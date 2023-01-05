Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

logic gates ppt-180430044215.pdf

Jan. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
sequential circuits PPT.pdf
sequential circuits PPT.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Construction Estimating.pdf
SoniaGandhi26
ppt 3 demo.pptx
AmanGupta283724
smart-support-telltale.pdf
SatyanarayanaraoChit1
Textile Presentation Ch 12 - 13 PDF learning web.pdf
Gurumurthy B R
Extracting Text From Video
sipij
AI -learning and machine learning.pptx
GaytriDhingra1
Heat Transfer Engineering ئەندازیاریی گواستنەوەی گەرمی
Bahzad5
Power-System-Analysis-2-March-2022 (1) (1).pdf
saketkumar128143
1 of 41 Ad

logic gates ppt-180430044215.pdf

Jan. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

basic concepts of logic gates and its functions

basic concepts of logic gates and its functions

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

sequential circuits PPT.pdf
vijayapraba1
0 views
29 slides
03_NumberSystems.pdf
vijayapraba1
3 views
50 slides
Fundamentals of Programming Constructs.pptx
vijayapraba1
3 views
27 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
86.7k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.6k views
35 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Construction Estimating.pdf
SoniaGandhi26
0 views
ppt 3 demo.pptx
AmanGupta283724
0 views
smart-support-telltale.pdf
SatyanarayanaraoChit1
0 views
Textile Presentation Ch 12 - 13 PDF learning web.pdf
Gurumurthy B R
0 views
Extracting Text From Video
sipij
0 views
AI -learning and machine learning.pptx
GaytriDhingra1
0 views
Heat Transfer Engineering ئەندازیاریی گواستنەوەی گەرمی
Bahzad5
0 views
Power-System-Analysis-2-March-2022 (1) (1).pdf
saketkumar128143
0 views
PLANAR ACS FED DUAL BAND ANTENNA WITH DGS FOR WIRELESS APPLICATIONS
jantjournal
0 views
MATERIALS-ENGG-UNIT- 2.pptx
PRASANNA NAGASAI BELLAMKONDA
0 views
Relaciones estequiometricas.pptx
MiguelRodriguez834363
0 views
INTERREGNUM.pptx
DINESH459309
0 views
Call For Papers - International Journal of Information Technology, Control an...
IJITCA Journal
0 views
Manufacturing Process in Mechanical Engineering (پرۆسەی درووستکردن یان بەرهەم...
Bahzad5
0 views
fabrics-site-visit-2017-presentation.pdf
Gurumurthy B R
0 views
hydro power
ashwanisoni
0 views
stastics linkedin post.pdf
SheetalDandge
0 views
Advanced Power system paper review.pptx
ssusered44ac
0 views
SQR_CSG_VI4x.pdf
Pourchet Jean Claude
0 views
infixToPostfixConversion example.ppt
AnuradhaJadiya1
0 views
Construction Estimating.pdf
SoniaGandhi26
0 views
117 slides
ppt 3 demo.pptx
AmanGupta283724
0 views
11 slides
smart-support-telltale.pdf
SatyanarayanaraoChit1
0 views
26 slides
Textile Presentation Ch 12 - 13 PDF learning web.pdf
Gurumurthy B R
0 views
31 slides
Extracting Text From Video
sipij
0 views
10 slides
AI -learning and machine learning.pptx
GaytriDhingra1
0 views
110 slides

Featured (20)

How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.9k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.7k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.1k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.9k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Advertisement

logic gates ppt-180430044215.pdf

  1. 1. Boolean Algebra Logic Gates 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 1
  2. 2. 2 Basic logic gates • Not • And • Or • Nand • Nor • Xor x x x y xy x y xyz z x+y x y x y x+y+z z x y xy x+y x y xÅy x y 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  3. 3. The AND gate 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 3
  4. 4. The OR gate 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 4
  5. 5. The NOT gate (or inverter) 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 5
  6. 6. A logic buffer gate 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 6
  7. 7. The NAND gate 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 7
  8. 8. The NOR gate 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 8
  9. 9. The Exclusive OR gate 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 9
  10. 10. The Exclusive NOR gate 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 10
  11. 11. Boolean Algebra • Boolean Constants – these are ‘0’ (false) and ‘1’ (true) • Boolean Variables – variables that can only take the vales ‘0’ or ‘1’ • Boolean Functions – each of the logic functions (such as AND, OR and NOT) are represented by symbols as described above • Boolean Theorems – a set of identities and laws – see text for details 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 11
  12. 12. Boolean laws A B B A BA AB +  +  ) )( ( ) ( C A B A BC A BC AB C B A + +  + +  + C B A C B A C AB BC A + +  + +  ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( A B A A A AB A  +  + ) ( B A B A B A B A +     + AB B A A B A B A A  + +  + ) ( 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 12
  13. 13. OR Gate Current flows if either switch is closed – Logic notation A + B = C A B C 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 13
  14. 14. AND Gate In order for current to flow, both switches must be closed – Logic notation AB = C (Sometimes AB = C) A B C 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 14
  15. 15. Properties of AND and OR • Commutation o A + B = B + A o A  B = B  A Same as Same as 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 15
  16. 16. Commutation Circuit A + B B + A A  B B  A 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 16
  17. 17. Properties of AND and OR • Associative Property A + (B + C) = (A + B) + C A  (B  C) = (A  B)  C = 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 17
  18. 18. Distributive Property (A + B)  (A + C) A B C Q 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 18
  19. 19. Binary Addition A B S C(arry) 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 Notice that the carry results are the same as AND C = A  B 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 19
  20. 20. Inversion (NOT) A Q 0 1 1 0 Logic: A Q  4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 20
  21. 21. Circuit for XOR Accumulating our results: Binary addition is the result of XOR plus AND B A B A B A  +   Å 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University 21
  22. 22. 22 Converting between circuits and equations • Find the output of the following circuit • Answer: (x+y)y – Or (xy)y x y x+y y (x+y)y __ x y y 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  23. 23. 23 x y Converting between circuits and equations • Find the output of the following circuit • Answer: xy – Or (xy) ≡ xy x y x y x y _ _ ___ 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  24. 24. 24 Converting between circuits and equations • Write the circuits for the following Boolean algebraic expressions a) x+y x y x y x y __ x x+y 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  25. 25. 25 x y x y x y Converting between circuits and equations • Write the circuits for the following Boolean algebraic expressions b) (x+y)x _______ x y x+y x+y (x+y)x 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  26. 26. 26 Writing xor using and/or/not • p Å q  (p  q)  ¬(p  q) • x Å y  (x + y)(xy) x y xÅy 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 x y x+y xy xy (x+y)(xy) ____ 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  27. 27. 27 Converting decimal numbers to binary • 53 = 32 + 16 + 4 + 1 = 25 + 24 + 22 + 20 = 1*25 + 1*24 + 0*23 + 1*22 + 0*21 + 1*20 = 110101 in binary = 00110101 as a full byte in binary • 211= 128 + 64 + 16 + 2 + 1 = 27 + 26 + 24 + 21 + 20 = 1*27 + 1*26 + 0*25 + 1*24 + 0*23 + 0*22 + 1*21 + 1*20 = 11010011 in binary 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  28. 28. 28 Converting binary numbers to decimal • What is 10011010 in decimal? 10011010 = 1*27 + 0*26 + 0*25 + 1*24 + 1*23 + 0*22 + 1*21 + 0*20 = 27 + 24 + 23 + 21 = 128 + 16 + 8 + 2 = 154 • What is 00101001 in decimal? 00101001 = 0*27 + 0*26 + 1*25 + 0*24 + 1*23 + 0*22 + 0*21 + 1*20 = 25 + 23 + 20 = 32 + 8 + 1 = 41 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  29. 29. 29 A note on binary numbers • In this slide set we are only dealing with non- negative numbers • The book (section 1.5) talks about two’s- complement binary numbers – Positive (and zero) two’s-complement binary numbers is what was presented here – We won’t be getting into negative two’s- complmeent numbers 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  30. 30. 30 How to add binary numbers • Consider adding two 1-bit binary numbers x and y – 0+0 = 0 – 0+1 = 1 – 1+0 = 1 – 1+1 = 10 • Carry is x AND y • Sum is x XOR y • The circuit to compute this is called a half-adder x y Carry Sum 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  31. 31. 31 The half-adder • Sum = x XOR y • Carry = x AND y x y Sum Carry x y Sum Carry x y Carry Sum 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  32. 32. 32 Using half adders • We can then use a half-adder to compute the sum of two Boolean numbers 1 1 0 0 + 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 ? 0 0 1 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  33. 33. 33 How to fix this • We need to create an adder that can take a carry bit as an additional input – Inputs: x, y, carry in – Outputs: sum, carry out • This is called a full adder – Will add x and y with a half-adder – Will add the sum of that to the carry in • What about the carry out? – It’s 1 if either (or both): – x+y = 10 – x+y = 01 and carry in = 1 x y c carry sum 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  34. 34. 34 HA X Y S C HA X Y S C x y c c s HA X Y S C HA X Y S C x y c The full adder • The “HA” boxes are half-adders x y c s1 c1 carry sum 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 s1 c1 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  35. 35. 35 The full adder • The full circuitry of the full adder x y s c c 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  36. 36. 36 Adding bigger binary numbers • Just chain full adders together HA X Y S C FA C Y X S C FA C Y X S C FA C Y X S C x1 y1 x2 y2 x3 y3 x0 y0 s0 s1 s2 s3 c . . . 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  37. 37. 37 Adding bigger binary numbers • A half adder has 4 logic gates • A full adder has two half adders plus a OR gate – Total of 9 logic gates • To add n bit binary numbers, you need 1 HA and n-1 FAs • To add 32 bit binary numbers, you need 1 HA and 31 FAs – Total of 4+9*31 = 283 logic gates • To add 64 bit binary numbers, you need 1 HA and 63 FAs – Total of 4+9*63 = 571 logic gates 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  38. 38. 38 More about logic gates • To implement a logic gate in hardware, you use a transistor • Transistors are all enclosed in an “IC”, or integrated circuit • The current Intel Pentium IV processors have 55 million transistors! 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  39. 39. 39 Flip-flops • Consider the following circuit: • What does it do? 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  40. 40. 40 Memory • A flip-flop holds a single bit of memory – The bit “flip-flops” between the two NAND gates • In reality, flip-flops are a bit more complicated – Have 5 (or so) logic gates (transistors) per flip-flop • Consider a 1 Gb memory chip – 1 Gb = 8,589,934,592 bits of memory – That’s about 43 million transistors! • In reality, those transistors are split into 9 ICs of about 5 million transistors each 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University
  41. 41. 41 Hexadecimal • A numerical range from 0-15 – Where A is 10, B is 11, … and F is 15 • Often written with a ‘0x’ prefix • So 0x10 is 10 hex, or 16 – 0x100 is 100 hex, or 256 • Binary numbers easily translate: 4/30/2018 Pavithran Puthiyapurayil , Maldives National University

×