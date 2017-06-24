467 age 505 lecture on ppp

AGE 505: Soil andAGE 505: Soil and Water ConservationWater Conservation References:References: 1.1.Soil and Water Conserva...
IntroductionIntroduction  Measures that provide for the management of water and soilMeasures that provide for the managem...
Types of ErosionTypes of Erosion Two major types of erosionTwo major types of erosion  Geological erosionGeological erosi...
Soil erosion by waterSoil erosion by water Water erosion is the removal of soil from the lands surface by runningWater ero...
- Soil structureSoil structure - TextureTexture - Organic matterOrganic matter - Moisture contentMoisture content - Densit...
VegetationVegetation Major effect of vegetation in reducing erosion are:Major effect of vegetation in reducing erosion are...
TopographyTopography Features that influence erosion are:Features that influence erosion are:  degree of slopedegree of s...
RaindropRaindrop characteristicscharacteristics  TheThe relationshiprelationship betweenbetween erosion and rain falleros...
 The resistance of a soil to erosion depends on manyThe resistance of a soil to erosion depends on many factors and so to...
Factors influencing erodibilityFactors influencing erodibility  Two groups of factors.Two groups of factors.  1.physical...
 Bisal(1960) suggests in a similar lab.Bisal(1960) suggests in a similar lab. G =k D V1.4G =k D V1.4 S=weight of soil spl...
 Rose (1960) challenges the above assumption thatRose (1960) challenges the above assumption that results such as these p...
Estimating erosivity from rainfallEstimating erosivity from rainfall datadata  The EIzo index. R=EIzoThe EIzo index. R=EI...
Application of an index of erosivityApplication of an index of erosivity  The ability to access numerically the erosive p...
Soil detachment and transportationSoil detachment and transportation  The process of soil erosion involves soil detachmen...
Sheet erosionSheet erosion Uniform removal of soil in thin layers from sloping land-Uniform removal of soil in thin layers...
Rill erosionRill erosion Removal of soil by water from small but well definedRemoval of soil by water from small but well ...
Gully erosionGully erosion Gully erosion produces channels larger then rills. TheseGully erosion produces channels larger ...
Principles of gully erosionPrinciples of gully erosion The rate of gully erosion depends primarilyThe rate of gully erosio...
Gully development processesGully development processes 1.1. Water fall erosion at the gully head.Water fall erosion at the...
Four stages of gully developmentFour stages of gully development Stage1Stage1 Channel erosion by down ward scour of theCha...
Sediment movement in channelsSediment movement in channels Sediments in streams is transported by :Sediments in streams is...
Sediment movement in channelsSediment movement in channels Bed load:Bed load: Bed load is sediment that moves in almostBed...
Universal soil loss equationUniversal soil loss equation Smith and wisehmeier (1957,1962) developed an equationSmith and w...
Personal managementPersonal management soil loss under standard management .This variessoil loss under standard management...
A= RKLSCP.A= RKLSCP. =0.1=0.1 ×× 400 x 0.1 x 0.18 x 0.6 x R400 x 0.1 x 0.18 x 0.6 x R B=Also determine soil loss from the ...
we want max Ls value to reduce soil lose to 3 tons/acre.we want max Ls value to reduce soil lose to 3 tons/acre. Ls=2x 3/6...
Land useLand use  Very suitableVery suitable →→ land classification.land classification.  Fairly suitableFairly suitable...
Soil erosion by windSoil erosion by wind Wind erosion is more frequent when the mean annualWind erosion is more frequent w...
Wind characteristics that affects soilWind characteristics that affects soil erosion.erosion.  Duration.Duration.  Turbu...
Vegetation:Vegetation:  height of vegetation.height of vegetation.  density of cover.density of cover.  types of veg...
These three distinct types of movement usuallyThese three distinct types of movement usually simultaneously.simultaneously...
Mechanics of wind erosionMechanics of wind erosion wind erosion process may also be broken into the threewind erosion proc...
Impact threshold velocityImpact threshold velocity →→ the minimum velocitythe minimum velocity required to initiate moveme...
Six shape bulk densitySix shape bulk density consider them as groups. we use equivalent diameter toconsider them as groups...
Q x ( V-Vc )Q x ( V-Vc ) Vc=threshold velocity.Vc=threshold velocity. V=wind velocityV=wind velocity when V = Vc =no movem...
SoilSoil physical factorsphysical factors played also a major roll.played also a major roll. →→ Mechanics of wind.Mechanic...
Control of wind erosion.Control of wind erosion. Two major types of wind erosion control consist ofTwo major types of wind...
Damages done by windDamages done by wind 1.1. crop damagecrop damage  particularly at seeding stageparticularly at seedi...
Contouring,stip cropping and tillage.Contouring,stip cropping and tillage.  One of the base engineering practices in cons...
contouringcontouring When plow furrows, planter furrows,and cultivationWhen plow furrows, planter furrows,and cultivation ...
 Disadvantage: is used alone on steeper slopes orDisadvantage: is used alone on steeper slopes or under conditions of hig...
The three general types of stripThe three general types of strip cropping are:cropping are: 1.1. Contour strip cropping wi...
when contour strip cropping is combined with contourwhen contour strip cropping is combined with contour tillage or teurac...
methods of layout vary with topography and with eachmethods of layout vary with topography and with each individual’s pref...
TERRACINGTERRACING This is a method of erosion control accomplished byThis is a method of erosion control accomplished by ...
functionsfunctions  To decrease the length of the hillside slope , therebyTo decrease the length of the hillside slope , ...
 Bench terraceBench terrace→→ reduces land slopereduces land slope  Broad base terraceBroad base terrace →→ removes or r...
soil profile .soil profile .the embankment for thus type of terrace isthe embankment for thus type of terrace is usually c...
Terrace spacingTerrace spacing spacing is expressed as the vertical distance betweenspacing is expressed as the vertical d...
Terrace gradesTerrace grades  Terrace grades :Terrace grades : refers back apart from the fact that itrefers back apart f...
Planning the terrace systemPlanning the terrace system  a.a. selection of outletsselection of outlets: or disposal area::...
 b.b. Terrace locationTerrace location : factors that influence terrace: factors that influence terrace location includes...
 EquipmentEquipment  soil moisturesoil moisture  crop and crop residuescrop and crop residues  degree and regulari...
