam-se de seus maus caminhos (At 17.30). Nas seis vezes que a palavra aparece no Novo Testamento (At 4.28; Rm 8.29,30; 1 Co 2.7; Ef 1.5,11), nenhuma delas faz referência a condenação de pecadores.
  41. 41. Portanto, não houve uma dupla predestinação em que Deus decretou e escolheu que uns vão para o céu e outros para o inferno. Nossa Declaração de Fé assevera que a predestinação bíblica diz respeito apenas à salvação, sendo condicionada ao arrependimento e à fé em Cristo Jesus segundo a presciência divina (Ef 1.4,5; 1 Pe 1.2).
  42. 42. A candeia do corpo é o olho. Sendo, pois, o teu olho simples, também todo o teu corpo será luminoso; mas, se for mau, também o teu corpo será tenebroso. (Lc 11.34) III. 2. Predestinação e o amor. Antes de Deus criar qualquer coisa, o seu plano de redimir a humanidade e de definir o destino dos crentes estava estabelecido (Ef 1.4,5). Por conseguinte, a Bíblia mostra que a redenção divina não foi uma medida de emergência; ao contrário, era o plano imutável do amor de Deus desde sempre (2 Ts 2.13; 2 Tm 1.9). Aqui consiste a sublimidade dos propósitos eternos em prover a salvação: o amor de Deus (Jo 3.16, 1 Jo 4.10,19). Foi por amor que Ele nos elegeu e nos predestinou em Cristo (Rm 8.29, Ef 1.4,5). Isso implica dizer que a salvação, como “favor imerecido”, provém do amor de Deus (2.4,8). Não obstante, os que se achegam a Cristo não são coagidos, mas atraídos a Ele (Jo 12.32).
  43. 43. A predestinação não se refere à condenação, mas a salvação de pecadores. O ato de prover a salvação está diretamente relacionado ao amor de Deus.
  44. 44. Cristo morreu por todos e por cada um dos pecadores. Desde a eternidade, segundo a sua presciência, em Cristo, Deus elegeu e predestinou os que creriam e perseverariam na fé a viver em santidade, receber a filiação divina e a desfrutar de todas as bênçãos espirituais divinamente estipuladas.
  45. 45. Próxima lição 19 de Abril de 2020 Próxima lição 26/04/2020 A Iluminação Espiritual do Crente

