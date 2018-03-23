Successfully reported this slideshow.
Book details Author : William H. Hallenbeck Pages : 240 pages Publisher : CRC Press 1993-06-09 Language : English ISBN-10 ...
Description this book Quantitative Risk Assessment for Environmental and Occupational Health, Second Edition features twic...
Quantitative Risk Assessment for Environmental and Occupational Health, Second Edition features twice as many risk analysis models with complete examples as the previous edition. The book features new information in the following areas:Calculation of human dose rate and dose from experimental studies (animal and human)Quantitation of responseTests of significanceCalculation of excess riskCalculation of confidence limits on excess riskIndividual and group excess riskConversion of risk factor unitsAcceptable concentrationsQuantitative Risk Assessment for Environmental and Occupational Health, Second Edition will be an essential risk assessment reference for industrial hygienists, environmental scientists and engineers, toxicologists, epidemiologists, attorneys, regulatory officials, and manufacturers and users of chemicals.

  2. 2. Book details Author : William H. Hallenbeck Pages : 240 pages Publisher : CRC Press 1993-06-09 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0873718011 ISBN-13 : 9780873718011
