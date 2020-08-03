Toxic effects of copper, iron, lead

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Toxic effects of over exposure of Copper, Iron, Lead 1 PREPARED BY: Vikas Tiwari
2 Toxic effects of over exposure of Copper, Iron, Lead COPPER • It is one of the first metals ever extracted and it has ma...
USES OF COPPER • It is an excellent conductor of electricity, as such one of its main industrial usage is for the producti...
SOURCES OF COPPER TOXICITY • Copper exposure in industry is primarily from inhaled particulates in mining or metal fumes i...
• It has a number of important functions in the human body. • Bones and connective tissue. It is required to fix calcium i...
• Immune Response. It must remain in balance with zinc. When imbalances occur, one is more prone to all infections, in par...
COPPER'S ROLE IN THE BODY cont……… • Nervous system. Copper stimulates production of the neurotransmitters epinephrine, nor...
TOXICITY MECHANISM Copper in Nervous System • Stress cause the Stimulation of sympathetic nervous system which release Adr...
Copper and Blood • Copper must be bound to special binding proteins, Ceruloplasmin and Metallothionine, in order to get in...
Copper and Liver Vikas Tiwari 10 Accumulation of copper occurs in mitochondria and lysosomes cause hepatocyte damage leadi...
• Acne, Allergies, Hair loss, Anemia, Anorexia, Anxiety, Attention deficit disorder, Arthritis, Autism, Candida overgrowth...
DIAGNOSIS • The hair copper level is a very unreliable indicator for copper toxicity. So is serum copper, serum Ceruloplas...
TREATMENT • Clinical improvement can be achieved by Chelation of copper with d- penicillamine, Trien, zinc acetate, and te...
Hereditary Disease of Copper Metabolism • Menkes Disease: This is a rare sex-linked genetic defect in copper metabolism re...
Iron toxicity • Iron toxicity can be classified as corrosive or cellular. Ingested iron can have an extremely corrosive ef...
CHEMICAL PROPERTIES • Iron is a lustrous, ductile, malleable, silver-gray metal (group VIII of the periodic table). • It i...
Sources Of Iron • Iron preparations are available most commonly in the form of iron salts. The amount of elemental iron in...
IRON ABSORPTION cont…… • Absorption of dietary non-heme iron 1. Release of elemental iron from digested food and its maint...
Toxicity of Iron • Iron has the ability to produce oxygen free radicals under aerobic conditions, which turns it into a po...
Toxicity of Iron cont…. • excess of free iron has been considered carcinogenic, once the generation of free radicals by th...
Diagnosis • Testing serum iron concentration is the best method to confirm iron poisoning. Repeat the serum iron test four...
Diagnosis cont….. • Peak serum iron concentrations typically correlate with the following levels of toxicity: • Less than ...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Other agents that can cause vomiting with toxic ingestion include salicylates, caustic agents, th...
Lead poisoning • Lead poisoning is a type of metal poisoning caused by lead in the body. The brain is the most sensitive. ...
SOURCE & USES • Lead(Pb) is a heavy metal • Occupational & Non- occupational sources • Main source of environmental(non- o...
SOURCE & USES cont….. • Pb is used in various industries due to:- • low B.P • anticorrosive • easily oxidized • mixes with...
Body Stores & Distribution • Body store:- 150 to 400mg(blood level- 25μg/100ml) • Clinical symptoms- >70μg/100ml in blood ...
• characteristic finding of lead poisoning, dense metaphyseal lines. Vikas Tiwari 29
LEAD POISONING(PLUMBISM) • All lead compounds are toxic • MOST Dangerous- lead arsenate,lead oxide,lead carbonate. • Least...
PATHOLOGY ( Lab Diagnosis) Pb + essential SH-groups of certain enzymes Vikas Tiwari 31 Increase in permeability Potassium ...
CLINICAL FEATURES • INORGANIC Pb exposure:- Abd. Colic obstinate constipation • loss of appetite • blue lines on gums • st...
CLINICAL FEATURES cont…… • Organic Pb compounds:- (toxic effect mainly on CNS) • Insomnia • Headache • Mental confusion • ...
DIAGNOSIS • History • Clinical features • Laboratory diagnosis a)Coproporphyrin in urine(CPU) Normal- <150μg/L b)Amino lev...
MANAGEMENT Aim a) To prevent further absorption b) To remove lead from soft tissues c) To prevent recurrence TREATMENT • S...
PREVENTIVE MEASURES a) Substitution • Pb compounds should be substituted by less toxic materials. b)Isolation • Pb dust or...
• WHO states that in the case of exposure to lead, it is not only the average level of lead in the blood that is important...
