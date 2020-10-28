Entrevista a Mrs Webb - Transcripción en español

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SPANISH 27 de Octubre de 2020 Entrevista de Mrs Cook, Westwood Elementary Head of School, a Ms Webb, Fundadora y Directora Ejecutiva de Freedom Preparatory Academy COOK: Buenas tardes estudiantes, familias y personal de Freedom Prep. Soy Courtney Cook, la Directora de Freedom Prep Academy Westwood Campus. Estoy aquí hoy junto con nuestra CEO y fundadora, la Sra. Roblin Webb, y en breve profundizaremos en nuestros procesos actuales de aprendizaje virtual, pero antes de hablar sobre eso, la Sra. Roblin Webb tiene un anuncio muy serio con respecto a nuestros planes de reingreso. WEBB: Buenas tardes Comunidad de Freedom Prep, estoy tan contenta de hablar con todos ustedes y hablar con la Sra. Cook esta tarde. Quería hablar un poco sobre el reingreso, específicamente porque las Escuelas del Condado de Shelby anunciaron recientemente la semana pasada que los estudiantes volverían a entrar a las escuelas en enero. Así que, en Freedom Prep, hemos estado planeando que los estudiantes vuelvan a entrar y tenemos una fase inicial en el plan donde 60 estudiantes de Poblaciones Especiales tendrán la opción de regresar y obtener apoyo en persona el 30 de noviembre. Además de eso, a principios de enero, las familias de K-2 tendrán la opción de regresar al edificio también y regresar a la escuela el 6 de enero. Contactaremos a los padres a través de ​Dean 's List​ sobre su elección del 5 al 17 de diciembre. Así que los padres de los estudiantes de K-2, tienen alrededor de 2 semanas para decidir si desean que sus estudiantes de K-2 regresen al edificio para la escuela en persona el 6 de enero. También estamos trabajando en un plan sobre cuándo regresarán los estudiantes mayores y lo actualizaremos dentro de las próximas 2 semanas en nuestro mensaje de Eagles sobre el plan para que los estudiantes mayores regresen. COOK: Gracias. Así que sólo un recordatorio muy importante para los padres es que sigan monitoreando sus correos electrónicos, sigan viendo toda la comunicación de los maestros. Realmente necesitamos que sigan adelante y se conecten al ​Dean 's List​ para que no se pierda ningún otro anuncio importante. Muy bien, vamos a seguir hablando con la señora Webb.
  2. 2. WEBB: Una última cosa que olvidé Sra. Cook, Lo siento. Padres de estudiantes de Poblaciones Especiales, empezaremos a contactarlos desde ahora para determinar si quiere que su hijo regrese. COOK: Está bien, así que llévanos de vuelta a finales de febrero a principios de marzo cuando estábamos recibiendo las primeras señales de que COVID había llegado a Memphis y al condado de Shelby y las decisiones que se tomaron para cerrar las escuelas. ¿Cuáles fueron sus pensamientos e inquietudes como líder escolar? WEBB: Sí, sabes que febrero/marzo se siente como hace dos años. Estoy segura de que también para ti como a mí y fue un tiempo muy complicado. Recuerdo que el anuncio se hizo a través de las Escuelas del Condado de Shelby, que las escuelas estaban cerradas y eso fue tal vez unos días antes de que los niños se fueran a las vacaciones de primavera. Inicialmente, cuando las escuelas iban a cerrar tampoco nos dimos cuenta de lo grave que era el coronavirus y por lo que todo el mundo estaba anticipando volver a la escuela después de que terminaran las vacaciones de primavera a lo sumo tal vez un mes o dos más tarde. Cuando empezamos a ver lo que estaba sucediendo en la ciudad de Nueva York y las áreas en el noreste y lo grave que era el virus, también comenzamos a darnos cuenta de lo serio que iba a ser en todo el país y comenzamos a reconocer y darnos cuenta de que probablemente no volveríamos a la escuela. Tuvimos que luchar para averiguar cómo cambiar nuestras escuelas que eran 99.9% en persona dependiente de muy poca tecnología a un campus totalmente virtual. Tuvimos que averiguar cómo tomar la asistencia virtualmente, cómo obtener enlaces de zoom muy rápidamente y qué plataformas de tecnología virtual íbamos a usar. Sé que en el semestre de la primavera hicimos un buen trabajo, no hicimos un gran trabajo, pero hicimos un buen trabajo. Conseguimos algunos dispositivos, todos los dispositivos que teníamos que habíamos comprado que estábamos usando en el campus para algunas familias, pero también tuvimos que tomar la difícil decisión de pedir a algunas familias que usaran sus propios dispositivos porque no había manera de un pedido de muchos dispositivos en un período tan corto de tiempo o poder comprar esa cantidad de dispositivos en un corto período de tiempo. Y así que en la primavera, en el momento después de las vacaciones de primavera, entonces tal vez diría que una o dos semanas más tarde nos dimos cuenta de que estábamos en esto a largo plazo y por lo tanto nuestro plan era conseguir a los padres tantos dispositivos como pudiéramos, empujar el aprendizaje virtual y empezar a planear y pensar en volver a la escuela en el otoño. COOK:​ Sí, hubo un montón de cosas sucediendo durante ese tiempo, recuerdo casi como si fuera ayer cuando recibimos la noticia de que esto sería continuo. Fue sólo una sorpresa para todos nosotros, así que eso me lleva a mi siguiente pregunta. Sé que sabes que tenías que pensar en tantas cosas que había tanta gente que tenía que estar involucrada en estas conversaciones con los estudiantes con los padres, pero ¿cuáles fueron algunos de los factores que te permitieron configurar el programa de aprendizaje virtual de FPA tan rápidamente durante ese tiempo?
  3. 3. WEBB: Sí, sabes y siempre digo esto, nuestra comunidad de Freedom Prep tiene equipos de talentos muy fuertes. Quiero decir que por su puesto, Sra. Cook y los otros directores de las escuelas, y nuestro equipo de liderazgo senior son muy fuertes y así que pudimos reunirnos y literalmente nos reunimos, cuando salimos de la escuela probablemente nos reunimos al menos dos veces por semana, a veces tres veces a la semana. Nos preguntamos, ¿cómo vamos a distribuir los dispositivos, cómo vamos a asegurar que nuestro personal está a salvo con la distribución de dispositivos, de qué otra manera vamos a apoyar a nuestras familias a través de nuestro equipo de trabajo social, a través de nuestro equipo de alcance comunitario, hay algún tipo adicional de apoyo financiero? Y para ser honestos, fue nuestra gente trabajadora la que resolvió las situaciones. El Sr. Nelson y su equipo asumen la plataforma de aprendizaje virtual, la Sra. Thornton, Operaciones y la Sra. Baltimore, que es nuestra directora de operaciones, asumen cómo conseguimos dispositivos a las familias y a todos nuestros Decanos de Operaciones en todas nuestras escuelas que se condujeron la recogida de nuestros dispositivos, ¿cómo embolsamos los dispositivos cómo lo hacemos juntos? Para ser honesto, todo se unió, pero sólo porque teníamos un personal de pensamiento rápido y muy fuerte. También diría y realmente dar un reconocimiento porque realmente tenemos increíbles financiadores y donadores y así, además de conseguir dispositivos reconocemos que nuestras familias y nuestra comunidad son comunidad Afro-Americana y Latino que está sufriendo más con este virus. No sólo en términos de salud porque más personas Afro-Americanas y Latinos tienden a enfermarse del virus, más personas Afro-Americanas y Latinos tienden a morir por el virus en este país, sino también más personas Afro-Americanas y Latinos tienden a sufrir financieramente y por lo tanto somos los que estamos en la primera línea, nos estamos enfermando también somos los que potencialmente hemos perdido nuestros puestos de trabajo en términos de industrias de servicios. Y así, gracias a la generosidad de algunos de nuestros donadores pudimos dar un pequeño apoyo financiero a algunas de nuestras familias de unos 300 dólares a las que realmente estaban teniendo problemas financieros a través de esta crisis. Por lo tanto, de nuevo es cuando digo comunidad en Freedom Prep, realmente es una comunidad que se une para averiguar cómo apoyamos a nuestros estudiantes y a nuestras familias en todo momento. COOK: Y hablando sobre el ahora Sra. Webb, ¿cuáles diría que han sido algunos de nuestros principales desafíos en lo que respecta al programa de aprendizaje virtual de Freedom Prep? WEBB: Sí, sí, sí. Entonces, ¿quieres toda la lista o quieres algunos desafíos? COOK: Algunos sólo algunos. WEBB: OK, así que yo diría, y sé que los padres van a estar de acuerdo cuando digo esto, la distribución de los dispositivos este verano fue difícil. Yo diría que eso fue definitivamente un desafío. Parte de eso fue, y así que voy a decir esto, mucha gente preguntará y dirá bien que todos sabíamos muy temprano que no volveríamos en el otoño, así que ¿por qué no compramos dispositivos entonces?. La respuesta a esa pregunta es que no teníamos los fondos para comprar los dispositivos y por lo tanto el gobierno
  4. 4. federal dio fondos específicos, el dinero de CARES a las escuelas, pero ese dinero no llegó hasta el final del verano, por lo que que se vio una tonelada de distritos escolares en todo el país e incluyendo Freedom Prep esforzándose para comprar dispositivos a tiempo. Así que cuando teníamos los fondos para poder comprar todos los iPads y Chromebooks para todas nuestras familias, muchos de los distribuidores y tiendas estaban agotados o tomaría tiempo para obtener algunos de esos dispositivos de China. Así que parte de los desafíos que teníamos al quedarse sin dispositivos fue debido al momento, así que yo diría que eso fue definitivamente un desafío. Superamos ese desafío y tratamos de llegar aquí, pero debido a que teníamos algunas familias con tres y cuatro niños que asistían a Freedom Prep fue difícil y entendemos que fue una lucha para las familias, así que eso fue absolutamente un desafío. Yo también diría, y sigue siendo un desafío que estoy segura que ya hablamos de esta Sra. Cook, tenemos un grupo de miembros del personal con sus propias familias y por lo que ustedes saben tratando de pasar por esto. Al igual que cuando digo comunidad, una vez más repito, nos preocupamos por nuestra comunidad y por lo que nos preocupamos no sólo por nuestros estudiantes y familias que servimos, sino también nuestros miembros del personal profundamente y queremos asegurarnos de que están seguros y que tienen las herramientas que necesitan para ser capaz de proporcionar lo que se suponía que proporcionaremos a nuestras familias. El cuidado de niños definitivamente fue un problema para muchos de nuestros miembros del personal con niños pequeños propios que tuvieron que averiguar cómo no solo hacer el aprendizaje virtual para sus propios hijos, sino también enseñar a los niños de nuestra comunidad de Freedom Prep. Yo digo todo el tiempo que nuestros maestros, nuestros miembros del personal son trabajadores milagrosos. Cuando me meto virtualmente en las aulas estoy asombrada y tan orgullosa de lo que veo y lo que veo a nuestros maestros haciendo e incluso viendo a los maestros con bebés propios en su piernas enseñando a algunos de nuestros bebés de Freedom Prep, me enorgullece la resiliencia de nuestra comunidad y lo que somos capaces de hacer en momentos de crisis. COOK: Por supuesto, definitivamente estoy de acuerdo, definitivamente. Así que sé que tenemos muchas de nuestras familias que regresan con nosotros esta tarde, pero para algunas de nuestras familias más nuevas quería hacer una pregunta rápida sobre los cambios que tuvimos que hacer para este año, y ¿cómo decidiste qué cambios hacer o qué ajustar para este nuevo año? WEBB: ¿Hablas en términos del horario? COOK: Sí WEBB: Normalmente, nuestras clases en persona son a menudo en algún lugar entre 25 y 30 niños. Sabíamos que 25 a 30 niños en una pantalla de zoom no iba a funcionar. También habíamos escuchado de otros distritos escolares en otras escuelas que pasar de 7 a 8 horas delante de la pantalla no iba a funcionar no sólo para los niños, sino también para los padres. Y así que en parte nuestro horario consiste en alrededor de 4 horas de aprendizaje sincrónico y luego el tiempo adicional. Así que los niños pasan unas 4 horas frente a la pantalla con su maestro y luego el resto del día pasan se la pasan haciendo trabajo independiente. Parte de esa decisión fue que una, queríamos asegurarnos de que los tamaños de clase fueran lo suficientemente pequeños como para que pudiéramos llegar a cada niño. Así
  5. 5. que nos reducimos, pusimos nuestros tamaños de clase a no más de 15 niños. Dos, también queríamos asegurarnos de que los niños tuvieran suficiente tiempo en la pantalla, pero no demasiado tiempo en la pantalla. Seguimos escuchando quejas de otras escuelas y otros distritos escolares en todo el país de que los niños están fatigados, su fatiga estando frente a la pantalla, fatigados por sentarse. Sé que lo es, me agoto yo sentada frente a una pantalla que incluso hago llamadas de conferencia a veces porque me canso de sentarme frente a una pantalla, así que queríamos tratar de prevenir eso con nuestros hijos. También tuvimos que pensar en cómo acomodar los horarios de trabajo de nuestros padres. Entonces, ¿cómo nos aseguramos de que haya un padre o una familia donde ambos padres trabajen por la noche, cómo lo acomodamos para asegurarnos de que su hijo tenga muchas clases por la mañana o viceversa tal vez haya un padre que trabaje durante todo el día y necesitan clases por la tarde y por la noche para poder mantener a sus estudiantes. Así que esas fueron algunas de las cosas en las que estábamos pensando para nuestras familias. Además, estábamos pensando en eso para nuestros miembros del personal también. Así que algunos miembros del personal tienen horarios donde son capaces de realmente empujar estar frente a esa pantalla en la mañana y necesitan tiempo en la tarde, ya sea para atender a sus propias familias o otras responsabilidades. Esas eran sólo las decisiones que estábamos tomando y también estábamos al mismo tiempo mirando los números, a las tasas de positividad en la ciudad de Memphis, tratando de averiguar cuándo podríamos volver a la educación en persona. Nuestra prioridad número uno para tomar decisiones era la seguridad, nuestra prioridad era la seguridad para nuestras familias, la seguridad para nuestros hijos y la seguridad para nuestro personal. De ninguna manera traeremos de vuelta a nuestros hijos y familias y tendríamos un riesgo significativo de que se enfermen por el coronavirus, pero también reconocemos que la mejor instrucción es en persona, la instrucción particularmente para nuestros bebés más pequeños. Y reconocemos que queremos que nuestros hijos mayores tengan, en particular los mayores, nuestros seniors el año pasado que se perdieron más o menos en su semestre de primavera y nuestros seniors de este año que se están perdiendo esa experiencia de los seniors, lo reconocemos también, por lo que estamos hablando y resolviendo planes de reingreso para que regresan en la primavera. COOK: Correcto, gracias por eso; Gracias. ¿Cómo describiría nuestro aprendizaje virtual en Freedom Prep? ¿Ha recibido algún comentario de maestros, estudiantes o familias últimamente? WEBB: Sí, absolutamente. Así que yo diría que el aprendizaje virtual comenzó muy bien. De hecho creo que la asistencia subió, y le digo a la gente todo el tiempo que es sólo porque puedes levantarte de la cama e ir a la escuela, como si no tuvieras que pasar por muchos pasos diferentes. De hecho, comencé un entrenamiento personal virtual durante la pandemia y es lo mejor que he hecho, porque literalmente puedo salir de la cama y ponerme los tenis y hacer un entrenamiento allí, así que la asistencia fue definitivamente muy buena. Sin embargo, sé que uno de nuestros desafíos y uno de los comentarios que hemos recibido de las familias es que el trabajo, el trabajo independiente para los estudiantes no es tan demandante como podría ser. Así que definitivamente necesitamos trabajar en ese trabajo asincrónico, el trabajo que los niños están haciendo independientemente. Yo diría que la parte sincrónica, cuando los niños están frente a la pantalla de la computadora en sus clases de zoom, he visto cosas realmente increíbles. El hecho de que pudiéramos enseñar a los niños de kínder a entrar en sus salas virtuales fue fenomenal para mí. Que nos tomamos una semana de orientación, al igual que lo hacemos en persona y
  6. 6. enseñamos a nuestros niños a ir a las salas virtuales. La asistencia se ha reducido y la asistencia se ha estrechado particularmente entre los niños más pequeños, lo cual entiendo porque en todo el país todos los distritos escolares están reportando que la inscripción en el Kindergarten y la asistencia están bajando. Entendemos que es difícil para un niño de 5 años y necesitan supervisión constante de un adulto, un adulto, quiero decir que tenemos que trabajar como usted sabe que nuestros padres trabajan y entendemos que las familias tienen que trabajar. Así que yo diría que el aprendizaje virtual frente a una pantalla de zoom frente a los profesores que están haciendo un trabajo increíble, ha ido muy bien. El aprendizaje independiente no tanto, la asistencia va bastante bien, pero también estoy emocionado de pensar en cuándo las familias o lo cuales son las familias que elijan regresar. COOK: Sí, pienso en nuestros estudiantes más pequeños todo el tiempo, porque de alguna manera los estamos preparando para su futuro, cierto, cuando se trata de educación. Sí, pero por el otro lado es como, ¿pero es suficiente, cuánto más necesitamos hacer importante para nuestro aprendizaje virtual?, así que siempre es agradable escuchar lo que los estudiantes, las familias y el personal tienen que decir a medida que nos movemos para asegurarnos de que los estamos apoyando de la mejor manera posible. Entonces, si pensamos en nuestra misión y nos aseguramos de preparar a todos los estudiantes para la universidad y en la vida, Sra. Webb, ¿de qué manera el aprendizaje virtual se alinea con la misión? En su opinión. WEBB: Sí, esa es una gran pregunta. Creo que la única, para ser honesta, la única manera en que el aprendizaje virtual se alinea con la misión es que continúa el aprendizaje incluso durante una pandemia. Para ser honesta, como he visto en algunas aulas de la escuela primaria se parecen bastante a las aulas en persona tanto como se puede hacer detrás de la pantalla, y por lo que sé que nuestros maestros y nuestros líderes escolares siempre están enfocados en asegurar que podemos empujar hacia nuestra misión preparando a nuestros estudiantes para sobresalir en la universidad y en la vida. Yo diría que, por supuesto, faltan algunas cosas. Por mucho que un niño de 5 años pueda mostrarte su letra/escritura en la pantalla, no es lo mismo que estar allí en persona para poder ayudarlos a sostener ese lápiz y averiguar cómo están escribiendo sus cartas. Y tanto como hemos sido capaces de enseñarles y cómo cambiar creo que no toma el lugar del aprendizaje en persona. Yo diría, sin embargo, que el aprendizaje virtual es un elemento para el pensamiento analítico y la resolución de problemas que necesitas para ir a la universidad y para sobresalir en la universidad y en la vida. Y creo que en todo caso, esta pandemia y nosotros cambiando al aprendizaje virtual, y que nuestros padres tienen que cambiar al aprendizaje virtual realmente ha comenzado a desarrollar e impulsar esas habilidades analíticas y de resolución de problemas que de otra manera no habríamos tenido que resolver. Teníamos que ser muy creativos sobre muchas cosas, y nuestras familias tenían que ser creativas sobre cómo hago que mi hijo se meta frente a la pantalla todos los días e ir a trabajar, y así que solo creo que es sólo un testamento para decir lo menos a nuestra comunidad y nuestro tipo de resistencia en este momento a pesar de todos los desafíos que hemos tenido. COOK: Sí, y mencionaste mucho la comunidad Sra. Webb, y es uno de nuestros valores fundamentales, cierto. Sí, nos enorgullecemos de asegurarnos de que tenemos un fuerte sentido de comunidad, pero durante estos tiempos, el aprendizaje virtual de la pandemia, no tenemos una gran cantidad de
  7. 7. interacción cara a cara, ¿cómo crees que podemos mantener nuestro fuerte sentido de comunidad durante estos tiempos? WEBB: Sí, sabes que es difícil decir lo menos, pero lo vuelvo a decir, solo felicitó al equipo de Freedom Prep, a los miembros del personal y al liderazgo de Freedom Prep por poder hacerlo. Su escuela, la planificación del ​Trunk or Treat​, algo que hacemos todos los años, pero están haciendo un drive thru a través del ​Trunk or Treat​. Hicieron el festival de la Herencia Hispana y fue un drive-thru el festival de la Herencia Hispana y nuestros trabajadores sociales condujeron y entregaron canastas de cuidado a algunas de nuestras familias que estaban en alta necesidad. Creo que estas cosas muestran esto, es un gran sentido de comunidad. Tue personalmente he oído también le llevaste letreros de patio a todos nuestros maestros que conoce, y muchos de nuestros líderes escolares se ofrecieron como voluntarios e hicimos letreros de patio para nuestros maestros que decían "un increíble maestro de FPA vive aquí" y así que condujimos alrededor para poner letreros en sus patios. Así que estamos haciendo todo lo posible sin poder tocarnos, y sé que a ti Sra. Cook te encantan los abrazos y así que estoy segura de que lo estás perdiendo aquí mismo... y es difícil para mí. Fui a Westwood a ayudar. Conduje algunas Chromebooks, Chromebooks a algunas de nuestras familias porque también me perdí el sentido de comunidad y así que todavía tratamos de hacer ahora con cubrebocas puestas, toneladas de desinfectante de manos, con distancia social y tomar temperaturas. Todavía tratamos de servir a nuestra comunidad y tener algunos puntos de contacto de diferentes maneras a pesar de no ser capaces de estar realmente allí juntos. COOK: Sí, definitivamente lo estamos haciendo funcionar. WEBB: Sí, sí que lo estamos intentando . COOK: Y todos los días digo, Oh Dios mío qué puedo hacer hoy porque sabes cómo soy, soy una persona que necesita tomar la mano de alguien y acompañarlos a clase, necesito un abrazo, necesito ver a los padres. WEBB: Y también diría que felicito a nuestros padres por su comprensión por decir lo menos. Felicito a nuestros padres por su paciencia, hay una frase por la que hemos estado dando vueltas desde que comenzó la pandemia, dando comprensión. Nuestros padres absolutamente nos han dado comprensión. Quiero decir que han dicho, que “no tengo Chromebook para mis hijos”, “estoy molesto pero lo entiendo” y apreciamos que por todos los medios hemos estado tratando de dar a nuestros miembros del personal comprensión también y siempre mucho ánimo a todos a que simplemente se den la comprensión. Yo siempre he sido una trabajadora tipo A loca, pero también sé que tengo que dormir más ahora como tú sólo tienes que darte a ti mismo la comprensión. Hay un estrés constante en nuestra comunidad además de la pandemia, además del racismo que está sucediendo que está muy extendido entre nuestra comunidad. Hay tanto estrés que está sucediendo en este momento que estoy tan agradecida con la cantidad de comprensión que nuestro personal, nuestros maestros y nuestras familias nos han estado dando en este momento.
  8. 8. COOK: Muy agradecida. Está bien Sra. Webb, ¿qué sigue para FPA? A medida que avanza el año 2021, ¿qué esperas? WEBB: Dios mío, qué estoy esperando. Estoy deseando que COVID-19 se vaya, digamos eso. Estoy deseando que se vaya. Estoy deseando que realmente lleguemos con el plan más seguro posible para que nuestros hijos vuelvan al edificio de la escuela. Sé que habrá muchas preguntas. Habrá preguntas sobre cubrebocas, estamos absolutamente usando cubrebocas; personal, estudiantes, profesores en todo momento usando cubrebocas. Estamos haciendo pantallas de plexiglás, estaremos usando desinfectante de manos, controles de temperatura, distanciamiento social, tanto como sea posible, pero estoy deseando un momento en el que podamos volver a una sensación de normalidad en nuestras aulas. Estoy deseando enseñar a nuestros bebés a leer en persona, sí, en lugar de a través de una pantalla de computadora. Espero que la administración nacional se entregue para que tengamos una administración que crea en la ciencia y que obtengamos información clara sobre lo que está pasando con nuestras familias. Y estoy buscando que nuestra próxima generación que se graduará donde el 100% de los estudiantes será aceptado en universidades de 4 años. Quiero decir que es mucho sabes, a pesar de todo lo que está pasando, hay tanto por lo que estar agradecido y hay mucho que esperar al entrar en el nuevo año escolar. También me gustaría agregar una última cosa es que nuestro edificio en Brownlee, 817 Brownlee, será completamente renovado y hermoso para el momento en que nuestras familias regresen. Nuestra escuela Secundaria Whitehaven y nuestra Escuela Preparatoria tendrán un edificio prácticamente nuevo para entrar en la primavera, una vez que sea el año 2021. Así que estoy muy emocionada por que todos vean ese nuevo edificio, de modo que diría que en sí mismo ha sido algo bueno porque nuestros contratistas han sido capaces de completar la construcción todo este tiempo sin ninguna interrupción. Así que si hubo algo bueno en Freedom Prep durante esta pandemia, es que nuestro edificio estará listo para que los padres entren y los padres estarán emocionados. Tenemos un nuevo estacionamiento, por lo que el tráfico no será tan loco durante la llegada y la recogida de estudiantes. COOK: Sí, eso es increíble, eso es increíble. Así que has sido súper transparente durante este tiempo y hablamos sobre una serie de cosas que se relacionan con el aprendizaje virtual, nuestros horarios, comentarios, cierto, y así si pudieras dejar a nuestra audiencia con una cosa principal, ¿cuál sería? ¿Con qué te gustaría que las familias de FPA se fueran esta tarde sobre nuestra conversación? WEBB: Sí, quisiera que nuestras familias supieran que estamos haciendo todo lo posible para asegurarnos de que no sólo impulsemos nuestra misión de preparar a los niños para sobresalir en la universidad y en la vida, sino también para asegurar que nuestras familias estén seguras y listas para ir en todo momento. La seguridad es nuestra prioridad número uno, y nunca haremos nada que ponga seriamente en riesgo a nuestros estudiantes en nuestras familias. Entendemos lo que está pasando en nuestra comunidad, estamos constantemente al pendiente, estamos hablando con el Departamento de Salud también. Así que no sólo seguiremos empujando hacia nuestra misión porque el tiempo no se detiene para nuestros hijos, las universidades no se detienen para nuestros hijos, por lo que debemos asegurarnos de que están listos para la universidad, sino que también para asegurarnos de que no sólo
  9. 9. nuestros estudiantes están seguros, sino también las familias, los padres, los abuelos, los primos, los tíos, primos, todos los miembros de esa familia también están seguros. COOK: Gracias por eso, y eso concluye nuestro check-in Sra. Webb. Así que espero que ustedes sean capaces de irse sintiéndose mucho más tranquilos de que estamos en esto con ustedes a largo plazo y no les pediremos que hagan nada que comprometa su salud, seguridad o educación de sus hijos. La Sra. Webb y yo los mantendremos al tanto si algo cambia. Muchas gracias por su tiempo y nos vemos la próxima vez. WEBB: Gracias, gracias Sra. Cook. COOK: No hay problema.

