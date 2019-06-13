Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Meal Plans to Lose Weight
● Lay your back flat on the surface of a mat. Lift up your legs and your upper body at 30 degree angle and withhold it for...
● Lie on a mat with your back and let your feet flat touching the ground. Let both of your hands be at 90 degree angle to ...
– When you are going through a workout routine it's important that you give yourself plenty of fuel. You should make sure ...
● Once you decide on a good exercise plan it's time to get yourself into gear. If you get up in the morning saying oh grea...
● Once you decide on a good exercise plan it's time to get yourself into gear. If you get up in the morning saying oh grea...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Meal plans to lose weight

4 views

Published on


One of the top things that you are going to find in almost all men's weight loss information is that you need to stay hydrated. If you allow yourself to go without water for long amounts of time you can damage your body as well as hold in toxins that you surely want to release. Just drinking a few extra glasses of water each day can really make a great change. The heaver you are the more water that you need to drink to stay hydrated.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Meal plans to lose weight

  1. 1. Meal Plans to Lose Weight
  2. 2. ● Lay your back flat on the surface of a mat. Lift up your legs and your upper body at 30 degree angle and withhold it for thirty seconds. Now come back to the initial position. Throughout the asana, try to breathe normally. You can repeat this asana for a minimum of ten times and a maximum of thirty times daily. This exercise is known as the Naukasana Yoga Asana, and it helps your upper and lower abdominal region to tighten and contract. ●
  3. 3. ● Lie on a mat with your back and let your feet flat touching the ground. Let both of your hands be at 90 degree angle to your body, and pressed to the ground. Breathe in and breathe out. While you breathe out, shift your knees to your left side so as to reach the floor. You will be getting a tensed feel at your belly sides. Now do the same exercise on the other side too. Practice this for 5 times. ●
  4. 4. – When you are going through a workout routine it's important that you give yourself plenty of fuel. You should make sure that you are getting the right kind of fuel but it's better to eat something that isn't perfect than to starve yourself. Keep this in mind the next time that you think about skipping breakfast. –
  5. 5. ● Once you decide on a good exercise plan it's time to get yourself into gear. If you get up in the morning saying oh great I have to exercise I promise you that you are not going to put your whole heart into your exercise. You need to tell yourself hey guess what self I get to shed some pounds today and I'm going to have one hot body in no time! https://genuinehealthreviews.com/fat-burning-kitchen-
  6. 6. ● Once you decide on a good exercise plan it's time to get yourself into gear. If you get up in the morning saying oh great I have to exercise I promise you that you are not going to put your whole heart into your exercise. You need to tell yourself hey guess what self I get to shed some pounds today and I'm going to have one hot body in no time! https://genuinehealthreviews.com/fat-burning-kitchen-

×