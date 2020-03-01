Estadisticos 29 3-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Estadísticos Tema 2
2 Parámetros y estadísticos  Parámetro: Es una cantidad numérica calculada sobre una población  La altura media de los i...
Mg. Agustìn Rojas Flores 4 Un brevísimo resumen sobre estadísticos  Posición  Dividen un conjunto ordenado de datos en g...
5 Estadísticos de posición  Se define el cuantil de orden a como un valor de la variable por debajo del cual se encuentra...
6 Estadísticos de posición  Percentil de orden k = cuantil de orden k/100  La mediana es el percentil 50  El percentil ...
7  Ejemplos  El 5% de los recién nacidos tiene un peso demasiado bajo. ¿Qué peso se considera “demasiado bajo”?  Percen...
8  ¿Qué peso no llega a alcanzar el 25% de los individuos?  Primer cuartil = percentil 25 = 60 Kg.  ¿Qué peso es supera...
9 Ejemplo Número de años de escolarización 5 ,3 ,3 5 ,3 ,7 6 ,4 1,1 12 ,8 1,9 25 1,7 3,5 68 4,5 8,0 56 3,7 11,7 73 4,8 16,...
10 Centralización Añaden unos cuantos casos particulares a las medidas de posición. En este caso son medidas que buscan po...
11 Algunas fórmulas  Datos sin agrupar: x1, x2, ..., xn  Media  Datos organizados en tabla  si está en intervalos usar...
12 Altura mediana
13 Ejemplo con variables continuas Peso Marca de clase frec Frec. acum. 40 – 50 45 5 5 50 – 60 55 10 15 60 – 70 65 21 36 7...
14 Ejemplo (continuación) Peso M. Clase Fr. Fr. ac. 40 – 50 45 5 5 50 – 60 55 10 15 60 – 70 65 21 36 70 - 80 75 11 47 80 -...
15 Variabilidad o dispersión  Los estudiantes de Bioestadística reciben diferentes calificaciones en la asignatura (varia...
16 Miden el grado de dispersión (variabilidad) de los datos, independientemente de su causa.  Amplitud o Rango (‘range’):...
17  Varianza S2 (‘Variance’): Mide el promedio de las desviaciones (al cuadrado) de las observaciones con respecto a la m...
18 Desviación típica (‘standard deviation’) Es la raíz cuadrada de la varianza  Tiene las misma dimensionalidad (unidades...
19  Centrado en la media y a una desviación típica de distancia tenemos más de la mitad de las observaciones (izq.)  A d...
20 Coeficiente de variación Es la razón entre la desviación típica y la media.  Mide la desviación típica en forma de “qu...
21 Asimetría o Sesgo  Una distribución es simétrica si la mitad izquierda de su distribución es la imagen especular de su...
22 Estadísticos para detectar asimetría  Hay diferentes estadísticos que sirven para detectar asimetría.  Basado en dife...
23 Apuntamiento o curtosis Leptocúrtica 138 108 102 97 92 87 82 77 72 67 62 57 52 47 42 37 32 27 16 3 Frecuencia 400 300 2...
24 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Ocho o más Número de hijos 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% Porcentaje n=419 28% n=255 17% n=375 25% n=215 14% n=127 ...
25 ¿Qué hemos visto?  Parámetros  Estadísticos y estimadores  Clasificación  Posición (cuantiles, percentiles,...)  D...
