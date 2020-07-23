Successfully reported this slideshow.
Larval Development of Echinodermata
Classes  Larvae • Asteroidea • Ophiuroidea • Echinoidea • Holothuroidea • Crinoidea • Bipinnaria & Brachiolaria • Op...
• Bilateral , free swimming pelagic larva • Two ciliated bands. Preoral & postoral • After short feeding it transforms int...
Ophiopleuteus Larva
Echinopluteus Larva
Auricularia larva
• Doliolaria larva: • 1. A free-swimming form. • 2. Body barrel-shaped and bilaterally symmetrical. • 3. Preoral lobe well...
Larval stage of antedon & many crinoidea. Free swimming and bilateral symmetrical. 4-5 transverse ciliated bands around th...
development of echinodermata.
  1. 1. Larval Development of Echinodermata
  2. 2. Classes  Larvae • Asteroidea • Ophiuroidea • Echinoidea • Holothuroidea • Crinoidea • Bipinnaria & Brachiolaria • Ophiopleuteus • Echinopleuteus • Auricularia & Doliolaria • Doliolaria & pentacrinoid
  3. 3. • Bilateral , free swimming pelagic larva • Two ciliated bands. Preoral & postoral • After short feeding it transforms into brachiolaria
  4. 4. Ophiopleuteus Larva
  5. 5. Echinopluteus Larva
  6. 6. Auricularia larva
  7. 7. • Doliolaria larva: • 1. A free-swimming form. • 2. Body barrel-shaped and bilaterally symmetrical. • 3. Preoral lobe well- developed. • 4. Wavy, continuous band break into 3-5 flagellated, transverse rings (Fig. 27.12B). • 5. The gut with distinct zones
  8. 8. Larval stage of antedon & many crinoidea. Free swimming and bilateral symmetrical. 4-5 transverse ciliated bands around the body. Apical sensory plate with a tuft of cilia at anterior end. A small adhesive pit develops between 1st and second ciliated rings by which larva sticks to hard substratum. Anterior ciliated ring is ventrally incomplete. Mouth between second and third ciliated rings. 3 and 2n ciliated band vestibule is present.

