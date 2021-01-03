Successfully reported this slideshow.
FARMERS PRESENTED BY S.INDHU
POOR CONDITION OF FARMERS oThe poor farmers without a farm life a miserable life. oThe work on daily wages on the farms on...
ECONOMIC FACTORS A farmer earns money by selling his crops,They remain happy if the crops are good but, if the crops fail...
TOUGH LIFE OF FARMERS • The life of a farmer is very tough. He works very hard day and night in all seasons. • During summ...
DEPENDENT UPON NATURE • The life of a farmer is much dependent upon forces o nature. • For agriculture,adequate monsoon is...
Then & Now  At the time of independence there were more than 55% people involved in farming and now, their number has dec...
In India there is a insurance on cars , scooters and bike but not for Indian farmers life
• In India where you can get easy vehicles loans or can buy a car at 7% interest rate but if you want to buy a tractor of ...
COMMITING SUICIDE • A suicide is actually about the loss of hope,hope that things can improve ever,hope that things will b...
BANK BEHAVIOUR • Worse is the way our banks behave many of the refuse to give loans to farmers,unless say the punchayat in...
CAUSES OF HYDROCARBON PROJECT This hydrocarbon project would pose severe environmental problems and adversely affect the l...
•Atleast once in your life you will need a doctor,lawyer,an architect,but everyday 3times a day you will need a farmer
CRY OF FARMER
GIVE A VOICE FOR OUR FARMERS THANK YOU EVERYONE… 
