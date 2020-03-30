Week 25 on line part 2 sustainabiliity chapter 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RHS Level 2 Certificate WEEK 25 PART 2 CHAPTER 2 SUSTAINABILITY IN GARDEN DESIGN – DESIGNING FOR SUSTAINABILITY.
Environmental Impact Design can mitigate negative impacts Once you have your impact assessment then the design can be used...
Sustainability - materials Choose materials with lowest inputs – carbon, energy, water – and longest life. Wood – FSC cert...
Sustainability - maintenance Water – plan space for a water butt, include porous hose irrigation, planting that needs mini...
Outcomes Check the outcomes – after this part of the lesson, can you? 1.5 Describe how the environmental sustainability of...
End of Part Now review the ‘Sustainability in the Garden’ handout. You could also read more about this approach to design ...
