Wi max overview

WiMAX Overview Prepared by: Dhiraj Pandhi (edhipan) EGIL01833
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 2 WiMAX is a broadband radio access technology based on the IEEE 802.16 protocol. To...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 3 After learning this document, you will be capable of: Being familiar with the bas...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 4 Chapter 1 Basic Concepts of WiMAX Chapter 2 Application Scenarios of WiMAX Chapter 3 Network Structure of WiMAX
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 5 Development of Radio Communication 2G 2.5G 3G
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 6 Development Background of WiMAX 5 60 120 (Km/h) BWA (WiMAX 802.16d, 802.16e) (GSM,...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 7 Basic Concepts of WiMAX Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access IEEE 802.1...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 8 Protocols WiMAX is based on the 802.16 protocol that has two standards: 802.16dFi...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 9 Technical Specifications of WiMAX Technical Specification 802.16d 802.16e Bandwidt...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 10 Technical Benefits of WiMAX  Advanced technical functions It incorporates multi...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 11 Global Spectrum Distribution of WiMAX 2.3, 2.5, 3.5 GHz 2.3, 2.5, 3.7 GHz 2.5, 3....
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 12 Comparison Analysis of WiMAX/EV-DO/HSDPA Technology WiMAX 1x EV-DO HSDPA Standard...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 13 IEEE 802.16 Working Group IEEE 802.16 Working Group  In 1999, the IEEE working g...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 14 WiMAX Forum  In April of 2001, the WiMAX forum is set up. This forum participate...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 15 Structure of WiMAX Forum The WiMAX forum is set up for the purpose of push and ac...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 16 Chapter 1 Basic Concepts of WiMAX Chapter 2 Application Scenarios of WiMAX Chapte...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 17 NomadicFixed Simple Mobility Full-rate Mobility Application Scenarios of WiMAX Po...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 18 QoS-Based Services Unsolicited Grant Service (UGS) – VoIP (without silence suppr...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 19 Development of the WiMAX Product Equipment supplier BWA manufacturer Chip manufac...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 20 Chapter 1 Basic Concepts of WiMAX Chapter 2 Application Scenarios of WiMAX Chapte...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 21 End-to-End Network Structure of WiMAX
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 22 Network Elements of WiMAX MSS - Mobile Subscriber Station ASN - Access Service ...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 23 WiMAX NWG-ASN Profile A ASN-GWBS R2 •RRA •Auth. Relay •Key Receiver •HO •Authenti...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 24 WiMAX NWG-ASN Profile B •Distributed ASN solution; •Flat Architecture; •BS and AS...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 25 WiMAX NWG-ASN Profile C CSNASN ASN-GWBS •HO •RRA+RRC •Auth. Relay •Key Receiver •...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 26 Interface Introduction Interface Description R1 R1 interface between the MS and t...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 27 Interface Introduction Interface Description R4 R4 consists of a set of control a...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 28 Networking Features of WiMAX Independent networking Hybrid networking with 2G/3...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 29 Networking Solution of WiMAX MSS ASN CSN ASN-RAN BS：BBU BBU3703 RRU RRU3701C Func...
Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 30
  WiMAX Overview Prepared by: Dhiraj Pandhi (edhipan) EGIL01833
  2. 2. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 2 WiMAX is a broadband radio access technology based on the IEEE 802.16 protocol. To apply this technology, you need to be familiar with the basic concepts and technology benefits of WiMAX. This document describes the basic concepts, application scenarios, and network structure of WiMAX.
  3. 3. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 3 After learning this document, you will be capable of: Being familiar with the basic concepts and associated protocols of WiMAX Being familiar with the application scenarios and technology benefits of WiMAX Being familiar with the network structure of WiMAX
  4. 4. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 4 Chapter 1 Basic Concepts of WiMAX Chapter 2 Application Scenarios of WiMAX Chapter 3 Network Structure of WiMAX
  5. 5. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 5 Development of Radio Communication 2G 2.5G 3G
  6. 6. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 6 Development Background of WiMAX 5 60 120 (Km/h) BWA (WiMAX 802.16d, 802.16e) (GSM, UMTS, CDMA, HSDPA) Data Rate
  7. 7. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 7 Basic Concepts of WiMAX Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access IEEE 802.15 – Bluetooth WAN MAN LAN PAN ETSI HiperPAN IEEE 802.11 – Wireless LAN ETSI HiperLAN IEEE 802.16- Wireless MAN ETSI HiperMAN & HiperAccess IEEE 802.20 (proposed) 3GPP,3GPP2 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)  WiMAX based on the IEEE802.16 protocol is a broadband wireless technology applied to the Metropolitan Area Network (MAN).  It complies with the "Broadband + Wireless" trend. WiMAX features the Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplex Access (OFDMA), Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO), and other advanced technologies to maintain its broadband advantage.  It is called "3.5G" or "4G" technology. In October of 2007, it becomes the fourth standard of 3G technology.
  8. 8. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 8 Protocols WiMAX is based on the 802.16 protocol that has two standards: 802.16dFixed broadband radio access standard It specifies the air interface layer between the fixed access terminals and the BTS. 802.16eMobile broadband radio access standard It supports the mobile station. It supports both the fixed broadband radio access system and mobile broadband radio access system.
  9. 9. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 9 Technical Specifications of WiMAX Technical Specification 802.16d 802.16e Bandwidth (MHz) 1.75-20 1.25-20 Frequency (GHz) 2-11 2-6 Mobility Fixed or roaming Middle-rate mobile station (<120 km/h) Transmission technology Multi-carrier, OFDM Multi-carrier, OFDMA Multiple access OFDMA Spectrum assignment unit Sub-channel Duplex mode TDD,FDD Peak rate (Mbit/s) 75 Mbps (20 MHz) 15 Mbps (5 MHz) , 30 MHbps (10 MHz) Modulation mode DL:BPSK,QPSK,16QAM,64QAM ;UL:BPSK,QPSK,16QAM Inter-cell handovers No Yes Enhanced technology Intelligent antenna, MIMO, HARQ, AMC Access control The BS periodically allocates bandwidths to the MS and provides opportunities for periodic unicast polling. The MSs access the network based on the priority. QoS Supporting five QoS class standards, including UGS, ERtPS, RtPS, NrtPS, and BE Battery saving mode No Supporting idle and sleep modes
  10. 10. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 10 Technical Benefits of WiMAX  Advanced technical functions It incorporates multiple technologies, including OFDMA, MIMO, AMC, and HARQ.  Wide coverage and high throughput The maximum coverage distance of a BS is 50 km. The typical coverage distance is six km to ten km. The maximum throughput of each sector is 75 Mbit/s.  Easy to expand It is easy to add new sectors. It is easy to plan the channel bandwidth.  Low risks of overhead and investment  Broadband access
  11. 11. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 11 Global Spectrum Distribution of WiMAX 2.3, 2.5, 3.5 GHz 2.3, 2.5, 3.7 GHz 2.5, 3.5GHz 2.5, 3.5GHz 3.5GHz 2.3, 2.5, 3.5 GHz 2.3, 2.5,3.3, 3.5GHz 2.3G 2.3－2.4 GHz 2.5G 2.496－2.690 GHz 3.5G 3.4－3.6 GHz Primary frequency bands:
  12. 12. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 12 Comparison Analysis of WiMAX/EV-DO/HSDPA Technology WiMAX 1x EV-DO HSDPA Standard IEEE 802.16e CDMA-2000 WCDMA/UMTS Throughput 30 Mbit/s (10MHzbandwidth) 2.4 Mbit/s 2 Mbit/s (HSDPA supports more than10 Mbit/s throughput.) Coverage range Typical: 6 km to10 km Typical: 2 km to 5 km Typical: 2 km to 5 km Frequency 2 GHz to 6 GHz 400 MHz, 800 MHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz Bandwidth 1.25 MHz to 20 MHz 1.25 MHz 5 MHz Core technology of the physical layer OFDMA, MIMO/AAS, AMC CDMA, AMC CDMA, AMC Duplex mode TDD FDD FDD Mobility Low speed(<120km/h) High speed High speed
  13. 13. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 13 IEEE 802.16 Working Group IEEE 802.16 Working Group  In 1999, the IEEE working group is set up, which studies the broadband radio access technology standard. The aim of this group is to establish a global broadband radio access standard.  This group sets down the broadband access system standards, including the air interface standards and associated standards.  At the beginning of 2003, this group issues the 802.16a standard that defines the 2 GHz to 11 GHz NLOS fixed access system.  On October 1 of 2004, this group issues the 802.16d fixed access standard.  In the end of 2005, this group issues the 802.16e standard. Now, the 802.16e Release3 has been issued.
  14. 14. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 14 WiMAX Forum  In April of 2001, the WiMAX forum is set up. This forum participates in authenticating the standardization and interoperability of the broadband radio access products based on IEEE 802.16 and ETSI HiperMAN.  This forum is organized by many radio communication equipment suppliers, component suppliers, operators, which is a nonprofit organization.  In November of 2004, the Network Working Group (NWG) is set up, which participates in setting downing the network standards for the IEEE 802.16d and IEEE 802.16e.
  15. 15. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 15 Structure of WiMAX Forum The WiMAX forum is set up for the purpose of push and accelerate the process of commercialization of the high-quality broadband radio service.
  16. 16. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 16 Chapter 1 Basic Concepts of WiMAX Chapter 2 Application Scenarios of WiMAX Chapter 3 Network Structure of WiMAX
  17. 17. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 17 NomadicFixed Simple Mobility Full-rate Mobility Application Scenarios of WiMAX Portable Fixed (16d/16e) Nomadic (16e) Portable (16e) Simple Mobility （16e) Full-rate Mobility （16e) Applicatio n Application in buildings, application in the high-level residences Family indoor access, terminal access (It does not support handovers.) Family outdoor access, Mobile terminal access (It supports handovers.) Medium-rate terminal access high-rate terminal access Terminal CPE PCMCIA, USB module PCMCIA, USB module, embedded portable terminal PDA , mobile terminal Mobility No No > 5 km/h > 60 km/h >120 km/h
  18. 18. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 18 QoS-Based Services Unsolicited Grant Service (UGS) – VoIP (without silence suppression) Extended Real-time Polling Service (ertPS) – VoIP with silence suppression Real-time Polling Service (rtPS) – MPEG video Non-real-time Polling Service (nrtPS) – FTP service Best Effort (BE) – network browse, e-mail
  19. 19. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 19 Development of the WiMAX Product Equipment supplier BWA manufacturer Chip manufacturer terminal manufacturer
  20. 20. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 20 Chapter 1 Basic Concepts of WiMAX Chapter 2 Application Scenarios of WiMAX Chapter 3 Network Structure of WiMAX
  21. 21. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 21 End-to-End Network Structure of WiMAX
  22. 22. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 22 Network Elements of WiMAX MSS - Mobile Subscriber Station ASN - Access Service Network The ASN consists of the base station (BS) and the Access Service Network- Gateway (ASN-GW). The ASN manages the IEEE 802.16e air interface and enables the MS to access multiple CSNs. CSN - Connect Service Network The CSN is connected to the Internet, ASP, PLMN, and other networks. It provides Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA), roaming between different (Network Service Providers) NSPs, IP address management, location management, mobility management, connection for multiple services, policy management, and QoS management. NAP- Network Access Provider NSP- Network Service Provider
  23. 23. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 23 WiMAX NWG-ASN Profile A ASN-GWBS R2 •RRA •Auth. Relay •Key Receiver •HO •Authenticator •RRC •Key Distribute •PC •Centralized ASN model •Semi-Flat Architecture •HO and RRC are at GW •Profile A with standard R1,R2 ,R3,R4 CSNASN R1 Air Interface BS BS ASN-GW ASN-GW HA AAA R6 R3 R4 Internet
  24. 24. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 24 WiMAX NWG-ASN Profile B •Distributed ASN solution; •Flat Architecture; •BS and ASN-GW function is embedded in BS; •Profile B with standard R1, R2, R3, R4; •HO •PA •RRA+RRC •Key Receiver + Distribute •AAA Client •DHCP Proxy •Authenticator •PC Combined BS+ASN-GW Internet R2 R1 Air Interface BS+ASN-GW BS+ASN-GW HA AAA R3 R4 CSNASN
  25. 25. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 25 WiMAX NWG-ASN Profile C CSNASN ASN-GWBS •HO •RRA+RRC •Auth. Relay •Key Receiver •Authenticator •Key Distribute •PC •AAA Client •DHCP Proxy •MIP FA •Centralized ASN model; •Semi-Flat Architecture; •HO and RRC are at BS; •Profile C with standard R1,R2 ,R3,R4,R6; Internet R2 R1 Air Interface BS BS ASN-GW ASN-GW HA AAA R6 R3 R4
  26. 26. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 26 Interface Introduction Interface Description R1 R1 interface between the MS and the ASN as the air interface specification for (PHY and MAC) R2 R2 is the interface between the MS and the CSN associated with Authentication, Service Authorization, IP Host configuration management, and mobility management. R2 is a logical interface and does not reflect a direct protocol interface between the MS and CSN. R3 R3 is the interface between the ASN and CSN to support AAA, policy enforcement and mobility management capabilities. In addition, R3 encompasses the bearer plane methods (e.g., tunneling) to transfer IP data between the ASN and the CSN.
  27. 27. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 27 Interface Introduction Interface Description R4 R4 consists of a set of control and bearer plane protocols originating and terminating in various entities within the ASN that coordinate MS mobility between ASNs. R5 R5 consist of a set of control plane and bearer plane protocols for interworking between CSNs R6 R6 provides the communication between the BS and the ASN GW which provides a set of control and bearer plane protocols. R8 R8 is a set of control plane message flows and in some causes, bearer plane data flows between the BS to ensure fast seamless handover.
  28. 28. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 28 Networking Features of WiMAX Independent networking Hybrid networking with 2G/3G Easy to construct the network Low cost
  29. 29. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 29 Networking Solution of WiMAX MSS ASN CSN ASN-RAN BS：BBU BBU3703 RRU RRU3701C Functions: The BS receives and transmits radio signals and thus enables the communication between the WiMAX network and the MS. ASN-GW WASN9770 Functions: The ASN-GW forwards packet data, and provides access control, QoS management, traffic management, and accounting management. Internet IMS/NGN Home Agent Policy Decision Function AAA iManager M2000 WASN9770 BTS3706 WASN9770 BTS3706 RRU3701C BBU3703 RRU3701C BBU3703 PCMCIA HandsetFixed Access PSTN ASN CSN
  30. 30. Ericsson Internal | 2011-08-31 | Page 30

