Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RHS Level 2 Week 27 – Surveying and Plan Drawing CHAPTER 1– SURVEYING THE DESIGN AREA PART 3 – RECORDING YOUR SURVEY DATA
Aims of this Part By the end of this Part you should be able to: 1. Describe the process of setting up a survey booking sh...
Recording Survey Data – Booking Sheets On a plain piece of A4 paper, draw two parallel lines about 2cm apart, to form a ce...
Recording Survey Data – Booking Sheets Important points about using booking sheets to record your survey: • One sheet used...
Recording Survey Data – single diagram For a simple survey on a smaller site you could note your measurements on a sketch ...
End of Chapter 1 You have now reached the end of Chapter 1 of this Lesson – Surveying the Design Area You should now be ab...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Week 27 online part 3 recording survey data

37 views

Published on

Recording survey data

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Week 27 online part 3 recording survey data

  1. 1. RHS Level 2 Week 27 – Surveying and Plan Drawing CHAPTER 1– SURVEYING THE DESIGN AREA PART 3 – RECORDING YOUR SURVEY DATA
  2. 2. Aims of this Part By the end of this Part you should be able to: 1. Describe the process of setting up a survey booking sheet 2. State how to record measurements on a survey booking sheet 3. State the considerations when recording measurements on a sketch diagram.
  3. 3. Recording Survey Data – Booking Sheets On a plain piece of A4 paper, draw two parallel lines about 2cm apart, to form a central panel. This represents your ‘chain’ tape, the bottom is the start point – ‘A’ here. Sketch the features that lie physically to right and left of the ‘chain’ on the right and left of your paper. Begin to take measurements, working along the chain from ‘A’. Record the distance along the chain in a ‘bubble’ in the central panel, show the measurement taken with a dotted line, and record the distance. So here the first measurement was from 0.0m on the chain A-B to the Cratageus and it was a distance of 9.42m.
  4. 4. Recording Survey Data – Booking Sheets Important points about using booking sheets to record your survey: • One sheet used for each ‘chain line’ • Work from the bottom to the top (A to B, B to C etc.) • Record your data clearly • Take a check distance – a measurement that you can use to check that your plan is accurate once drawn. • Use offsets for curves and linear features, triangulation for corners and other single points, and for anything more than 8m away from the chain.
  5. 5. Recording Survey Data – single diagram For a simple survey on a smaller site you could note your measurements on a sketch plan. Note however that this may quickly become disorganised and unclear if many measurements are required. If using a sketch diagram to record data, make it a sensible size and note clearly. Orientate to North by taking a bearing along a fixed feature such as the house.
  6. 6. End of Chapter 1 You have now reached the end of Chapter 1 of this Lesson – Surveying the Design Area You should now be able to: • Describe how to carry out basic linear surveying techniques, including the use of tapes, offsets and triangulation • Describe the methods used for recording surveying data. Check that you understand these aims by attempting the Quiz for Chapter 1.

×