Terceiro de primaria

A BIBLIA UNHA GRAN BIBLIOTECA A Biblia ten dúas partes, o Antigo Testamento, que narra a historia do pobo de Israel e a sú...
A Biblia ten dúas partes: ..................... .................................. e .................. .....................
1.Clasifica estes libros: Éxodo – Salmos – Evanxeo de Lucas – Isaías Gálatas – Feitos dos Apóstolos – Santiago – Rut Antig...
2. Descifra o código e escribe o texto resultante. A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V X Y Z A BIBLIA ESTÁ TRADUCI...
3.Completa: ........................ TESTAMENTO → Acontecementos e feitos do pobo de Israel A BIBLIA ........................
Clasifica estes libros: Xénese – Sabedoría – Evanxeo de Mateo – Xeremías Romanos – Feitos dos Apóstolos – Xudas – Esther A...
Clasifica estes libros: Levítico – Proverbios – Evanxeo de Xoán – Ezequiel Tito – Feitos dos Apóstolos – 1Pedro – Xudit An...
Clasifica estes libros: Números – Eclesiastés – Evanxeo de Marcos – Rut Filemón – Apocalipse – 3Xoán – Habacuc AntigoTesta...
Clasifica estes libros: Deuteronomio – Tobías – Evanxeo de Lucas – Xuíces Hebreos - Feitos dos Apóstolos – Santiago – 2Rei...
A MARAVILLA DA CREACIÓN O relato da Creación é importante para os cristiáns porque explica que Deus da a vida e que podemo...
1.Completa a frase seguinte: Deus creou ao ........................ e a ....................... para coidar e disfrutar do...
3.E nós, que podemos facer para coidar da Natureza? ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→
Temos que coidar a Natureza
MARÍA, NAI DE XESÚS María sorprendeuse moitísimo do anuncio que recibiu do anxo Gabriel, pero alegrouse moito de ser escol...
1. Busca no diccionario o significado da palabra confiar. Anótao. 2. María confiou en Deus e esperou o nacemento de Xesús....
ADVENTO Catro semanas antes do Nadal, os cristiáns preparamos esta festa recordando como María esperou e se preparou para ...
O NADAL María e Xosé vivían en Nazaret. Pouco antes de nacer Xesús tiveron que ir ata Belén. Como non atoparon pousada, re...
1.Di se as seguintes frases son verdadeiras ou falsas. Xesús naceu nun palacio cheo de riquezas. María é a nai de Xesús. U...
2.Coloca ordenadamente as bolas para construír unha frase. 3.Une con frechas. Como podes facer chegar a mensaxe de Nadal a...
A SAGRADA FAMILIA Xesús, María e Xosé forman a Sagrada Familia. A Sagrada Familia é para os cristiáns un modelo que se deb...
2.Completa este acróstico sobre a Presentación de Xesús no Templo. a) _ _ _ T _ b) _ E _ _ _ _ _ _ _ c) _ _ M _ _ _ d) P _...
3. Clasifica as seguintes palabras na columna correspondente. Simeón Xesús bebé Xesús aos 12 anos maestros Vin ao Salvador...
OS APÓSTOLOS Colorea os apóstolos e pon debaixo o nome de cada un.
Despois de ser bautizado, Xesús comezou a anunciar o Reino de Deus. Os doce amigos que escolleu son os apóstolos e eles ax...
O REINO DE DEUS
1.Continúa as frases coas palabras axeitadas. mentiras amor xustiza alegría comprensión envidia paz egoísmo o Queremos un ...
2.Explica como colaboras ti na construcción do Reino de Deus. Na casa Cando fago compaña ao meu tío .........................
SEMANA SANTA Numera correctamente as viñetas.
Xesús deu a súa vida para que todos descubriran que realmente era o Salvador. Instituíu a Eucaristía e explicou que a verd...
Nome: …………………………………………………………………….. Curso: …………….. Data:………………… Completa: A Sagrada Familia está formada por ……………., ……………...
PENTECOSTE O Espírito Santo encheu aos apóstolos de forza para falar de Xesús a todo o mundo. 1. Completa o texto con esta...
2. Relaciona con frechas. Os apóstolos están alegres porque... ...o Espírito de Deus está con eles. O Espírito Santo trans...
OS PRIMEIROS CRISTIÁNS Os apóstolos falaban de Xesús. Moitas persoas que os escoitaban querían unirse a eles e ser amigos ...
2. Descifra o código e descobre a mensaxe oculta. A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V X Y Z OS CRISTIÁNS DE HOXE F...
A IGREXA Igrexa significa reunión ou asemblea de todos os cristiáns. A Igrexa formámola todos os bautizados. Usamos tamén ...
Pon no recadro correspondente o nome de cada cousa.
A TRINIDADE AS TRES PERSOAS DE DEUS: PAI, FILLO, ESPÍRITO SANTO.
 Relaciona. É Xesús. É o Creador. PAI Da forza aos cristiáns. Fíxose home. Enviou ao seu fillo Xesús. FILLO É a forza de ...
Terceiro de primaria
  1. 1. A BIBLIA UNHA GRAN BIBLIOTECA A Biblia ten dúas partes, o Antigo Testamento, que narra a historia do pobo de Israel e a súa relación con Deus; e o Novo Testamento, onde se relata a vida de Xesús, o que fixo e dixo, e a vida dos primeiros cristiáns.
  2. 2. A Biblia ten dúas partes: ..................... .................................. e .................. ................................. No Antigo Testamento hai ........ libros. No Novo Testamento hai ........ libros. En total, a Biblia ten ......... libros.
  3. 3. 1.Clasifica estes libros: Éxodo – Salmos – Evanxeo de Lucas – Isaías Gálatas – Feitos dos Apóstolos – Santiago – Rut Antigo Testamento Novo Testamento ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ___ ________________________________
  4. 4. 2. Descifra o código e escribe o texto resultante. A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V X Y Z A BIBLIA ESTÁ TRADUCIDA A CASE TODAS AS LINGUAS. A BIBLIA É O LIBRO MAIS LIDO DO MUNDO.
  5. 5. 3.Completa: ........................ TESTAMENTO → Acontecementos e feitos do pobo de Israel A BIBLIA ......................... ........................ → Vida de .................... e dos ....................... cristiáns.  4. Fai un debuxo dalgún personaxe da Biblia.
  6. 6. Clasifica estes libros: Xénese – Sabedoría – Evanxeo de Mateo – Xeremías Romanos – Feitos dos Apóstolos – Xudas – Esther AntigoTestamento Novo Testamento ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ _________________________________________ Completa o nome dos catro evanxeos: M _ T _ O M _ R _ O _ L _ C _ S X _ Á _
  7. 7. Clasifica estes libros: Levítico – Proverbios – Evanxeo de Xoán – Ezequiel Tito – Feitos dos Apóstolos – 1Pedro – Xudit AntigoTestamento Novo Testamento ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ _________________________________________ Cal é o primeiro libro da Biblia? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… E o último? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
  8. 8. Clasifica estes libros: Números – Eclesiastés – Evanxeo de Marcos – Rut Filemón – Apocalipse – 3Xoán – Habacuc AntigoTestamento Novo Testamento ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ _________________________________________ Escribe o nome dos libros do Pentateuco. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………................................................ ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
  9. 9. Clasifica estes libros: Deuteronomio – Tobías – Evanxeo de Lucas – Xuíces Hebreos - Feitos dos Apóstolos – Santiago – 2Reis AntigoTestamento Novo Testamento ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ _________________________________________ Relaciona: ÉXODO LIBROS HISTÓRICOS 1 REIS PENTATEUCO XOB LIBROS PROFÉTICOS DANIEL LIBROS SAPIENCIAIS
  10. 10. A MARAVILLA DA CREACIÓN O relato da Creación é importante para os cristiáns porque explica que Deus da a vida e que podemos sentir a súa presencia en todo o creado.
  11. 11. 1.Completa a frase seguinte: Deus creou ao ........................ e a ....................... para coidar e disfrutar do .............................. O home chamábase ............................. e a muller chamábase ................................. 2.Explica se as persoas que exercen estas profesións axudan aos demais a coidar a natureza. o GARDABOSQUE. ................................................................................................................................................... o VETERINARIA ................................................................................................................................................... o MÉDICO ................................................................................................................................................... o MISIONEIRO ................................................................................................................................................... o BOMBEIRO ...................................................................................................................................................
  12. 12. 3.E nós, que podemos facer para coidar da Natureza? ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→ ☺→
  13. 13. Temos que coidar a Natureza
  14. 14. MARÍA, NAI DE XESÚS María sorprendeuse moitísimo do anuncio que recibiu do anxo Gabriel, pero alegrouse moito de ser escollida como nai de Xesús, o Salvador que esperaba o pobo de Israel. María confiou en Deus e esperou o nacemento de Xesús.
  15. 15. 1. Busca no diccionario o significado da palabra confiar. Anótao. 2. María confiou en Deus e esperou o nacemento de Xesús. Escribe o nome de tres persoas nas que confíes ti. Explica por que. Persoa na que confío Porque Meu irmán Ernesto Sabe gardar segredos .................................................................................................. ................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... 3. Paréceche que os demais poden confiar en ti? Por que?
  16. 16. ADVENTO Catro semanas antes do Nadal, os cristiáns preparamos esta festa recordando como María esperou e se preparou para o Nacemento de Xesús: é o ADVENTO.
  17. 17. O NADAL María e Xosé vivían en Nazaret. Pouco antes de nacer Xesús tiveron que ir ata Belén. Como non atoparon pousada, refuxiáronse nunha corte e alí naceu Xesús. Un anxo anunciou aos pastores o nacemento de Xesús e eles foron adoralo. Uns Magos de Oriente seguiron a estrela que os guiou ata Xesús.
  18. 18. 1.Di se as seguintes frases son verdadeiras ou falsas. Xesús naceu nun palacio cheo de riquezas. María é a nai de Xesús. Un anxo anunciou aos pastores o nacemento de Xesús. Os pastores non fixeron caso do anxo e quedaron durmidos. Os Magos de Oriente levaron ao Neno ouro, incenso e mirra. Xesús naceu en Belén. O rei Herodes, que era moi bo, levoulle a Xesús o mellor regalo. Unha estrela guiou aos Reis Magos ata Belén.
  19. 19. 2.Coloca ordenadamente as bolas para construír unha frase. 3.Une con frechas. Como podes facer chegar a mensaxe de Nadal a... Chamando por teléfono o Unha amiga enferma Indo de visita Escoitando o que di Facéndolle compaña o Un avó ancián Contándolle as miñas cousas
  20. 20. A SAGRADA FAMILIA Xesús, María e Xosé forman a Sagrada Familia. A Sagrada Familia é para os cristiáns un modelo que se debe seguir: bos, xenerosos, solidarios e relixiosos. 1. Compara a túa infancia coa de Xesús. Xesús Eu Vivía en ............................................................ Eu vivo en ................................................................ A súa familia eran ............................................ A miña familia son..................................................... Xosé era............................................................ Os meus pais traballan de ........................................ Xesús aprendía na ............................................ Eu aprendo................................................................
  21. 21. 2.Completa este acróstico sobre a Presentación de Xesús no Templo. a) _ _ _ T _ b) _ E _ _ _ _ _ _ _ c) _ _ M _ _ _ d) P _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ e) _ _ L _ _ _ _ _ f) _ O _ _ a) Simeón era un ancián ............ e bo. b) O templo estaba en ........................ .. . c) No templo atoparon a ........................ . d) Xesús foi ............................ no templo. e) Simeón di que Xesús é o ................... . f) Simeón colleu ao Neno no .................. .
  22. 22. 3. Clasifica as seguintes palabras na columna correspondente. Simeón Xesús bebé Xesús aos 12 anos maestros Vin ao Salvador Esta é a casa do meu Pai Presentación de Xesús no templo Xesús atopado no templo Xesús bebé ....................................................................................... ............................................................................................. ....................................................................................... ............................................................................................. ....................................................................................... O templo de xerusalem Na época de Xesús era costume que os pais presentaran no templo aos seus fillos recéns. Xosé e María levaron a Xesús ao templo para presentarllo a Deus.
  23. 23. OS APÓSTOLOS Colorea os apóstolos e pon debaixo o nome de cada un.
  24. 24. Despois de ser bautizado, Xesús comezou a anunciar o Reino de Deus. Os doce amigos que escolleu son os apóstolos e eles axudáronlle a anunciar o Reino.  Repasa o Nosopai, a oración mais importante para os cristiáns porque foi Xesús mesmo quen lla aprendeu aos seus apóstolos. Noso Pai, que estás no ceo, santificado sexa o teu Nome; veña a nós o teu Reino; fágase a túa vontade, aquí na terra coma no ceo. Noso pan de cada día dánolo hoxe; perdoa as nosas ofensas como perdoamos nós a quen nos ten ofendido. Non nos deixes caer na tentación E líbranos do mal. Amén. Xoán Bautista bautizou a Xesús no río Xordán
  25. 25. O REINO DE DEUS
  26. 26. 1.Continúa as frases coas palabras axeitadas. mentiras amor xustiza alegría comprensión envidia paz egoísmo o Queremos un Reino sen mentiras. o Queremos un Reino con amor. o Queremos un Reino.................................................................. o Queremos ....................................................................................... o ................................................................................................................. o ................................................................................................................ o ................................................................................................................. o ................................................................................................................
  27. 27. 2.Explica como colaboras ti na construcción do Reino de Deus. Na casa Cando fago compaña ao meu tío ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ Na escola Cando axudo aos compañeiros ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ .......................................................................................................................................................................................................
  28. 28. SEMANA SANTA Numera correctamente as viñetas.
  29. 29. Xesús deu a súa vida para que todos descubriran que realmente era o Salvador. Instituíu a Eucaristía e explicou que a verdadeira felicidade está en amar e servir aos demais.  Explica o significado destes símbolos: Cáliz Pan Cruz
  30. 30. Nome: …………………………………………………………………….. Curso: …………….. Data:………………… Completa: A Sagrada Familia está formada por ……………., ………………… e ……………..  En que cidade estaba o Templo no que Xesús foi presentado cando era pequeño?  Escribe o nome dos Doce Apóstolos.  Risca as cousas que non pertencen ao Reino de Deus que Xesús veu anunciar. MENTIRAS ODIO ALEGRÍA AMOR INXUSTIZA PAZ AMISTADE XENEROSIDADE EGOÍSMO
  31. 31. PENTECOSTE O Espírito Santo encheu aos apóstolos de forza para falar de Xesús a todo o mundo. 1. Completa o texto con estas palabras: Xesús Pentecoste lapas confianza apóstolos O día de ............................................... os .......................................................... estaban reunidos. Cando apareceron as pequenas .......................................... , todos se sentían preto de ............................................. Enchéronse de ............................................... Chegara o Espírito Santo.
  32. 32. 2. Relaciona con frechas. Os apóstolos están alegres porque... ...o Espírito de Deus está con eles. O Espírito Santo transforma... ... a mensaxe de Xesús. Antes do día de Pentecoste, os apóstolos... ...seguir o camiño de Xesús. O Espírito Santo da forzas para... ... a vida dos discípulos. Os apóstolos xa comprenden... ...estaban tristes e confundidos. 3. Rodea cun círculo os dones do Espírito Santo. Entendimento Envidia Sabedoría CONSELLO EGOÍSMO FORTALEZA Violencia CIENCIA INXUSTIZA PEREZA PIEDADE Temor de Deus
  33. 33. OS PRIMEIROS CRISTIÁNS Os apóstolos falaban de Xesús. Moitas persoas que os escoitaban querían unirse a eles e ser amigos de Xesús. Os apóstolos bautizábanas. Foron os primeiros cristiáns e as primeiras cristianas. 1. Completa o texto coas seguintes palabras. FAMILIA VIVIRAN REZABAN APÓSTOLOS XESÚS APRENDÍAN POBRES COUSAS RICOS Os.......................................................................... contaban todo o que .......................................................... con ................................................................ . Os cristiáns vivían como unha gran ............................................ . Comían e ............................................................. xuntos e ....................................................... todo sobre Xesús. Os que eran ............................................................... axudaban aos .............................................. . Compartían as ........................................................... que tiñan.
  34. 34. 2. Descifra o código e descobre a mensaxe oculta. A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V X Y Z OS CRISTIÁNS DE HOXE FORMAMOS A IGREXA IGUAL QUE OS CRISTIÁNS DOS PRIMEIROS TEMPOS SEGUIMOS O CAMIÑO QUE XESÚS APRENDEU AOS SEUS DISCÍPULOS
  35. 35. A IGREXA Igrexa significa reunión ou asemblea de todos os cristiáns. A Igrexa formámola todos os bautizados. Usamos tamén a palabra igrexa para designar os templos cristiáns.
  36. 36. Pon no recadro correspondente o nome de cada cousa.
  37. 37. A TRINIDADE AS TRES PERSOAS DE DEUS: PAI, FILLO, ESPÍRITO SANTO.
  38. 38.  Relaciona. É Xesús. É o Creador. PAI Da forza aos cristiáns. Fíxose home. Enviou ao seu fillo Xesús. FILLO É a forza de Deus. Morreu na cruz e resucitou. Une aos cristiáns. ESPÍRITO Aprendeunos a amar. SANTO Ama e escoita ás persoas. Aprendeunos a rezar. Está sempre presente na Igrexa.

