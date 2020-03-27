Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NORBERT LIETH AS MARCAS NA VIDA DE DAVI APONTANDO PARA O MESSIAS DE ISRAEL EBOOK - 1ª EDIÇÃO - 2015
Traduzido do original em alemão: Die Spuren im Leben Davids Verlag Mitternachtsruf CH 8600 Dübendorf (Suíça) Tradução: Art...
ÍNDICE Prefácio 1. O Chamado 2. Requisitos Espirituais 3. A Unção 4. A Aparente Contradição 5. Os Irmãos 6. O Segredo do Ê...
PREFÁCIO Na vida de Davi há várias marcas proféticas que desembocam em Jesus Cristo, o Messias de Israel. É algo peculiar ...
governou com mão forte, vemos o Messias Jesus Cristo. Este Jesus, que se humilhou tão profundamente em Jerusalém, por caus...
Norbert Lieth Dübendorf, Junho de 2013.
-1- O CHAMADO “Disse o SENHOR a Samuel: Até quando terás pena de Saul, havendo-o eu rejeitado, para que não reine sobre Is...
Talvez você já tenha se perguntado sobre qual seria o real motivo da rejeição de Saul pelo Senhor. Olhando superficialment...
limiar de uma tremenda bênção. Então, cuidado! Justamente nessas ocasiões os ataques de Satanás são especialmente refinado...
bois”, ou seja, tudo o que eles consideravam de valor (1Sm 15.9). Quando, então, foi repreendido por Samuel, Saul responde...
• Saul teve inveja de Davi (1Sm 18.9); • Ele tornou-se inconfiável (1Sm 19.6,10); • O Espírito Santo se retirou dele (1Sm ...
Senhor procura pessoas com coração puro. Você e eu somos pessoas assim? Agora, sem levar em conta a livre eleição por Sua ...
nossos “campos de pastoreio”, em nosso cotidiano, na comunhão do nosso coração com o Senhor. Em nosso dia-a-dia – não nos ...
justiça sobre os homens, que domina no temor de Deus, 4 é como a luz da manhã, quando sai o sol, como manhã sem nuvens, cu...
-2- REQUISITOS ESPIRITUAIS “Jessé mandou chamá-lo e ele veio. Era ele ruivo, de belos olhos e boa aparência. Então o SENHO...
nossa vida, enquanto vivermos sob Sua autoridade. Este é o “andar no espírito” a que Paulo se refere, em Gálatas 5.16. No ...
igrejas, dizendo: “Temos vagas para homens e mulheres ungidos pelo Espírito para a edificação da Igreja”. “Requisitados” s...
custar nada. Acontece o que a Palavra constata: “pois todos eles buscam o que é seu próprio, não o que é de Cristo Jesus” ...
valentia na luta contra o mundo e o pecado; ânimo para romper com ligações e maus costumes. Davi era valente e corajoso na...
diálogo genuíno. Nesse sentido, a seguinte frase é atribuída a Martinho Lutero: “A pessoa tem dois ouvidos e apenas uma bo...
Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito são fiéis em tudo “Saul enviou mensageiros a Jessé, dizendo: Envia-me Davi, teu filho, o qu...
Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito são pessoas que servem “Assim, Davi foi a Saul e esteve perante ele; este o amou muito e o ...
aconselhar. Servem de luz nesse mundo de escuridão e essa escuridão se dissipa quando elas aparecem. Através delas, o bem ...
-3- A UNÇÃO “Tomou Samuel o chifre do azeite e o ungiu no meio de seus irmãos; e, daquele dia em diante, o Espírito do SEN...
“Samuel apanhou o chifre cheio de óleo e o ungiu na presença de seus irmãos, e, a partir daquele dia, o Espírito do SENHOR...
O vale da sombra da morte Para lutar contra Golias, Davi precisou ir até o vale de Elá para, então, o enfrentar e vencê-lo...
a humanidade é difamada e escarnecida por Golias; • Ele cumpriu tudo o que Seu Pai havia ordenado; • Ele nos trouxe a dádi...
Davi veio para livrar Israel da vergonha e derrotar Golias: “Então, falou Davi aos homens que estavam consigo, dizendo: Qu...
Jesus foi vitorioso em um dia bem específico, num “hoje” especial. Foi o Dia do Gólgota, onde o Senhor afirmou a um dos ma...
O desarmamento “Tomou Davi a cabeça do filisteu e a trouxe a Jerusalém; porém as armas dele pô- las Davi na sua tenda” (1S...
lembra da unção no Pentecostes, quando o Espírito Santo foi derramado. Esse derramamento atingiu somente uma parte do povo...
-4- A APARENTE CONTRADIÇÃO “Depois disto, o SENHOR, do meio de um redemoinho, respondeu a Jó: 2 Quem é este que escurece o...
observando mais atentamente, descobrimos que foi traçado um rastro profético em sua vida que aponta para o plano de Salvaç...
2. Explicação na visão profética. Essa poderia ser baseada no fato de que Davi era uma personalidade escolhida por Deus e ...
levantou e mostrou a Sua grandeza: “No último dia, o grande dia da festa, levantou-se Jesus e exclamou: Se alguém tem sede...
absolve o pior pecador! Através dEle e graças a Ele a Palavra nos diz: “Também, nele, estais aperfeiçoados. Ele é o cabeça...
saindo à luz; porventura, não o percebeis? Eis que porei um caminho no deserto e rios, no ermo” (Is 43.19). Considere essa...
de entendimento que oculta o Plano de Salvação de Deus enquanto vivemos na terra, pois está escrito: “...os meus pensament...
-5- OS IRMÃOS “Jessé gerou a Eliabe, seu primogênito, a Abinadabe, o segundo, a Siméia, o terceiro, 14 a Natanael, o quart...
Já no Egito ficou claro que somente o Deus de Israel é o Deus verdadeiro (Êx 3.14-15,18; 8.10). Também durante a jornada n...
- Que outra possibilidade haveria para um povo, disperso pelo mundo durante 1.900 anos e quase extinto, novamente formar u...
SENHOR vos amava e, para guardar o juramento que fizera a vossos pais, o SENHOR vos tirou com mão poderosa e vos resgatou ...
sabeis de todo o vosso coração e de toda a vossa alma que nem uma só promessa caiu de todas as boas palavras que falou de ...
Através do profeta Jeremias, Deus descreve o quanto o Seu amor por Israel foi e é imenso: “Não é Efraim meu precioso filho...
-6- O SEGREDO DO ÊXITO “Davi lograva bom êxito em todos os seus empreendimentos, pois o SENHOR era com ele. 15 Então, vend...
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando

24 views

Published on

LITERATURA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

As marcas na_vida_de_davi_apontando

  1. 1. NORBERT LIETH AS MARCAS NA VIDA DE DAVI APONTANDO PARA O MESSIAS DE ISRAEL EBOOK - 1ª EDIÇÃO - 2015
  2. 2. Traduzido do original em alemão: Die Spuren im Leben Davids Verlag Mitternachtsruf CH 8600 Dübendorf (Suíça) Tradução: Arthur Reinke Revisão: Sérgio Homeni, Ione Haake, Celia Korzanowski Edição: Arthur Reinke Capa e Layout: Roberto Reinke Passagens da Escritura segundo a versão Almeida Revisada e Atualizada (SBB), exceto quando indicado em contrário: Nova Versão Internacional - NVI, Almeida Corrigida e Revisada Fiel – ACF ou Almeida Revista e Corrigida – ARC. Todos os direitos reservados para os países de língua portuguesa. Ebook ISBN - 978-85-7720-116-7 Copyright 2015 Actual Edições R. Erechim, 978 – B. Nonoai 90830-000 – PORTO ALEGRE – RS/Brasil Fones (51) 3241-5050 e 0300 789.5152 www.chamada.com.br - pedidos@chamada.com.br
  3. 3. ÍNDICE Prefácio 1. O Chamado 2. Requisitos Espirituais 3. A Unção 4. A Aparente Contradição 5. Os Irmãos 6. O Segredo do Êxito 7. Na Caverna de Adulão 8. A Lamentação de Davi 9. Queda e Perdão 10. A Conspiração de Absalão 11. A Via Dolorosa 12. Uma Intifada no Antigo Testamento 13. Verdadeiros e Falsos Amigos 14. O Reinado 15. Louvor à Fidelidade de Deus Notas
  4. 4. PREFÁCIO Na vida de Davi há várias marcas proféticas que desembocam em Jesus Cristo, o Messias de Israel. É algo peculiar observar que Davi, pessoalmente, constitui uma pré- figura do Senhor Jesus em vários aspectos, apesar de que – de modo totalmente contrário a Jesus – apresentava erros, fraquezas e até pecados. Todavia, isso somente foi possível porque, ali onde o pecado havia se infiltrado em sua vida, ele se arrependeu e recebeu o perdão. A alusão profética a Jesus era tão intensa na vida de Davi que certamente contribuiu para que Jesus, em sua forma humana, fosse denominado como “filho de Davi”. É impossível não perceber as marcas deixadas por essa personalidade preeminente do Antigo Testamento. Já os seus títulos dizem muita coisa. Os mais conhecidos são: poeta, músico, comandante militar, profeta e rei. O poeta escreveu os salmos com profundidade incomparável e que ajudaram pessoas em todas as épocas a superar situações difíceis em suas vidas, lhes proporcionando esperança. Davi se preocupava em evitar qualquer honra para a sua obra, pois, ao final de sua vida, ele declarou: “O Espírito do SENHOR fala por meu intermédio, e a sua palavra está na minha língua...” (2 Sm 23.2). Em sua condição de músico ele conseguiu acalmar o rei Saul, quando este era atormentado por um espírito maligno. Isso somente foi possível fazer porque o Senhor estava com ele. Um dos servos do rei Saul apresentou-lhe Davi, dizendo: “Conheço um filho de Jessé, o belemita, que sabe tocar e é forte e valente, homem de guerra, sisudo em palavras e de boa aparência; e o SENHOR é com ele” (1 Sm 16.18). Davi foi um comandante militar e um líder extremamente corajoso e vencedor, pois lemos: “As mulheres se alegravam e, cantando alternadamente, diziam: Saul feriu os seus milhares, porém Davi, os seus dez milhares” (1 Sm 18.7). O profeta Davi falou sobre a vida, o sofrimento e a morte do Messias alguns séculos antes do nascimento de Jesus. (Em meu livro “Salmos Messiânicos” – Actual Edições, há mais detalhes sobre isso). Na figura do rei Davi, chamado por Deus e que primeiramente foi rejeitado por seu povo, mas depois estabeleceu o reinado sobre todo Israel (Judá e Israel) e
  5. 5. governou com mão forte, vemos o Messias Jesus Cristo. Este Jesus, que se humilhou tão profundamente em Jerusalém, por causa do pecado do Seu povo e dos pecados de todo o mundo (Fp 2.8) retornará para Jerusalém. Ali Ele estabelecerá o Seu Reino, condenará Seus inimigos e dará paz ao Seu povo (Zc 14.9s.). Então se cumprirá plenamente o que está escrito em Daniel 7.14: “Foi-lhe dado domínio, e glória, e o reino, para que os povos, nações e homens de todas as línguas o servissem; o seu domínio é domínio eterno, que não passará, e o seu reino jamais será destruído”. O segredo de Davi estava no seu amor sincero ao Senhor Deus e que o seu coração estava direcionado unicamente para Ele, razão pela qual também foi chamado de “o homem segundo o coração de Deus” (1 Sm 13.14). Não somente na vida de Davi, mas também no seu ambiente pessoal existe muita coisa com caráter profético. Isso já tem início com o nome de seu pai Jessé e com os nomes de seus irmãos. Assim, por exemplo, “Jessé” significa “Yahweh é”. Como Jessé e, por conseqüência, seu filho Davi descendem da linhagem de Abraão, Isaque e Jacó, o seu nome confirma que o povo de Israel é uma prova de Deus na Terra. Também o geteu Itaí assinala uma marca na vida de Davi que pode ser vista como uma marca profética: quando Davi precisou fugir de seu filho Absalão, Itaí se mantém absolutamente fiel a ele. Assim, Itaí representa uma figura para a Igreja de Jesus que apóia a Israel. Ela o faz porque sabe que Israel é o primeiro amor de Deus e que seu Senhor e Mestre Jesus Cristo veio ao mundo em Israel, ali viveu, agiu e, finalmente, morreu na cruz, além de que Ele voltará para Israel (At 1.11). No entanto, não são somente as pessoas que formam marcas, pois, até uma caverna o faz! Trata-se da caverna de Adulão, onde Davi se escondeu enquanto fugia de Saul. Essa caverna serve de figura para o Gólgota: todo aquele que, em sua dificuldade (pecado) se refugia em Jesus e Lhe pede perdão, não é condenado e não é lançado para a morte eterna (Jo 5.34; 6.37), mas pode se abrigar nEle! Deus estava em Cristo e reconciliou-Se com o mundo (2 Co 5.19). Essas são apenas algumas das várias marcas proféticas na vida de Davi que serão comentadas a seguir. Em sua 2ª carta, Pedro escreve: “...crescei na graça e no conhecimento de nosso Senhor e Salvador Jesus Cristo” (cap. 3.18). Pessoalmente, ao estudar e desenvolver esses temas, tive oportunidade de crescer na graça e no conhecimento de nosso Senhor e Salvador e é isto que eu desejo a todos os meus leitores para que possamos, juntos, entoar o louvor da 2ª parte do versículo acima: “A ele [ao nosso Senhor] seja a glória, tanto agora como no dia eterno”. Amém!
  6. 6. Norbert Lieth Dübendorf, Junho de 2013.
  7. 7. -1- O CHAMADO “Disse o SENHOR a Samuel: Até quando terás pena de Saul, havendo-o eu rejeitado, para que não reine sobre Israel? Enche um chifre de azeite e vem; enviar-te-ei a Jessé, o belemita; porque, dentre os seus filhos, me provi de um rei... 7 Porém o SENHOR disse a Samuel: Não atentes para a sua aparência, nem para a sua altura, porque o rejeitei; porque o SENHOR não vê como vê o homem. O homem vê o exterior, porém o SENHOR, o coração... 10 Assim, fez passar Jessé os seus sete filhos diante de Samuel; porém Samuel disse a Jessé: O SENHOR não escolheu estes. 11 Perguntou Samuel a Jessé: Acabaram-se os teus filhos? Ele respondeu: Ainda falta o mais moço, que está apascentando as ovelhas. Disse, pois, Samuel a Jessé: Manda chamá-lo, pois não nos assentaremos à mesa sem que ele venha. 12 Então, mandou chamá-lo e fê-lo entrar. Era ele ruivo, de belos olhos e boa aparência. Disse o SENHOR: Levanta-te e unge-o, pois este é ele. 13 Tomou Samuel o chifre do azeite e o ungiu no meio de seus irmãos; e, daquele dia em diante, o Espírito do SENHOR se apossou de Davi. Então, Samuel se levantou e foi para Ramá” (1Sm 16.1,7,10-13). Introdução A vocação de Davi está intimamente ligada à rejeição de Saul. O versículo-chave que serve de base para essa rejeição a Saul e para o chamado de Davi é 1 Samuel 16.7: “O homem vê o exterior, porém o SENHOR, o coração”. A diferença marcante entre as biografias de Saul e de Davi é, ao mesmo tempo, o ponto de ruptura: • Saul era o homem segundo o coração do povo (1Sm 8.5-7, 19-20); • Davi era o homem segundo o coração de Deus (1Sm 13.14). Acima de tudo, desde o seu chamado até o fim de sua vida, Davi foi um homem segundo o coração de Deus. As marcas que ele deixou ficaram gravadas na história de Israel. Através da vocação de Davi e da rejeição de Saul fica claro que Deus realiza Sua obra exclusivamente através de “pessoas com coração”. A rejeição de Saul
  8. 8. Talvez você já tenha se perguntado sobre qual seria o real motivo da rejeição de Saul pelo Senhor. Olhando superficialmente, até poderíamos ter pena de Saul. Certamente o pecado de Davi com Bate-Seba não era menor do que o de Saul (1Sm 15.2s.) e, mesmo assim, Davi permaneceu como rei sobre Israel, mas Saul foi rejeitado. Por que Saul não conseguiu progredir em sua vida? Por que ele não conseguia mais vitórias, por que afundava cada vez mais, até ao ponto em que Deus não falava mais com ele e, assim, Saul não tinha mais força espiritual? Encontramos a resposta no versículo-chave: O Senhor sempre atenta para o coração da pessoa. Por sabermos que Deus enxerga muito mais além do que nós, deveríamos estar atentos a isso. Naquela ocasião, havia um homem esbelto diante de Samuel, bem mais alto do que todos os demais em Israel. Tudo havia começado bem. Com o decorrer do tempo, porém, seu coração acomodou coisas que ficavam escondidas dos homens, mas não diante de Deus. Vamos analisar esses assuntos e avaliar nossa vida nesse sentido. 1. Tudo iniciou com o orgulho no coração. Samuel, ao anunciar a condenação de Saul, usou as seguintes palavras: “Porventura, sendo tu pequeno aos teus olhos, não foste por cabeça das tribos de Israel...” (1Sm 15.17). Já aqui podemos observar a profundidade do olhar do Senhor para o coração de uma pessoa. A alteração no coração de Saul não passou despercebida de Deus! O sistema no Reino de Deus é totalmente diferente do que o do mundo: • O Senhor vê o coração (1Sm 16.7); • Ele escolhe aquilo que não tem valor para o mundo (1Co 1.26s.); • Ele concede graça ao humilde (1Pe 5.5); • O Senhor revela publicamente aquilo que fazemos por Ele em segredo (Mt 6.6). Enquanto Saul se considerava pequeno, ele foi colocado como cabeça das tribos de Israel. No entanto, infiltraram-se motivações erradas em seu coração que o fizeram fracassar. Também em nossa vida, tais motivações erradas no coração impedem o nosso crescimento espiritual e progresso no Reino de Deus. 2. Com esta postura errada em seu coração, Saul começou a menosprezar a Palavra de Deus. Ao interferir nas funções de Samuel e ao fazer sacrifícios – o que não deveria ter feito, de acordo com 1 Samuel 10.8 – o profeta o repreendeu: “...Você agiu como um tolo, desobedecendo ao mandamento que o SENHOR, o seu Deus, lhe deu; se você tivesse obedecido, ele teria estabelecido o seu reinado sobre Israel. 14 Mas agora o seu reinado não permanecerá.” (1Sm 13.13-14a – NVI). Agiu como um tolo, desobedeceu ao mandamento do Senhor. – Talvez muitos de nós estejam agora no
  9. 9. limiar de uma tremenda bênção. Então, cuidado! Justamente nessas ocasiões os ataques de Satanás são especialmente refinados. A atitude de Saul foi um ato de falta de fé. Por isso ele não pôde subsistir diante do Senhor. Observemos isso: tudo o que fizermos com falta de fé não subsiste diante de Deus. Além disso, o exemplo de Saul nos ensina que a derrocada espiritual inicia quando abandonamos a Palavra de Deus e nos tornamos desobedientes. É o que vemos em tantos cristãos – idosos, mas também entre jovens: Tudo começou tão bem, havia uma dedicação sincera para Jesus. Liam a Bíblia regularmente e visitavam as reuniões com alegria. De repente, porém, outras coisas se tornaram mais importantes e ocuparam espaço em seu coração. Assim, lentamente começaram a desleixar e a abandonar o estudo da Palavra. A mudança começou sorrateiramente, porém, se tornou cada vez mais visível. O mundo ao redor quase não registrou isso, mas o Senhor já o viu há tempo! Assim, como esses cristãos não aceitaram aconselhamento e achavam que sabiam tudo melhor, foi impossível conter a sua ruína. O Senhor não falava mais com Saul e também Samuel se afastou dele, não lhe transmitindo mais nenhuma mensagem divina (1Sm 28.6; 15.35). O pior que pode nos acontecer é perdermos a orientação espiritual porque Deus não tem mais nada a nos dizer! Quão terrível é quando o Espírito Santo não consegue mais nos orientar, porque o orgulho nos aprisionou e permanecemos desobedientes diante de Deus! Deus mandou o aviso para Saul: “Você agiu como um tolo... agora o seu reinado não permanecerá”. Nossa bagagem espiritual não permanece se abandonarmos a Palavra de Deus! O Senhor viu algo no coração de Saul que estava oculto aos olhos das pessoas... 3. Saul se afastou de Deus. Foi isso que o próprio Senhor afirmou: “Arrependo- me... pois ele me abandonou e não seguiu as minhas instruções” (1Sm 15.11 – NVI). Após a chegada do orgulho e o desleixo com a Palavra, seguiu-se o abandono de Deus. Quase sempre é assim que acontece: não mais se aceita conselhos e pretende-se reinar na própria vida, o que resulta no abandono da vida com Jesus! 4. O arrependimento de Saul não foi sincero. A sua própria honra lhe pareceu mais importante do que ter um coração humilde diante de Deus com verdadeiro arrependimento. Durante sua peregrinação pelo deserto, o povo de Israel foi atacado violentamente pelos amalequitas numa emboscada. Isso deveria ser vingado algum dia. Deus o havia dito (Êx 17.8-16). Então havia chegado esse momento e Saul foi convocado para cumprir com o juízo. Sua missão era matar Agague, o rei dos amalequitas. No entanto, Saul o poupou, juntamente com “o melhor das ovelhas e dos
  10. 10. bois”, ou seja, tudo o que eles consideravam de valor (1Sm 15.9). Quando, então, foi repreendido por Samuel, Saul respondeu: “...Pequei, pois transgredi o mandamento do SENHOR e as tuas palavras; porque temi o povo e dei ouvidos à sua voz. 25 Agora, pois, te rogo, perdoa-me o meu pecado e volta comigo, para que adore o SENHOR. (...) 30 Então, disse Saul: Pequei; honra-me, porém, agora, diante dos anciãos do meu povo e diante de Israel; e volta comigo, para que adore o SENHOR, teu Deus” (1Sm 15.24-25,30). Saul tentou encobrir sua culpa atribuindo-a ao povo: “Sim, eu pequei, mas o povo...” (v.24). Em seguida, ele pediu perdão superficialmente a Samuel, ao invés de se arrepender de fato diante de Deus (v.25). A ponta de maldade, porém, estava mais em procurar a sua própria honra do que realmente se arrepender: “Sim, eu pequei, mas peço que me honres perante o povo” (v.30). Na verdade, Saul ainda não estava disposto a matar o rei Agague. Samuel se encarregou de fazê-lo. Outro fato que mostra o quanto o coração de Saul estava errado é que, para a sua ação – na verdade uma omissão – ele levantou um monumento para si (1Sm 15.12). Também isso demonstra que Saul tinha falsidade em seu coração e vivia na mentira. É o que “lemos nas entre-linhas” quando Samuel falou a Saul a esse respeito: “Também a Glória de Israel não mente, nem se arrepende, porquanto não é homem, para que se arrependa” (1Sm 15.29). A passagem de 1 Samuel 15.15,20-21 comprovam que Saul era mentiroso. Amaleque representa nossa carne, na qual não há nada de bom. Ai de nós se deixarmos nossa carne viver e acharmos qualquer coisa valiosa nela, pois, a Palavra de Deus diz: “...os que estão na carne não podem agradar a Deus” (Rm 8.8). Somos alertados como também Saul o foi: “Fazei, pois, morrer a vossa natureza terrena: prostituição, impureza, paixão lasciva, desejo maligno e a avareza, que é idolatria” (Cl 3.5). A Palavra nos ensina que aquele que vive na carne não pode subsistir diante de Deus. A carne deve e precisa ser colocada sob o domínio do Espírito (Rm 8.13) 5. O Senhor conhecia, há tempo, sobre o coração errado de Saul, pois, quando lemos: “...O SENHOR buscou para si um homem que lhe agrada [Davi] e já lhe ordenou que seja príncipe sobre o seu povo, porquanto não guardaste o que o SENHOR te ordenou” (1Sm 13.14b), significa que o estado do coração de Saul não estava oculto para Deus. Samuel também começou a enxergar a maldade no coração do rei de Israel. Isso se mostra a partir de sua reação quando foi enviado a Belém, para ungir Davi, pois a sua resposta ao Senhor foi: “Como irei eu? Pois Saul o saberá e me matará...” (1Sm 16.2). 6. Podemos observar a escuridão existente no coração de Saul na seqüência. É assim como o Senhor Jesus falou: “...pelos seus frutos os conhecereis” (Mt 7.20).
  11. 11. • Saul teve inveja de Davi (1Sm 18.9); • Ele tornou-se inconfiável (1Sm 19.6,10); • O Espírito Santo se retirou dele (1Sm 16.14); • Um espírito maligno se apoderou de Saul (1Sm 16.14); • Uma depressão com manifestações de fúria e violência tomou conta dele (1Sm 19.10); • Ele aderiu ao ocultismo (1Sm 28.7-25); • Sua vida terminou de maneira trágica (1Sm 31). Os crentes que rejeitam teimosamente a Palavra de Deus e insistem em viver em pecado podem, através disso, sofrer influência de forças demoníacas (ver 1Tm 4.1). Talvez também a sua vida espiritual, prezado leitor, esteja estagnada!? Se for esse o caso, então descubra a causa que faz sua ligação com o Senhor ficar interrompida. Deveríamos sempre verificar se são tentações e provações ou se há pecado em nosso coração. Será que o orgulho conquistou espaços? Será que a Palavra do Senhor foi esquecida? Poderia ser, ainda, que não houve arrependimento sincero, mas há engano e mentira escondidos no coração? O Senhor vê o coração! Davi é convocado Quanta diferença na vida de Davi! Esse jovem passava despercebido. Era o menor de oito irmãos em sua casa e até era menosprezado: quando seus irmãos marchavam armados para a guerra, ele podia apenas levar alguns suprimentos de grãos, pão e queijo para eles. Enquanto seus irmãos desfilavam orgulhosos perante Samuel, ele ficava quase no anonimato, cuidando as ovelhas de seu pai nos campos de Belém. No entanto: o Senhor viu o seu coração! Assim, esse homem discreto foi transformado em uma figura ímpar na história do mundo e deixou suas marcas: Davi era compositor e cantor, desenvolveu instrumentos musicais, foi rei, profeta, comandante de tropas e estadista. Além disso, ele imprimiu a sua chancela na posterior espera pelo Messias de Israel servindo como pré-figura desse Messias. Quando Saul ainda estava no resplendor de seu reinado, mas já afetado pela decadência, o Senhor havia lançado seu olhar sobre os campos de Belém onde via um jovem apascentando as ovelhas de seu pai. “Já agora não subsistirá o teu reino. O SENHOR buscou para si um homem que lhe agrada e já lhe ordenou que seja príncipe sobre o seu povo, porquanto não guardaste o que o SENHOR te ordenou” (1Sm 13.14). O
  12. 12. Senhor procura pessoas com coração puro. Você e eu somos pessoas assim? Agora, sem levar em conta a livre eleição por Sua graça: o que o Senhor viu no coração de Davi? 1. Em Davi, o Senhor viu alguém que superava aos demais, espiritualmente: “Disse o SENHOR a Samuel: Até quando terás pena de Saul, havendo-o eu rejeitado, para que não reine sobre Israel? Enche um chifre de azeite e vem; enviar-te-ei a Jessé, o belemita; porque, dentre os seus filhos, me provi de um rei. (...) 13 Tomou Samuel o chifre do azeite e o ungiu no meio de seus irmãos; e, daquele dia em diante, o Espírito do SENHOR se apossou de Davi. Então, Samuel se levantou e foi para Ramá” (1Sm 16.1,13). Nem sempre Deus escolhe uma pessoa por causa do coração desta, mas, mesmo assim, Ele olha para o seu coração. Jessé tinha oito filhos, mas o Senhor escolheu a este um! Também hoje Deus procura personalidades que superam aos outros espiritualmente, porém, essas são escassas. O Senhor escolheu aquele que era fiel nas mínimas coisas. O olhar do Senhor não foi dirigido aos filhos imponentes de Jessé que desfilaram perante Samuel (1Sm 16.5-10), mas para um lugar bem diferente. Depois que o sétimo filho se apresentou, Samuel perguntou a Jessé: “Acabaram-se os teus filhos? Ele respondeu: Ainda falta o mais moço, que está apascentando as ovelhas. Disse, pois, Samuel a Jessé: Manda chamá-lo, pois não nos assentaremos à mesa sem que ele venha” (1Sm 16.11). Em espírito, podemos observar Davi sentado sozinho nas pastagens de Belém, vendo as ovelhas de seu pai, sem ser observado por nenhuma outra pessoa. Ali ele orava a Deus, compunha salmos e cantava seus hinos. Provavelmente ele também lia a Torá ali e o Senhor lhe revelava as profundezas proféticas do Seu Plano de Salvação. Davi não vivia perante pessoas, ele vivia perante Deus! Ali parecia como se estivesse “fechado em seu quarto”. Além disso, ele também era fiel em seu serviço de pastor de ovelhas. Ele vigiava as ovelhas com fé e confiança em seu Deus, defendendo-as até contra ataques de ursos e leões. Desse modo, na quietude dos campos, Davi superou seus irmãos na casa paterna. Também na Igreja de Jesus temos irmãos e irmãs que trabalham imperceptíveis, em secreto e assim superam espiritualmente aos outros. 2. Davi vivia no anonimato, mas constantemente na presença do Senhor e, assim, foi santificado. A casa de Jessé, porém, foi chamada por Samuel para se santificar a fim de trazer um sacrifício. “Respondeu ele: É de paz; vim sacrificar ao SENHOR. Santificai- vos e vinde comigo ao sacrifício. Santificou ele a Jessé e os seus filhos e os convidou para o sacrifício” (1Sm 16.5). O pai “esqueceu” de convidar Davi, porém, este foi chamado e ungido por Samuel. Nisso podemos ver que realmente somos aquilo que vivemos em
  13. 13. nossos “campos de pastoreio”, em nosso cotidiano, na comunhão do nosso coração com o Senhor. Em nosso dia-a-dia – não nos cultos – fica visível se vivemos com o Senhor. Não se trata de uma conclusão teológica, de uma promoção, mas trata-se do coração! Os outros ainda precisavam se transformar naquilo que Davi já era. Eles foram levados a sacrificar e à santificação, enquanto Davi já vivia assim. 3. Em Davi havia algo claro, correto, genuíno. Vemos isso claramente a seguir: “Sucedeu que, entrando eles, viu a Eliabe e disse consigo: Certamente, está perante o SENHOR o seu ungido. 7 Porém o SENHOR disse a Samuel: Não atentes para a sua aparência, nem para a sua altura, porque o rejeitei; porque o SENHOR não vê como vê o homem. O homem vê o exterior, porém o SENHOR, o coração. 8 Então, chamou Jessé a Abinadabe e o fez passar diante de Samuel, o qual disse: Nem a este escolheu o SENHOR. 9 Então, Jessé fez passar a Samá, porém Samuel disse: Tampouco a este escolheu o SENHOR. 10 Assim, fez passar Jessé os seus sete filhos diante de Samuel; porém Samuel disse a Jessé: O SENHOR não escolheu estes” (1Sm 16.6-10). Finalmente também chamaram o caçula que estava no campo e, então, lemos as palavras significativas: “Então o SENHOR disse a Samuel: ‘É este! Levante-se e unja-o’” (v.12 – NVI). Mesmo o profeta Samuel estava enganado na sua escolha e havia olhado para o que está diante dos olhos. No entanto, nem a grande estatura nem a aparência podiam esconder do Senhor o que havia no coração de cada um deles. A afirmação de Deus: “...o rejeitei; ...O homem vê o exterior, porém o SENHOR, o coração”, nos mostra que havia algo de errado no coração de Eliabe. Mais tarde, ficou visível a atitude de seu coração quando ele desprezou seu irmão: “Ouvindo-o Eliabe, seu irmão mais velho, [Davi] falar àqueles homens, acendeu-se-lhe a ira contra Davi, e disse: Por que desceste aqui? E a quem deixaste aquelas poucas ovelhas no deserto? Bem conheço a tua presunção e a tua maldade; desceste apenas para ver a peleja” (1Sm 17.28). – Será que nós também somos dos que desprezam algum irmão ou alguma irmã? Em Davi ardia uma intensa chama de amor por seu Deus e que não ficou oculta ao Senhor. Essa chama de amor permaneceu ativa em seu coração até o final de sua vida. Você conhece o último “salmo” de Davi? Ele não se encontra no Livro dos Salmos, mas em 2 Samuel. Ali vemos as marcas deixadas por Davi. Por amar a Deus de coração e ser inspirado pelo Espírito Santo, ele testemunhou ao final de sua vida: “São estas as últimas palavras de Davi: Palavra de Davi, filho de Jessé, palavra do homem que foi exaltado, do ungido do Deus de Jacó, do mavioso salmista de Israel. 2 O Espírito do Senhor fala por meu intermédio, e a sua palavra está na minha língua. 3 Disse o Deus de Israel, a Rocha de Israel a mim me falou: Aquele que domina com
  14. 14. justiça sobre os homens, que domina no temor de Deus, 4 é como a luz da manhã, quando sai o sol, como manhã sem nuvens, cujo esplendor, depois da chuva, faz brotar da terra a erva. 5 Não está assim com Deus a minha casa? Pois estabeleceu comigo uma aliança eterna, em tudo bem definida e segura. Não me fará ele prosperar toda a minha salvação e toda a minha esperança?” (2Sm 23.1-5). Temos o desejo de deixar marcas espirituais? Então é necessário nos dispormos a inclinar o coração irrestritamente Àquele que enxerga o fundo do coração. Para Ele pode-se falar tudo! Aliás, não seria ocasião de levar o seu coração a um sincero arrependimento, redirecionamento e conversão? O Senhor tem prazer em perdoar!
  15. 15. -2- REQUISITOS ESPIRITUAIS “Jessé mandou chamá-lo e ele veio. Era ele ruivo, de belos olhos e boa aparência. Então o SENHOR disse a Samuel: ‘É este! Levante-se e unja-o’. 13 Samuel apanhou o chifre cheio de óleo e o ungiu na presença de seus irmãos, e, a partir daquele dia, o Espírito do SENHOR apoderou-se de Davi. E Samuel voltou para Ramá” (1Sm 16.12-13 – NVI). Introdução O conhecido teólogo Benedikt Peters fez a seguinte observação a respeito do Espírito Santo: O Espírito Santo é como um holofote. Ele quer jogar luzsobre Aquele que Deus escolheu como base de nossa fé: Jesus Cristo. Ele não ilumina a Si mesmo, não quer que nossa atenção seja dirigida a Ele nem que coloquemos nossa confiança nEle e o adoremos.[1] O Senhor Jesus também falou sobre a missão do Seu Representante: “...o Espírito da verdade, ...não falará por si mesmo... 14 Ele me glorificará, porque há de receber do que é meu e vo-lo há de anunciar” (Jo 16.13-14). Um irmão na fé fez essa observação a respeito do Espírito Santo: “A oração é parecida com um telefonema: é necessário que alguém faça a ligação com o Céu e esse é o Espírito Santo. Quando eu quero telefonar para a minha amada esposa, eu necessito de uma conexão. Fico agradecido quando completa a ligação, porém, na minha conversa eu nunca me dirijo a essa conexão e, sim, à minha esposa”. “Tudo começou com a unção” é o título que poderíamos colocar para a biografia de Davi. A longa e cativante história da vida desse jovem, até se tornar rei sobre todo Israel e se tornar uma pré-figura para o Messias, inicia com a ordem de Deus, dada a Samuel: “...‘Levante-se e unja-o’. Samuel apanhou o chifre cheio de óleo e o ungiu na presença de seus irmãos”. Pelo contexto geral da Bíblia, sabemos que o óleo é um símbolo para o Espírito Santo e que esse Espírito Santo habita em cada filho de Deus desde a sua conversão, como consta em 2 Coríntios 1.21-22: “Ora, é Deus que faz que nós e vocês permaneçamos firmes em Cristo. Ele nos ungiu, 22 nos selou como sua propriedade e pôs o seu Espírito em nossos corações como garantia do que está por vir” (NVI). No entanto, é importante que o Espírito Santo consiga deixar Suas marcas em
  16. 16. nossa vida, enquanto vivermos sob Sua autoridade. Este é o “andar no espírito” a que Paulo se refere, em Gálatas 5.16. No relato sobre Davi, lemos: “...daquele dia em diante, o Espírito do SENHOR se apossou de Davi” (1Sm 16.13). Aqui vemos um exemplo maravilhoso para uma das lições do Novo Testamento sobre o Espírito Santo: - O Espírito Santo se apoderou de Davi. Isso é uma figura que representa o novo nascimento que é um acontecimento único; - O Espírito Santo permaneceu sobre a vida de Davi. Isso representa a vida de um crente que deve estar e ficar cheio do Espírito. Aquele que está sob a unção do Espírito Santo terá experiências maravilhosas e poderá acompanhar o salmista, dizendo: “Sabei, pois, que o SENHOR separou para si aquele que é piedoso; o SENHOR ouvirá quando eu clamar a ele” (Sl 4.3 – ACF). Quando Davi foi ungido, a princípio não aconteceu nada de espetacular. Esse caminho quase imperceptível – Davi deveria abandonar os campos de pastoreio e, como servo de Saul, tocar a cítara perante o rei – na verdade era o caminho de Deus para levar Davi à casa real! Exatamente esse é o ponto. Quem foi ungido e vive no Espírito de Deus experimentará como Deus utiliza, freqüentemente, coisas e circunstâncias imperceptíveis em sua vida para levá-lo em direção ao Seu alvo. Para tanto, apenas precisamos concordar e seguir pelo caminho. Davi fez isso. Não ouvimos nenhuma reclamação dele. Ele simplesmente seguiu no caminho que lhe foi indicado. Quantas marcas o Espírito Santo conseguiu, assim, colocar na vida de Davi! Desse modo, o Senhor nos deu um exemplo maravilhoso de como o Espírito Santo deseja deixar marcas em nossa vida e de como deveria ser nosso andar no Espírito. Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito são requisitadas “Tendo-se retirado de Saul o Espírito do SENHOR, da parte deste um espírito maligno o atormentava. 15 Então, os servos de Saul lhe disseram: Eis que, agora, um espírito maligno, enviado de Deus, te atormenta. 16 Manda, pois, senhor nosso, que teus servos, que estão em tua presença, busquem um homem que saiba tocar harpa; e será que, quando o espírito maligno, da parte do SENHOR, vier sobre ti, então, ele a dedilhará, e te acharás melhor” (1Sm 16.14-16). Às vezes vemos fábricas ou empresas, à margem das estradas, com um aviso: “Temos vagas para...”, por exemplo: marceneiro, mecânico, torneiro, eletricista, desenhista técnico, etc. Anúncios semelhantes deveriam estar colocados em várias
  17. 17. igrejas, dizendo: “Temos vagas para homens e mulheres ungidos pelo Espírito para a edificação da Igreja”. “Requisitados” são os adequados e capacitados, necessários para determinada situação ou para executar tarefas específicas. Os servos de Saul sabiam imediatamente: precisamos encontrar alguém para o nosso rei que seja diferente de todos, que saiba fazer algo que os outros não sabem e que seja dominado por algo que os outros não têm – precisa ser uma pessoa fora do comum. Vivemos em um mundo em que falta o Espírito Santo. Estamos rodeados de pessoas dominadas por medos e espíritos malignos. Muitas vezes ocorrem tragédias até em nossa vizinhança. Ali acontecem divórcios, alcoolismo, enfermidades físicas, depressões, inveja, brigas e falta de esperança. As pessoas necessitam de ajuda e estão à procura dela, pois, de algum modo, todos estão buscando auxílio e cura. No entanto, elas somente poderão ser ajudadas através de filhos de Deus que andam de acordo com a unção recebida e, assim, pertencem às pessoas fora do comum. O Senhor age concedendo a salvação em Jesus através de pessoas cheias do Espírito. Assim, cabe a pergunta: “Sou alguém que é requisitado? Sou alguém em quem as pessoas podem confiar?” Sem a unção do Espírito de Deus somos instrumentos inúteis! Podemos ser usados somente se estivermos cheios dEle. Um exemplo para ilustrar: uma serra, por si só, é inútil. Ela é útil somente se for usada. Certo homem incrédulo fez a seguinte observação sobre um crente, seu conhecido: “Há alguma coisa com o Fulano, ele tem uma maneira de ser diferente...” Ele sentia que o crente falava, reagia e enfrentava as situações de modo diferente. Assim, este filho de Deus conquistou a confiança das pessoas ao seu redor. O mesmo acontece com mulheres crentes que são procuradas por mulheres incrédulas que precisam de ajuda para seus problemas. “Requisitado” pode ser alguém como você e eu, porém, somente se formos enviados e somente seremos enviados se estivermos sob a unção do Espírito Santo. Somos pessoas aptas para que Deus envie outras pessoas ao nosso encontro? Lemos, em Marcos 1.37, que certa vez os apóstolos correram atrás de Jesus e, quase O repreendendo, disseram: “Todos estão te procurando” (NVI). Também quando o gentio centurião Cornélio procurava por cura para sua alma, lemos que o Senhor lhe ordenou que enviasse mensageiros para Pedro. O Espírito Santo, por sua vez, falou para Pedro: “Simão, três homens estão procurando por você” (NVI). Pedro obedeceu e o Espírito Santo pôde usá-lo para mostrar o caminho da salvação ao Cornélio. O Espírito de Deus sempre busca um coração disposto e dedicado a Deus. Qual é a causa quando não somos “requisitados”, quando não nos encontramos sob a unção? Um motivo comum para essa falha é o egoísmo: ser cristão não deve nos
  18. 18. custar nada. Acontece o que a Palavra constata: “pois todos eles buscam o que é seu próprio, não o que é de Cristo Jesus” (Fp 2.21). Uma pequena alegoria descreve as conseqüências relacionadas ao egoísmo: “‘O mel e o pólen são meus e de ninguém mais’, disse a flor, não permitindo que nenhuma abelha ou borboleta pousasse nela. Assim, aos poucos ela foi murchando sem utilidade e objetivo, até que morreu sem gerar frutos ou sementes”. Com Davi foi diferente. Ele servia sem contestar. Posteriormente, ao defender Davi diante de seu pai, Jônatas pôde testemunhar: “Arriscando ele a vida, feriu os filisteus e efetuou o SENHOR grande livramento a todo o Israel” (1Sm 19.5). Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito se sobressaem “Então, respondeu um dos moços e disse: Conheço um filho de Jessé, o belemita, que sabe tocar e é forte e valente, homem de guerra, sisudo em palavras e de boa aparência; e o SENHOR é com ele” (1Sm 16.18). Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito se sobressaem sem se promoverem. Vemos isso claramente no caso de Davi. Diante da procura por uma pessoa adequada, um dos rapazes de Saul informou ao seu senhor: “Conheço um filho de Jessé, o belemita...” Davi chamava à atenção porque era diferente dos demais. Em Atos dos Apóstolos lemos sobre a eleição de diáconos, à época da formação da Igreja primitiva, em Jerusalém: “Mas, irmãos, escolhei dentre vós sete homens de boa reputação, cheios do Espírito e de sabedoria, aos quais encarregaremos deste serviço” (At 6.3). Os ungidos se destacam de alguma maneira. Os sete jovens que foram convocados para serem diáconos – Estêvão era um deles – se destacaram na sua igreja porque estavam cheios do Espírito Santo. Os “procurados” nem sempre são pessoas que estão sob as luzes da ribalta. É possível que estejam agindo totalmente despercebidos, porém, a igreja verdadeira os reconhecerá como cristãos dispostos a servir na Igreja de Jesus, como pessoas com brilho especial. Também o mundo os reconhece como personalidades que se diferenciam. Em 1 Samuel 16.18, encontramos três afirmações marcantes sobre Davi: 1. “...é forte e valente, homemde guerra”. Por que um cristão precisa ser forte e valente (corajoso) e como deve mostrar sua habilidade na batalha? Resposta: Em atos de fé! Onde ainda é possível encontrar igrejas e obras missionárias que ousam dar passos pela fé? Para isso é necessário ter ânimo (coragem)! O Reino de Deus cresceu, através dos séculos até os dias atuais, através de pessoas valentes. O Novo Testamento aponta para mais um fator: é necessário que haja ânimo e
  19. 19. valentia na luta contra o mundo e o pecado; ânimo para romper com ligações e maus costumes. Davi era valente e corajoso na batalha. Ele depositava sua confiança em Deus e lutou contra um urso e um leão. Essas feras representam o poder do inimigo que, também hoje, “anda em derredor, como leão que ruge procurando alguém para devorar”. Por isso, somos exortados: “resisti-lhe firmes na fé...” (1Pe 5.8-9). Isso significa que haverá lutas o que, por sua vez, requer sobriedade na vida do discípulo de Jesus. Não podemos ser guiados por impulsos da alma. “Sede vigilantes, permanecei firmes na fé, portai-vos varonilmente, fortalecei-vos” (1Co 16.13). Em uma passagem sobre o rei Josafá, lemos: “Tornou-se-lhe ousado o coração em seguir os caminhos do SENHOR, e ainda tirou os altos e os postes-ídolos de Judá” (2Cr 17.6). Para isso ele, de fato, precisava ousadia e coragem! Isso não funciona automaticamente, também conosco, porém, exige nossa firme disposição e todo nosso empenho: “Isso não faço mais! Isso eu jogo fora”! Na carta aos Hebreus, lemos: “Portanto, também nós, ...desembaraçando-nos de todo peso e do pecado que tenazmente nos assedia, corramos, com perseverança, a carreira que nos está proposta,... 3 Considerai, pois, atentamente, aquele que suportou tamanha oposição dos pecadores contra si mesmo, para que não vos fatigueis, desmaiando em vossa alma” (Hb 12.1,3). 2. “...sisudo empalavras...” ou “sabe falar bem” (NVI). Por que o ainda jovem Davi era alguém que “sabia falar bem”? Porque ele estava em constante e íntima comunhão com Deus. Enquanto estava lá nos campos de pastoreio, ele tomava tempo para ouvir a Deus. Ali, Deus podia lhe falar, ali ele orava e falava com o Senhor. Assim, aquilo que Davi recebia na solidão e quietude, ele podia transmitir claramente no poder do Espírito. Precisamos aprender a ouvir mais e falar menos! Certo pastor, ao retornar de uma conferência no exterior, comentou: Eu fiquei admirado com a tradutora: ela processava vários pensamentos simultaneamente. “Como a senhora fazisso?”, perguntei. “Asenhora ainda está traduzindo uma frase enquanto ouve a seguinte e fala a terceira sentença?” Ela explicou que isso era algo muito simples: “Aentrada precisa ser mais forte do que a saída. Eu não posso escutar a minha fala”. Essa observação me fez pensar: será que nossas frases têm tão pouco valor porque ouvimos muito pouco e falamos demais? Nossas palavras não encontram quem as ouça porque nós mesmos quase não somos pessoas ouvintes? Tantas vezes nós até mesmo interrompemos quem está conversando conosco. Talvez até não damos ouvidos a muitas coisas porque assimilamos somente aquilo que nos confirma ou o que nós apoiamos. Na maioria das vezes, já temos uma resposta “na ponta da língua” antes que o outro termine de falar a frase. Por isso podem acontecer os desentendimentos. “Eu não posso ouvir a minha fala”, disse a tradutora. Esse parece ser o segredo de um
  20. 20. diálogo genuíno. Nesse sentido, a seguinte frase é atribuída a Martinho Lutero: “A pessoa tem dois ouvidos e apenas uma boca, assim, ele deve ouvir o dobro do que fala”. Ouvir mais ao invés de falar! Mais do que nunca, necessitamos de cristãos que sejam hábeis na Palavra de Deus. Em nossa época de decadência, em que a Palavra de Deus é cada vez mais deixada de lado e as alternativas mundanas ingressam na Igreja de Jesus, precisamos de homens e mulheres que falam no poder do Espírito de Deus! No entanto, ao invés de nossas igrejas estarem lotadas de pessoas ousadas e ungidas no Espírito e que impõe sua influência, permite-se a introdução de músicas de rock, festas techno e outras bobagens. Já há vários anos, nas imediações de Hannover, um pastor mandou instalar uma pista de boliche sob o altar, pretendendo ver a sua igreja lotada. Todavia, o que diz a Bíblia? “E, assim, a fé vem pela pregação, e a pregação, pela palavra de Cristo” (Rm 10.17). Ao invés dos cristãos influenciarem o mundo, hoje o espírito do mundo influencia os cristãos. A Bíblia deve ser nosso parâmetro! Infelizmente, porém, em nossa época são toleradas coisas que a Bíblia proíbe claramente porque contradizem ao Espírito de Deus. Por quê? Porque quase não há mais pessoas que sejam entendidas na Palavra. Ao invés disso, há muitos dominados por um outro poder! 3. “...e o SENHOR está comele” (NVI). Davi andava com todo o ânimo nos caminhos do Senhor, ouvindo e praticando a Sua Palavra, por isso o Senhor estava com ele. Isso não poderia ficar despercebido. Como é maravilhoso esse testemunho dado por um estranho sobre Davi, dizendo resumidamente: “...e o SENHOR está com ele”. Por que o Senhor estava com Davi? Por que está escrito: “Davi lograva bom êxito em todos os seus empreendimentos, pois o SENHOR era com ele” (1Sm 18.14). A resposta é encontrada em 1 Samuel 19.5, quando Jônatas explica a seu pai algo sobre Davi: “Arriscando ele a vida...”. Não podemos aqui ouvir o Senhor Jesus nos dizendo: “Quem quiser preservar a sua vida perdê-la-á; e quem a perder de fato a salvará” (Lc 17.33)? O apóstolo Paulo testemunhou aos tessalonicenses: “...de sorte que vos tornastes o modelo para todos os crentes na Macedônia e na Acaia. 8 Porque de vós repercutiu a palavra do Senhor não só na Macedônia e Acaia, mas também por toda parte se divulgou a vossa fé para com Deus, a tal ponto de não termos necessidade de acrescentar coisa alguma” (1Ts 1.7-8). Na medida em que eles servem a Deus, em humildade e com dedicação, o Senhor estará com eles e os usará.
  21. 21. Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito são fiéis em tudo “Saul enviou mensageiros a Jessé, dizendo: Envia-me Davi, teu filho, o que está com as ovelhas” (1Sm 16.19). O homem que cuidava de ovelhas e que era fiel nas mínimas coisas foi chamado para servir na casa do rei! Ele era a personalidade destacada que procuravam. O mesmo vale para nós. Antes que o Senhor nos confie algo mais importante, ele nos incumbe de tarefas simples para verificar se somos fiéis. Quem estiver disposto a limpar os sanitários da igreja, também poderá ser chamado pelo Senhor para tarefas mais abrangentes. Certa vez, Spurgeon perguntou à sua auxiliar doméstica como ela poderia afirmar que era convertida. Ela respondeu: “Desde que sou convertida eu também faço a limpeza debaixo dos tapetes”. Jesus diz: “Quem é fiel no pouco também é fiel no muito; e quem é injusto no pouco também é injusto no muito. 11 Se, pois, não vos tornastes fiéis na aplicação das riquezas de origem injusta, quem vos confiará a verdadeira riqueza?” (Lc 16.10-11). Não é notável que, ao falar sobre fidelidade, o Senhor mencione justamente nosso “órgão” mais sensível? Ele menciona nosso bolso, nossa relação com o dinheiro! Somos fiéis no trato com ele? Com quanta intensidade nós pensamos e sonhamos com aquisições: roupas, carros, móveis, viagens, etc.! Quanto tempo gastamos com isso! É lógico que as aquisições devem ser planejadas e isso não é pecado. A questão é: nessa área, o quanto lembramos do Reino de Deus e que há missionários quase minguando de fome? Lembramos de que, no Reino de Deus, muitas coisas deveriam ser realizadas ou são feitas apenas parcialmente por falta de dinheiro? A maneira como agimos com nosso dinheiro demonstra a disposição do nosso coração, nosso amor e fidelidade ao Senhor. Às vezes, os limites em nossa vida não são ampliados porque não somos fiéis “no pouco”. Certa vez, em uma escola bíblica, um aluno me perguntou: “Quanto vocês ganham aí?” A resposta foi: “Nós não ganhamos, nós servimos!” A respeito de Davi, lemos: “...os quais também o rei Davi consagrou ao SENHOR, juntamente com a prata e o ouro que já havia consagrado de todas as nações que sujeitara” (2Sm 8.11). Talvez você se pergunte por que a sua vida está paralisada? Poderia ser que o Espírito Santo, cuidadosamente, lhe colocou um fardo que você não quis receber ou porque há outras coisas “importantes” que o impedem de cumprir com a incumbência recebida dEle? Davi foi chamado dos campos de pastoreio para a casa do rei. Quanto já perdemos ou ainda estamos perdendo porque nosso coração ainda está preso às coisas que não correspondem ao Seu Reino?
  22. 22. Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito são pessoas que servem “Assim, Davi foi a Saul e esteve perante ele; este o amou muito e o fez seu escudeiro” (1Sm 16.21). A dedicação e fidelidade com que Davi servia a Saul eram idênticas ao tempo em que servia cuidando as ovelhas de seu pai. Sua disposição de servir ficou expressa na sua atitude de prontidão e obediência sem protestar, sem respostas contrárias ou qualquer oposição. Ele permitiu que Saul o chamasse, que seu pai o enviasse para servir ao rei. É marcante o fato de que, atualmente, quase não existem mais filhos de Deus que sejam flexíveis. Há muitos que não aceitam ser enviados para este ou aquele lugar, para assumir este ou aquele trabalho. Isso é um sinal de que a disposição espiritual, o relacionamento com o Senhor não estão bem. Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito são desejáveis e valiosas “Então Saul enviou a seguinte mensagem a Jessé: Deixe que Davi continue trabalhando para mim, pois estou satisfeito com ele” (1Sm 16.22 – NVI). Personalidades ungidas pelo Espírito são os que “carregam as armas” da Igreja. Tais irmãos são necessários em nossa e em outras igrejas, pois são os que fazem a igreja avançar. São pessoas dispostas a servir e que se identificam por suas boas obras. Pessoas novas na fé devem ser ensinadas nesse sentido: “...para que os que têm crido em Deus sejam solícitos na prática de boas obras. Estas coisas são excelentes e proveitosas aos homens” (Tt 3.8). Davi era um desses homens, pois Jônatas descreveu-o diante de seu pai com estas palavras: “...os seus feitos para contigo têm sido mui importantes” (1Sm 19.4). Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito fazem bem aos outros “E sucedia que, quando o espírito maligno, da parte de Deus, vinha sobre Saul, Davi tomava a harpa e a dedilhava; então, Saul sentia alívio e se achava melhor, e o espírito maligno se retirava dele” (1Sm 16.23). Onde há pessoas ungidas pelo Espírito, ali o poder de Deus encontra espaço para que outros sejam ajudados. Essas pessoas têm poder e são bem sucedidas naquilo em que põem a mão, pois são dirigidas pelo Espírito de Deus. Muitas vezes elas têm a palavra certa na hora certa, têm nos lábios a oração adequada e são hábeis para
  23. 23. aconselhar. Servem de luz nesse mundo de escuridão e essa escuridão se dissipa quando elas aparecem. Através delas, o bem ganha força de modo que o mal precisa se afastar. E nós? Somos desses que trazem alívio quando aparecem, porque o Espírito Santo age em nós? Fazemos bem para os outros? Pessoas ungidas com o Espírito apontam para Jesus Sabemos que Davi foi o autor de inúmeros Salmos Messiânicos. Ele descreveu profeticamente, por exemplo, o sofrimento do Senhor (Sl 22). Assim, no seu próprio sofrimento e também na trajetória até o reinado, em muitas ocasiões ele serve de pré- figura para o Senhor Jesus. Jesus também foi chamado de “Filho de Davi”. Em seu viver, Davi espelhava a Pessoa de Jesus. Mefibosete se expressou a respeito de Davi, dizendo: “...o rei, meu senhor, é como um anjo de Deus” (2Sm 19.27; ver também 2Sm 14.17,19-20; 18.13). Cristãos ungidos pelo Espírito espelham a luz de Cristo. Eles são semelhantes ao Senhor em seu ser e, através de seu agir, apontam para Jesus. Somos tão cheios, ungidos pelo Espírito Santo de Deus, que servimos de referência para Jesus? A Bíblia relata claramente: “...daquele dia em diante, o Espírito do SENHOR se apossou de Davi” (1Sm 16.13). Isso foi a sua unção, uma imagem para o novo nascimento que também é um acontecimento único. Além disso, Davi andava e vivia em e com essa unção. Através do novo nascimento, recebemos o Espírito Santo: “...tendo nele também crido, fostes selados com o Santo Espírito da promessa” (Ef 1.13), no entanto, é necessário que busquemos sempre ficar cheios do Espírito, conforme lemos em Efésios 5.18: “E não vos embriagueis com vinho, no qual há dissolução, mas enchei-vos do Espírito”. Somos convidados à confissão e ao arrependimento pelas ocasiões em que não fomos servos, não proporcionamos alívio para os outros, não procedemos como ungidos! Que sejamos novamente “cheios do Espírito” e andemos como ungidos do Senhor, com disposição para servir e fazer o que Ele nos ordena!
  24. 24. -3- A UNÇÃO “Tomou Samuel o chifre do azeite e o ungiu no meio de seus irmãos; e, daquele dia em diante, o Espírito do SENHOR se apossou de Davi. Então, Samuel se levantou e foi para Ramá” (1Sm 16.13). A diferença significativa Enquanto Saul foi ungido com o óleo de uma vasilha, para Davi foi usado um chifre com óleo. A unção de Saul é relatada assim: “Tomou Samuel um vaso de azeite, e lho derramou sobre a cabeça, e o beijou, e disse: Não te ungiu, porventura, o SENHOR por príncipe sobre a sua herança, o povo de Israel?” (1Sm 10.1). Um vaso é quebrável, um chifre, não. O vaso indicava profeticamente que o reino de Saul “quebraria” como se quebra um vaso. Foi o que aconteceu: o reinado de Saul se quebrou já em seus dias de vida; ele foi o primeiro e o último rei da sua dinastia, pois não tinha sucessor. Samuel já havia anunciado essa ruína anteriormente: “Virando-se Samuel para se ir, Saul o segurou pela orla do manto, e este se rasgou. 28 Então, Samuel lhe disse: O SENHOR rasgou, hoje, de ti o reino de Israel e o deu ao teu próximo, que é melhor do que tu” (1Sm 15.27-28). Em contraste ao frágil reino de Saul (vaso de óleo), o reinado de Davi seria eterno (chifre com óleo), pois, finalmente, continuará com o Grande Filho de Davi, o Messias Jesus Cristo. Ana, a mãe de Samuel, já havia profetizado: “Aqueles que se opõem ao SENHOR serão despedaçados. Ele trovejará do céu contra eles; o SENHOR julgará até os confins da terra. ‘Ele dará poder a seu rei e exaltará a força do seu ungido’” (1Sm 2.10 – NVI). Esta é a primeira referência direta ao Messias na Bíblia. No meio de Israel A unção de Davi aconteceu na presença de seus irmãos. No mesmo instante, o Espírito Santo se apoderou dele e ficou nele a partir dali. Davi era um “homem segundo o coração de Deus” (ver 1Sm 13.14; At 13.22). Era alguém em quem se podia ver e reconhecer que o Senhor estava com ele (1Sm 16.18).
  25. 25. “Samuel apanhou o chifre cheio de óleo e o ungiu na presença de seus irmãos, e, a partir daquele dia, o Espírito do SENHOR apoderou-se de Davi” (1Sm 16.13 – NVI). Esse acontecimento nos lembra da ocasião em que Jesus foi batizado, no início do Seu ministério. Este também foi realizado na presença de seus irmãos, quando Jesus foi confirmado como o Filho “segundo o coração de Deus”: “E aconteceu que, ao ser todo o povo batizado, também o foi Jesus; e, estando ele a orar, o céu se abriu, 22 e o Espírito Santo desceu sobre ele em forma corpórea como pomba; e ouviu-se uma voz do céu: Tu és o meu Filho amado, em ti me comprazo” (Lc 3.21-22). A situação de Israel De alguma maneira, Saul representa o povo de Israel à época de Jesus: chamado e rejeitado, soberbo e humilde, vitorioso e derrotado, primeiramente admirado e maravilhado, depois ciumento e invejoso, perseguidor com intenções assassinas, dominado por espíritos malignos. Davi havia chegado e trazido alívio (1Sm 16.23) e derrotou o maior inimigo de Israel (Golias). Jesus veio, expulsou demônios, trouxe vitória e subjugou o maior inimigo de Israel – o Diabo. A humilhação “Porém Saul e os homens de Israel se ajuntaram, e acamparam no vale de Elá, e ali ordenaram a batalha contra os filisteus. 3 Estavam estes num monte do lado dalém, e os israelitas, no outro monte do lado daquém; e, entre eles, o vale. 4 Então, saiu do arraial dos filisteus um homem guerreiro, cujo nome era Golias, de Gate, da altura de seis côvados e um palmo. (...) 8 Parou, clamou às tropas de Israel e disse-lhes: Para que saís, formando-vos em linha de batalha? Não sou eu filisteu, e vós, servos de Saul? Escolhei dentre vós um homem que desça contra mim” (1Sm 17.2-4,8). Durante quarenta dias as tropas de Israel e as dos filisteus estavam posicionadas para a batalha (1Sm 17.16). Ambas esperavam pelo ataque do inimigo. O motivo era que estavam postadas nas encostas das montanhas com um vale a separá-las. O exército que lançasse o ataque precisaria atravessar esse vale para, depois, enfrentar o inimigo enquanto subisse a encosta no outro lado. Isso demandaria muita força e favoreceria em muito ao inimigo. Então, para evitar prejuízos ou perdas muito elevadas, os dois exércitos escolhiam o seu guerreiro mais forte para lutar entre si. Quem vencesse o duelo seria proclamado o vencedor de toda a batalha. É isso que mostra o desafio de Golias (1Sm 17.8-10). Golias, com mais de seis côvados, media quase 3 metros de altura e era forte como um urso. Sua couraça de escamas de bronze pesava quase 60 kg e apenas a ponta de sua lança pesava em torno de 7 kg (1Sm 17.4-7). Golias era um difamador e escarnecedor que rebaixava e humilhava Israel ao máximo (1Sm 17.10).
  26. 26. O vale da sombra da morte Para lutar contra Golias, Davi precisou ir até o vale de Elá para, então, o enfrentar e vencê-lo. Lemos o desafio de Golias em 1 Samuel 17.8: “Escolhei dentre vós um homem que desça contra mim”. Nos versículos 40-41, lemos: “...e, lançando mão da sua funda, [Davi] foi-se chegando ao filisteu. 41 O filisteu também se vinha chegando a Davi...”. Jesus Cristo veio até nós, no vale da sombra da morte. Sim, Ele desceu até o reino dos mortos e venceu Satanás, pois o Gólgota foi o confronto direto com o Diabo. O caminho do Senhor “Disse Jessé a Davi, seu filho: Leva, peço-te, para teus irmãos um efa deste trigo tostado e estes dez pães e corre a levá-los ao acampamento, a teus irmãos. 18 ...e visitarás teus irmãos, a ver se vão bem; e trarás uma prova de como passam. 19 Saul, e eles, e todos os homens de Israel estão no vale de Elá, pelejando com os filisteus. 20 Davi, pois, no dia seguinte, se levantou de madrugada, deixou as ovelhas com um guarda, carregou-se [com os presentes] e partiu, como Jessé lhe ordenara... 22 e, chegando, perguntou a seus irmãos se estavam bem. 23 Estando Davi ainda a falar com eles, eis que vinha subindo do exército dos filisteus o duelista, cujo nome era Golias, o filisteu de Gate; e falou as mesmas coisas que antes falara, e Davi o ouviu. 24 Todos os israelitas, vendo aquele homem, fugiam de diante dele, e temiam grandemente... 26 Então, falou Davi aos homens que estavam consigo, dizendo: Que farão àquele homem que ferir a este filisteu e tirar a afronta de sobre Israel? Quem é, pois, esse incircunciso filisteu, para afrontar os exércitos do Deus vivo?... 28 Ouvindo-o Eliabe, seu irmão mais velho, falar àqueles homens, acendeu-se-lhe a ira contra Davi, e disse: Por que desceste aqui? E a quem deixaste aquelas poucas ovelhas no deserto? Bem conheço a tua presunção e a tua maldade; desceste apenas para ver a peleja. 29 Respondeu Davi: Que fiz eu agora? Fiz somente uma pergunta... 31 Ouvidas as palavras que Davi falara, anunciaram-nas a Saul, que mandou chamá-lo” (1Sm 17.17-31). Traçando um paralelo para Jesus: • Deus, o Pai, enviou o Seu Filho como o Pão da Vida; • O Filho foi até seus irmãos, em meio ao Seu povo e Se importou pelo seu bem- estar. “Por isso mesmo, convinha que, em todas as coisas, se tornasse semelhante aos irmãos, para ser misericordioso e fiel sumo sacerdote nas coisas referentes a Deus e para fazer propiciação pelos pecados do povo” (Hb 2.17); • Ele deixou a segurança do Céu e desceu ao vale beligerante de nossa Terra, onde
  27. 27. a humanidade é difamada e escarnecida por Golias; • Ele cumpriu tudo o que Seu Pai havia ordenado; • Ele nos trouxe a dádiva da vida em Sua própria Pessoa. • No entanto, Eliabe ficou furioso: “Por que desceste aqui?” – Da mesma maneira se manifestou o ódio de Israel contra Jesus, quando a Sua vinda foi questionada: “Não é este o filho do carpinteiro? Não se chama sua mãe Maria, e seus irmãos, Tiago, José, Simão e Judas?” (Mt 13.55). Eliabe continuou em tom recriminador: “...a quem deixaste aquelas poucas ovelhas no deserto?” – Jesus, porém, disse: “Qual, dentre vós, é o homem que, possuindo cem ovelhas e perdendo uma delas, não deixa no deserto as noventa e nove e vai em busca da que se perdeu, até encontrá-la?” (Lc 15.4). • Eles atribuíram presunção e maldade ao coração de Davi. Também Jesus foi rotulado como pecador. Ao cego de nascença, que havia sido curado, intimaram dizendo: “Dá glória a Deus; nós sabemos que esse homem é pecador” (Jo 9.24). • Davi respondeu ao seu irmão: “...Que fiz eu agora? Fiz somente uma pergunta. 30 Desviou-se dele para outro e falou a mesma coisa; e o povo lhe tornou a responder como dantes” (1Sm 17.29-30). A reação de Jesus foi semelhante: Ele se afastou dos que rejeitaram a Ele e à Sua Palavra e dirigiu-Se aos outros. O sentido da Sua vinda Ele veio para livrar-nos do medo “Ouvindo Saul e todo o Israel estas palavras do filisteu, espantaram-se e temeram muito... 24 Todos os israelitas, vendo aquele homem, fugiam de diante dele, e temiam grandemente” (1Sm 17.11,24). Jesus veio para livrar as pessoas do medo original: “e livrasse todos que, pelo pavor da morte, estavam sujeitos à escravidão por toda a vida” (Hb 2.15). O pecado de Adão e Eva trouxe medo e morte ao mundo. Eles pecaram, tiveram medo e morreram. O pecado, o medo e a morte estão interligados. Quem ainda vive em pecado e não recebeu o perdão divino tem todos os motivos de estar com medo: medo da morte, medo do juízo mesmo que ele procure reprimir isso. Jesus, o segundo Adão, veio para perdoar nossos pecados, para nos livrar o medo e para vencer a morte. Ele veio para livrar da vergonha
  28. 28. Davi veio para livrar Israel da vergonha e derrotar Golias: “Então, falou Davi aos homens que estavam consigo, dizendo: Que farão àquele homem que ferir a este filisteu e tirar a afronta de sobre Israel?” (1Sm 17.26). Jesus veio a este mundo para tomar sobre Si a nossa vergonha e para eliminá-la na cruz. A vergonha trazida pelo pecado, a vergonha da qual temos medo e que nos humilha, que nos faz tremer, esta Ele tomou sobre Si! A vitória sobre o maior inimigo Podemos afirmar que Davi realmente “veio, viu e venceu”. Pedaços de pau Golias caçoava de Davi, dizendo: “Sou eu algum cão, para vires a mim com paus? E, pelos seus deuses, amaldiçoou o filisteu a Davi” (1Sm 17.43). Justamente esse pedaço de pau (a vara da lançadeira) foi o meio usado por Davi para derrotar o gigante. Do mesmo modo a cruz (os paus que a formavam), sobre a qual os judeus e romanos caçoavam demoniacamente, foi o meio usado para a vitória de Jesus sobre o Diabo. Um contra todos O filisteu amaldiçoava a Davi perante os seus deuses. “Davi, porém, disse ao filisteu: Tu vens contra mim com espada, e com lança, e com escudo; eu, porém, vou contra ti em nome do SENHOR dos Exércitos, o Deus dos exércitos de Israel, a quem tens afrontado” (1Sm 17.45). Golias enfrentava Davi em nome dos seus deuses, enquanto Davi o confrontou em nome do verdadeiro Deus de Israel, que Se revelou a Abraão, Isaque e Jacó. Davi dominou os deuses de Golias, a ele próprio e a todo exército filisteu em nome do seu Deus. Para tanto, ele usou apenas o cajado e a funda! A respeito de Jesus, lemos: “...tendo cancelado o escrito de dívida, que era contra nós e que constava de ordenanças, o qual nos era prejudicial, removeu-o inteiramente, encravando-o na cruz; 15 e, despojando os principados e as potestades, publicamente os expôs ao desprezo, triunfando deles na cruz” (Cl 2.14-15). Na cruz, Jesus removeu a vergonha, cancelou a culpa e venceu o Diabo com todos os demônios! Todo o mundo deve saber “Hoje mesmo, o SENHOR te entregará nas minhas mãos; ferir-te-ei, tirar-te-ei a cabeça... e toda a terra saberá que há Deus em Israel” (1Sm 17.46).
  29. 29. Jesus foi vitorioso em um dia bem específico, num “hoje” especial. Foi o Dia do Gólgota, onde o Senhor afirmou a um dos malfeitores: “Em verdade te digo que hoje estarás comigo no paraíso” (Lc 23.43). A vitória de nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo, derrotando o pecado, o inferno, a morte e o Diabo, é o Evangelho das Boas Novas que é proclamado em todo o mundo: vejam, aqui há um Deus que Se revelou através de Israel. “Ide por todo o mundo e pregai o evangelho a toda criatura” (Mc 16.15). Esse Evangelho da cruz, onde Jesus venceu a morte, deve ser “atirado” como através de uma funda (ou com os modernos meios de comunicação) até os mais longínquos confins da terra. A luta de Deus “Saberá toda esta multidão que o SENHOR salva, não com espada, nem com lança; porque do SENHOR é a guerra, e ele vos entregará nas nossas mãos” (1Sm 17.47). Significa que o Senhor não necessita de armas para salvar o Seu povo. A batalha de Deus contra o pecado, contra a perdição e contra o Diabo não foi realizada com raios e trovões, nem com granizo ou bombas atômicas, mas de modo totalmente não convencional, porém, com poder destruidor infinitamente maior: através da morte de Jesus, na cruz do Gólgota e da Sua Ressurreição. Derrotados com as próprias armas “Sucedeu que, dispondo-se o filisteu a encontrar-se com Davi, este se apressou e, deixando as suas fileiras, correu de encontro ao filisteu. 49 Davi meteu a mão no alforje, e tomou dali uma pedra, e com a funda lha atirou, e feriu o filisteu na testa; a pedra encravou-se-lhe na testa, e ele caiu com o rosto em terra. 50 Assim, prevaleceu Davi contra o filisteu, com uma funda e com uma pedra, e o feriu, e o matou; porém não havia espada na mão de Davi. 51 Pelo que correu Davi, e, lançando-se sobre o filisteu, tomou-lhe a espada, e desembainhou-a, e o matou, cortando-lhe com ela a cabeça. Vendo os filisteus que era morto o seu herói, fugiram” (1Sm 17.48-51). Davi cortou a cabeça de Golias com a própria arma deste! Jesus também derrotou o Diabo utilizando as próprias armas deste, ou seja, com a morte. Este era o maior poder, a arma mais poderosa de Satanás. É o que podemos interpretar, lendo Hebreus 2.14: “Visto, pois, que os filhos têm participação comum de carne e sangue, destes também ele, igualmente, participou, para que, por sua morte, destruísse aquele que tem o poder da morte, a saber, o diabo”.
  30. 30. O desarmamento “Tomou Davi a cabeça do filisteu e a trouxe a Jerusalém; porém as armas dele pô- las Davi na sua tenda” (1Sm 17.54). É tão libertador ler, no Novo Testamento, sobre a obra de Jesus: “e, despojando os principados e as potestades [através da Sua morte na cruz e o cancelamento da nossa culpa], publicamente os expôs ao desprezo, triunfando deles na cruz” (Cl 2.15). “Ele nos libertou do império das trevas e nos transportou para o reino do Filho do seu amor, 14 no qual temos a redenção, a remissão dos pecados” (Cl 1.13-14). Conhecido mas não identificado “Quando Saul viu sair Davi a encontrar-se com o filisteu, disse a Abner, o comandante do exército: De quem é filho este jovem, Abner? Respondeu Abner: Tão certo como tu vives, ó rei, não o sei. 56 Disse o rei: Pergunta, pois, de quem é filho este jovem. 57 Voltando Davi de haver ferido o filisteu, Abner o tomou e o levou à presença de Saul, trazendo ele na mão a cabeça do filisteu. 58 Então, Saul lhe perguntou: De quem és filho, jovem? Respondeu Davi: Filho de teu servo Jessé, belemita” (1Sm 17.55- 58). O vencedor vinha de Belém. Mesmo que Saul havia mandado buscá-lo na casa de seu pai (1Sm 16.19) e, mesmo que Davi havia, algumas vezes, tocado a harpa para proporcionar alívio para Saul quando este era molestado por um espírito maligno, Davi não foi reconhecido nem pelo rei nem pelos do seu convívio. Pareciam estar cegos. Isso retrata a situação de Israel: Jesus veio de Belém, viveu entre eles, derrotou demônios na presença deles, realizou sinais e milagres, morreu e venceu o Diabo na cruz do Gólgota – mesmo assim Israel estava (e ainda está) cego para Ele. No entanto, a história ainda não terminou! Ela já está escrita até o final, mas ainda não foi totalmente executada na prática. Assim, precisamos continuar com a nossa leitura. Ungido três vezes • Primeiramente Davi foi ungido à vista de seus irmãos, o que é uma figura para a unção de Jesus no Seu batismo; • Davi foi ungido pela segunda vez: “Então, vieram os homens de Judá e ungiram ali Davi rei sobre a casa de Judá” (2Sm 2.4). Nessa ocasião ele foi ungido apenas pelos homens da tribo de Judá, isto é, apenas por uma parte de Israel. Isso nos
  31. 31. lembra da unção no Pentecostes, quando o Espírito Santo foi derramado. Esse derramamento atingiu somente uma parte do povo de Israel • Finalmente houve uma terceira unção da qual participou todo o Israel: “Então, todas as tribos de Israel vieram a Davi, a Hebrom, e falaram, dizendo: Somos do mesmo povo de que tu és.2 Outrora, sendo Saul ainda rei sobre nós, eras tu que fazias entradas e saídas militares com Israel; também o SENHOR te disse: Tu apascentarás o meu povo de Israel e serás chefe sobre Israel. 3 Assim, pois, todos os anciãos de Israel vieram ter com o rei, em Hebrom; e o rei Davi fez com eles aliança em Hebrom, perante o SENHOR. Ungiram Davi rei sobre Israel” (2Sm 5.1- 3). Essa unção é um quadro profético representando a Volta de Jesus. Aqui temos alguns paralelos: • Todas as tribos participarão quando Jesus voltar e for ungido para assumir o Reino; • Todos reconhecerão que Jesus é um deles, de sua carne e seus ossos, um judeu de judeus; • Todos reconhecerão que Jesus – assim como ocorreu nos tempos de Saul – já havia estado entre eles e conquistou vitórias. Isso remete à Sua primeira vinda; • Repentinamente, todos verão que as promessa messiânicas são cumpridas nEle, que Ele é o Messias anunciado por Deus através de Moisés e dos profetas; • Do mesmo modo como Davi celebrou uma aliança com as tribos de Israel, assim o Senhor, quando Ele voltar, levará Israel para a Nova Aliança; • Finalmente, o Espírito Santo será derramado sobre todo o Israel. Então se cumprirá cabalmente a profecia de Joel (Jl 2.28s.).
  32. 32. -4- A APARENTE CONTRADIÇÃO “Depois disto, o SENHOR, do meio de um redemoinho, respondeu a Jó: 2 Quem é este que escurece os meus desígnios com palavras sem conhecimento?” (Jó 38.1-2). Introdução Os desígnios do Senhor são insondáveis e prosseguem de acordo com o Seu plano de Salvação. A Bíblia revela isso. Isso engloba tudo: coisas, palavras, acontecimentos, parábolas e histórias sendo que, quando a lemos superficialmente, quase não observamos, não entendemos ou, ainda, ficamos com idéias contraditórias. Não foi somente Davi que teve essa experiência, mas o mesmo aconteceu com Jó. Jó não tinha conhecimento do que se havia passado no Céu, ou seja, da conversa entre Deus e o Diabo e, assim, ele não conseguia compreender porque surgiram todas essas provações e dificuldades em sua vida. Mais tarde, de maneira especial, ele pôde reconhecer que tudo na vida tem sentido, objetivo e razão de ser e que serviu para o seu bem e para honrar a Deus. – Também você, querido(a) leitor(a), nunca duvide que, em tudo o que Deus permite acontecer em sua vida, Ele pretende levá-lo(a) à santificação e corresponde ao Seu sábio desígnio. Também os acontecimentos no decorrer da história da humanidade – principalmente os relacionados com a história de Israel – têm por base os desígnios de Deus e o Seu plano de Salvação. Infelizmente, em muitos casos, nossa incompreensão (falta de discernimento e entendimento) nos impede de enxergar isso. Aquilo que, por ser visto superficialmente às vezes desperta idéias contraditórias, quando observado mais cuidadosamente pode nos revelar a Sabedoria de Deus, o Seu magnífico desígnio e o Seu maravilhoso plano de Salvação. Assim, repentinamente, podem reluzir as facetas de Sua glória que, antes, não eram notadas. Imaginem só o que Jó compreendeu e interpretou erradamente ou não conseguiu entender durante o seu sofrimento! No entanto, depois que ele adquiriu entendimento, ele reconheceu: “Eu te conhecia só de ouvir, mas agora os meus olhos te vêem. 6 Por isso, me abomino e me arrependo no pó e na cinza” (Jó 42.5-6). Também com Davi podemos identificar uma contradição aparente, porém,
  33. 33. observando mais atentamente, descobrimos que foi traçado um rastro profético em sua vida que aponta para o plano de Salvação divino com Jesus. A aparente contradição “Assim, fez passar Jessé os seus sete filhos diante de Samuel... 11 Perguntou Samuel a Jessé: Acabaram-se os teus filhos? Ele respondeu: Ainda falta o mais moço, que está apascentando as ovelhas” (1Sm 16.10-11). Vemos assim que Jessé tinha oito filhos, o que fica provado no capítulo seguinte: “Davi era filho daquele efrateu de Belém de Judá cujo nome era Jessé, que tinha oito filhos” (1Sm 17.12). Ao contrário disso, em 1 Crônicas 2.13-15, lemos: “Jessé gerou a Eliabe, seu primogênito, a Abinadabe, o segundo, a Siméia, o terceiro, 14 a Natanael, o quarto, a Radai, o quinto, 15 a Ozém, o sexto, e a Davi, o sétimo” (1Cr 2.13-15). Será que conseguimos uma explicação para essa (aparente) contradição entre os relatos de 1 Samuel e de 1 Crônicas? Duas possibilidades 1. A explicação natural e prática. Nesses relatos não podemos deixar de levar em conta que os livros de Crônicas foram escritos muito mais tarde do que os livros de Samuel. Na Bíblia hebraica, os livros de Crônicas são os últimos. O período entre 1 Samuel e 1 Crônicas compreende cerca de 500 anos: 1 Samuel foi escrito por volta de 1000 a.C. e 1 Crônicas por volta de 500 a.C. Assim, os livros de Crônicas foram escritos somente após o retorno da Babilônia. Além disso, a tônica dos livros de Crônicas refere-se ao desígnio de Deus para o Reino de Israel, enquanto os livros de Samuel se envolvem mais com as personalidades de Samuel, Davi e Saul. Dito em outras palavras: nos livros de Crônicas é relatado somente o essencial. Assim, poderia ser que Jessé de fato tivesse oito filhos, conforme consta em 1 Samuel e Davi seria o oitavo deles. O nome do sétimo filho, cujo nome não se conhece, poderia ter morrido solteiro ou sem filhos. Essa seria uma explicação plausível para que o autor dos livros de Crônicas tivesse, quinhentos anos depois, mencionado sete filhos, uma vez que somente esses (ao contrário do falecido sem filhos) seriam importantes em vista da linhagem real de Davi. Tomemos um exemplo prático de nossa época. Um casal tem cinco filhos, sendo que um deles falece na infância. Se, após vinte, trinta anos, ou mais, se falar sobre esse casal, a regra seria dizer: “Eles tiveram quatro filhos”. Também o próprio casal, quando, por exemplo, posteriormente fosse indagado sobre a quantidade de filhos por algum motivo, provavelmente responderia “quatro”.
  34. 34. 2. Explicação na visão profética. Essa poderia ser baseada no fato de que Davi era uma personalidade escolhida por Deus e que teria uma posição de destaque em Israel. Acontece que Davi é o homem cuja pessoa e reinado apontam para o Messias. Não é por acaso que, no Novo Testamento, Jesus e chamado diversas vezes de “Filho de Davi”. Assim, Davi serve de pré-figura para o verdadeiro Grande Davi, o Rei dos reis. Sabemos que os números na Bíblia possuem um certo significado e simbolismo. Desse modo, a (aparente) contradição quanto à quantidade de filhos de Jessé tem algo a dizer em vista do desígnio de Deus e do Seu plano de Salvação. Sim, ela serve para ressaltar a grandeza e singularidade de Jesus à luz de Davi. Davi era ambos: por um lado, o oitavo filho de Jessé (1Sm 17.12) e, por outro, também o sétimo filho (1 Cr 2.12-15). Da mesma maneira, Jesus Cristo é simbolicamente ambos, pois o número 8 significa “renovação” e sempre indica um recomeço: - O 8º dia = o primeiro dia da semana; - Com 8 pessoas – Noé e sua família – Deus conduziu um recomeço da humanidade após o Dilúvio; - Vários intérpretes das profecias são da opinião que o 8° Século poderia ser o início de um novo Céu e uma nova Terra, após o Reino Milenar. Davi foi o 8º filho de Jessé e deu um início totalmente novo à história de Israel. Houve um fim trágico – a decadência – com Saul, o homem segundo o coração dos homens (“6” é o número para pessoas). Após o fracasso, as tribulações e as lágrimas houve o início de algo bem novo e maravilhoso, sob a direção do Espírito Santo e com Davi, o homem segundo o coração de Deus. O Senhor novamente concedeu vitórias. Assim, Davi serve de uma maravilhosa figura que aponta profeticamente para Jesus. Jesus é o maior, Ele ressuscitou como o Primogênito dentre os mortos no 8º dia, (considerando que foi o primeiro dia de uma nova semana) e, assim, Ele deu início a algo totalmente novo para a história da humanidade. Ninguém influenciou tanto o mundo e com um efeito tão duradouro como Jesus! “Ele é antes de todas as coisas. Nele, tudo subsiste. 18 Ele é a cabeça do corpo, da igreja. Ele é o princípio, o primogênito de entre os mortos, para em todas as coisas ter a primazia, 19 porque aprouve a Deus que, nele, residisse toda a plenitude” (Cl 1.17-19). Por ocasião de uma Festa dos Tabernáculos – que durava 7 dias, o 8º dia era santificado especialmente (Lv 23.36) – nesse 8º dia, o feriado mais esplêndido, Jesus
  35. 35. levantou e mostrou a Sua grandeza: “No último dia, o grande dia da festa, levantou-se Jesus e exclamou: Se alguém tem sede, venha a mim e beba. 38 Quem crer em mim, como diz a Escritura, do seu interior fluirão rios de água viva” (Jo 7.37-38). Dessa maneira, Davi, sendo o 8º filho em 1 Samuel, aponta profeticamente para Jesus Cristo, o Maior, o mais Glorioso em Quem tudo se renova. Foi isso que Jesus afirmou: “Eis que faço novas todas as coisas” (Ap 21.5). Na condição de 8º filho, Davi comparece para derrotar Golias (1Sm 17.12). Na cruz, Jesus venceu ao leão (o Diabo), ao urso (as nações pagãs) e a Golias (o Anticristo)! Todo aquele que aceitar Jesus como o Senhor, verá cumprida a palavra: “...se alguém está em Cristo, é nova criatura; as coisas antigas já passaram; eis que se fizeram novas” (2 Co 5.17). Ele, Jesus Cristo, foi a última palavra de Deus para as pessoas: “nestes últimos dias, nos falou pelo Filho” (Hb 1.2). Já vimos anteriormente que Davi é mencionado como o sétimo filho de Jessé, em 1 Crônicas e explicamos que, provavelmente, Jessé de fato tinha 8 filhos, mas que um deles havia falecido muito jovem. Com isso, Davi seria automaticamente o 7º filho, pois era o último. O número 7 indica a perfeição. O 7 é considerado o número completo. Com Davi, o 7º filho de Jessé, Deus alcançou completamente o Seu alvo determinado: - Nele, a linhagem real alcançou o seu ápice; - As 12 tribos (Judá e Israel) foram unificadas; - Davi tornou-se rei sobre todo Israel. Através do Messias e Rei Jesus Cristo, Deus conduz Seus planos e propósitos à perfeição: - A redenção está consumada; - O reinado e o Reino dos Céus serão consumados nEle; - NEle, Israel e a Igreja alcançam o alvo; - Quando Jesus regressar, todos os judeus da dispersão serão reunidos e todo Israel será unificado nEle; - Todo Israel será salvo (ver Romanos, cap. 9-11). Nenhuma pessoa alcança o alvo de Deus sem Jesus – o Perfeito – nem mesmo o povo de Israel! Sem Jesus ficamos retidos no número 6 – o número do homem. Sem o Senhor não conseguimos ir adiante, permanecemos imperfeitos. A melhor entre todas as pessoas não consegue cumprir os mandamentos de Deus, mas a graça de Jesus
  36. 36. absolve o pior pecador! Através dEle e graças a Ele a Palavra nos diz: “Também, nele, estais aperfeiçoados. Ele é o cabeça de todo principado e potestade” (Cl 2.10). Conseguimos identificar as marcas proféticas que Davi deixou e que apontam para Jesus? Conseguimos reconhecer a maneira maravilhosa como Deus, através da pessoa de Davi – o 7º e 8º filho – projeta luz sobre Sua ação redentora e Seu desígnio perfeito? Então também compreenderemos algo sobre a grandeza inimaginável e perfeita da Sua obra através de Jesus Cristo e que Cristo permanece como Pessoa preponderante sobre tudo entre Deus e os homens. O que Deus quer nos dizer com isso? 1. É possível recomeçar em Jesus (8 = renovação) Muitas pessoas se questionam: “Será que eu ainda tenho uma chance? É possível, depois de tudo o que aconteceu em minha vida, que haja uma maneira de recomeçar?” Sim, ela existe, mas somente com Jesus! Foi Ele, sozinho, que possibilitou isso. Onde e como Ele o fez? – Na cruz do Gólgota, ao verter o Seu sangue. Por isso, o Senhor diz: “...isto é o meu sangue, o sangue da nova aliança, derramado em favor de muitos, para remissão de pecados” (Mt 26.28). Jesus é capaz de transformar uma vida arruinada e obstruída de tal maneira que se compara a um novo nascimento (Jo 3.1s.) Também o salmista orou assim: “...renova dentro de mim um espírito inabalável” (Sl 51.10). Não podemos desfazer aquilo que já está feito, não podemos recuperar coisas do passado para refazê-las de maneira diferente. Aquilo que fizemos ou dissemos está feito tanto as palavras proferidas como os atos praticados. No entanto, Jesus concede perdão e uma nova vida proveniente de Deus quando aceitamos pessoalmente a Sua Salvação! Talvez você esteja sofrendo devido a algum ou diversos pecados? Talvez se encontre diante de um monte de fragmentos que restaram de uma vida destruída? Jesus afirma: “Eis que faço novas todas as coisas” (Ap 21.5). Talvez a sua vida cristã tenha se tornado morna, que você tenha abandonado o primeiro amor e tenha caído nos antigos pecados. Você não ora mais como fazia, não crê mais como antes, não se empenha mais pela Causa do Senhor como fazia. Provavelmente você quase não tem mais comunhão com outros cristãos. O mundo se apoderou novamente de você e, em conseqüência, sua vida tornou-se cada vez mais escura. Sua vida cristã tornou-se um deserto – infrutífera. Você é infeliz, não tem calma interior, não tem paz e se pergunta, arrependido: “Será que eu ainda consigo voltar para Jesus?” O povo de Israel também estava várias vezes diante dessa questão. O Senhor, no entanto, mandou a mensagem através do profeta Isaías: “Eis que faço coisa nova, que está
  37. 37. saindo à luz; porventura, não o percebeis? Eis que porei um caminho no deserto e rios, no ermo” (Is 43.19). Considere essa resposta de Deus pessoalmente para você! Porém, uma coisa precisa ficar bem clara para você: Nada será possível sem Jesus! Ainda, você precisa se dispor a abandonar o velho homem e se revestir no novo homem em Jesus. É isso que o Novo Testamento nos diz: “Não mintais uns aos outros, uma vez que vos despistes do velho homem com os seus feitos 10 e vos revestistes do novo homem que se refaz para o pleno conhecimento, segundo a imagem daquele que o criou” (Cl 3.9-10). 2. Em Jesus há perfeição (7 = perfeição) Através de Jesus você não só se torna novo como também se torna perfeito. Ele não só nos concede o recomeço, o perdão dos pecados como também a perfeição. Isso não é conseqüência de nosso esforço próprio, mas ocorre pela graça da vida perfeita de Jesus. Ele prometeu ser o Autor e Consumador da nossa fé. Ele, que iniciou a obra em nós, também a consumará. Ele proporciona ambos: o querer e o realizar. Sua plenitude nos é atribuída: “porquanto, nele, habita, corporalmente, toda a plenitude da Divindade. 10 Também, nele, estais aperfeiçoados. Ele é o cabeça de todo principado e potestade” (Cl 2.9-10). Em última análise, cada pessoa deseja, ao final de sua vida, olhar retrospectivamente não só para uma vida realizada, mas para uma vida plena. Todavia, isso é possível somente através de Jesus, pois Ele é a vida. Quem tem Jesus e O segue não estará arrependido na eternidade. Em seu livro “Spuren zum Kreuz” (Pegadas no caminho para a Cruz, em tradução livre), o pastor Wilhelm Busch relata sobre a morte do pastor De Vries: ...poucos minutos antes de sua partida ele reuniu todos que conseguiu ao redor de seu leito e, então, lhes falou: “Aquilo que eu preguei na minha vida, desejo mais uma veztestemunhar e dizer em alta vozagora quando vou para meu lar: Na vida e na morte há somente Um que pode ajudar, consolar e redimir. É Ele, Jesus, que morreu na cruze deu o Seu sangue por nós. Vivi para Ele, confiei nEle. Agora desejo também morrer nEle!” 3. O Senhor deseja e merece nossa confiança Tudo deve contribuir para o bem daqueles que amam a Deus (Rm 8.28)! Mesmo que a situação pareça contraditória, na verdade, não é. Deus deseja tornar realidade em sua e em minha vida o Seu desígnio de Salvação. Às vezes, com o intuito de realizar Seus desígnios, Ele também nos leva por caminhos que consideramos incompreensíveis, que parecem contrariar toda e qualquer lógica. Nesse sentido, lembro-me do pastor do Reavivamento – Luwig Hofacker (1798-1828). Através de suas mensagens houve um grande avivamento no sul da Alemanha. Milhares de pessoas abraçaram a fé. O Espírito de Deus agiu muito além do que se poderia imaginar e, mesmo assim, Hofacker faleceu aos 30 anos de idade. Por quê? Por que esse homem, que foi usado tão maravilhosamente por Deus, precisou morrer tão jovem? Somente na Eternidade teremos a resposta para isso (Jo 16.23). É nossa falta
  38. 38. de entendimento que oculta o Plano de Salvação de Deus enquanto vivemos na terra, pois está escrito: “...os meus pensamentos não são os vossos pensamentos, nem os vossos caminhos, os meus caminhos, diz o SENHOR, 9 porque, assim como os céus são mais altos do que a terra, assim são os meus caminhos mais altos do que os vossos caminhos, e os meus pensamentos, mais altos do que os vossos pensamentos” (Is 55.8-9). E qual é o alvo de Deus? O profeta fala sobre isso logo em seguida: serve para cumprir o Plano de Salvação de Deus – também para você: “Porque, assim como descem a chuva e a neve dos céus e para lá não tornam, sem que primeiro reguem a terra, e a fecundem, e a façam brotar, para dar semente ao semeador e pão ao que come, 11 assim será a palavra que sair da minha boca: não voltará para mim vazia, mas fará o que me apraz e prosperará naquilo para que a designei. 12 Saireis com alegria e em paz sereis guiados; os montes e os outeiros romperão em cânticos diante de vós, e todas as árvores do campo baterão palmas” (Is 55.10-12). Você gravou bem essas palavras? A sua vida deve (e pode) tornar-se frutífera novamente e você será conduzido em paz! Talvez, mesmo assim, você se preocupe com a questão: “Como Deus permite que tal coisa aconteça em minha vida?” Veja, então, o que Ele diz em Sua Palavra: “O que eu faço não o sabes agora; compreendê-lo-ás depois” (Jo 13.7). Ao final não haverá lágrimas nem perguntas. Ficaremos somente adorando ao Senhor, agradecidos!
  39. 39. -5- OS IRMÃOS “Jessé gerou a Eliabe, seu primogênito, a Abinadabe, o segundo, a Siméia, o terceiro, 14 a Natanael, o quarto, a Radai, o quinto, 15 a Ozém, o sexto, e a Davi, o sétimo” (1Cr 2.13-15). Introdução Há um Senhor amoroso, planejador e ativo por trás da história do povo de Israel. Nada é obra do acaso. Toda a história de Israel está determinada profeticamente e com freqüência podemos identificar marcos que nos mostram que existe um Deus vivo administrando a história do Seu povo. Parece que o nome de Jessé também seja um desses marcos, assim como o nome dos seus filhos, pois, em Israel os nomes sempre tinham um significado. É como Abraham Meister explica em seu “Dicionário de Nomes Bíblicos”: “Com freqüência, os nomes bíblicos constituem fragmentos da antiga História, revelações do propósito de Deus, palavras de esperança e previsões sobre o futuro”. Por isso, não é por acaso que, além de Jessé, são mencionados os nomes de todos os filhos: 1. Eliabe; 2. Abinadabe; 3. Siméia; 4. Natanael; 5. Radai; 6. Ozém e 7. Davi. Poderia ser que, através de Jessé e seus filhos, Deus desejasse nos mostrar, numa antevisão, o desdobramento da história da salvação de Israel até chegar ao Grande Davi, o Messias? Parece haver muitos indícios nesse sentido. Vamos seguir a partir dessa possibilidade. Israel, a comprovação de Deus O pai de Davi se chamava Jessé, que significa “Yahweh”. Assim, através do nome de Jessé se mostra o que o povo de Israel é, ou seja, uma confirmação para Deus: “Yahweh é”. Em Isaías 43.10, o Senhor também afirma: “Vós sois as minhas testemunhas”. O Messias Jesus Cristo, que seria procurado por todos os povos, deveria surgir da linha hereditária de Jessé (Is 11.1,10). As profecias bíblicas constantemente deixam claro que todos os povos, através do Seu agir junto ao povo de Israel, devem reconhecer que Ele é o SENHOR (Êx 9.16; Jr 31.10).
  40. 40. Já no Egito ficou claro que somente o Deus de Israel é o Deus verdadeiro (Êx 3.14-15,18; 8.10). Também durante a jornada no deserto isso foi reconhecido (Êx 18.9-10), bem como na conquista de Jericó (Js 2.9-11). Outrossim, isso ficou visível no domínio mundial babilônico (Dn 3.28-29). Não por último, ficou revelado também na dispersão e na reconstituição de Israel: “Então eu perguntei: Até quando, Senhor? E ele respondeu: ‘Até que as cidades estejam em ruínas e sem habitantes, até que as casas fiquem abandonadas e os campos estejam totalmente devastados, 12 até que o SENHOR tenha enviado todos para longe e a terra esteja totalmente desolada. 13 E ainda que um décimo fique no país, esses também serão destruídos. Mas, assim como o terebinto e o carvalho deixam o tronco quando são derrubados, assim a santa semente será o seu tronco” (Is 6.11-13 – NVI). Em 70 d.C. e 132 d.C. os judeus foram expulsos de sua terra conforme Isaías havia profetizado. Aqueles que ainda haviam permanecido na terra, depois da destruição de Jerusalém e da deportação de Tito, no ano 70 d.C., foram exilados ou exterminados pelo Imperador Adriano, em 132 d.C. Desse modo, Eretz Israel realmente se tornou um deserto totalmente devastado. Mesmo assim, por mais que tenham sido deportados, por mais casas de judeus que tenham ficado vazias, ainda permaneceu um pequeno embrião como garantia para o futuro. No início do Século 19 havia somente em torno de 6.000 judeus em Israel. Ao final do Séc. 19 (1882), no entanto, os judeus retornaram à sua pátria, primeiramente vindos da Rússia (Norte) e, então, de todas as regiões do mundo. Já a partir de 1844, os judeus comprovadamente constituíam a maior parcela da população de Jerusalém. Com isso, essa profecia de Isaías também se cumpriu literalmente. Israel e sua história são uma prova viva para um Senhor Onipotente, cuja Palavra é a verdade. “As nações saberão que eu sou o SENHOR” (Ez 37.28a) – “Yahweh é”! Em relação a Israel, com vistas ao tempo quando Gogue, o príncipe de Rôs, de Meseque e Tubal invadir a terra e quando Deus interferir em favor de Israel, lemos: “Farei conhecido o meu santo nome [Jessé = “Yahweh é”] no meio do meu povo de Israel e nunca mais deixarei profanar o meu santo nome; e as nações saberão que eu sou o SENHOR, o Santo em Israel” (Ez 39.7). Israel e sua história são uma prova viva para um Senhor Onipotente, cuja Palavra é a verdade, pois: - Que outro poder poderia estar por trás do retorno de Israel à terra de seus pais? - Que outra força, além da força de Deus, seria capaz de fazer com que um povo, espalhado entre cerca de 150 nações, se disponha e retorne à sua pátria?
  41. 41. - Que outra possibilidade haveria para um povo, disperso pelo mundo durante 1.900 anos e quase extinto, novamente formar um Estado independente em sua terra de origem? Esses motivos fizeram com que grandes homens desse mundo procurassem descobrir o segredo da imortalidade do povo judeu. A Bíblia dá a resposta: “Yahweh é”! Nos 7 filhos de Jessé podemos identificar uma imagem para o desdobramento da história do povo de Israel até à Volta do Senhor. Os sete irmãos Eliabe (“Meu Deus é Pai”) Esse irmão mais velho de Davi nos lembra do nascimento de Israel, da origem da história de Israel que remonta à eleição de Abraão. Ali Deus se tornou o Pai (Criador) de Israel. Por isso Ele é muitas vezes mencionado como “o Deus de vossos pais” ou “o Deus de seus pais”. Isso nos lembra da oração de Jesus: “Pai nosso...”. Quando Deus chamou Abraão e lhe ordenou: “Sai... da casa de teu pai e vai para a terra que te mostrarei” (Gn 12.1), Ele assumiu a posição de Pai (Deus) sobre Israel, dando início à história desse povo. O chamado de Abraão desemboca na vinda de Jesus, quando ele afirmou: “...antes que Abraão existisse, EU SOU”. Jesus ressaltou que Abraão havia visto o Seu dia e se alegrou (Jo 8.56-58). No entanto, quem é Jesus? Ele é o Pai de Israel! Desde o princípio Ele é a chave da história judaica. “Porque um menino nos nasceu, um filho se nos deu; o governo está sobre os seus ombros; e o seu nome será: Maravilhoso Conselheiro, Deus Forte, Pai da Eternidade, Príncipe da Paz” (Is 9.6). Que tremendo milagre: nasceu como um bebê, mas é o Pai da Eternidade! Abinadabe (“Meu pai é um nobre” ou “nascido livre”) Esse nome nos lembra da segunda etapa da história de Israel. “Meu pai nasceu livre” indica a eleição de Israel dentre todas as nações e sua libertação da escravidão do Egito. Israel não pode ser comparado às demais nações! Ele é o povo de propriedade exclusiva de Deus. Os egípcios, que aprisionaram os pais de Israel, precisaram experimentar isso: “Porque tu és povo santo ao SENHOR, teu Deus; o SENHOR, teu Deus, te escolheu, para que lhe fosses o seu povo próprio, de todos os povos que há sobre a terra. 7 Não vos teve o SENHOR afeição, nem vos escolheu porque fôsseis mais numerosos do que qualquer povo, pois éreis o menor de todos os povos, 8 mas porque o
  42. 42. SENHOR vos amava e, para guardar o juramento que fizera a vossos pais, o SENHOR vos tirou com mão poderosa e vos resgatou da casa da servidão, do poder de Faraó, rei do Egito” (Dt 7.6-8). Deus mandou a mensagem para o Faraó: “...Israel é meu filho, meu primogênito. 23 Digo-te, pois: deixa ir meu filho, para que me sirva” (Êx 4.22-23). Os pais de Israel foram libertos do Egito porque Israel era o eleito e chamado à liberdade, pois, posteriormente, desse povo viria o Filho maior como o grande Libertador de todos os povos. Jesus, o maior de todos os libertadores, também veio do Egito: “...Do Egito chamei o meu Filho” (Mt 2.15b). Siméia (“Deus atende”) Enquanto Eliabe (“Meu Deus é Pai”) indica o nascimento de Israel através da eleição de Abraão, Abinadabe (“Nascido livre”) aponta para a libertação do Egito, Siméia (“Deus atende”) mostra a experiência de Israel durante a jornada no deserto. Lá o povo vivenciou milagre após milagre, atendimento de oração após atendimento de oração. Apesar de que, nesse período, o povo pecava e se rebelava constantemente, Deus mesmo assim atendia os pedidos de Seu povo. O Salmo 78 descreve, de maneira impressionante, a atuação de Deus na história de Israel durante a sua caminhada pelo deserto: Deus abriu um caminho no mar (v.13). Ele guiava o povo com uma nuvem durante o dia e com uma coluna de fogo durante a noite (v.14). Ele fendeu a rocha para suprir água (v.15). Ele mandou chover pão do céu e carne como pó (v. 24,27). Sim, antes disso Deus os havia livrado da mão do opressor egípcio (v. 42s.). No entanto, o Salmo 78 também relata que os israelitas não foram fiéis a Deus, que nem creram nem confiaram nEle. Eles murmuravam, resistiam e pecavam. Seu coração era muito instável diante de Deus, por isso eram julgados. Então, clamavam desesperados a Deus – e o Senhor os atendia, perdoando suas transgressões. Ele tratava com misericórdia e não os extinguia. Um exemplo da salvação proporcionada por Deus foi a serpente de bronze (Nm 21.8s.). O Salmo 81.7 descreve a experiência no deserto (Siméia – “Deus atende”): “Clamaste na angústia, e te livrei; do recôndito do trovão eu te respondi e te experimentei junto às águas de Meribá”. No entanto, a rocha que os acompanhava era Jesus Cristo (1 Co 10.4). Natanael (“Presente de Deus”) Enquanto Siméia nos mostra a jornada pelo deserto, o nome Natanael (“Presente de Deus”) refere à entrada na Terra Prometida. Deus conduziu os israelitas para a terra que mana leite e mel e expulsou diante deles as nações inimigas de Deus. Deus colocou toda a terra à sua disposição. Em seu discurso de despedida perante o povo, Josué pôde dizer: “Eis que, já hoje, sigo pelo caminho de todos os da terra; e vós bem
  43. 43. sabeis de todo o vosso coração e de toda a vossa alma que nem uma só promessa caiu de todas as boas palavras que falou de vós o SENHOR, vosso Deus; todas vos sobrevieram, nem uma delas falhou” (Js 23.14). “Presente de Deus”. Radai (“Subjugado por Yahweh” ou “pisoteado”) Depois que Abraão foi eleito e Deus se revelou como o Pai (Eliabe), depois que Israel foi liberto do Egito (Abinadabe) e foi conduzido através do deserto (Siméia) à Terra Prometida (Natanael), finalmente a terra e o povo estavam unidos. Assim, estava preparado o caminho para que pudesse vir Aquele que traria a salvação para Israel e para os povos e com poder para subjugar o poder do pecado. Jesus pisou a cabeça da serpente. Dessa maneira, Radai (“Subjugado por Yahweh”) aponta simbolicamente para a primeira vinda de Jesus. Deus chamou para Si a causa da derrota do pecado e venceu a morte. Na cruz, Jesus pisou a cabeça da serpente (Gn 3.15). Não existe nenhum pecado, nenhum medo e nenhum poder das trevas que não tivesse sido derrotado por Jesus . Ele desarmou totalmente as forças e poderes e os colocou publicamente ao opróbrio. Deus obteve o triunfo sobre todos eles em Jesus (Cl 2.15). Ozém (“Ira” ou “irado”) Este nome aponta para aquilo que ocorreu após a primeira vinda de Jesus: Israel foi disperso por todo o mundo porque desobedeceu e foi infiel a Deus. Pela mesma razão, Israel será conduzido à Grande Tribulação e sofrerá a ira de Deus. O Apocalipse demonstra claramente que a Grande Tribulação não é nada além da ira de Deus sobre Israel. Não é interessante observar que justamente o nome do 6º filho signifique “ira” ou “irado”? O número 6 é conhecido como o número do Anticristo da Grande Tribulação e indica o número do homem sem Deus. Este será o período em que a ira de Deus também será derramada sobre todos os povos do mundo. Em Apocalipse 6.16, lemos: “...escondei-nos ...da ira do Cordeiro” (ver Is 13.9,11,22; Ap 1.3). No Salmo 2, onde se fala sobre os povos, consta a resposta de Deus: “Em sua ira os repreende e em seu furor os aterroriza...” (Sl 2.5 – NVI). Adiante, no versículo 12, lemos: “Beijai o Filho para que se não irrite, e não pereçais no caminho; porque dentro em pouco se lhe inflamará a ira. Bem-aventurados todos os que nele se refugiam” (Sl 2.12). Será que estamos próximos da época do reino do Anticristo e da ira de Deus que será derramada sobre todos os povos? Mesmo o Diabo, quando se materializar no Anticristo, estará muito irado, pois sabe que terá pouco tempo (Ap.12.12). Davi (“O amado”)
  44. 44. Através do profeta Jeremias, Deus descreve o quanto o Seu amor por Israel foi e é imenso: “Não é Efraim meu precioso filho, filho das minhas delícias? Pois tantas vezes quantas falo contra ele, tantas vezes ternamente me lembro dele; comove-se por ele o meu coração, deveras me compadecerei dele, diz o SENHOR” (Jr 31.20). Também através de Oséias Deus sublinha isso: “Como te deixaria, ó Efraim? Como te entregaria, ó Israel? Como te faria como a Admá? Como fazer-te um Zeboim? Meu coração está comovido dentro de mim, as minhas compaixões, à uma, se acendem” (Os 11.8). Davi, o sétimo filho de Jessé aponta para o cumprimento do Plano de Salvação de Deus para com o Seu povo e com este mundo. Ele aponta para o maior Filho de Davi: o Messias e a Sua Volta. “Suscitarei para elas um só pastor, e ele as apascentará; o meu servo Davi é que as apascentará; ele lhes servirá de pastor” (Ez 34.23). Em Ezequiel 37, o Senhor diz: “O meu servo Davi reinará sobre eles; todos eles terão um só pastor, andarão nos meus juízos, guardarão os meus estatutos e os observarão. 25 Habitarão na terra que dei a meu servo Jacó, na qual vossos pais habitaram; habitarão nela, eles e seus filhos e os filhos de seus filhos, para sempre; e Davi, meu servo, será seu príncipe eternamente... 28 As nações saberão que eu sou o SENHOR que santifico a Israel, quando o meu santuário estiver para sempre no meio deles” (Ez 37.24-25,28). Jesus é o Filho amado do Pai, pois o Pai apontou para Ele, dizendo: “Este é o meu Filho amado, em quem me comprazo” (Mt 3.17). Ele é o Herdeiro de todas as coisas e toda a terra, com Seus inimigos, será colocada como estrado aos Seus pés. Já em Daniel 7.13-14 isso está bem descrito: “Eu estava olhando nas minhas visões da noite, e eis que vinha com as nuvens do céu um como o Filho do Homem, e dirigiu-se ao Ancião de Dias, e o fizeram chegar até ele. 14 Foi-lhe dado domínio, e glória, e o reino, para que os povos, nações e homens de todas as línguas o servissem; o seu domínio é domínio eterno, que não passará, e o seu reino jamais será destruído” (Dn 7.13-14). Depois que Israel percorreu a sua história – iniciando com a eleição de Abraão (Eliabe), a libertação do Egito (Abinadabe) e foi conduzido através do deserto (Siméia) à Terra Prometida (Natanael), chegando à primeira vinda de Jesus (Radai) e à Grande Tribulação (Ozém) – o Senhor, o Grande Filho de Davi voltará para estabelecer o Seu Reino. Louvado seja o Seu Nome, Sua sabedoria e Seus pensamentos! Seus desígnios são perfeitos e Ele dirige tudo maravilhosamente!
  45. 45. -6- O SEGREDO DO ÊXITO “Davi lograva bom êxito em todos os seus empreendimentos, pois o SENHOR era com ele. 15 Então, vendo Saul que Davi lograva bom êxito, tinha medo dele. 16 Porém todo o Israel e Judá amavam Davi, porquanto fazia saídas e entradas militares diante deles. ...30 Cada vez que os príncipes dos filisteus saíam à batalha, Davi lograva mais êxito do que todos os servos de Saul; portanto, o seu nome se tornou muito estimado” (1Sm 18.14-16,30). Introdução O que “êxito” não significa Visto da perspectiva espiritual, “êxito” não significa estar sempre nas alturas, que tudo dará certo, que nunca se terá o emprego abalado, que sempre haverá dinheiro suficiente, etc., etc. Os exemplos que seguem mostram que o êxito da Bíblia se encontra numa esfera bem diferente. • Davi tinha êxito, mas teve que enfrentar guerras cruéis; • Jó teve êxito, mas passou por um abismo terrível; • Daniel teve êxito, mas precisou entrar na cova dos leões; • José teve êxito, mas foi aprisionado; • Paulo teve êxito, mas sofreu grande tribulação e perseguição horrível. O que significa o verdadeiro êxito Ter êxito significa andar nos caminhos que o Senhor preparou anteriormente: “Pois somos feitura dele, criados em Cristo Jesus para boas obras, as quais Deus de antemão preparou para que andássemos nelas” (Ef 2.10). Não existe maior êxito – quer seja nos altos ou nos baixos da nossa vida – do que viver no centro da vontade de Deus. Desse modo, um cristão pode ter êxito até no martírio. Justamente nisso estava o êxito dos heróis da fé em Hebreus 11 e nisso também estava o êxito de nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo! Onde encontramos a razão do êxito de Davi?

×